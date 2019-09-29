September 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #983

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(401 days to E-Day)
❤️–President Trump: “Today, it is a true honor to be the first President of the United States to host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom.”– ❤️
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”As for me, I call to God, and the Lord saves me.
He rescues me unharmed from the battle waged against me,
even though many oppose me.” 🌟 -— Ps 55:16, 18
—————-
***Praise: President Trump announced he is draining the swamp!
***Praise: President Trump having a weekend of relaxation after a week of UN mtgs
***Praise: America is fighting back- Dem and Repub Americans are demanding Congress forget impeachment and get back to real work with Immigration, USMCA, infrastructure
***Praise: Boomerang>>>American Christians are mad at Dem Congress and their irrational impeachment 👌
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for confusion and forgetfulness among House Dems as they try to plot out impeachment strategies in the coming weeks–may they all fail miserably
— for exposure on Ukrainegate— Sunlight on Crowdstrike Crowdstrike, Crowdstrike
— that Evil Fake Media ongoing lies and obstruction will Boomerang back on them
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against violent African Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders–Deport them all
— for Trade Deals: US/India, US/Australia, US/Japan, US/UK
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God Bless America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “I’m not supposed to be the President of the world, I’m supposed to be the President of the United States. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, September 29, 2019 — 👌
Thank you. And AMEN.
In case Sundance is reading this I’d like to call his/her attention to yet another sudden rule change, this time by the FEC, tailored to retroactively create impeachable offenses of “foreign assistance”.
Repost from (my) earlier comment:
Sept 26, 2019 : Ellen Weintraub (anti-Trump activist FEC chair) promulgates draft of new interpretation of forbidden “things of value” banned as contribution by foreign nationals to an election campaign. She was prevented from calling attention to it in the FEC newsletter, went to Twitter. See thread in her feed, @EllenLWeintraub, and document here
http://www.fec.gov/resources/cms-content/documents/mtgdoc_19-41-A.pdf
Note the vague final section on how information “could” be treated as a forbidden donation, with no citation of prior cases of that type. It is obviously meant to cover the Ukraine phone call and Trump
tower meeting at the request of the Democratic impeachment committees.
The partisan Federal Election Commission will take action to formalize (or strengthen) this interpretation at a meeting Oct 17.
In essence, “receiving information” from a foreign national will be retroactively made officially scandal-worthy.
Unbelievable (though, not)… They have crossed the Rubicon and are in fully scorched earth mode. Trying to cover every detail. Maybe they are right and Barr IS ready to drop the hammer.
Solicitation of information…what is that supposed to mean?
By the interpretation in that memo, any aid to illegals–who by various state laws and selective prohibitions on enforcements are eligible to vote–is going to be a problem. DNC policies which favor and promote public subsidy of illegals (education, housing, medical care, etc.) are soliciting the arrival of newcomers, any of whom could be reasonably presumed to vote once having obtained an address and a driver’s license are direct violations of FEC interpretations.
Yea, God !
> Thank you, Grandma……. XXO
“I know all about your spying.”
IMPEACH TRUMP!!! And Other Wacky Things The Left Likes To Do
Huckabee – Published on Sep 28, 2019
Another reason to wash Commie China out of USA.
From Sundance Twitter:
Break-In, Vandalism Reported at Republican Office in Vegas
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/nevada/articles/2019-09-28/break-in-vandalism-reported-at-republican-office-in-vegas
I decided to treat my self to a Gyro at my favorite shop today. (In NoVa/swampette) I have known everyone that works there for almost a decade. I wouldn’t bother mentioning it, except in this case it is relevant: everyone that works there is South American born, now naturalized US citizen.
When paying, I handed the manager a “Trump 2020 Buck,” his eyes lit up, and he said “that is so cool!” He showed it to the other staff, and they were all excited, they begged me to give them one too. Unfortunately, I only had one in my wallet, and they begged me to stop by tomorrow with a few more for the rest of them.
The manager gave me a very serious look and in broken English asked ” You like this President?” I told him “100%” He and the other staff broke out in smiles and said “We Love Trump!” A younger girl said with a huge smile, “we make much more with him our President.”
The Dims are finished!!!
Chris Hahn needs his ass kicked.
