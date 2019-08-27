August 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #950

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(434 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised In the city of our God,
In His holy mountain.” 🌟 -— Psalm 48:1
***Praise: 🦅The Eagle Has Landed: Marine One landed at the White House lawn @ 8:47 pm. POTUS and FLOTUS is safely in the White House. Y’all can breathe now and rejoice.
***Praise: President met with world leaders to strengthen alliances and kept the interests of the American people front and center on the global stage. We are Forgotten No More.
🙏 Pray:
— for good night sleeps for President Trump and FLOTUS and MAGA Team. after a job well done in France
— for protection for Pres Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom (and “calmness” -ha 😉) in next move with “Panda-faced” Dragonized-China Trade Drama
— Fake Media to fizzle away.
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, White House Medical Unit (WHMU) who is with Pres. Trump 24/7
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for Brazil Pres. Bolsonaro to continue to stand firm–‘Mini-Me Me Me’ Macron and EU is giving him a hard time about the Brazil fire
— for safety for Hong Kong (protesting), Venezuela (change of gov’t head)
— for safety for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Keeping America Safe *🇺🇸*
🦅 “‘Sorry! It’s the way I negotiate’.” (post-G-7 presser in France)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday August 27, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
“I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
Written by The Treepers 😊
Note: Thank you, all you Treepers, for celebrating Women’s Equality Day and your clever suggestions to enhance the celebration.😊
Today I declare The American Patriot Equality Day…Treepers, whoop it up. MAGA
LOLOL….just read your “me-me-me” in the back room. 😀
Treepers would have been scratching their heads seeing that and thinking I’m losing my mind like Bite-em.
He didn’t saying anything about loosing his mind (cause he misplaced it a long time ago),. He said he,wasn’t GOING nuts. Thats different.
You know, Dutchman, I think he is telling the truth for once…he isn’t going nuts. He only lost his marbles.
What he was trying to say, is he’s not going SENILE, cause THAT is what people have been suggesting.
And he ISN’T going senile, he’s always been a blithering idiot.
Love that President of ours–“The King of Hearts”…..
Axios = Fake Media
Buh Bye.
What’s Next, Fake Media?
Welcome back, Mr.President and FLOTUS.
Media Lies= More #WalkAways
Well, I see that the Wookies (MO) dress designer has passed away.
I guess this means no more labia length burlap dresses with platform flip flops.
How the fashion world must be mourning.
Yay for Brazil President Bolsonaro slamming back at Macron and EU over the Brazil fires.
Found this on Sundance’s twitter:
