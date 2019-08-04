August 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #927

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
We love listening to Pastor Jeffress on TV on Sunday mornings.
President Trump is so blessed to have Pastor Jeffress supporting and praying for him, too.
El Paso, Texas shooting——
🙏 Pray: for victims, their families and LEOs involved in El Paso Texas shooting
🌟 “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil;
For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” Ps 23:4
🌟 “We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.” Ps 34:18
🌟 “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33 —-
— *🇺🇸* El Paso Texas, America Stands With You *🇺🇸* —
USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA
*Note* update on Landen at bottom of prayer post for those who missed it last 2 days
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The mouths of the righteous utter wisdom, and their tongues speak what is just.
The law of their God is in their hearts; their feet do not slip.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:30-31
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family, MAGA Team and their families
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders
— for protection for America and all Her Patriots
— for protection for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–***new update on Landen below
— *🇺🇸* God And Country *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We know that our first duty and our one true allegiance is to the American nation and to the American citizen — the USA. Loyalty to our people is our guiding light, it’s our North Star, and our unwavering conviction.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
**** Landen UPDATE****( this will be up one more day)
“The Lord is good, and we are thankful. We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.
There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant. We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show us throughout this journey. Thank You.”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday August 4, 2019 —
Praying 🙏
Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Hispanic Support for Border Security – (35:28)
(Wall Symposium)
• Anna Paulina, Vice President of Bienvenido
• Art Del Cuerto, Vice President of National Border Patrol Council
• Jesse Holguin, Founder of LEXIT (The Latino exit from the Democrat Party)
• Poloma for Trump
• Andres & Daniel Gato, Hispanics for Trump on Instagram
Related
Previous (August 3rd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/03/august-3rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-926/comment-page-1/#comment-7244248
Kimberly Guilfoyle at The Wall Symposium – (3:38)
Donald Trump Jr.’s speech previous posted on the July 28th Pres. thread.
Why We Fight – (7:04)
• David “Niño” Rodrguez, Boxer (Grew up in Juárez and El Paso)
Thank you, Grandma 🙏🇺🇸
I miss Betsy Ross’s nightly posts. Hope all is well with her. 💕
I miss her, too. She has had problems posting here for quite a time. I’m having problems too but I just have to wait til it posts, sometimes 5-10 mins later, or so it seems. Hopefully Betsy Ross is taking a break from battling WP, then she’ll be back. She’s been backing me up since I started the prayer post …almost a year ago.
I pray you all have a safe and blessed Sunday, and that includes all the lurkers and those still fighting WP …or whatever monsters it out there.
Poloma for Trump – (1:46)
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Actually, he faked being Syrian–as a Jordanian, he would not have gotten asylum.
What is the Shinto equivalent of “Allāhu akbar”?
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
“The nipple-height Mayor…”
Coming from a lady…BOOM! Haha
Don’t know what site the poster got this info ….
Thanks for sharing! Amazing how fast online information is scrubbed and sanitized by the Democrat-Communist!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Photo-bombed by Thomas Jefferson.
And the Mischievous ol’ Abe.
Hysterical!
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1157825763326013440
Google and the rest of silicon valley’s alumni orgnizations. You know it’s coming.
Still the Democrat and news media knives are sharp and out to carve Old Sleepy Joe to pieces!
They want Harris to be the candidate. They think that a woman ‘of color’ will have the same magic touch as obama. Obama didn’t have Trump as his opponent in either campaign.
Brave and wonderful Rep. John Ratcliffe….
Thanks for sharing! It’s amazing how fast online info is sanitized by the Democrat-Communist!
how did “shooter” post on dark web using mobile device while driving overnight 10 hours away and walk from parking spot to Walmart Front Entrance on the first Saturday of the month wearing Headphones, cargo pants, and carrying a rifle??
with last week’s Walmart shooting, how could Walmart (liability insurance) release Surveillance footage within an hour?? (has anyone seen Las Vegas footage or Orlando Pulse?)
first Saturday of the month and shooter walks through Walmart entrance at 11am without hordes of shopping carts and people?? notice no passing cars either???
where’s the blood spatter?
Will we EVER find out the truth of the Las Vegas shooting? It went quiet pretty fast.
Good point
This post is referencing and in response to a post from, “Hmmmm..” in yesterday’s thread. There was a reference to the movie “All The President’s Men” and Watergate. And I thought…
*The pronouns “they”, “their” and “them” in this post are meant to reference the string-pullers.
So “The King’s Men” scheme was the real “insurance policy”. The special counsel was just the pretense under which they operated. I see your reference as a crucial part of the entire construct. They’ve had no problem in the past after Watergate because their opponents fell victim to one of the first three phases of action: 1-Dig up dirt and expose via media mouthpiece/forced resignation through blackmail material procured under shady circumstances. 2-Put on the “full court” press. Sick the Urinalists on family, friends and acquaintances alike, until anything sticks. Most won’t last under that microscope for long. 3-The “Bad Thing”. Not all that hard to pull off considering the resources at their disposal. Take for instance, the Hitlery “unfortunate things happen to people who know things about me” list. 68! For realz? For the record: while drastic and somewhat heavy-handed, phase three has the last say in the matter. Period.
So you ask yourself, “Why would there even be a need for phase 4?”.
In some cases, and this one in particular, there can be no martyrdom. Having played out these scenarios for going on at least one-hundred years(in America alone and likely well pre-dated our version), they know the score quite well. They do not want what would result from phase three. They are not without something to lose. Burning it all to the ground does not suit their needs, although I’m sure it would satisfy their wishes.
Phase four is therefore, reserved for only the most stubborn of thorns. It consists of using hearsay and innuendo to create a buzz in fake news circles leading to a need to investigate…anything. Begin the witch-hunt and wait for your caged prey to lash out in righteous indignation, then use that reaction as the means to your end. This way, regardless of how flimsy or flippant the original “offense”, all the focus is placed on the reaction/coverup/obstruction that follows.
Gotta give it to these clowns. They ain’t bad at the evil they do.
icndark, it’s the seriousness of the charge…
MAGAnomics VALUES: The ANT AND THE GRASSHOPPER.
Two Different Versions … Two Different Morals
OLD VERSION
The ant works hard in the withering heat all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter.
The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away.
Come winter, the ant is warm and well fed. The grasshopper has no food or shelter, so he dies out in the cold.
MORAL OF THE OLD STORY :
Be responsible for yourself!
MODERN VERSION
The ant works hard in the withering heat and the rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter.
The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away.
Come winter, the shivering grasshopper calls a press conference and demands to know why the ant should be allowed to be warm and well fed while he is cold and starving..
CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN and ABC show up to provide pictures of the shivering grasshopper next to a video of the ant in his comfortable home with a table filled with food. America is stunned by the sharp contrast.
How can this be, that in a country of such wealth, this poor grasshopper is allowed to suffer so?
Kermit the Frog appears on Oprah with the grasshopper and everybody cries when they sing, ‘It’s Not Easy Being Green’
Occupy the Anthill stages a demonstration in front of the ant’s house where the news stations film the Black Lives Matter group singing, We shall overcome.
Then Reverends Al Sharpton and Jessie Jackson has the group kneel down to pray for the grasshopper while they damns the ants. They later appear on MSNBC to complain that rich people do not care.
Former President Obama condemns the ant and blames Donald Trump, President Bush 43, President Bush 41, President Reagan, Christopher Columbus, and the Pope for the grasshopper’s plight.
Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer exclaim in an interview on The View that the ant has gotten rich off the back of the grasshopper, and both call for an immediate tax hike on the ant to make him pay his fair share.
Finally, the EEOC drafts the Economic Equity & Anti-Grasshopper Act retroactive to the beginning of the summer.
The ant is fined for failing to hire a proportionate number of green bugs and, having; nothing left to pay his retroactive taxes, his home is confiscated by the Government Green Czar, Alexandria Occasio-Cortez and given to the grasshopper.
The story ends as we see the grasshopper and his free-loading friends finishing up the last bits of the ant’s food while the government house he is in, which, as you recall, just happens to be the ant’s old house, crumbles around them because the grasshopper doesn’t maintain it.
The ant has disappeared in the snow, never to be seen again.
The grasshopper is found dead in a drug related incident, and the house, now abandoned, is taken over by a gang of spiders who terrorize the ramshackle, once prosperous and peaceful, neighborhood.
The entire Nation collapses bringing the rest of the free world with it.
MORAL OF THE MODERN STORY :
Be careful how you vote in 2020.
That was cute!
This morning the dog told me that he no longer wanted to be referred to as a “Black Lab” but said from now on, I was to refer to him as a “Canine of Color”.
If you let someone dictate to you the terms of how you refer to them, it always leads to them eventually wanting to be called “Your Royal Highness” while you are on your knees.
Logistics are not accounted for in the False Flag El Paso Walmart massacre!
Shooter drove 10 hours overnight…where did he stop for gas/restroom? where did he park??
Shooter posted on dark web 30 minutes beforehand…was he using Starbucks wifi on personal mobile device or did he bring his laptop?
Shooter unhurt or injured after 20 minutes of gunfire so he drops weapon and headphones and walks out of Walmart…How did Law Enforcement recognize the shooter? where they watching surveillance in realtime??
LikeLike
Why was “shooter” not taken down??? where’s the aerial footage???
LikeLike
Prediction: main points from Fake News will not hold…Deep State moved up black op…they only have terror left…we pray for all the victims and pursue to expose the truth!
Fake News Highlights:
“Law enforcement sources said the suspect is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Dallas, Texas
Surveillance footage shows an image of the gunman walking through front entrance of Walmart
The shooting took place at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas on Saturday
At least 20 people have been killed and at least 26 others, including two children, were wounded
The gunman, wearing ear defenders and cargo pants, first opened fire in the parking lot outside the store
He then walked inside the store in a calm and confident state, as if he was ‘on a mission’, a witness said
Law enforcement are in possession of a manifesto written by the suspect, showing a ‘nexus’ to a hate crime
Reports on social media indicate that a manifesto written by the alleged shooter cited a ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas’ as the motive behind the massacre
Witnesses posted video on social media showing panicked shoppers fleeing during the shooting”
Some thoughts about Trump’s Cincinnati Ohio rally.
“There were 17,000 people in the packed stadium with a few more thousand outside who couldn’t get in, and what was patently visible was that he made a direct connection to them. He knows who his bedrock supporters are, and it’s to those he addressed his remarks, not fake news who’d distort whatever he said. Some of them had queued for over 24 hours in sweltering heat to get in. Joe Biden ran a rally in a school hall and less than 500 people bothered to turn up. So much for the great white hope of the Dem establishment.”
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/08/02/some-thoughts-about-trumps-cincinnati-ohio-rally/
Pointman
Great stuff and agree fully.
Just one caveat — Biden is the placeholder nominee (to be). It’s not about him. It’s about Obama. Obama (both of them, actually) and his celebrity buddies are going to be the ‘enthusiasm’ drivers for Biden. That certainly looks like the set-up. And the Soros money will be flowing like water, as will monies from people like Bloomberg.
Also, never underestimate Team Obama’s (who will aid Team Biden) ability to round-up fake crowds. Probably the best ever at that kind of thing. They are shameless. They’ll have musical acts play, give out free food, bus people in just for that one lasting image and crowd figure that they know the media will eat up and pass along.
Biden’s only has two purposes, if he is the nominee.
1. Be the Trojan Horse into Shy MAGA world (white working class, elite whites)
2. Be the conduit to bring Obama back on the scene
As much as Kamala Harris could play a race strategy in 2020, her being on the top of the ticket doesn’t really give a “need” or “reason” for Obama to come back to help. Except party loyalty.
But since Biden was Obama’s VP, then Obama can come back and say he felt ‘obligated’ to do so. Simple excuse.
Without Obama and his team around, the 2020 election would be a POTUS rout that would humiliate the Dems, IMO. With Obama around, it’s not likely to be that way. I hope it is, but I doubt it will be. It’s going to be a fight. A fight we could lose if we don’t get it right.
I am confident of victory. But because this is for all the marbles, I just dont want to feel any overconfidence now.
We have to beat these people. For us, for our kids, for our grandkids. For the grandkids around the world. It’s on us.
Biden is a feeble front man, though. He’s not doing the Dems any favors, and no one knows his weaknesses better than Team Obama. They’ve never seemed to care much for him or respect him much. They know.
MAGA, a likely dim strategy. PDJT knows this strategy which is why he opened his rally talking about Zero. Like 2016 when PDJT first attacked JEB!, he attacks and removes the biggest threat (as defined by the uniparty).
My caveat is the dims wanted Biden to be the targeted favorite not the actual nominee. Problem is, who would be the actual nominee. In the current field there is none, Cankles, not a chance. Muchelle, already said no. Sanders, his chance was stolen.
Looks to me like the shooter in El Paso was ANTIFA and groomed to commit this horrible crimes in order to hurt President Trump in 2020. The kid is from a very wealthy Dallas suburb, lilly white neighborhood,
big beautiful home and his father is a psychologist. This doesn’t fit the poor White boy living in a trailer park from a broken home with no future to look forward to! Someone posted here earlier the father had some strange online postings!
Antifa and Weather Underground follow same Deep State pedigree…”shooter” will now have day in court and continuing story throughout 2020 election as well…
However, based on initial review, don’t think story holds up…think his Antifa friends and Deep State handlers will be revealed if Fake News tries to continue story…
DNI resigns and “acting” stays through crisis…sometimes easiest solution is the answer!
Think ANTIFA plan has been engaged! remember the weather underground…same op different generation…they are posing as average Americans…one reason they stay masked…conceal identity so they can be activated anywhere anytime…
45 and his Team of Patriots will respond!
Seeing Ratcliffe forced to withdraw from consideration as ODNI and watching AOC’s chief of staff forced out reminds me of one thing:
Only POTUS could have done what he did. Anyone else would have been dismantled far earlier.
In the field of history there has been a debate for decades about whether the individual is important or whether the social forces that helped give rise to certain individuals (think like post-Revolution France and Napoleon as an example) would have ‘found’ an individual to play the role. In short, are their “Great men” and “Great women,” or is it really “Great forces.”
POTUS has forever answered that question for me. Without him, Hillary wins in 2016. The Coup is never discovered. The USA continues its freefall. The Global Establishment marches on, largely undaunted by ‘setbacks’ in the UK and other places. Obama is seen as the new lefty Reagan. China’s drive to world supremacy (aided by the Establishment) faces no real obstacles.
POTUS is a Great Man of history. He has altered the course of world history irrevocably. And no one else could have done it except him.
It’s an amazing time to be alive. Even as we still walk along the precipice. The danger is still quite real, and has to be turned back, once more, in 2020.
But without POTUS, there is no hope. There is nothing. Save a longer journey down the path towards totalitarianism and subservience that America has been headed for recently.
Thank you, POTUS, and thank you, Lord, for giving “Israel” another chance that she probably didn’t earn.
We are grafeful. And we are ready for the task ahead.
