Wednesday August 7th – Open Thread

The Resurrected Body
Winter is a great time of the year to sit down by a crackling fire with a cup of hot coffee and read a good book. But thankfully, winter’s blast eventually turns into the warm breezes of spring when the flowers begin to bloom. We go from the barreness of wintertime that symbolizes death, to springtime when life wondrously springs forth, a fitting illustration of the resurrection.
After the Apostle Paul addressed our heavenly citizenship in Philippians, and how we are to be looking for the Lord’s return, he made an interesting statement: “Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body, according to the working whereby He is able even to subdue all things unto Himself” (Phil. 3:21). Paul believed in the resurrection!
Notice when the Lord comes, He is going to transform this body of humiliation that is prone to suffering and corruption, and conform it to His glorious body. Therefore, our resurrected body is going to be like His resurrected body, with the exception of His being God. If we understand the nature of our Lord’s resurrection, it will give us a better understanding of our future body. For example:
· The Lord appeared in a visible form (Luke 24:36,37).
· He had a body comprised of flesh and bones(Luke 24:39;John 20:24-28).
· The molecular structure of His body was such that He could pass through solid objects, such as a door that was closed (John 20:19,26).
· His identity was preserved in the resurrection. The disciples recognized Him (Luke 24:31; John 20:20).
· He had the ability to speak and reason with them (Luke 24:25-27).
· The Lord had a memory of past events (Luke 24:44).
· He ate with the disciples on more than one occasion (Luke 24:41-43;John 21:12-15).
· He retained His knowledge of the Scriptures (Luke 24:46,47).
· The Lord had the ability to appear in another form (Mark 16:12).
· He could instantly vanish out of sight (Luke 24:31).
·
Our resurrected body is going to be very adaptable to its surroundings. While these natural bodies are given to weakness and fatigue, our new ones will be raised in power. Since it is controlled by the Spirit, we will have an endless source of energy to serve the Lord throughout eternity.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Philippians 3:21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
Luke 24:36 And as they thus spake, Jesus himself stood in the midst of them, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.
37 But they were terrified and affrighted, and supposed that they had seen a spirit.
Luke 24:39 Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have.
John 20:24 But Thomas, one of the twelve, called Didymus, was not with them when Jesus came.
25 The other disciples therefore said unto him, We have seen the Lord. But he said unto them, Except I shall see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe.
26 And after eight days again his disciples were within, and Thomas with them: then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, Peace be unto you.
27 Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.
28 And Thomas answered and said unto him, My Lord and my God.
John 20:19 Then the same day at evening, being the first day of the week, when the doors were shut where the disciples were assembled for fear of the Jews, came Jesus and stood in the midst, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.
:26 And after eight days again his disciples were within, and Thomas with them: then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, Peace be unto you.
Luke 24:31 And their eyes were opened, and they knew him; and he vanished out of their sight.
John 20:20 And when he had so said, he shewed unto them his hands and his side. Then were the disciples glad, when they saw the Lord.
Luke 24:25 Then he said unto them, O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken:
26 Ought not Christ to have suffered these things, and to enter into his glory?
27 And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.
Luke 24:44 And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me.
Luke 24:41 And while they yet believed not for joy, and wondered, he said unto them, Have ye here any meat?
42 And they gave him a piece of a broiled fish, and of an honeycomb.
43 And he took it, and did eat before them.
John 21:12 Jesus saith unto them, Come and dine. And none of the disciples durst ask him, Who art thou? knowing that it was the Lord.
13 Jesus then cometh, and taketh bread, and giveth them, and fish likewise.
14 This is now the third time that Jesus shewed himself to his disciples, after that he was risen from the dead.
15 So when they had dined, Jesus saith to Simon Peter, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me more than these? He saith unto him, Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee. He saith unto him, Feed my lambs.
Luke 24:46 And said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behoved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day:
47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.
Mark 16:12 After that he appeared in another form unto two of them, as they walked, and went into the country.
Rather than any more gun control, I think we should abolish most if not all of the “gun free zones” and let the law-abiding people defend themselves with a more level playing field. The criminals do not let “gun free zones” or gun-control laws affect their use of weapons. Instead the criminals may seek out the “gun free zones” so as to minimize their risk of being stopped. I say we stop leaving out the ‘low hanging fruit’ and then being shocked when someone takes some of it.
No Longer Slaves
You unravel me, with a melody
You surround me with a song
Of deliverance, from my enemies
Till all my fears are gone
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
From my mother’s womb
You have chosen me
Love has called my name
I’ve been born again, into a family
Your blood flows through my veins
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I am surrounded
By the arms of the father
I am surrounded
By songs of deliverance
We’ve been liberated
From our bondage
Were the sons and the daughters
Let us sing our freedom
You split the sea
So I could walk right through it
My fears were drowned in perfect love
You rescued me
And I will stand and sing
I am the child of God
You split the sea
So I could walk right through it
You drowned my fears in perfect love
You rescued me
And I will stand and sing
I am a child of God
I am a Child of God
I am a Child of God
I am a Child of God
I am a Child of God
I am a Child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
I’m no longer a slave to fear
I am a child of God
Music by Zach Williams performing “No Longer Slaves” (Official Video). (C) 2018 Provident Label Group LLC, a division of Sony Music Entertainment
Just a few of the many utube comments from the above^ “No Longer Slaves” video dogsmaw posted. BTW I have always had the upmost respect for prison ministries.
TOP HAT
Nothing is more beautiful than people going into a prison to make heaven more crowded. Its what Jesus would do
**
Patricia Rider
every saint has a past and every sinner has a future!
**
Chris Dawes
In prison physically, or emotionally, or free… this song is a blessing for us all!
**
Joyce Holden
I was in prison, and you visited me. (Matthew 25 : 37)
We, as a culture, need more of this.
Lead by example! This is so important.
A very special man to me. He has incredible testimony.
If you’re a night person you know that everything changes ’round midnight. I always do my best work between midnight and two or three am. I love the sense of stillness of those early morning hours.
Michael Brown Spoiler Alert
The five year anniversary is coming up. Michael Brown Sr will be reading a prepared statement this Friday asking newly elected St Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to re-open the investigation into the death of his son. Wesley Bell beat Prosecutors Bob McCullough in the primary and Bell is from Ferguson and is black and a Soros OSF approved Prosecutor just like in STL City. This has been coming for some time. The weather Bell was Jason Stockley’s case. That case had all the OSF outrage clients involved to demand economic prosperity equality. Every major business in downtown STL closed for this which opened the door to meetings with each BGI group under the sun.
As much as I hate to see it coming I’ll go ahead and announce my prediction now. Officer D Wilson will go on trial in a kangaroo court (important to remember). The goal isn’t to convict its to prove the ability to indict (very important). They are doing this specifically as a waste of taxpayers money in order to change precedent (fact). He will not be given a serious trial. It’s a formality. He knows this. He’ll be good after two to four weeks.
*Demonstration prediction. A recurrence has been following the Soros crowd. It happened in Ferguson 2014 and in Stockley 2017. Demonstrations are always staged before hand. There’s a strange phenomenon with a brick being left laying around in areas that are very well off and no bricks are loose. A female officer gets jaw broken from brick 2017. A business gets window broken 2017. Mayor Krewson’s living room picture window gets broken by brick in 2017. She’s a democrat btw and that’s not Soros company. It’s local youth who don’t know they are playing a game. The white outrage machine sticks to misdemeanor. The local black impressionable male sees people throwing plastic bottles and doesn’t pay attention to what they are throwing. Then a brick is picked up and something bad happens. They do this because of the federal lawsuits that ensue afterwards. When the female officer got her jaw broken by a brick the police employed a technique called the Kettle Bell which led to hundreds of lawsuits. The key to remember here is the victims. The local black youth. Shame on you Michael Brown Sr. The only thing you should be denouncing is your son’s mother because you know she let a known gang banger live under the roof of that boy. You were someone I defended as a victim to the system. I forgave you for the fact you marched and sat behind bad influences. You were a class act until now. You’ve sold your soul to the Machine men with Machine minds. I hope you fail Friday. You didn’t deserve all the people who felt bad for the FATHER because that’s what was missing in his life and had you been the only influence as a male role model he’d be alive today. You know better. Calling you out son. You wanna be a real man then ask for an investigation into Louis Head so y’all can burn this bitch down. Sr you ain’t playing nobody but yourself. Hope you keep this about the boy and not about you son. Been watching you and think you a little thirsty. If a camera rolling and it needs you that’s when you give the stone face. What about that shooting at that bar you was at bruh.
