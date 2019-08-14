August 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #937

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
—– Tomorrow is Trump Rally Day in NH at 7pm ET—– USA USA USA
👍 Thumbs up moment (Worth reading this “warm fuzzy” moment one more time-teehee)
–Kamala Harris visited a nursing home……
Spunky Senior Citizen Woman: “You are advocating health care for everyone … who’s going to pay for it?”
Heels Up Harris: “Well, we’re going to pay for it”
Spunky Senior Citizen Woman: “No we’re not. Leave our health care system alone. We don’t want you to mess with it”
Horizontal Harris thought she was going to a nursing home…Ended up being taken to school.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “When one of them comes to see me, he speaks falsely, while his heart gathers slander; then he goes out and spreads it around.” 🌟
-— Psalm 41:6
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in NJ
***Praise: The Trump Economy is delivering incredible results for the blue-collar workers who need it most.
***Praise: Bill O’Reilly: “While researching my upcoming book “The United States of Trump,” we could not find one example of the President discussing skin color in a pejorative way or promoting Caucasian dominance.” ( And of course, we Treepers knew that.)
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres Trump/MAGA Team
— for truth to come out soon about: Spygate, Russian dossier, Coup, Epstein, more world wide pedophiles exposure, etc.
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for protection for American Patriots–Keep Calm and Safe (as Pres. Trump said to Hong Kongers)
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸* America Energy Dominance-Boom*🇺🇸*
🦅 “Today we celebrate the revolution in American energy, that’s helping make our economy the envy of the world.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday August 14, 2019 —
Amen and thank you! Wonderful prayer.
And Thank YOU, faithful Prayer Warrior for President Trump!
And that goes for everyone, Posters and Lurkers, too. Our President Trump is being covered with prayers 24/7. PTL and an Amen.
Official FBI response to Epstein suicide:
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with short video excerpt from Wall Symposium panel video, “Hispanic Support for Border Security”. Full video previously posted on the August 4th Presidential thread.
—————
Previous (August 13th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/13/august-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-936/comment-page-1/#comment-7272980
Tweet with article and video.
Border Patrol fires pepper balls in confrontation with Mexico swimmers in Rio Grande – 8/13/19
Tweet with picture.
Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach tour Monument 1 – April 2019 – (14:28)
Old footage from April 2019, when Brian Kolfage and Kris Kobach first visited Monument 1, the location where WeBuildTheWall eventually built their first section of the border wall (Project 1). And the rest is history. 🙂
Coyotes flying drones so they can see where best to send their rush of the border – 5/22/19 – (6:33)
Older footage just before WBTW’s first section of wall was built.
(Jim Benvie)
To put the above video in context, WBTW/Fisher Industries was grading the land while cartel drones were overhead, scoping them (& BP) out on the mountain. Then about 5 days later WBTW dropped their first wall video (below) on ~ May 27th, Memorial Day weekend.
This sort of reality is being blacklisted daily ! Those most strident about ” reparations” never want to discuss today’s ” slavery ” ! Ask yourself WHY so many politicians so vehemently oppose a ” secure border wall ” yet remain unconcerned about the environmental toll associate with illegal immigration across ‘ fragile desert ecologies ‘ ? Or WHY are they so disturbed by the President’s intent to keep new immigrants off our welfare rolls ? Kudos to Fisher Industries and all those supportng them !
If Hong Kong goes south (as is likely), it’ll show the danger of letting only the government have guns. “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state…”
LikeLiked by 4 people
A few days ago I saw a picture with one of the demonstrators holding a sign that said We Need The Second Amendment. It made me cry. The sign was so unexpected–it floored me. I’ve never lived outside of the US. I would never say I take 2A for granted since it’s always under attack here but the idea of not having it at all and seeing that sign brought me to tears.
A scene I would love to see: it’s a packed house at Yankee Staduim and Fredo Cuomo is there to see the game. A deplorable spots him and starts a “Fredo, Fredo” chant. The entire sellout crowd joins in. Fredo freaks out and storms out of the stadium to the deafening roar of 50,000 people yelling “Fredo!, Fredo!”. He is then found dead the next day of suspected suicide, having hung himself from his bed with his bedsheet.
I love happy endings !!!
Attention passengers! Welcome to the fundamentally transformed U.S. of A. As you work your way through the current state of America, for you own safety please make sure that any inconvenient facts and associated criticisms are stored neatly within yourself. In other words, keep your seat backs and personal opinions in the fully upright and locked position. Otherwise, The Deep State, the Gestapo FBI, the ever expanding and all seeing [except when it comes to actual terrorists] BIG STASI NSA and if necessary the ever expanding DOD DroneForce, will come to help you reorder your priorities.
You are welcome to make suggestions via Facebook, Twitter, Google, Utube and other very nonpartisan Internet owners. We apologize if your dedicated Congress men and women cannot respond to every inquiry. They may merely be previously committed to representing other more lucrative interests more relevant to their own pocketbooks and their own position. And as always, have a nice day and think happy thoughts as because of your wonderful and caring Deep State and dedicated congress, you are safe and protected and all of your thinking will be done for you.
To put things into perspective, here are the highlights of the past week or so with regard to the 2020 Democrat field:
1.) Robert Francis O’Rourke made a fool of himself in Texas
2.) Doddering Joe doddered his way through some campaign gaffes, as he has been known to do
Anything else? Did Mayor Pete have anything of significance to add? Bernie? Spartacus? Anybody?
Horizontal Harris got chewed out by that wonderful Spunky senior citizen “Hands off my Health Care plan.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
May all seniors be Spunky 🙂
They’re racist against Obama and Eric Holder.
Just another day in the Democrat Pander-Rama 2020!
Whatever happened to an explanation for Pence’s sudden return to DC three or four weeks ago? This was at the time a Russian sub was attempting to cut undersea cables but caught fire. This was memory holed.
About a week ago a Russian nuclear powered nuclear missile exploded. The explosion was at a naval test facility near a sub base.
Very few details have been given about either of these events.
Was the first to poke out our eyes and the second an accident while loading a sub for an attack mission?
jx,
Uh, yes. Pence was about to go shake hands with a drug dealer, who’s sealed indictment was about to be opened.
Hence, the turn around.
I don’t THINK Putin is getting ready to attack us, although he doesn’t normally inform me, when he’s getting ready to attack the only remaining Superpower
Do these Fox News personalities like Hannity really think Fredo Cuomo and other CNN hosts will come to their aid if they’re acosted by someone in public? No, Fredo & Co. will call them racists and say they got what they deserved. PDJT’s tweet about this is so true. People on our side can be so naive.
BTW, did you know that Hannity’s mom was a prison guard? 16 hour shifts 7 days a week for months on end! 😲 Gilding the lily a bit there, Sean.
who are all the millions of viewers who watch “buckle up” ??
I can’t stay with it; I know he’s on the right side
maybe it’s just me that finds TV offensive
Apparently, via Twitter, while the New York City medical examiner and his exclusive autopsy team were on lunch break, Jeffrey Epstein cremated himself.
Some on social media who wish to remain anonymous are reporting that the Federal Bureau of Prisons have arranged for Mr. Epstein’s island burial.
Oh, dear…more Tick Tock…..Yawn…..ZZZZzzzzzz
I listen to a lot of radio when I commute to CA.
I try to tune into NPR and the CA liberal stations, as I feel the need to compare what is being reported compared to my normal news feeds.
I have created a new game, called B#ll Sh@t!
Every time I hear some blurb or spox contort the news into an anti-Trump/American propaganda hit, I yell “B#ll Sh@t!”
Happened 13 times in one hour today.
That’s what we are up against.
I’m surprised your count is that low!
Say, conservatively 25 times/minute, cause you gotta breathe, X60=1500?
I hear NPR, and its a constant stream of bullshirt, but announcers have to breathe, too.
