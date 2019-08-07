August 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #930

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
— *🇺🇸* Dear President Trump, America Stands With You No Matter What *🇺🇸* —
Eph 6:10-18
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “I have seen a wicked and ruthless man flourishing like a luxuriant native tree,
but he soon passed away and was no more; though I looked for him,
he could not be found.” 🌟 -— Psalm 37:35-36
***Praise: Thank You, Lord, for our Goodwill President Trump and FLOTUS, The People’s President, The President of Hearts……❤️
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel and safe visit for President Trump, FLOTUS and MAGA Team to/in El Paso and Dayton (Dep WH 9am ***Arr back at WH 10:15pm ET-long day for them)
— for protection for President Trump, family, MAGA Team and their families–Evil is verbally attacking them, spreading lies. slandering and scheming
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s plotters’ schemes fail
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for protection for America & Her Patriots
— for protection for those doxxed by Opposition in order to incite violence
— for all children and young Landen & French boy–for healing and protection
— for victims, their families and LEOs involved in the El Paso/Dayton shootings
— *🇺🇸* Stand Our Ground *🇺🇸*
Flags are flying half-staff until until sunset, August 8, 2019
🦅 “We ask God in Heaven to ease the anguish of those who suffer. And we vow to act with urgent resolve.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————–
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday August 7, 2019 —
Thank you Grandma.. I’m going to say an extra prayer tonight for the safety of Our President and first Lady and for the victims of these heinous crimes who are being used cruelly by the Dems for political purposes… God bless them
Narrative fail
From Sundance Twitter:
Been wondering what happened to this man – Mark Robinson- who gave that great off- the- cuff speech re. the 2nd Amend. to the Greensboro, N.C. city council a couple years back.
Turns out, he’s running for Lt. Gov. of N.C.!
https://www.markrobinsonfornc.com
Here’s the speech, for those who didn’t see kit the 1st time around. Starts at @00:30.
It’s people like this that make me thank my lucky stars that I got of Seattle!
The guy introducing him wishes Mr. Robinson was his neighbor. I just Thank God people like him live within a days drive!
Boom.
That’s how easy it was to take Obama’s latest sideswipe attempt and throw it, and him, into the garbage pail.
POTUS once again smart by allow proxies to do his work for him, rather than talking about Obama himself.
Reminds me of when Tiger Woods won the Masters this year. Obama praised him on Twitter, and a few days later POTUS announced Tiger would be coming to the White House to receive the Medal Of Freedom.
Thunder completely stolen. And flipped.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1158706052768157701
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1158706058724040704
Must have been deleted, tried twice
Citizen, is these the two you were trying to post?
———————
@realDonaldTrump
17h17 hours ago
More
….are NOT planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary. It all sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to “Make sure that Trump losses…
—————————
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
17h17 hours ago
More
….in 2020.” Lou Dobbs stated that this is a fraud on the American public. @peterschweizer stated with certainty that they suppressed negative stories on Hillary Clinton, and boosted negative stories on Donald Ttump. All very illegal. We are watching Google very closely!
Dear Communist China, President Trump just checkmated you.
Clown MSNBC’er forced to apologize:
This is the problem when your entire strategy relies on “bullying” people in power based off of one-off events that are random. You tend to over-sell or over-indulge the event, with the implicit understanding that you may not get another such event again so you better go all-out to exploit it.
Obama’s Twitter statement rant yesterday fit the same bill. A laundry list of race-baiting pent-up and waiting for an event that would allow the propaganda dump.
The problem is, where is the follow up? When is the next event?
You don’t know. And so you often overreach on the current ‘crisis’.
Expect a lot more of this to come. The shootings fever is already starting to subside. If this is the best the left has for 2020 (and it is, provided the markets stay calm and we dont have a series of El Paso events yet to come before the election), they’re going to get demolished. And they know it.
Why? He shouldn’t have to do that. POTUS is not responsible, and has an entire nation to run. It’s not like a natural disaster, where getting eyes on the damage is helpful.
I know PDJT cares, but there are far too many killings in cities all over the US for him to get involved.
This new thing he’s doing where he quotes people on twitter, then responds is hilarious. If he hears anything, ANYTHING he wants millions of people to hear, he just puts that on twitter and it amplifies it.
Very Stable Genius
Once again, POTUS picks a weak member of the herd to attack. 1% Beto the foil here.
POTUS is so good at this, it’s almost unfair to his opponents.
This video tells it all. This woman should be ashamed.
video/1
Wrong, as usual, doofus…..I mean, Mika.
Correction and the real fact: Our President is a Patriot and fans the flames of Freedom.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
The Fed better back up POTUS.
Media trying to get the Fed not to help POTUS, so as to weaken the markets for the 2020 election. Traitors.
Michael Brown Spoiler Alert
The five year anniversary is coming up. Michael Brown Sr will be reading a prepared statement this Friday asking newly elected St Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to re-open the investigation into the death of his son. Wesley Bell beat Prosecutors Bob McCullough in the primary and Bell is from Ferguson and is black and a Soros OSF approved Prosecutor just like in STL City. This has been coming for some time. The weather Bell was Jason Stockley’s case. That case had all the OSF outrage clients involved to demand economic prosperity equality. Every major business in downtown STL closed for this which opened the door to meetings with each BGI group under the sun.
As much as I hate to see it coming I’ll go ahead and announce my prediction now. Officer D Wilson will go on trial in a kangaroo court (important to remember). The goal isn’t to convict its to prove the ability to indict (very important). They are doing this specifically as a waste of taxpayers money in order to change precedent (fact). He will not be given a serious trial. It’s a formality. He knows this. He’ll be good after two to four weeks.
*Demonstration prediction. A recurrence has been following the Soros crowd. It happened in Ferguson 2014 and in Stockley 2017. Demonstrations are always staged before hand. There’s a strange phenomenon with a brick being left laying around in areas that are very well off and no bricks are loose. A female officer gets jaw broken from brick 2017. A business gets window broken 2017. Mayor Krewson’s living room picture window gets broken by brick in 2017. She’s a democrat btw and that’s not Soros company. It’s local youth who don’t know they are playing a game. The white outrage machine sticks to misdemeanor. The local black impressionable male sees people throwing plastic bottles and doesn’t pay attention to what they are throwing. Then a brick is picked up and something bad happens. They do this because of the federal lawsuits that ensue afterwards. When the female officer got her jaw broken by a brick the police employed a technique called the Kettle Bell which led to hundreds of lawsuits. The key to remember here is the victims. The local black youth. Shame on you Michael Brown Sr. The only thing you should be denouncing is your son’s mother because you know she let a known gang banger live under the roof of that boy. You were someone I defended as a victim to the system. I forgave you for the fact you marched and sat behind bad influences. You were a class act until now. You’ve sold your soul to the Machine men with Machine minds. I hope you fail Friday. You didn’t deserve all the people who felt bad for the FATHER because that’s what was missing in his life and had you been the only influence as a male role model he’d be alive today. You know better. Calling you out son. You wanna be a real man then ask for an investigation into Louis Head so y’all can burn this bitch down. Sr you ain’t playing nobody but yourself. Hope you keep this about the boy and not about you son. Been watching you and think you a little thirsty. If a camera rolling and it needs you that’s when you give the stone face. What about that shooting at that bar you was at bruh.
What?
Former FBI Asst Director For Counterintelligence Compares Trump To ‘Muslim Cleric That’s Playing The Beheading Videos And Radicalizing You’
https://www.dailywire.com/news/50279/former-fbi-asst-director-counterintelligence-hank-berrien
When I first read this, I thought it was parody. I don’t know what to say. They have completely lost it. Be sure and read the entire piece, the best part is at the end. Someone is off his meds.
FBI Counterintelligence? Does that mean this guy worked with Strzok? That might explain a lot.
A few words about causality. The spin doctors are spewing all sorts of bad explanations about just why spree killers act. What is important to know about them is that they know exactly what they are doing. The idea that otherwise normal people are somehow “triggered” into feeling and doing things they wouldn’t normally do is quite wrong. People are not triggered. All meaningful action is purposive and is the result of complex cognitive processes that are informed by culture and enabled by a lifetime of learning. I think spree killers—like terrorists—are, in fact, quite rational. Their plans of action show considerable planning and intent. In short they begin shooting people because they want to. In comparison, the responses of news pundits, politicians, cops, bystanders, and a good portion of the general public were and are a lot less rational than the killers.
There are probably many thousands of people in this country who have fantasies about being spree killers but who, for their entire lifetimes, will never act on those fantasies. There are sound social and psychological reasons that explain why this is so. Similarly, there are many thousands of people who experience clinical depression so severe that they contemplate suicide but never act on those thoughts. They may go through a whole lifestyle suffering from chronic depression but never kill themselves. What makes these two groups similar is that those who intend to act on their impulses typically, give clear signals about what they intend to do—and are predictably minimized or, worse, completely ignored by those around them.
As we’re finding with these most recent killings, the danger signs were there for all to see. The question we must ask is not why they did what they did but, instead, why didn’t anybody see the signals for what they were.
What’s up with the nonsense that President Trump owes El Paso $521,000 for police and fire coverage. That would be 1,000 officers and firemen at $500 each for basically a 4 hours rally. Seems absurd that they would need more than 100 police and maybe 20 EMT and firemen….maybe $70,000? Anybody here know anything about it?
