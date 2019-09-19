Federal Judge Blocks California Law Trying to Force President Trump to Release Tax Returns…

Federal Judge Morrison England from the U.S. District Court in Sacramento, California, has blocked the implementation of a California law intended to force President Trump to release his tax returns in order to qualify for the federal election ballot.

The judge agreed with the argument the U.S. constitution and federal law outlines the qualifications for office. The California law is suspended pending appeal.

California – A federal judge on Thursday temporarily suspended a California law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release tax returns ahead of the state’s March 3, 2020 primary. Trump’s lawyers argued in court Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento that the law was unconstitutional because the federal government has jurisdiction over requirements for candidates running for president.

State attorneys are expected to appeal the decision from Judge Morrison England. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July. “We are encouraged that the federal court has tentatively concluded that a preliminary injunction should be granted,” said a statement from Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing the Trump campaign. “We look forward to the court’s written order. It remains our position that the law is unconstitutional because states are not permitted to add additional requirements for candidates for president, and that the law violated citizens’ 1st Amendment right of association.” (read more)

