Monday August 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 5, 2019
“Confess Your Sins To God”
True Thanksgiving
Many people entertain only vague notions about thanksgiving, just as they do about faith.
They confuse faith with optimism, will power, presumption, imagination, and all sorts of other things. A doctor tells his patient that but for his faith, he never would have come through his illness. Somehow the patient was “just sure” he would recover. A smiling mother encourages her married daughter to “have faith, that everything will turn out all right.” But faith in God is believing God; believing what He has said. True faith is based on the written Word of God (See Rom. 10:17).
But unregenerate men have vague ideas about thanksgiving. A man escapes some great harm and thanks his “lucky stars.” Another says: “I’m grateful for a healthy body,” but to whom is he grateful? He doesn’t say. In many cases it doesn’t even occur to him to ask. He’s “just thankful”!
How refreshing, then, it is to open our Bibles, especially to the Epistles of Paul, the chief of sinners, saved by grace, and to see him giving thanks for specific blessings, and to a specific Person — God!
“Giving thanks unto the Father, who hath made us meet [fit] to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light; Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of His dear Son” (Col. 1:12,13).
“Thanks be unto God for His unspeakable gift!” (II Cor. 9:15).
“Thanks be unto God, who giveth us the victory!” (I Car. 15:57).
“Thanks be unto God, who always causeth us to triumph!” (II Cor. 2:14).
It is our prayer for all our readers that you may be especially thankful for “the gift of God [which] is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/true-thanksgiving/
Heated political rhetoric has been with us since our very founding. That heated exchange of ideas is probably why our Republic turned out so exceptional.
Hate speech is not violence. The remedy for hate speech (real or perceived) is the voices that call it out, condemn it, etc. The counterweight that free speech provides usually rights valid speech wrongs (or injustices) where they exist. Speech (or actions) that call for violent acts, or organizes and conspires to promote actual violence is another matter.
Any politician who doesn’t know the difference (or pretends not to know) is a danger to our freedom, and an enabler of oppression. Oppression destroys peaceful existence and always takes a very dark, destructive turn. Free speech is what keeps oppression at bay.
We are at a critical juncture in the history of our Republic. I pray for God to be with us during this time.
August 3, 2019
The Feds are looking into possible campaign finance misdeeds by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff and lead rainmaker, who suddenly resigned Friday federal sources told The Post…
https://nypost.com/2019/08/03/feds-probing-aocs-chief-of-staff-saikat-chakrabarti-after-sudden-resignation/
~~~~
AOC loses top staffers following controversies
August 2, 2019
https://nypost.com/2019/08/02/aoc-loses-top-staffers-following-controversies/
Without seeing the stunning hypocrisy Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has announced that Mexico will seek legal action to ensure the safety of Mexican national in the US. Mexico’s already shown its desire to protect Mexican nationals illegally in the US who’ve been charged with a capital crime in a death penalty state so perhaps this means those here legally?
Let’s start with Mexico trying to keep US tourists in Mexico safe. We’ve had plenty of US citizens there assaulted, killed or seriously injured recently, some through b ad booze in posh resorts. Every now and then State puts out warnings for US tourists planning on going there and some areas have almost permanent warnings. Tell me about how ‘safe’ the Mexican government makes it for gringos there, I had a very close relative who, while working for an international contractor in Mexico, was shot as he was filling upon at a gas station. I won’t even go minto the conditions at a modern Mexican hospital in a major city. OK, I know, Mexico had a record rate of well over 34,000 KNOWN murders last year so they’re a bit behind the curve on protecting btheir own citizens – part of that hypocrisy thing.
How about Mexico guaranteeing the safety of US citizens inside of the US from being shot, mugged and/or raped by illegal Mexican immigrants, some of whom the Mexican government facilitated their illegal journey. I mean after all, that a good chunk of the Mexican economy depends upon money sent back by legal/illegal Mexicans here who’ve taken US jobs and, for a large part of them, pay no taxes.
How about the safety of the thousands of US citizens who die from the Mexican heroin grown and processed in Mexico? We spend in excess of $50-BILLION a year on the War on (Mostly Mexican) Drugs and that doesn’t count the billions spent on the downstream effects of those drugs. Any other civilized country would have declared war on Mexico years ago and bombed the **** out of the known drug growing fields and huge labs that process heroin and meth in such quantities that here in rural country you can still get both at an affordable price. How about Mexico stopping the tons of pharma-grade pseudoephedrine that arrive at their limited ports from Asia? We declared war on Afghanistan as they sheltered the group that killed some 3000 people, over 15 thousand persons in the US died from heroin in 2017, most of those from Mexican heroin and we do what??
I suggest that the Mexican government announce an immediate recall of all Mexican nationals in the US, legal and illegal. For those without the means to get back I’m sure the US government will help, we’ve got quite a few on the way back now, a load of others can be arranged. I’m sure Mexico will welcome them home with open arms and they can join in that ongoing Mexican socioeconomic boom going on.
God please bless and protect the K9 officers….ALL.
One of Reddit’s biggest subs is promoting a false story that could put lives in danger about ICE arresting people at the mass shooting when in fact they were there to help people:
Even the news reporter it was based on is calling them out for the false rumor:
Both links are archived on archive.is already in case they get memory holed. It’s been on the front page of Reddit for quite a while now.
