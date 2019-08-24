August 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #947

Posted on August 24, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

28 Responses to August 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #947

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(437 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “Oh, clap your hands, all you peoples!
    Shout to God with the voice of triumph!” 🌟 -— Psalm 47:1

    ***Praise: President Trump hikes more tariffs on China’s goods after China put tariffs on US goods
    ***Praise: All Carriers(P.O., FedEx, etc) are ordered to search & refuse Fentanyl deliveries from China
    ***Praise: New dawn for American energy and manufacturing as Pres. Trump remained committed to expanding energy and manuf.
    ***Praise: 2020 Election is now simplified: President Trump vs Chairman XI (Dems on the side of XI/China)
    ***Praise: U.S. jobless claims fell even more than expected last week
    ***Praise: Vietnam & Australia standing their ground against China’s aggression

    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe flights/road travels to France for Pres Trump, FLOTUS and MAGA Team as they arrive at RON (RON means Remain OverNight) 1:25pm Sat (7:25am ET)
    — for safe travels to Saturday dinner meeting 7:35pm to 10:15pm (1:35pm to 4:15pm ET)
    — for successful meetings at G-7 for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for safety for Hong Kong (protesting), Venezuela (change of gov’t head)
    — for safety for all American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Audit The Fed *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “You have filled our enemies with dread. You have filled our friends with hope. And you have filled our American heart with fierce, patriotic pride.”
    (8-21-19-AMVETS Nat’l Convention in Kentucky)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday August 24, 2019 —
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    “I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
    Written by The Treepers 😊

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

    • emet says:
      August 24, 2019 at 12:35 am

      1.Penalize the ECCFs (Express Consignment Couier Facility, eg DHL etc). The laws/regulations should be enforced when drugs are found in international shipments handkes by ECCFs
      2. No packages thru the USPS. LC and sealed LC (letter class) only, max weight 16 oz. Subject to imspection as usual.
      3. Eliminate the Ctpat (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism). Members of CTPAT are essentially shippers/ importers of merchandise by ocean/air. Membership means their shipments are essentially exempt from inspection.

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  13. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  14. Upward Bound says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Hey Treepers! Just another laugh before bedtime. Have a good night! Jeffrey Epstein was the “Fruit” Cake by the Ocean / DNCE / Funny Parody Music & Meme Video

  15. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:28 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:28 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:29 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:29 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:30 am

  20. doubledark1981 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:31 am


    what did one famous squaw say to the other famous squaw~Hey wha’up PokeAhHauntus, nutin u Hiyawhathya, I ain’t squawking.

  21. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:31 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  23. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  24. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:33 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  26. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  27. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

