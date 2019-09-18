September 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #972

Posted on September 18, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to September 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #972

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(412 days to E-Day)
    Second Day of Fundraisings in SoCal (Sept 18)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “ Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.“ 🌟 -— Phil. 4:6-7

    ***Praise: President Trump is safely in SoCal RON for the night
    ***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating is 50%
    ***Praise: Great Job, Corey, after standing against 5.5 hours of harassments. America Stands with You, Corey.
    ***Praise: CA: Unemployment rate–4.1%—Jobs added since 2016 election–870,000
    ***Praise: 879 Opportunity Zones designated in CA
    ***Praise: CA: Private industries saw 4.3% pay bump in one year plus 6.9% in manufacturing!

    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe travel and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they go thru many legs (Planes, Helicopters, and Automoblies, no Trains yet) of traveling in Calif: starting about 11am ET attending a fundraiser in LA, a fundraiser in San Diego, a visit to the border WALL in Otay Mesa, then ***Arr back in WH around 12:20am ET after midnight on Thursday—Long Day for dear President Trump
    — for IG Horowitz to speak honestly at 11am ET hearing
    — Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
    — for Justice Kavanaugh to stand strong against lies and slanders
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
    — for Peace in Israel
    — for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and no-deal Brexit
    — for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Flame Of Freedom *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God! ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, September 18, 2019 —

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. NJF says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:25 am

    FINALLY!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Excerpt:

    “My husband and I have maxed out — and I’ve never maxed out for anybody, ever,’’ said San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, a former vice chair of the party, who is hosting two tables at the Silicon Valley event. She says she has been deluged by requests for tickets from Republicans — big and small donors — who are desperate to be part of the scene.

    “I’ve had to say no to at least 50 people in the last few hours,’’ said Dhillon, as she made the rounds at last week’s state GOP convention in Indian Wells. “I sold out four tables very easily, and a lot of them are big donors,’’ she said. “I could have sold another $100,000 worth of tickets.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Here’s Ms Lindsey’s full tweets that prompted the above response from POTUS

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Tiffthis says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Just browsed Justine from Canada’s insta page and read comment- it’s a 50/50 crap shoot. Seems 1/2 the citizens don’t like him but they don’t know who to vote for- as in thru don’t like their options.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Like

    Reply
  14. A2 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:35 am

    👇👇👇
    Here is the US congressional executive commission on Hong Kong Protests and China hearing.
    Very moving testimony.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?464380-1/congressional-executive-commission-holds-hearing-hong-kong-protests

    Like

    Reply
  15. A2 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:38 am

    EXCERPT
    The Chinese Communist Party Wants It All
    China’s use of sharp power could shatter East Asia.

    https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/09/17/the-chinese-communist-party-wants-it-all/

    Like

    Reply
    • Patience says:
      September 18, 2019 at 12:47 am

      He handled himself quite well at the hearings.
      Good man; I do believe.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplore Able says:
      September 18, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Schools will be named and statues will be erected to honor Admiral Mike Rogers. The same will happen for Sidney Powell, and VSGDJT.

      Like

      Reply
    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      September 18, 2019 at 1:33 am

      I find it bewildering that this American patriot who risked his career and reputation by defying a corrupt adminstration and it’s subversive allies has never been recognized as having saved the nation as we know it from certain destruction. His story is never discussed anywhere on broadcast media, and almost as rarely in print media. Which confounds me even more in knowing that he very well be the most consequential player in the history of our Republic. How they can pass on that opportunity is beyond my comprehension.

      Like

      Reply
  17. A2 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:43 am

    China signals veto in standoff with U.S. over Afghan U.N. mission: diplomats
    Michelle Nichols

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – China and the United States are deadlocked over a U.N. resolution to extend a mission in Afghanistan, with Beijing signaling it will cast a veto because there is no reference to its Belt and Road project, diplomats said on Monday.

    https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1W127A?__twitter_impression=true

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Bryson Gray started a #MAGACHALLENGE on twitter. People are sending in their pro- Trump short raps and a lot of them are pretty darn good!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Ma McGriz says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Prayers up for the peace and protection of Israel.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:59 am

    We are watching the Democratic Socialist Congress self-destructing! Interesting, I have never seen that before.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Whatever, Barr and President Trump are getting really to do, must have the Democratic Socialist mob in pure terror!

    Like

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Like

    Reply
  27. A2 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:21 am

    The Lynda Steele show broadcast on the Canadian spygate case. New information.

    RCMP Commissioner gave a briefing on Cameron Ortiz and Sam Cooper joins the show
    https://omny.fm/shows/steele-drex/rcmp-commissioner-with-cameron-ortiz-update-sam-co

    Like

    Reply
  28. teeheeman says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:24 am

    Can you imagine Corey Lewandowski and President Trump campaigning together in New Hampshire next year?? That is a Trump rally I’ll wait in line a week for!

    Like

    Reply
  29. A2 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:32 am

    Canada election interference.

    Federal parties being warned of efforts by 6 foreign countries to influence election: sources

    ‘Canada’s intelligence services are carefully monitoring the threat of agents of the Chinese and Indian governments working with diaspora communities here to influence the upcoming federal election, according to a number of sources who have been briefed on their activities.

    Those sources — who spoke to CBC on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record — also said intelligence services are monitoring efforts by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to influence the election campaign, while an integrated intelligence unit has been giving political parties bi-weekly briefings about foreign actors’ activities in Canada.

    The government and intelligence sources said one of the ways foreign countries go about pushing their agenda in Canada is by attending nomination meetings to help select candidates favourable to their causes.’
    https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5284473?__twitter_impression=true

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s