Thursday September 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
And He said to them
previous
There is nothing more…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Cursday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Value of the Four Gospels
Our Apostle Paul wrote, “All Scripture…is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (2 Tim. 3:16). Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John were written to and for the nation Israel under the law, in accordance with her earthly, millennial hope. It is in the epistles of Paul that we find the doctrine, position, walk, and destiny for us, the Church, the Body of Christ, today under grace. However, there is great value in studying the four Gospels. They are “profitable” for our spiritual lives.
When I was taking classes at Berean Bible Institute in Slinger, Wisconsin, I took a Missions class. Pastor and missionary Joe Watkins was my instructor. In one class, he pointed out what he perceived to be a weakness in the grace movement: that we were too often guilty of neglecting the four Gospels. He said, “That is our Savior too. There is much we can learn from His love, humility, compassion, and kindness.” Then Pastor Watkins shared an example: the healing of the leper in Mark 1.
“And there came a leper to Him, beseeching Him, and kneeling down to Him, and saying unto Him, If Thou wilt, Thou canst make me clean. And Jesus, moved with compassion, put forth His hand, and touched him, and saith unto him, I will; be thou clean” (Mark 1:40-41).
Pastor Watkins pointed out that nobody touched a leper. But in healing this man, the Lord was “moved with compassion, put forth His hand, and touched him.” He didn’t need to touch him to heal him. All He needed to do was say the word. But that man hadn’t felt a human touch in years. Thus, out of His great compassion, the Lord reached over, touched him, and said, “Be thou clean.”
Like Paul, we are to teach “all the counsel of God” (Acts 20:27). In my pastorate at Kettle Moraine Bible Church in West Bend, Wisconsin, in both the Sunday School and Worship Service, I taught series of messages from the four Gospels. I shared how the Lord lived under the law and kept it perfectly, how He taught Israel in light of the coming Tribulation and her hope of the earthly Kingdom, and how the Gospels portray the Lord as Prophet, Priest, King, God, and man. Most of all, as Pastor Watkins had shown me, I made sure to teach about the love and mercy of our Savior. And as a result of a series on the miracles of Christ, one woman in the assembly shared that, although she had known about rightly dividing the Word for years, it was the differences in the four Gospels that really helped her to see the truth of grace for the Body of Christ today. There is value in learning the four Gospels!
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-value-of-the-four-gospels/
LikeLike
“Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John were written to and for the nation Israel under the law, in accordance with her earthly, millennial hope.”
Were the Gospels written the day Jesus ascended into Heaven, or quite a significant time after that? The opening verses of the Gospel according to Luke correspond with their being written not at the beginning of post-ascension ministry but later on:
“Inasmuch as many have undertaken to draw up a narration concerning the things having been accomplished among us, just as those from the beginning having been eyewitnesses and servants of the word delivered them to us, it seemed good also to me, having been acquainted with all things carefully from the first, to write with method to you, most excellent Theophilus, so that you may know the certainty concerning the things which you were instructed” (Luke 1:1-4).
Bearing that in mind, why would Luke — who evidently surfaces in his own account (Acts 16:10) after the Jerusalem Council — write an account solely ‘to and for’ only the select group mentioned when the ministry in which he was engaged was well underway towards all, including the Gentiles? By the time the Gospels were written and shared, it stands to reason that it was to and for all via the post-Jerusalem Council church.
This holds significant implications as to whom the Gospels were written to and for — not just national Israel, but all who would hear. It is good to be wary of any marginalization of them or any part of Scripture and elevation of others, and to hear the message of what Paul sought to convey to Timothy: “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, fully equipped for every good work (2 Timothy 3:16-17). It is noteworthy that Paul had just reinforced to Timothy in what was likely Paul’s last letter recorded in Scripture about the “sacred writings” — evidently the Old Testament — “being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus” (cf. 2 Timothy 3:15).
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers. Give your puppy a pat for me. 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers up for the peace of Jerusalem and for God’s hand of protection over all of Israel.
LikeLike
The West Virginia Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival – September 27, 28, 29:
‘Leisurely stroll among the tents as you admire the many crafts, fine arts, wine, craft beer, hard cider and entertainment. …’
http://www.mhacfestival.org/
The Artisans (video from the 2017 festival …)
LikeLike
Not quite as cuddly as that GSD-Akita-Corgi mix but those same scientists who telling us Global Warming is real and can only be cured through scientific intervention into our personal lives have created…an issue:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/9947305/deadly-super-mosquitoes-accidentally-created/
I’m betting they’ll tell us that they won’t get up here and they won’t be disease vectors.
LikeLike
That chemical was also discovered in other generic pills, such as blood-pressure medication made in China and other countries last year, leading to a frantic recall.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Understandably, KFI articles are generally brief. Here is more in depth article…..if interested.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/09/17/alexis-wilson-mcalester-oklahoma-school-shooting-threat/
LikeLike
LikeLike
I like the soundtrack, too 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes Wall’s Being Built: 5 Recent Examples of New Border Wall Construction on Video
https://lidblog.com/border-wall-construction/
LikeLike
Beep, beep!
Pointman
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t know how he does it. He’s been going 27/7 since (way before) he and his beyond lovely, dignified lady appeared on the escalator @Trump Tower.
We continue to pray.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always enjoy watching this.
What a mind….so dang quick! I think he’s a mind reader……@:17 mark it’s as tho he knows what fem rptr is about to say.
Was it Lewindowsky (?) who said “he sees around corners”
No wonder he’s the best!
Thank You Jesus for this man.
LikeLike
OMGoodness, amazing! What a doll baby. And he’s one VERY good Papa. Love ’em both.
LikeLike
#TeamTrump #PromiseMadePromiseKept #MAGA
Joe Biden: You Just Wonder
LikeLiked by 1 person
Campaign sinking ad using ONLY Democrats and lefties on MSM, with a haunting musical background. A slam ad without ever opening your own mouth, They did good.
LikeLike