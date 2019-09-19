Federal Judge Blocks California Law Trying to Force President Trump to Release Tax Returns…

Federal Judge Morrison England from the U.S. District Court in Sacramento, California, has blocked the implementation of a California law intended to force President Trump to release his tax returns in order to qualify for the federal election ballot.

The judge agreed with the argument the U.S. constitution and federal law outlines the qualifications for office.  The California law is suspended pending appeal.

California – A federal judge on Thursday temporarily suspended a California law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release tax returns ahead of the state’s March 3, 2020 primary.

Trump’s lawyers argued in court Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento that the law was unconstitutional because the federal government has jurisdiction over requirements for candidates running for president.

State attorneys are expected to appeal the decision from Judge Morrison England. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July. “We are encouraged that the federal court has tentatively concluded that a preliminary injunction should be granted,” said a statement from Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing the Trump campaign. “We look forward to the court’s written order. It remains our position that the law is unconstitutional because states are not permitted to add additional requirements for candidates for president, and that the law violated citizens’ 1st Amendment right of association.”  (read more)

    • wendy forward says:
      September 19, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      Injunctions are usually granted when the likelihood of winning on the merits is high. IOW, the judge believes we eventually win on the merits.

  2. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Woohoo! This is sweet on many levels. Great photo of POTUS. 🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

  3. Tiffthis says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    I just went to Gavin’s insta page and reported this news for all to explode over 🤯😬

    Liked by 10 people

  4. Merkin Muffley says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    You also can’t pass a de facto law.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Bigly says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    What a waste of time, governor

    Now your omissions standards are deleted, ha’

    Liked by 1 person

  6. visage13 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Next I hope they take on the sanctuary city and state bs. If you want federal dollars then abide by federal laws, period.

    Liked by 5 people

  7. cboldt says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    How about a nationwide injunction?

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Raised on Reagan says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Hopefully this applies to Washington State’s similar abominable law recently passed too.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Summer says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    “The California law”

    You mean the California blackmail.

    It is amazing how brazen and utterly shameless the Left has become when it comes to shredding the Constitution.

    Liked by 5 people

  10. Pale rider says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Good news! But, they knew it was never going to happen the damage was done by just the case itself as all these lawsuits are.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. justoldcowboybill says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    This was a no brainer. I’d say that the lawmakers in California fried too many brain cells from smoking dope, but you’d have to have a brain to start with.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. Kent says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    ..outstanding….now cram their OTHER fist down their windpipe….

    Liked by 1 person

  13. 1herder says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    ….I can’t leave a comment because the only thing I am thinking would get me banned for life and I love this site ….

    Liked by 4 people

  14. Johnny Boost says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    This nonsense will stop as soon as medieval diseases like bubonic plague, cholera and typhoid start ravaging San Francisco, LA and other cesspools in California.

    Liked by 3 people

  15. OlderAndWiser says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    I met the good judge a while ago – a Bush appointee. He sent me some great anit-socialists jokes. Glad he’s still making good judgements!

    Liked by 4 people

  16. vrajavala says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    If anyone should be blocked it would be Kamala Harris She is not eligible as she is an “anchor baby” the daughter of two forein students.
    US Constitution stipulates POTUSA needs to be ” natural born Citizen” which requires Two American citizen parents (jus parentis) and born on the soil (jus solis).

    Liked by 4 people

  17. Magabear says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Any judge who didn’t rule this way should be removed from the bench. This was an easy decision.

  18. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    PDJT should release his Tax Returns- when BHO releases a valid birth certificate and 5 sworn witnesses that confirms he attended Columbia whe he said he did.

    Liked by 2 people

  19. All Too Much says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Judge England is a judicial stud.
    That’s based on more than a decade appearing in his court.
    Representing others, not as a party, thank God.

    Liked by 1 person

  20. TwoLaine says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    The Presidential Harassment Level is currently at 1 Trillion with a T. Can you imagine what it would be if he released his tax returns?

    I suggest he tell the general public, sorry, no can do. Ain’t gonna’ happen, not now, not ever.

    If there was an issue, I trust the IRS would have told us long ago.

    They.Got.Nuthin’!

    Liked by 2 people

