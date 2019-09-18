September 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #972

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(412 days to E-Day)
Second Day of Fundraisings in SoCal (Sept 18)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “ Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.“ 🌟 -— Phil. 4:6-7
***Praise: President Trump is safely in SoCal RON for the night
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating is 50%
***Praise: Great Job, Corey, after standing against 5.5 hours of harassments. America Stands with You, Corey.
***Praise: CA: Unemployment rate–4.1%—Jobs added since 2016 election–870,000
***Praise: 879 Opportunity Zones designated in CA
***Praise: CA: Private industries saw 4.3% pay bump in one year plus 6.9% in manufacturing!
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they go thru many legs (Planes, Helicopters, and Automoblies, no Trains yet) of traveling in Calif: starting about 11am ET attending a fundraiser in LA, a fundraiser in San Diego, a visit to the border WALL in Otay Mesa, then ***Arr back in WH around 12:20am ET after midnight on Thursday—Long Day for dear President Trump
— for IG Horowitz to speak honestly at 11am ET hearing
— Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
— for Justice Kavanaugh to stand strong against lies and slanders
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
— for Peace in Israel
— for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and no-deal Brexit
— for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Flame Of Freedom *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God! ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, September 18, 2019 —
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yea, God !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for Phil. 4:6-7, I really needed to read that today. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uh-oh…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey Graham thinks strength is measured by how many useless and endless wars in the middle east America can have going at the same time.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
FINALLY!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Score!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm… does that mean Schiffty Shiffless is next to get cuffed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clown tie. It’s like Freemason symbolism for Moonbats. I don’t even wanna know about the secret handshakes.
LikeLike
Excerpt:
“My husband and I have maxed out — and I’ve never maxed out for anybody, ever,’’ said San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, a former vice chair of the party, who is hosting two tables at the Silicon Valley event. She says she has been deluged by requests for tickets from Republicans — big and small donors — who are desperate to be part of the scene.
“I’ve had to say no to at least 50 people in the last few hours,’’ said Dhillon, as she made the rounds at last week’s state GOP convention in Indian Wells. “I sold out four tables very easily, and a lot of them are big donors,’’ she said. “I could have sold another $100,000 worth of tickets.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Spread….. Grow……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s Ms Lindsey’s full tweets that prompted the above response from POTUS
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama and Kerry have told the Iranians to provoke POTUS, don’t you think?
LikeLike
Just browsed Justine from Canada’s insta page and read comment- it’s a 50/50 crap shoot. Seems 1/2 the citizens don’t like him but they don’t know who to vote for- as in thru don’t like their options.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Democratic values? Seriously?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know that Democrats had any values!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mostly fascist like values.
LikeLike
Oh yeah they’ve got values, their front runner (Cornpop Joe) has a plan to provide an eight thousand dollar tax credit to anyone that has a childcare cost.
That should draw the rest of the third world straight to our country.
He also says that his plan will put 720 million women back in the workplace.
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/biden-confusion-tax-plan-would-put-720-million-women-back-in-us-workforce/
LikeLiked by 1 person
720 MILLION women? From what countries will we import them. I do not think we have that many men and women do we.
LikeLike
What? Intolerance inside the Democrat touted “Big Tent”? That just can’t be….
LikeLike
Dimocrats… the definition of insanity.
LikeLike
Remember how she gave Trump a standing ovation during the SOTU address and one of the harpies (Rosen??) hissed, “watch your ass”?
LikeLike
👇👇👇
Here is the US congressional executive commission on Hong Kong Protests and China hearing.
Very moving testimony.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?464380-1/congressional-executive-commission-holds-hearing-hong-kong-protests
LikeLike
EXCERPT
The Chinese Communist Party Wants It All
China’s use of sharp power could shatter East Asia.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/09/17/the-chinese-communist-party-wants-it-all/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
He handled himself quite well at the hearings.
Good man; I do believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schools will be named and statues will be erected to honor Admiral Mike Rogers. The same will happen for Sidney Powell, and VSGDJT.
LikeLike
I find it bewildering that this American patriot who risked his career and reputation by defying a corrupt adminstration and it’s subversive allies has never been recognized as having saved the nation as we know it from certain destruction. His story is never discussed anywhere on broadcast media, and almost as rarely in print media. Which confounds me even more in knowing that he very well be the most consequential player in the history of our Republic. How they can pass on that opportunity is beyond my comprehension.
LikeLike
China signals veto in standoff with U.S. over Afghan U.N. mission: diplomats
Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – China and the United States are deadlocked over a U.N. resolution to extend a mission in Afghanistan, with Beijing signaling it will cast a veto because there is no reference to its Belt and Road project, diplomats said on Monday.
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1W127A?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The runaway Dem train towards the impending Seinfeld impeachment about nothing cannot be stopped.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bryson Gray started a #MAGACHALLENGE on twitter. People are sending in their pro- Trump short raps and a lot of them are pretty darn good!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s another. These are amazing. Love that this kid’s so young:
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Chandler Crump, not Rafael Alvarez. Credit where credit’s due.
LikeLike
Spread….. Grow…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darn good indeed! Trump’s support in the black community is going to grow further by next Nov (significantly IMO). Same with Latinos – did you see all the Latinos last night at the New Mexico rally? More and more people are going to have the courage to “go public” in their support of Trump.
LikeLike
Prayers up for the peace and protection of Israel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are watching the Democratic Socialist Congress self-destructing! Interesting, I have never seen that before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Whatever, Barr and President Trump are getting really to do, must have the Democratic Socialist mob in pure terror!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Nothing to worry about. They are just coming in to be chauffeur’s for U.S. senators.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Lynda Steele show broadcast on the Canadian spygate case. New information.
RCMP Commissioner gave a briefing on Cameron Ortiz and Sam Cooper joins the show
https://omny.fm/shows/steele-drex/rcmp-commissioner-with-cameron-ortiz-update-sam-co
LikeLike
Can you imagine Corey Lewandowski and President Trump campaigning together in New Hampshire next year?? That is a Trump rally I’ll wait in line a week for!
LikeLike
Canada election interference.
Federal parties being warned of efforts by 6 foreign countries to influence election: sources
‘Canada’s intelligence services are carefully monitoring the threat of agents of the Chinese and Indian governments working with diaspora communities here to influence the upcoming federal election, according to a number of sources who have been briefed on their activities.
Those sources — who spoke to CBC on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record — also said intelligence services are monitoring efforts by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to influence the election campaign, while an integrated intelligence unit has been giving political parties bi-weekly briefings about foreign actors’ activities in Canada.
The government and intelligence sources said one of the ways foreign countries go about pushing their agenda in Canada is by attending nomination meetings to help select candidates favourable to their causes.’
https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5284473?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike