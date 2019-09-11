September 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #965

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(419 days to E-Day)
🌟 “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends.“ 🌟
-— John 15:13
🌹NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2019, as Patriot Day.
🌹Display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
🌹Observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor the innocent victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
————————-
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in the WH
***Praise: Winners in NC election: Dan Bishop (NC09) & Greg Murphy (NC03)
***Praise: U.S. poverty rate hits lowest point since 2001. Our strong economy continues to lift up the most vulnerable Americans.
***Praise: Number of illegal aliens staying in the U.S. is rapidly decreasing
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection as President Trump and FLOTUS go to Pentagon Memorial service
— for General Flynn and Att. Sidney Powell
— for aid and quick recovery for everyone affected by Hurr. Dorian
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Israel’s election & re-election for Netanyahu next week (Sept 17)
— for Boris Johnson, Brexit Party and their leaders–Stand Strong
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–Stand their ground
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸*Good vs Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The United States has endured many trials, yet few events have challenged our resolve as the events of September 11, 2001. On that fateful day, our faith was challenged, but never lost; our Nation wept, but could not be defeated. Through the devastation, we emerged stronger. During these commemorative days, may we unite in prayer and remembrance and do our part to ensure that future generations never forget this immeasurable tragedy or ever doubt this Nation’s extraordinary resilience.”
(Remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 —
Like very much………….. Thank you, Grandma. Amen
Amen!
Thank you, Grandma!
Thank you, Grandma. Amen.
Amen Grandma. Amen!
I don’t know why people have been up ticking this post, there is nothing showing up in ANY of the citizen817 posts.
I see a Trump tweet citizen817 posted. If you’re using a FireFox browser, the most recent recent update turned on by default some extra tracking protections and whatnot and it automatically blocks Twitter stuff. Go into your browser “Privacy & Security” settings if so and change the “Content Blocking” setting to “Custom” and then the first drop menu to “Private Windows Only” and then the second drop menu to “Third-Party Trackers”. That worked for me. Otherwise, I dunno, but your particular browser might need to have some settings changed too maybe.
Thank you. I appreciate that.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Instagram photo of Donald Trump Jr. with quote, taken during his speech at the July Wall Symposium.
—————
Dust Storms During Construction Of Airman Kolfage’s Border Wall – (6:04)
Dust storms, landslides, earthmoving equipment in action.
3:27/3:30/3:52 – Dust coming off the side of the hill looks like the hill is steaming. Pretty neat patterns form as the dust swirls in the air up the side of the hill.
4:50 – Concrete trucks position under excavators.
We Build The Wall “Angel Parents” – July – (12:07)
(Wall Symposium) (America’s Voice News)
AVN’s Amanda Head and Ben Bergqam with Angel Parents Steve Ronnebeck and Mary Ann Mendoza.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ben Berqgam interviews Jack and Tanya Posobiec – July – (8:48)
(Wall Symposium) (America’s Voice News)
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6085100271001/
Time to kill the green new deal.
New Paper done at Stanford… SLAC… This puts a crimp into the whole Climate Change Model Controversy.
It is definitive proof that the models being used are not valid with respect to our climate and shows that the models can’t determine anthropogenic warming as all changes remain below the sensitivity of the models. Additionally, the error bars are 150% larger than the total changes attributed to greenhouse gases since 1900.
Why is anyone spending money of climate change!!!!!
This paper is not an easy read. In fact it is a Brain Cramp for those who do not have a working knowledge of the IPCC Reports and significant mathematical aptitude… Otherwise, an important work…..
Propagation of Error and the Reliability of Global Air Temperature Projections
Front. Earth Sci., 06 September 2019 | https://doi.org/10.3389/feart.2019.00223
“Bringing this idea into context, this annual average ±4.0 Wm–2 year–1 uncertainty in simulated LWCF is approximately ±150% larger than all the forcing due to all the anthropogenic greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere since 1900 (∼2.6 Wm–2). Further, the ±4.0 Wm–2 year–1 LWCF error is approximately ±114 × larger than the average annual ∼0.035 Wm–2 year–1 increase in greenhouse gas forcing since 1979 (Hofmann et al., 2006; IPCC, 2013).”
“It is now appropriate to return to Smith’s standard description of physical meaning, which is that, “even in high school physics, we learn that an answer without “error bars” is no answer at all” (Smith, 2002).”
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/feart.2019.00223/full
What’s Up With That (WUWT) ran and entire thread on this article a couple of days ago. Apparently it took the author four years to find a publication that was willing to stand up to the AGW mafia. The article is good because it explains some of the more esoteric aspects of the paper and the comments that follow are – as always – excellent.
Concur – Watts is a great site. The comments often help digest the more technical aspects of the article… Much like here.
Recommend daily read.
Ah, geez, but I guess there isn’t a choice!
I guess…..but this jon kerry look a like is still a wanker. Nebraska can’t do any better? Sad….
Sniff sniff…Wambulance needed at CNN office and MSNBC studio.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL That Sign has the demons howling. 👍🏽👍🏽😂
Our President is Pavlov and the democRat dogs respond EVERY TIME! Priceless and hilarious!!😂🤣🤣
Rocket explodes inside US Embassy compound in Afghanistan shortly after midnight on 9/11 anniversary
Cant trust those treacherous sandsnoggers
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7449585/Blast-heard-near-US-Embassy-Kabul-9-11-anniversary.html
LikeLike
😂😂😂
Democrats really should be referred to as “the party of death”. Abortion, Obamacare, CAFE regulations, gun control, open borders…….Moloch would be proud.
Nurse: I witnessed the infanticide Ralph Northam defended
Northam is a pediatric cspecialist–advocating killing babies
https://pjmedia.com/trending/nurse-i-witnessed-the-infanticide-ralph-northam-defended/
The long awaited latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs is here! Yay, Joe Dan!
Oh, that’s great! Love his title, LOL! Hubby and I will watch it tonight! (tomorrow)
Dear President Donald J. Trump, here is Bolton’s replacement.
Daggone, just realized today is 9-11. So much has changed in our country since that day, and not for the better, save what POTUS is trying to accomplish.
I watched Paul Joseph Watson’s new video tonight, called “Degeneracy”. It’s very disturbing so I won’t link it here. But I will say, although trade deals, manufacturing, and our economy are important, (they were one of my top issues along with illegal immigration), our culture is rotting and dying from Marxism, Hedonism, immorality. Our children are being infected and bombarded with this in our schools and media. We MUST do something to combat this, starting with our educational system, including public school and college and universities. Our country will either be lost forever, or this continued division between right and wrong among the factions, because we aren’t as a whole a decent society anymore with the Left completely insane with their moral relativism. The problem is, the Left has controlled our education which has permeated all of the heads of society, all our organizations, associations, corporations, etc.
Like PJW says, don’t be a complacent conservative. “But GDP!”
The hysteria of the left and media and Senator Graham over trumps decision to exit Syria is delightful. Their talking point about “Christmas present for Putin” is especially an idiotic Hillary line, she’s losing her touch via media matters.
To suggest we are all going to die because trump is pulling out of Syria is absurd. I suspect he will pull out of Afghanistan next. Hence Bolton exit stage left. If they mess with us – trump would bomb them to the Stone Age. Let it be.
hypothetically speaking. what would happen if someone organized a state by state campaign of protest at all local (parent company) Time/Warner-Spectrum…. , Legacy media outlets, CBS affiliates, NBC affiliates, ABC affiliates, and any other deemed necessary to get the point across that We the People are fed up with News(fake) vs Opinion vs single source vs yada yada yada? Surely there are enough locations on a nationwide scale to accommodate a person not having to travel too far. Surely there are Legal easements to allow for such protest. Surely everyone would protest “peacefully”. Surely a set of demands could be realistically thought of. Surely this would need to happen to coincide with the 2020 election to give the media something to think about… and last but not least, don’t call me Shirley.
They are under the misconception they are the “Free Press”. They will deem us crazy like they say at POTUS rallies for saying “CNN sucks”.
I think we would need to get the point across, that we do not tolerate any more LIES and PROPAGANDA out of the press. We only want the REPORTING OF THE NEWS OF THE DAY without their spins or lying by omission.
Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth Research Breakthrough with Special Guest Richard Gage
published by Jason Goodman, 9/10/2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/secret-service-arrested-el-paso-shooting-hero-as-he-was-about-to-be-honored-by-trump-at-white-house
:””Nobody bothered to check with us,” said El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. “They would have been informed, as I am telling you now, that our detectives reviewed hours of video and his actions did not match his account.” Carrillo said Grant was visible in footage from the store, but he did not say what he was doing during the massacre. “His statements were inconsistent with what was revealed on video,” Carrillo said.”
I’d bet Cuomo/Bloomberg Disarm America Mob funded him for the interview and later to be an anti -gun dupe.
H’es a Fugitive Felon Turd. and couldn’t pass the smell Test.
Very interesting article written before the Bolton firing/”resignation” broke.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/is-john-boltons-time-up/
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/29749/usaf-f-35as-and-f-15es-flatten-isis-infested-island-in-iraq-with-80k-pounds-of-bombs
This morning [of some time ago], I received an email from my friend Caroline [I would guess Caroline Glick] . She was thinking about the picture, too.
*** Hello Diana [West],
I know you know all this, but I can’t resist. I miss Larry Auster, who always “read” peoples’ faces on his blog. The Afg police guy’s face says: “What saps these Kuffars are: free money, free uniforms, free guns. Allahu Akbar and all that, but what suckers these Americans are.” Just look at his eyes. They say it all.
The American general’s expression seems to be saying: “If I hug ol’ Abdul tighter, maybe he’ll like me more and notice what a good person I am.” Abdul’s friends are probably thinking: You go, Abdul, take Uncle Sucker for all he’s worth.”
Could a culture that wasn’t emasculated, dumbed down, and distracted even consider such a pusillanimous idea as COIN? It’s Kipling’s “Danegeld” on overdrive. Is there no decency left in the Pentagon?
And don’t even get me started on sacrificing our young men for a depraved hopeless country like Afgh. Actually, not even for Afgh. They are being sacrificed for the vanity of those who hatch ideas like COIN, and who, even when those ideas fail spectacularly, will not face reality.
The vain ones don’t have to. Like guests at a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, they get to *move on* from their messes, to be promoted, to paint pictures in plush retirement, take seats on corporate board$, teach “leadership” classes, gather up honors at black-tie galas. It’s a luxe life, and no one calls them on it, not even to acknowledge what they have wrought.
Others are not so fortunate.
Will there ever be a reckoning?
Have you hugged your Warlord today?
Thomas Jefferson repeatedly warned us about tyrants taking over our government and ignoring the law.
Right now we see many corrupt operatives in government who are above the law. One of Jefferson’s most famous quotes was about how the tree of liberty may need to get watered with the blood of patriots and tyrants from time to time. I decided to illustrate his quote.
—Ben Garrison
The power-mad authoritarian control freaks in government are slowly heating a pot. We the citizens are the frogs in that pot. Are we supposed to keep waiting until a full, roiling boil comes about?
For many of us, the time to water the tree of liberty will come about when they order us to give up our guns. Most gun owners will become boiling mad and not participate. That’s why they’re slowly turning up the heat by trying to implement ‘common sense’ gun control laws. They may seem reasonable on the surface, but the end game is always full confiscation.
Tyrants don’t want their slaves armed.
We already lost the Fourth Amendment. We have no privacy—government can watch everything we do, record our phone calls, and grope us at airports. Our First Amendment is under attack right now. We were kicked off of Facebook for a while over a Tommy Robinson cartoon I drew a few years ago. Freedom of speech is going away on social media. The traitors want Chinese-style censorship and a social credit system.
The ongoing attack on our Second Amendment is just as relentless. This will be the final line and we must not let the tyrants cross it.
—Ben Garrison
Yours is one of the political cartoons I look forward to each day Mr. Garrison. Thank you.
Does anyone here read the comment section of Gateway Pundit? The comment section on their Buttigedge post is a 180 to anything that has gone before.
What article and what do you mean, 180? I’m trying to check it out, the one about Buttigieg’s brother-in-law on Tucker?
Here’s fake news Associated Press headline of GOP NC house wins tonight: “GOP holds house seat but shows weakness in suburbs”. 🙄
They will spin any news into an anti-Trump narrative. These were two impressive GOP wins tonight, the fake news just can’t handle it. Bishop won by more than 3000 votes than did Mark Harris in the previous election in that district. No ballot harvesting needed. 😎
Good news — that idiot judge in California who did the national injunction on the new asylum policy has been reined in once more. Incredible to have the 9th Circuit help POTUS. His appointees there seem like they are starting to pay off.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/9th-circuit-hands-trump-major-win-on-asylum-policy
This is a good win. It remains to be seen if the Remain In Mexico policy will hold up in (judicial activist) courts when it is challenged. Certainly hoping that it does, and hoping that John Roberts comes through when the time comes.
🕊️
Docs Show Obama State Dept’s Frenzied Attempt To Undermine Trump Before Inauguration
“Judicial Watch today released 90 pages of heavily redacted U.S. Department of State documents showing Obama State Department officials’ efforts to disseminate classified information to multiple U.S. Senators immediately prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration,” the group’s media release read.
“The information, which included raw intelligence, purported to show ‘malign’ Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Among the senators receiving the classified documents were Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Sen. Robert Corker (R-TN).”
https://www.westernjournal.com/obama-state-dept-frenzied/
From the above I quote:
Here’s part of what’s described as a heavily redacted email by Foreign Service Officer Kerem Bilge on Jan. 13, 2017:
“**** Please clear the action memo by noon TUESDAY [Jan. 17],” he wrote.
“**** Please clear on the actual package of documents, if you have not done so already, by noon TUESDAY [Jan. 17]. [Emphasis in original]
“I want to get the whole package into the EUR front office today. This means we can get it out of EUR and to M [Undersecretary for Management] on Wednesday [Jan. 18], then H can courier it to the Hill on Thursday [Jan 19].”
If you put more asterisks before it the other party may not take over the White House, no matter what the general election stipulated.”
BREAKING! Apparent terrorist attack on 9/11 anniversary at U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan
Rocket explodes inside US Embassy compound in Afghanistan shortly after midnight on 9/11 anniversary.
No injuries reported, thank G-d.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7449585/Blast-heard-near-US-Embassy-Kabul-9-11-anniversary.html
If there’s any paying-down or forgiving of student debt, I propose it be funded – not by the taxpayer – but by a fund that draws on universities’ endowments
It’s the universities that have gotten rich off student debt. They could start by eliminating a bazillion Assistant Deans of Diversity and Woke “Studies” Departments
I reckon
House Student Loan Debt Hearing: ‘A $1.5 Trillion Crisis’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/10/watch-live-house-student-loan-debt-hearing-a-1-5-trillion-crisis/
It seems almost everyday Sundance is posting new stories of FBI Corruption.
Why is there such silence around how incompetent the Mueller FBI was pre-9/11? The DC media tells us what an uncorrupted man Mueller is/was yet his incompetence bleeds on to this day, and on that day 18 years ago. Burn it down!
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/09/09/clinton-libya_and_trump-russia_a_tale_of_two_probes_and_the_fbi_120083.html
Europe is greening their a$$es right out of business
Climate Hysteria Is Destroying Germany’s Car Industry
Green hysteria is on the verge of destroying Germany’s car industry, the CEO of Volkswagen has warned. Since motor manufacturing is Germany’s biggest industry sector, this effectively means: Auf Wiedersehen to the German economy.
VW chief Herbert Diess has told Spiegel … that the combination of climate protests against cars in general and stricter CO2 emission limits imposed by the EU are pushing Europe’s car industry to the “brink of collapse.”
He said:
“The current campaign against individual mobility and thus against conventional cars is reaching existence-threatening proportions.”
Diess also called out the nonsense of trying to force everyone to shift from petrol-driven cars to electric ones: the electricity that supplies them will still come largely from fossil fuels, so where will be the environmental benefit?
“Instead of using petrol or diesel, we’ll basically use coal, even if we’re electrically powered, and in the worst case we’ll use even lignite,” he said. “That drives the idea of electric mobility ad absurdum!”
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/09/10/delingpole-climate-hysteria-is-destroying-germanys-car-industry/
FTA – The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — long a liberal bastion that has been aggressively reshaped into a more moderate court by the Trump administration — handed the president a major win late Monday, lifting a nationwide injunction on his asylum policy.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/9th-circuit-hands-trump-major-win-on-asylum-policy
