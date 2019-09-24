Tuesday September 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Christ’s Death For Us
Three times in Chapter 5 of Paul’s letter to the Romans we read that Christ died for us.
Ver. 6: “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.” Ver. 8: “But God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Ver. 10: ” …when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son….”
Thus, in our helplessness, in our sinfulness, even in our willfulness, Christ loved us and gave His life to save us. But why does the Apostle say that Christ died for us “when we were yet without strength,” “while we were yet sinners” and “when we were enemies”? Did not Christ die for us before any of us were even born? Yes, but here the Apostle writes historically of the whole human race. The rest of the chapter bears this out.
In Verse 12 he refers to Adam, the “one man” by whom sin and death entered into the world. This rendered man truly helpless. In Verse 20 he refers to Moses, by whom “the law entered, that the offence might abound.” Thus by the law men were condemned as sinners. Finally, in Verses 20, 21, he refers to Christ, “[who] died for all” (II Cor. 5:14,15), that helpless sinners might be saved, yea that even God’s enemies might be reconciled to Him by grace, through faith. By Adam we have the entrance of sin, by Moses the condemnation of sin and by Christ the forgiveness of sins.
Only gradually was the importance of Christ’s death for mankind revealed, but now we know that the saints of all ages have been saved on the basis of our Lord’s vicarious death alone. No one else could have paid a debt so great. Thus, in our helplessness, in our sinfulness, yes, thank God, in our willfulness, the Lord Jesus Christ died to save us.
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/christs-death-for-us/
Romans 5:6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.
8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
Romans 5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
21 That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord.
2 Corinthians 5:14 For the love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that if one died for all, then were all dead:
15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Treepers…
Perhaps the first person to record AUTUMN LEAVES (1948 “Les feuilles mortes” – which translates to “Dead Leaves” not as romantic, of course LOL! “Autumn Leaves” would be “Feuilles d’automne”): chanteuse Cora Vaucaire
or Jacques Douai en 1948 “Les Feuilles mortes” which can also be found on YouTube.
“Autumn Leaves”: Artie Shaw (October 5, 1950 on Decca is the first jazz recording.)
In the comment section: “I got the Shaw bug when I was kid learning the trumpet. An immediate recognition of genius, pure and simple. Later, I listened to him talk about life, people and commercialism, read his books, and have always been of the belief that he was the most intelligent of men, head and shoulders above the herd (Herman excepted). A very great musician.”
Sigh . . . It was just every so slightly cool this mornin’ . . . 🙂
Cool as cool can be, Garrison…
If you’d like to be blown away, listen to 30 minutes of…
Artie Shaw at the Café Rouge (1939) (Stereo)
Vocals by Helen Forrest and Tony Pastor.
NBC Radio Broadcast. Date: October 20, 1939.
I sometimes I was born in the wrong decade. 🙂
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1176168982128340992?s=03
Didn’t she shake her finger at Corey Lewandowski the other day and quote “The truth shall set you free”? Absolutely clueless with an IQ of what…75?
Well now, this guy’s got serious chops! Some seriously good pinkin’ goin’ on here . . .
Fabulous! Thanks, Garrison. Love Scott Joplin’s music. This young man obviously does, too. He was having a great time!
Director George Roy Hill chose to use Scott Joplin’s music in THE STING and it was a tremendous hit, causing a revival of Joplin’s work. I was working at Universal when it was released. When the film won Best Picture for 1973 at the Academy Awards, the studio gave an immense back lot party for everyone from the janitors to the Chairman of the Board. It was incredible fun.
Why is there no significant MSM coverage of the visit of the Ukrainian President upcoming in just a few days? What possesses the MSM to embargo such a relevant fact pertaining to the controversy about the notorious phone conversation between the two Presidents? Is it because it would tend to make people take a wait and see attitude, instead of rushing to judgement?
Is the MSM planning to attempt to hide the visit itself?! What the hell is going on?
But but when are gender, women’s and social justice classes taught.?
😂😂😂
Many commenters: Looks like a 2nd grade classroom.
The one thing gun-controlers always argue against is the obvious desirability of having armed citizens present when spree killers begin shooting people. Spree-killers of all kinds always choose what they think will be vulnerable targets; places where they can create the most mayhem and murder. For a long time now I’ve been watching a slow demographic change which began with Sandy Hook. More and more Americans quietly arm themselves so that slowly but surely good guys with guns are on hand to fight back when a spree killer appears. This is a truth gun-controllers don’t want to hear about . . .
