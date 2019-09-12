September 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #966

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(418 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
To the Opposition:
🌟 “You love evil rather than good,
falsehood rather than speaking the truth“ 🌟
-— Psalm 52:3
***Praise: President Trump and FLOTUS is safely back in the WH
***Praise: SCOTUS ruling allowing President Trump to fix our broken asylum system
***Praise: Taiwan agrees to buy US$3.6 billion worth of US agricultural products.
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump and MAGA Team as he attends a fundraiser in MD (Dep WH at 5:35pm ET***Arr back in WH 8:55pm ET)
— for aid and quick recovery for everyone affected by Hurr. Dorian
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Israel’s election & re-election for Netanyahu next week (Sept 17)
— for Boris Johnson, Brexit Party and their leaders–Stand Strong
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–Stand their ground
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Our Great Republic *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Today and every day, we pledge to honor our history, to treasure our liberty, to uplift our communities, to live up to our values, to prove worthy of our heroes, and above all, stronger than ever, to never, ever forget.” (9/11)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, September 12, 2019 —
Amen Grandma 🙏
And thank YOU for your unwavering postings of President Trump’s daily tweets!
It really helps to keep up with…..
…. Trump World…..in Trump Time…. at Trump Speed.
The Trump Roller Coaster Ride
Citizen817 and GrandmaC,
I would be a less informed and less prayer full Treeper without both of you each day.
Bless you.
XOXOXOXO!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
—————
Previous (September 11th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/11/september-11th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-965/comment-page-1/#comment-7351950
Ben Bergqam interviews Steve Bannon – July – (8:49)
(Wall Symposium) (America’s Voice News)
Ben Bergqam interviews Couy Griffin – July – (7:43)
(Wall Symposium) (America’s Voice News)
Reposted from yesterday for those who missed it.
Dust Storms During Construction Of Airman Kolfage’s Border Wall – (6:04)
Dust storms, landslides, earthmoving equipment in action.
WOW!!!!
That right there folks is some AWESOME DETERMINATION! BRAVO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wind storms are like none other. Went through one in southern Egypt…everthing was grounded…like a white out.
The dust storm was one thing….the grit and determination of those men operating that earth moving machinery in the face of it was pure “alpha” type (IMO) bravery and perseverance. H/T to all of them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You bet, Dixie! Hard to do anything in those types of storms! They DO!!!!!
I’m not surprised that Foreman Mike had breathing issues and many of the workers were sick afterwords.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It put me in mind of 9/11 because of the possible breathing issues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been thinking that it would be great if the workers had health specialists they could work with to help with their health and detoxification. Or maybe even clothing/equipment upgrades to help filter out the dust. Something that wouldn’t be too hot to wear while they work.
Instagram photo of Candace Owens and Foreman Mike on the terrace.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank YOU, for keeping us all updated about the progress of WBTW projects.
We are looking forward to seeing Project Two when it is done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just trying to keep everyone’s appetite for wall content satisfied until Project 2 wall videos start being released. We’ve seen a lot of Project 1 wall content but I don’t get tired of watching them. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Us, neither.
Have you picked up any clues or hints of when Project Two may be done?
LikeLike
Not yet. Last news I’ve heard from Kolfage future projects was from this tweet response to a question. (Posted previously here.
Part of me hopes they post videos soon. The other part of me thinks that the longer they take, the longer(or more challenging) the wall project more likely is. My personal guess is that the we won’t hear anything until next month. Maybe even mid month. (I’m guestimating about a 5 mile wall in mixed terrain with 6 excavators.)
That’s great news. They can take as much time as needed to get it done right.
Thanksgiving or Christmas? would be a fun time to celebrate Project Two and Three?
MASA = Make America Safe Again
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stillwater: Thank you so very much for updating all of us with your We Build the Wall posts. I think I speak for many that we truly appreciate it here at the Treehouse. I personally look forward to it every day.
Democrats will be destroyed at the polls with the issue of uncontrolled illegal immigration, failed border security, and failure to keep our country safe and sovereign. It would be wise for the Trump campaign to HAMMER this issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you enjoy them ~ 🙂
I ditto everything you just said, Rynn.
Thanks for the education, Stillwater.
You have preserved history with your daily compilation of wall videos and commentary.
Looking forward to your works.
That’s my district. We have serious conservatives here on the coast of NC. We are far enough away from the colleges to avoid their immediate influence and we are surrounded by the military.
Smack!!!!!
And anyone in Congress who dares to stand up and speak in favor of those who perpetrated that tragic day ought to be kicked out of congress and this country FOREVER.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, Dixie.
Permanently Banish them all.
Thank goodness
God bless her! It IS a travesty that our own government favors illegal aliens over American citizens – especially the vulnerable minority communities that suffer the most.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. Scanned this woman’s twitter thread.
She drew ALOT of support, and it’s not fake. 🇺🇸
How soul-stirring was Brandon? Oh, my. He is right. It is possible to awaken people to the jackals, the liars, and the thieves. As Brandon said, “Waaaaalk Awaaaaay!”
My wife had a medical device malpractice lawsuit in federal court for six years. She was mutilated! There was no urgency by the federal judge to try the case even though there were 20,000 AMERICAN women victims in the same lawsuit. Yet, one illegal immigrant get picked up by ICE and a federal judge rules within hours of the arrest in the middle of a Sunday night to halt the deportation and release the illegal alien. That tells you who is really important in this country and it’s not us!!!
Donald Trump Retweet
Doesn’t this happen every year? Can’t we just leave them there and give them Darwin awards?
It’s the perfect place for snowflakes. 🙂
They’ve been complaining about Global Warming for decades, and now they got what they wanted….a World with no Global Warming. Global Freezer….a liberal’s dream world.
Yes, leave them there, as they are snowflakes and let them live in igloos, a perfect New Green Deal home made of 100% natural products.
Let the snowflakes live in peace with Arctic wildlife. Since the snowflakes don’t believe in guns….good luck with those “friendly” polar bears. In fact, give those beautiful Polar bears a hug for America, will ya’, you silly snowflakes?.
They could …make ice cubes.
Yes, sometimes it’s in the Antarctic.
Donald Trump Retweet
The campaign was going to fly banners over east coast beaches on Labor Day, but I think that was scrapped due to Hurricane Dorian. I love that they will fly this today as well as run ads in the Houston & San Antonio papers. I believe they are going to use every creative means possible to get the message out. Planes, trains, subways, blimps, leaflets dropped from the sky….the possibilities are vast! Who knows, maybe rides on Air Force One and Marine one! Trolling with items like the straws and Sharpie pens is brilliant and there are lots of opportunities there as well!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸😄👍🏻🇺🇸😄🇺🇸😄
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can guarantee that would cause the left to double down on socialism, which would guarantee their defeat.
Joe, I’d like to see them double down and double over. 🙂
This is why the president has unprecedented support among Republicans. He FIGHTS the Democrats with no letup and he has exposed their true political belief system. There is nothing democratic about the so called Democratic Party. I think calling them socialists is too kind. They are rabid, anti-American communists!
Amen, p’odwats. He also has a God-given ability to whip the masks off the deceivers and reveal their true, hateful, power-hungry souls.
Donald Trump Retweet
The most transparent President in the last 100 years.
And POTUS is not alone on this: the Libya Quadafi takedown was an ARROGANT, SNEAKY & STUPID disaster . No more of that kind of actions.
“We came, we saw, he died.” And then the bitch had the nerve to laugh. 😎
IMHO, PDJT would have never said anything if Bolton left his position like a professional and KEPT HIS MOUTH SHUT. Just like everything else, where are the role models today? Seems a-k to leak information, shoot your mouth off, disrespect a President, broadcast what should be private. The Golden Rule when working for someone – never burn a bridge.
In consideration of the things President Trump has said about the former president whom Condi served loyally, and whom she still respects and admires, that was a remarkably intelligent, generous and balanced comment for her to make.
She wants a job……..just sayin…
See my comment downthread. They probably got hold of Argentina’s 2018 customer list.
I keep seeing posts from Citizen817 but there is either nothing in the actual body of the post or it is just the same message three or four times (I.e. “Donald Trump Retweet” – with nothing attached)
Is this just a problem on my computer?
Maybe it’s your ad blocker
Must be, because I am on my phone right now and I can see all of your posts just fine. I will recheck my ad blocker and see if I can find the problem!
No problem on my end, vikingmom.
LikeLike
Same thing for me.. Only a few posters don’t come up… Will have to have my Husband figure it out LOL
Ask Schultz about Awan…
Now, that’ll rattle her big eyes and make her frizzy hair stand straight up.
Why the heck has that little girl got a gavel in her hand. She only got to Congress yesterday.
Ahhh!!! Now we know what Nancy Pelosi did to control this little girl. “Fire your chief of staff, get in line and I’ll give you a deputy chair position”
🤣 hahaha. My ribs ache.
Tom Fitton is a true American patriot and hero.
Keep praying for protection for him as he and his team continues to do wonderful work for our country.
I know some people are 😡 about the potential upcoming vaping regulations by the FDA. I am a smoker and the first time I tried to vape, I coughed like it was my first cigarette. I did use the vape products some but honestly prefer cigarettes. I quit cold turkey before for 5 years and need to do so again instead of switching to vape products
I think the jury is out on how safe these vape products are compared to cigarettes. The illnesses are alarming but the majority(not all) seem to be vape products containing THC and other drugs. It is alarming though that these illnesses occur rather quickly compared to smoking which usually results in diseases many years later. The amount of young kids vaping though is concerning, and these companies certainly enabled many kids to get addicted to nicotine much like the tobacco companies did in the past.
Why can vape companies advertise all over the place when tobacco companies are restricted?
My guess is vaping is probably safer than smoking but if you want to quit, nicotine gum or a nicotine patch is a safer way to taper off nicotine and quit the habit.
My advice would be to currently not ban the flavors(although apparently companies could try to get FDA approval to sell certain flavors) but restrict the advertising these companies can do similar to tobacco.
Hopefully I will be able to quit cold turkey again soon. 😃. Btw, Hope everyone is doing well and my apologies for the long post. So glad the Republicans held on to the NC House seat 🙂
There’s been a few Treepsters like yourself lamenting the changes in vaping laws. Couldn’t you buy a regular tobacco flavor and add additional flavoring? Would tobacco smoked through a water pipe be something to consider? They do make very small water pipes or so they did when smoked weed in the previous century. (I always smoked outside the territorial limits of the United States and under the care of a medical doctor.) There have to be books dealing with your dilemma and certainly web sites? I know for certain that tobacco grows outdoors as far north as Connecticut and of course you could grow it indoors. The money you’d save from “rolling your own” would probably pay for most of your overhead. I never smoked tobacco other than teenage experimenting. I’ll bet a year from now you’ll have solved your problem. Good luck!
Thanks. Appreciated. Hopefully in a year I will have been done with cigs for months. My understanding is the tobacco flavored ones would not be restricted by the FDA. Other flavors would need FDA approval.
Overall my main gripe with vape products is they are allowed to advertise everywhere. You see Juul ads on tons of websites. These products contain nicotine, the same as tobacco 🚬, but of course tobacco advertising is severely restricted.
I gave up drinking alcohol cold turkey on 1-1-00. It was my Millennia New Year’s resolution. It’ll be 20 years for me this coming New Year. I know a number of smokers who booted the habit cold turkey and they thought messing around with chewing tobacco, pipes and nicotine patches prolonged the agony. I had beer in the frig with a bottle of vodka and every time I opened the frig it was like looking at my trophy. Everyone’s different!
BRAVO Boogy!!!
I’ve done a few things right in my life. I have endured all kinds of stress and never feel tempted. Everyone I date and all my friends drink moderately. I guess timing is everything … I was ready and couldn’t wait to quit. Thank you for your encouraging words!
Why don’t you aim to quit on November 19, the date of the Great American Smokeout this year, an annual campaign to assist and encourage smokers to quit? Sometimes it helps to have a designated “stop date.”
https://www.tobaccofreecampus.org/the-great-american-smokeout
Good luck. My husband carried around tic-tacs for years to satisfy the oral compulsion, but he managed to stop cold turkey.
This is a great alternative, but not available in US anymore from any vendor I can find. Nicolette Quickmist. Was available for a while on Amazon US, shipped from England. Now Canada and England vendors will not ship to US.
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/offer-listing/B004VDQH5O
Satisfies the urge, but burns your tongue enought to deincentivize.
Here’s hoping and praying for you Outerlimintsfan, that you will be able to turn away from the use of tobacco products once and for all! We’re pulling for you!
Agree and Amen!
The Thought Police?
This totally makes my brain hurt: https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/huge-blow-us-farmers-china-heads-argentina-soy-meal-landmark-deal
International commodities (like soybeans, wheat, pork bellies, orange juice, cold-rolled steel, oil, and such) generally cannot be targeted with tariffs. If country A tries to tariff country B, then B will buy from C and C will buy from A. There is only so much of this stuff being made worldwide, and the product flows are easily adjusted.
The major exceptions to this are in cases of monopoly (one major seller), monopsony (one major buyer), or various cartel arrangements that echo the same. In soybeans, for example, the three major producers are the US (35%), Brazil (29%), and Argentina (18%). That’s 82% of your world soybeans right there, so that looks like a monopoly. OTOH, the major consumers of soybeans are China (32%), the US (22%), Brazil (14%), and India (10%) — that gets you 78% of soybean consumption, so that’s your players.
Given those figures, it would make an obvious case for China (on the consumer list, but not on the producer list) to be buying soybeans from Argentina (on the producer list, but not on the consumer list). If India were to tariff US soybean imports, they’d probably be buying from Argentina, too.
This isn’t a blow to US farmers, however, because Argentina no longer can sell soy to everyone else in the world because it’s all being shipped to China. So, the US can simply sell to Argentina’s former customers……who might, after doing business with US vendors and Argentine vendors, might prefer the stability and quality of a US relationship.
Our politicians in the past allowed China to become a powerful threat. What is really disturbing is that many manufacturing towns lost their jobs go to China. What replaced those jobs was depression alcohol, opiates, and crime.
Plus China now ships the deadly fentanyl to our country. Jobs were sent to China, and China sent fentanyl, often to the very areas that lost the jobs. It’s all very disgusting and evil. The Chinese government will never crack down on the fentanyl production. It is a weapon for them against us really.
I love this!
