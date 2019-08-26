Monday August 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 26, 2019
“Take Refuge in the Lord”
Valerie Curren’s contribution:
https://specialconnections.wordpress.com/2019/03/25/my-help-comes-from-the-lord/
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Rightness Of God
St. Paul’s great Epistle to the Romans has much to say about “the righteousness of God”; in fact, this is the theme of the Book of Romans. Sad to say, however, the Bible is so little read and studied of late that many people do not even know what the word “righteousness” means.
Actually, every man, woman and child should know about the righteousness of God — or, to simplify the word — the rightness of God. It is most important to understand that God does always and only that which is right. He can do nothing and will do nothing that is not right.
Thus God cannot and does not merely forgive sinners and smuggle them into heaven, for this would not be right. As Job 8:20 says, “Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will He help evil doers,” for neither would be right.
It was Bildad who said this to Job, and Job replied, almost exasperated: “I know it is so of a truth, but how shall a man be just with God?” (Job 9:2). In other words, how can a holy God look upon a sinner and pronounce him righteous? With this background let us consider Paul’s great decla ration in Romans 1:16,17:
“I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth…. for therein is the righteousness [i.e., the rightness] of God revealed….”
True, the love of God is also revealed in the gospel, but what made Paul so proud to proclaim the gospel is the fact that it tells how God dealt “righteously,” or rightly, with sin, paying its just penalty Himself at Calvary so that He might offer salvation to all by free grace.
Thus the Apostle declares in Romans 6:23: “The wages of sin is death [this is its just penalty] but the [free] gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-rightness-of-god-2/
Job 8:20 Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will he help the evil doers:
Job 9:2 I know it is so of a truth: but how should man be just with God?
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. 17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
LikeLike
“For centuries religious people have said to each other: “We must be truly sorry for our sins and do all the good we can and surely God will forgive and accept us”. But this is not the gospel.”
The works-based, do-good part of the purported quote as it relates to earning salvation does not correspond with “the gospel”. However, repentance is inextricably linked throughout Scripture with the gospel even in the present age.
It’s noteworthy that in the gospel message he shared at Mars Hill in Athens, Paul specified God’s commandment of repentance for all men including the Gentiles present:
“So indeed God, having overlooked the times of ignorance, now commands all men everywhere to repent, because He set a day in which He is about to judge the world in righteousness by a man whom He appointed, having provided a guarantee to all, having raised Him out from the dead” (Acts 17:30-31).
Later in his ministry, Paul spoke of the prominent place of repentance in his testimony “both to the Jewish and to Greeks”:
Acts 20:20-21 “how I did not shrink back from declaring to you anything being profitable, and teaching you publicly and from house to house, earnestly testifying both to the Jewish and to Greeks repentance in God and faith in our Lord Jesus.”
When summarizing his ministry after becoming a Christian to Agrippa and Festus, Paul observed that “both first to those in Damascus and Jerusalem, and all the region of Judea, and to the Gentiles, I kept declaring to repent and to turn to God, doing works worthy of repentance” (cf. Acts 26:20). Once again, it is affirmed by Paul that his declarations and testimony conveying the gospel repeatedly include God’s command for repentance by the hearer (cf. Acts 17:30-31).
LikeLike
Little Girl Reading…
Davendorf Park, Carmel By-the-Sea, CA…
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy…
Bethesda, Maryland…
River View…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whenever you need a good ‘pick me up’ laugh, there’s always San Francisco:
No more ‘convicts’ or ‘felons’ if San Francisco passes criminal justice language proposal. Words like “felon,” “offender,” “convict” and “parolee” would be swapped for what’s described as people-first language Aug 23, 2019
By Colleen Shalby
Los Angeles Times
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors wants to sanitize language in the criminal justice system.
In a proposal to the city and county of San Francisco, words like “felon,” “offender,” “convict” and “parolee” would be swapped for what’s described as people-first language — phrases that strip any objectification or pejorative descriptions for more neutral and positive descriptors.
Some examples include changing “felon” and “offender” to “returning resident” or “formerly incarcerated person.” A “parolee” could be described as a “person under supervision.” “Convict” could be referred to as a “currently incarcerated person,” while a “juvenile offender” or “delinquent” would be described as a “young person impacted by the justice system.”
The board noted that about 1 in every 5 Californians has a criminal record and the language that often accompanies those records can dehumanize and devalue the individual.
“Language shapes the ideas, perceptions, beliefs, attitudes and actions of individuals, societies and governments,” the proposal states. “People-first language places the individual before the criminal record by using neutral, objective, and non-pejorative language.”
The nonbinding resolution, sponsored by Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, passed last month in a near-unanimous vote. One supervisor was absent.
The San Francisco County district attorney’s Sentencing Commission, the Bay Area’s Reentry Council and San Francisco’s Youth Commission — a group of 17 young people ages 12 to 23 — passed resolutions supporting the changed language.
Mayor London Breed has not signed the proposal. Breed does not implement policies based on nonbinding resolutions.
“That proposal was a non-binding urging resolution, and as a practice the mayor does not sign any resolutions of that kind. She is always happy to work with the board on issues around equity and criminal justice reform,” said spokesperson Andy Lynch.
The proposal comes on the heels of Berkeley city leaders’ passage of an ordinance to replace more than two dozen terms with gender-neutral words. The City Council voted in July to replace “manhole” with “maintenance hole,” “craftsmen” with “artisans” and to stop identifying firefighters and police officers by gender.
©2019 Los Angeles Times
LikeLike
Good Monday morning Treepers!! I thank you all for your fellowship. May our God reside unfettered in our hearts and His light shine in our words and deeds. Love is where the battle is joined. His light through us provides the contrast and a basis for hope for those searching and those seeking strengthening of their faith.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I love this band. I’ll be in NOLA next month…but they’ll be in NC (where I live) during that time. Life’s like that a lot.
LikeLike