September 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #973

Posted on September 19, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

107 Responses to September 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #973

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(411 days to E-Day)
    Rally Call: ***No More Fake Asylum***No More “Catch and Release” ***No More Illegal entry into the United State***

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “ What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?.” 🌟 -— Rom 8:31

    ***Praise: President Trump
    ***Praise: New Update! President Trump’s approval rating is 51% !!
    ***Praise: For our beautiful WALL moving along in Otay Mesa, Calif
    ***Praise: RNC record setting funding for the month of August—$23.5 million
    ***Praise: Data Gold Mine! 45K people registered for tickets to NM rally…BUT…bigger good news is 94% of them are from NM! Support for President Trump is growing in blue states
    ***Praise: 6 million people is off Food Stamps which help save American Taxpayers $7 Billion per year—BONUS: Why are they off Food Stamps? They have jobs now which mean they’ll be paying taxes into our Treasury
    ***Praise: No one was seriously hurt in that car crash into Trump hotel inNew Rochelle, NY

    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe travel and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they arrive in DC about 1am Thusday (within an hour of this posting–I’ll let you all know, below this prayer post, when he’s in the WH)
    — Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
    — for Justice Kavanaugh to stand strong against lies and slanders
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
    — for Peace in Israel
    — for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and no-deal Brexit
    — for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Promise Made, Promise Kept *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “My administration is fighting to empower all Americans to reach their dreams and achieve their potential. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, September 19, 2019 —

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Tiffthis says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Looking for clarity- why is congress discussing a budget when I thought VSGPDJT signed a budget that would keep the gov running through the 2020 election?

    Like

    Reply
    • dogsmaw says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:20 am

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. rondo123456 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions

    “Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today.

    None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.

    What follows is a collection of notably wild predictions from notable people in government and science.

    More than merely spotlighting the failed predictions, this collection shows that the makers of failed apocalyptic predictions often are individuals holding respected positions in government and science.

    While such predictions have been and continue to be enthusiastically reported by a media eager for sensational headlines, the failures are typically not revisited.”

    https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Bubba Cow says:
      September 19, 2019 at 12:37 am

      thank you, rondo. I’ve been looking for this link.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • usnveteran says:
      September 19, 2019 at 1:58 am

      Nowadays you can get arrested for publicly disagreeing with the Climate Change agendas.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kristin DeBacco says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:21 am

      Rondo: I am in Europe at the moment and having a class reunion. All conversations circle around the planet, the environment and same issues. It’s like it is “ the” conversation to have and conduct.
      Trump is being painted the worst on the environment as he is keeping the coal mines open and everyone is indignant.
      I asked why nobody mentioned China and how they want to convince China to close their mines.
      Crickets…..
      I the meantime their pollution is worse than ours. I told them to look up the statistics about clean air compared to the USA.
      Crickets……
      I just need to leave these people behind in peace. I definitely will ask none to come and visit.
      Oh …. and then I did not tell you what they ( We, here in Europe) think of Netanyahu…..and Brexit. Their are so angry….
      But soon I am going back to sunny AZ

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        September 19, 2019 at 2:41 am

        AZ is becoming a bit peculiar.

        No one in the US who has a coal plant wants any emissions. Period. Clean coal plants are filling this strategy every day in the US.

        Like

        Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bert Darrell says:
      September 19, 2019 at 3:25 am

      This tweet from PDJT is, unfortunately for America, absolutely correct. Mr. Powell turned out to be a clumsy, incompetent politician rather than a knowledgeable economist.

      Like

      Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JoeMeek says:
      September 19, 2019 at 12:44 am

      Mexico may not be paying for The Wall, but they are paying for 27,000 Army Troops to help protect our Southern Border.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      September 19, 2019 at 1:22 am

      Yes indeed they are. They have many problems and the US is helping them.

      Mexican authorities find 29 bodies in a hundred plastic bags
      “MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican authorities said on Tuesday they had found 29 bodies, packed in more than a hundred plastic bags, dumped in a clandestine grave in the violent western state of Jalisco.

      Murders in Mexico jumped to the highest on record in the first half of the year, putting the cartel-ravaged country on track to surpass the 29,111 recorded last year….

      Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to U.S. authorities, is one of the five most dangerous criminal organizations in the world.”

      https://af.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idAFKBN1W30CZ

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. joeknuckles says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Can you imagine if Trump:
    1) Wore blackface
    2) Sang Day-O
    3) Had a donor that was a serial killer pervert
    4) Had his son tag along to meetings in China and Ukraine and got him multi-billion dollar deals.
    5) Had 60+ former friends and associates turn up dead
    6) Got caught receiving oral sex from a 20-something intern behing the resolute desk during business hours while talking to foreign leaders on the phone.
    7) Got caught on a hot mic (while grabbing the Russian’s leg) saying “tell Vladimir that I’ll have more flexibility after the election”.
    8) Got caught shipping pallets of cash (that we still don’t know where it came from) to an enemy sworn to our destruction.

    I could go on, but I’m getting tired.

    Feel free to pick up where I left off.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. millwright says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Last report I saw has the Saudis stating they’ll be back to full production in sixty days . I suspect the DLIC’s ( doctors, lawyers, indian chiefs ) dabbling in the spot market are driving the current gas price uptick . Nice to know America is now largely insulated from energy extortion and even has some ability to leverage European economies now dependant upon ME and Russian energy . The real trick is our staying that way with so many of a socialist and/or an anti-fossil energy bent seeking the Presidency ! Historically, past socialist/communist regimes first sought to disarm their citizenry .

    Like

    Reply
    • rharkonen says:
      September 19, 2019 at 3:37 am

      This insulation from energy extortion is based on massive debt accumulation and will be short-lived. Only 20% of companies in the shale oil business are making money (for now). 80% are accumulating massive debt. By the end of this year, about $20 billion/yr will be paid in interest.

      Even if prices were over $100+, profitability does not improve much because they have to pay more for the energy they need to extract, as they go from 30 to 60 to 70 stage frak wells.

      Currently it takes about 50% of a barrel of oil worth of energy to recover 1 barrel of oil. It is sustainable only by forward-shifting resources via debt and the promise to pay “tomorrow”.

      “I will gladly pay you two hamburgers tomorrow for one hamburger today…”

      Then tomorrow arrives.

      When it starks to take 1 barrel of oil worth of energy to extract 1 barrel of oil from the ground, the value of the oil in the ground becomes zero no matter how much there is. Low-hanging fruit has been picked.

      And that is coming FAST. Rumblings now, accelerating next year into the mid 2020s as producers spiral into infeasibility.

      Solar, nuclear, LNG, coal, aren’t going to step up because they are dependent on oil themselves.

      Like

      Reply
    • sticknca says:
      September 19, 2019 at 3:56 am

      Yeah crazy how with 17 direct hits the fires at a refinery were so quickly extinguished.
      Lots of smoke and saber rattling.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Reloader says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:55 am

    This President does not want America to be involved in foreign wars, nor start another foreign war. Nevertheless, he has ordered increased sanctions on Iran. And … he is known to hit back when his adversaries try to attack him.

    Is it a war if your opponent is not given the opportunity to respond? I don’t visit sites where speculation is probably roiling, and sites such as CTH, OAN, AmericanThinker, BadBlue, WhatFinger, etc. are not distributing much in the way of speculation.

    It seems that most countries still don’t understand that the term “Stealth Bomber” actually means something akin to “Step On You Like A Bug.” And now the U.S. military has a bunch of Stealth Attack jets (F-35). There are rumors that Israel has already practiced over-flying Tehran in their F-35s, and they were not detected. Well, duh … that’s what we mean by the term “Stealth.”

    I simply wonder which Iranian units would need to be vaporized for that nation to no longer be able to threaten ships, oil installations and cities of neighboring countries. And is the U.S. military Re-Built enough under VSGPDJT to do what is required in, say, ONE HOUR of Strikes.

    Recall that when the primitive F-117s struck Baghdad for the very first time, about 20 of them attacked from multiple directions, and their bombs all hit within a TENTH OF A SECOND. Some of those bombs flew precisely through windows and/or down into ventilation shafts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. California Joe says:
    September 19, 2019 at 1:03 am

    So, let me get this right. The highest echelon officials of the DOJ, FBI, CIA, State Department, and members of Congress with the help of embassy staff overseas and foreign intelligence services from Italy, Australia and MI6 in the UK attempted a coup against the President of the United States and members of his family by framing him for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened. The response for the most egregious sedition in the 250 year history of the United States initiated by the Republican Attorney General appointed by President Trump is to have a federal prosecutor based in Connecticut assemble a “review team” of several lawyers, paralegals and secretarial support staff in Washington DC to assess what happened! Am I on Mars????

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. John55 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Incredibly, it seems that the crooked intelligence community is still spying on President Trump and listening in on his conversations with foreign leaders. And then leaking the details to their allies in the press and Democrat party.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/report-trumps-communications-with-foreign-leader-are-part-of-whistleblower-complaint-that-prompted-standoff-between-acting-dni-and-congress/

    Like

    Reply
    • JoeMeek says:
      September 19, 2019 at 1:20 am

      And now they are trying to get us into a war with Iran which would damage his reelection chances a lot more.

      Like

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        September 19, 2019 at 2:07 am

        Who are ‘they’? Not the President, not Sec Pompeo. If anyone ‘wants’ a war look at what the Iranians are saying and doing.

        The policy about the steps to be taken were clearly laid out by the President in his presser with the Prince of Bahrain in the WH.

        Saudi Arabia was attacked it is their call for retaliation. So far, they are proceeding step by step to establish provenance. Next step coalition building at the U.N.

        Sooner or later Iran must be held accountable. So far, the President and his cabinet have upped sanctions.

        It is a multi-pronged effort to get the Iranians to cease and desist. If not then that is their loss.

        Not sure they may rely on their Russian and Chinese backers. cost benefit too high.

        Like

        Reply
    • A2 says:
      September 19, 2019 at 1:39 am

      I’ve read a bit about this and not on so-called right wing blogs. No telling what this is all about. As for IC ‘spying on the President’ may not be the case. As for motivation for the whistleblowing, it may be overblown. There may be no there there.

      If there was, I think the IC would have come out pens blazing. This may end up to be a big fat nothingburger.

      I think IG Horowitz said it best at the subcommittee meeting today. You must handle the whistleblowing on two levels; take them seriously, but verify. Sometimes that takes five minutes.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      September 19, 2019 at 1:52 am

      It was purportedly a whistleblower, but how did Adam Schiff find out about the whistle blower? If not he was a plant.

      Like

      Reply
      • gda53 says:
        September 19, 2019 at 2:24 am

        Is this about PDJT’s “promise” not to spy on Kim and/or Kim’s family? Because the half-brother was supposedly a CIA asset? Or something?

        Did this “intelligence” official not notice that the President had his fingers crossed when he made the supposed promise? Is he still in grade school that he feels it necessary to tell Teacher what Donny did?

        And where have all the (dozens?) of legitimate whistle blowers (that we were promised were “just about to step forward”) been these past few years? Instead we get this lame “concerned” idiot?

        Another Deep State attempt to tattle and smear. Really, guys?

        All this winning is seriously pissing them off. 51% approval did he say?

        Like

        Reply
        • JoeMeek says:
          September 19, 2019 at 2:54 am

          I think it’s pretty safe to say the CIA spies on Trump a lot more than they spy on Kim.

          I can almost here Prescient Trump saying to Chairman Kim something like: They spy on me too, but unlike you, I can’t have them shot.

          Like

          Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:55 am

      Of course it is still spying. No. One. Has. Been. Indicted.

      Like

      Reply
  29. usnveteran says:
    September 19, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Senate Action Expected On Big Tech Green Card Bill:
    By Jessica M. Vaughan

    — According to advocacy groups representing the Big Tech employers and their guest workers, today the Senate will consider a bill that would dramatically change our system for awarding employment green cards in a way that rewards their business model — which has displaced U.S. workers on a grand scale. …

    — This bill is anything but fair to U.S. workers, because it strengthens and perpetuates a system that is actively displacing them. It offers a major concession to employers who have bypassed U.S. workers for decades, without reforming the system to reduce guest worker admissions or prevent employers from displacing U.S. workers.
    https://cis.org/Vaughan/Senate-Action-Expected-S386-HR1044

    Like

    Reply
  30. Kaco says:
    September 19, 2019 at 1:47 am

    Does anyone know more about that guy who crashed his car into Trump Plaza yesterday? I tried doing a search but all the articles were from yesterday. Was it TDS?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:51 am

      This should be posted in every single classroom across America.

      IMHO, every public school and university classroom should be required to have cameras when classes are in session. The only way parents will be able to ensure their children are not indoctrinated is either to home school them or have the ability to review what is being presented. This is no way should be restricted. Cops have cameras. Classrooms should have cameras. These institutions receive public funding from taxpayers. Taxpayers should demand this – parents must get on the offense.

      America has awakened to the fact, largely due to the credit of trusted internet sources and 3 cable news outlets, that there is a pattern of leftist indoctrination occurring within schools and universities. Teachers engaged in revisionist history. Drag Queen story hours. Professors bullying students in MAGA hats. Teachers threatening to assassinate the VP. What will it take?

      Obviously, the parents and communities must start fighting back. What is DeVos going to do? Common Core (more indoctrination and revisionist history)? I don’t think the answer is there – it never is.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Invisible Mikey says:
        September 19, 2019 at 3:11 am

        Who’s going to pay for this? I’m not objecting, but such cameras aren’t free. And recording, as opposed to the normal practice of having monitored “live” cameras, is a major expense. This is a proposal equal to the cost of maintaining a school’s library.

        Like

        Reply
        • Rynn69 says:
          September 19, 2019 at 3:40 am

          Invisible Mikey: I was waiting for this comment. It is more doable than you think. Where there is a will there is a way. Seems to me a child’s mind is priceless.

          Like

          Reply
  32. Pointman says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:14 am

    If you thought Washington was a swamp, try Westminster. I wish Boris Johnson all the best cleaning it out.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/09/13/parliament-vs-the-people/

    Pointman

    Like

    Reply
  33. Harry34 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:15 am

    What is the deal with this whistle blower thing that Shiff is excited about? Looks like a mole within the NSC/WH during phone call? Very disturbing. Or is it a Boltron magic? looks serious as DNI refusing to provide details as expected for privileged material but IC IG wants it out!
    https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/18/politics/acting-dni-maguire-agrees-testify-house-intel/index.html

    Like

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:28 am

      That is exactly the reaction the bass turds want, “looks serious”. I’ll bet you a donut it’s nothing but innuendo. Hell, I’ll bet you a dozen donuts.

      Like

      Reply
  34. A2 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:19 am

    👇
    GERMAN INTEL: IRAN SOUGHT TO ACQUIRE WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION IN 2018

    A new German intelligence report from the state of Hesse on Wednesday outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s illicit espionage activities in the central European country, including efforts to obtain weapons of mass destruction during 2018.

    The Hesse report noted that, “Against this background [of proliferation], weapons of mass destruction continued to be a powerful political instrument during the reporting period, which could shake the stability of an entire state structure in both regional and international crisis situations. In particular, states such as Iran, North Korea, Pakistan and Syria attempted to acquire and redistribute such weapons in the context of proliferation, for example by concealing transport routes via third countries.”
    ….
    The report’s findings mirrored the conclusions from German state intelligence reports in the states of Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

    In May, The Bavaria intelligence report said that Iran’s regime is “making efforts to expand its conventional arsenal of weapons with weapons of mass destruction.”

    The German intelligence agency for the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern wrote in its May report that: “The fight against the illegal proliferation of nuclear, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction and the materials needed for their manufacture, as well as the corresponding delivery systems [e.g. rockets], including the necessary knowledge, in cooperation with other authorities, is also the responsibility of counterintelligence.”

    https://m.jpost.com/Middle-East/Iran-News/German-intel-Iran-sought-to-acquire-mass-destruction-weapons-in-2018-602188

    Like

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:39 am

      So again, the globalist/leftists of Europe and the American Democrat/Communist Party believe you can deal with terrorists without any devastating consequences…

      Like

      Reply
  35. Rynn69 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:35 am

    IF THE TRUMP TEAM READS CTH…

    To coincide with Stillwater’s “We Build the Wall” posts:

    As we focus on the crucial “Wall”, we must also start focusing on the government, leftist groups, and religious organizations that are quietly transplanting thousands of “refugees” in communities all over the United States.

    Who on PDJT’s Team is looking into this?

    This is as crucial as The Wall. A stealth operation of balkanizing our country and destroying our sovereignty and safety must be addressed with the same voracity as the transparent border crisis.

    Like

    Reply
  36. A2 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:35 am

    This is a good read on Iran capabilities and threats.

    Iran’s Threat to Saudi Critical Infrastructure: The Implications of U.S.-Iranian Escalation
    (Excerpt)
    ‘There is growing concern about Iranian threats to Persian Gulf countries—particularly Saudi Arabia—as friction persists between Iran and the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Iran’s missile program as “out of control” and a major threat to U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.1 Senator Tom Cotton asked: “Can there be any doubt, any doubt that our partners in the Gulf are facing a genuine emergency as they fend off Iran? Oil tankers flying the flags of our allies and partners are ablaze in the Gulf of Oman.”2 And Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih lamented, “I am concerned though about the security of oil supplies from threats from state and non-state actors that we’ve seen. We’ve seen ships being attacked, we’ve seen pipelines being attacked, we’ve seen drones being launched from militias that are agents of Iran and that’s putting the global energy supply at risk.”

    Read more here:

    https://www.csis.org/analysis/irans-threat-saudi-critical-infrastructure-implications-us-iranian-escalation?amp&__twitter_impression=true

    Like

    Reply
  38. dogsmaw says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:44 am

    Like

    Reply
  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:46 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:04 am

    Like

    Reply
  42. nwtex says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:09 am

    Like

    Reply
  44. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  45. dogsmaw says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  46. citizen817 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:57 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s