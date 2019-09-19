Federal Judge Blocks California Law Trying to Force President Trump to Release Tax Returns…

Federal Judge Morrison England from the U.S. District Court in Sacramento, California, has blocked the implementation of a California law intended to force President Trump to release his tax returns in order to qualify for the federal election ballot.
The judge agreed with the argument the U.S. constitution and federal law outlines the qualifications for office. The California law is suspended pending appeal.
California – A federal judge on Thursday temporarily suspended a California law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release tax returns ahead of the state’s March 3, 2020 primary.
Trump’s lawyers argued in court Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento that the law was unconstitutional because the federal government has jurisdiction over requirements for candidates running for president.
State attorneys are expected to appeal the decision from Judge Morrison England. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July. “We are encouraged that the federal court has tentatively concluded that a preliminary injunction should be granted,” said a statement from Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing the Trump campaign. “We look forward to the court’s written order. It remains our position that the law is unconstitutional because states are not permitted to add additional requirements for candidates for president, and that the law violated citizens’ 1st Amendment right of association.” (read more)
Bingo!
Injunctions are usually granted when the likelihood of winning on the merits is high. IOW, the judge believes we eventually win on the merits.
Woohoo! This is sweet on many levels. Great photo of POTUS. 🇺🇸🇺🇸
I just went to Gavin’s insta page and reported this news for all to explode over 🤯😬
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch. Love seeing California crazies smacked down. Maybe there’s hope for our beleaguered state yet.
I’ve been living in SoCal for 10 yrs now- booooy, do I miss Florida 🤣. All my neighbors are conservative, but the parents at my kids school are seemingly a 50/50 split- makes me hopeful 👍🏼
The leftists have ruined California. The poop map state.
One of my sons lives in Orange County California (Lake Forest), he’s moving back to the Midwest.
He says that Lake Forest Illinois is waaaaaaay better than Lake Forest California.
He may want to check out Wisconsin or Indiana. Illinois is pretty much a lost cause.
Been a great time to be a Cali Trump supporter what with the fundraising, Ben Carson letter and this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correct Wendy- 💯
Spitting mad lifelong resident of So Cal here. If that miserable P.O.S. Gavin Nuisance thinks the public should see the tax returns of elected officials how about we start with him and his equally miserable and corrupt aunt Nancy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tiffthis trolling the libs on their own turf! bravo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s hysterical!
You also can’t pass a de facto law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a waste of time, governor
Now your omissions standards are deleted, ha’
Next I hope they take on the sanctuary city and state bs. If you want federal dollars then abide by federal laws, period.
LikeLiked by 5 people
O please O please!!! Please PDJT, take on the Sanctuary cities!
How about a nationwide injunction?
Hopefully this applies to Washington State’s similar abominable law recently passed too.
“The California law”
You mean the California blackmail.
It is amazing how brazen and utterly shameless the Left has become when it comes to shredding the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A few weeks ago governor Newscum went to Central America supposedly to find out what’s the root cause of immigration. What a bunch of nonsense it’s “illegal immigration” and his policies are the cause. That clown ain’t fooling anyone.
https://californiaglobe.com/governor/gov-gavin-newsom-traveling-to-central-america-to-usurp-president-trump/
Good news! But, they knew it was never going to happen the damage was done by just the case itself as all these lawsuits are.
This was a no brainer. I’d say that the lawmakers in California fried too many brain cells from smoking dope, but you’d have to have a brain to start with.
..outstanding….now cram their OTHER fist down their windpipe….
….I can’t leave a comment because the only thing I am thinking would get me banned for life and I love this site ….
LikeLiked by 4 people
No need 1herder. The rest of us are probably thinking the same thing! 😉
This nonsense will stop as soon as medieval diseases like bubonic plague, cholera and typhoid start ravaging San Francisco, LA and other cesspools in California.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And if things keep going the way they have been it won’t be long.
I met the good judge a while ago – a Bush appointee. He sent me some great anit-socialists jokes. Glad he’s still making good judgements!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amazing to find a sane judge here in Crazifornia!
If anyone should be blocked it would be Kamala Harris She is not eligible as she is an “anchor baby” the daughter of two forein students.
US Constitution stipulates POTUSA needs to be ” natural born Citizen” which requires Two American citizen parents (jus parentis) and born on the soil (jus solis).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Any judge who didn’t rule this way should be removed from the bench. This was an easy decision.
PDJT should release his Tax Returns- when BHO releases a valid birth certificate and 5 sworn witnesses that confirms he attended Columbia whe he said he did.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge England is a judicial stud.
That’s based on more than a decade appearing in his court.
Representing others, not as a party, thank God.
The Presidential Harassment Level is currently at 1 Trillion with a T. Can you imagine what it would be if he released his tax returns?
I suggest he tell the general public, sorry, no can do. Ain’t gonna’ happen, not now, not ever.
If there was an issue, I trust the IRS would have told us long ago.
They.Got.Nuthin’!
