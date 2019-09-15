Sunday September 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Isn’t that first one the Smithsonian’s recreation of the Bidenosaurus? Speaking of fossils.
Treepers…
Dinosaurs
Many years ago, I worked at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. When I entered the building, I had to pass by the dinosaur exhibit, which never ceased to amaze me. One of the largest ones on display at the time was a brontosaurus. This particular dinosaur made the Tyrannosaurus rex beside it look small and insignificant. After the lights were dimmed in the evening, the exhibit was unnerving to consider crossing paths with one of these monsters, back when they roamed the earth. If you have ever wondered if men and dinosaurs coexisted, the answer is a definite yes!
“Behold now behemoth, which I made with thee; he eateth grass as an ox. Lo now, his strength is in his loins, and his force is in the navel of his belly. He moveth his tail like a cedar: the sinews of his stones are wrapped together. His bones are as strong pieces of brass; his bones are like bars of iron” (Job 40:15-24).
The behemoth in these passages is the Hebrew word for “great beast.” Notice that this beast has all the same characteristics of a brontosaurus, which we know to have been a vegetarian. Its strength is said to be in its loins—large and powerful! The tail was like the mighty cedars of Lebanon. Huge! And the bones of the behemoth were like bars of iron, crushing everything in its path. It also had an insatiable thirst and it could not be snared. He was the chief of God’s ways!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/dinosaurs/
Job 40:15 Behold now behemoth, which I made with thee; he eateth grass as an ox.
16 Lo now, his strength is in his loins, and his force is in the navel of his belly.
17 He moveth his tail like a cedar: the sinews of his stones are wrapped together.
18 His bones are as strong pieces of brass; his bones are like bars of iron.
19 He is the chief of the ways of God: he that made him can make his sword to approach unto him.
20 Surely the mountains bring him forth food, where all the beasts of the field play.
21 He lieth under the shady trees, in the covert of the reed, and fens.
22 The shady trees cover him with their shadow; the willows of the brook compass him about.
23 Behold, he drinketh up a river, and hasteth not: he trusteth that he can draw up Jordan into his mouth.
24 He taketh it with his eyes: his nose pierceth through snares.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. Now, turn it up . . . 🙂
Old Venice, Italy in 1938
Today on Live Cam in Venice at Rialto Bridge – Live Streaming from Palazzo Bembo…
Nice😊
Sound is a must for the “crunch-crunch”
burrrrp
My American friends. Israel is going to elections on Tuesday. If you want to understand what’s going on I posted here the best and short video. As a note the chances for Netanyahu to win at this moment are 50/50. It’s unknown. Also the comment at the end of the video that “Most Israelis prefer a large coalition but without Bibi” is false. otherwise it’s a very good video.
I don’t know if someone posted this already, but inly today I watched the new Intellectual Froglegs.
It’s great, but I.cried starting at 22:50…
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/the-last-straw/
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
The embedded video is here: https://dai.ly/x7kran3
