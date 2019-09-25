September 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #979

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(405 days to E-Day)
🇺🇸–President Trump: “Today, it is a true honor to be the first President of the United States to host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom.” ❤️
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
For Greta and others who hate America:
🌟 ”The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron. ” 🌟 -— 1 Tim 4:1-2
—————-
***Praise: POTUS and FLOTUS are safely in the Trump Tower for the night
***Praise: Job well done at UN for President Trump–Today’s a WRAP-Popcorn Time.
***Praise: President Trump Approval rate is 53% (Rasmussen)
***Praise: Unpatriotic Pelosi “fumbled”–said Pres. Trump has to be impeached so he won’t be able to win re-election (oops, ‘face plant’)
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they do 4 meetings/bilats, a press conference, then attends a fundraiser in NYC
— for no evil plotting against Pres. Trump, USA, & our allies by UN members
— for exposure on Ukraine drama with “Whistleblower” and Joe/Hunter Biden crime
— Senate’s vote today on terminating Pres. Trump’s Nat’l Emerg. Declaration for a WALL to FAIL again
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. border firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
— for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/India, US/Australia, US/Japan, US/UK
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Vigilant & Strong *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. ” (UN speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, September 25, 2019 —
Beautiful!
Thanks Grandma Covfefe.
Yea, God !
Donald Trump Retweet
Buraq got a nobel prize for talking BS and being chestnut brown.
Gimme a break!
Donald Trump Retweet
How’s that impeachment thing going, Dems?
This is street fighting politics at its finest! Donald J Trump is the greatest street fighter I have ever seen!!
I’ve never seen one in the Republican Party before and it feels so good!!!!
After 30 plus years of battered conservative syndrome, I feel vindicated!!! Thank you President Trump!
Yes, it is. Total street-fighting politics. The Chicago goon way.
POTUS is a great street-fighter, agreed. So glad we finally have a fighter after all those decades of cowards.
MAGA!
The Democrats got too comfortable dealing with neocon milquetoast Republicans like the Bushes, Mitt Romney, and John McCain who would always find common ground with them. They have no idea how to handle someone who shoves it back into their faces and calls them out with gusto! The president has completely turned the Democrats world totally upside down!
How many times can I hit that star-thingy?
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and Maxine Waters are among Satan’s most favorite pets … … … along with the house fly, the garden slug, herpes and head lice.
..and black widows.
Excerpt:
In a sign that Biden’s supporters appear to be standing by their candidate, 20% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for him in statewide nominating contests that begin next year according to the Sept. 23-24 poll, up 1 percentage point from a similar poll that ran last week.
It also found that 37% of the American public thinks Trump should be impeached, down from 41% in a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran earlier in September.
Pelosi and the Dems think they are being clever by creating the illusion of a legitimate impeachment process without forcing their vulnerable members to go on record voting for it. However, what they have actually done is put those vulnerable members more at risk by creating the perception that they have already voted for it. In fact, even if voters are aware enough to know that there was no impeachment vote, they will also be aware enough to know that any vote for any Democrat anytime, anywhere is a vote for more of this nonsense because all it takes is a Dem majority to give her power to act, regardless of whether or not any votes are even taken.
Nice to see Mark Levin defending the truth. Nice to see him going after the leftists.
Hard to believe that he was so anti Trump to start with. Maybe someday I’ll trust him again.
He’s a great historian IMO, but not as good as Newt IMO. Maybe someday I’ll trust both of them again. I’ve read books by both. Maybe I’ll trust them again, but I doubt it.
MAGA KAG
I think it’s all in the hands of the GOD, I’ve given up on trusting men.
Lindsey is sooooo full of BS.
He’s cheer leading for our side, but he’s got his dreamer amnesty in his back pocket for when it’s time to make a deal. He’s posthumous Juan McCain trying to play both sides and currently losing money on the “make money by arming all sides of the cult of islam in the Middle East” BS. Our president isn’t fooled by this phony hawk.
I’m half expecting the Ukraine “whistleblower” to match this description:
Lmao, MAG! 🤣🤣
Democrats today:. “Trump broke our brains”.
Trump gives a speech in front of the UN and states clearly that “The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots”.
The Democrats start an “official impeachment inquiry” the same day.
Coincidence? I think not.
And just like that, everybody stopped talking about the amazing, historic speech Trump made at the UN today.
Not a single pundit has made the connection yet. They are too spun up in outrage.
Great to see a Republican fighting back!
Texas rep Lance Gooden going after Jerry Nadler’s harassment of President Trump.
https://gooden.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-lance-gooden-r-tx-introduces-resolution-remove-jerry-nadler-d-ny
They attack him here, they attack him there
Those crazed Royalist State hacks attack him everywhere
But their aim is terrible as hell
Whenever they fire at the speedy Trumpernel
He meddles with the crazed Royalist State Devolution
Popping in and slapping them around week after week
Spoiling their every elocution
La, what cheek!
They attack him here, they attack him there
Those crazed Royalist State hacks attack him everywhere
Whenever they see him now, they just pout and yell
At that demned speedy Trumpernel !!!
