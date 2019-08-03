August 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #926

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
USA 🌞 🇺🇸 —– 😎 —-” Summer of MAGA** ” —- 😎 —– 🇺🇸 🌞 USA
***Note*** update on Landen at bottom of prayer post for those who missed it yesterday
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For the Lord loves the just and will not forsake his faithful ones.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:28
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely in NJ for this weekend
***Praise: Border Patrol/Dogs doing great job capturing criminals and drugs
***Praise: U.S. Economy Added 164,000 New Jobs in July
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom as President Trump decides new Nominee for DNI-Ratcliffe declined
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— House Dems; 45-day vacation to be ruined
— Senate Dems 5 1/2-week vacation to be ruined, too
— “The Squad” continue to keep Dem Party divided
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–***new update on Landen below
— *🇺🇸* Our Greatest Republic *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “We knew it was going to happen because it’s a movement about reclaiming your future, rebuilding your country, and restoring your destiny, and renewing the values that are the true source of American greatness.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday August 3, 2019 —
**Note: “Summer of MAGA” credited to @Catturd2
——————————————————————————————————————–
**** Landen UPDATE****( I’ll leave this up until after Sunday)
Begin———————————-
August 1, 2019 by Noah Hanneman, Organizer
Hello everyone! Some great positive news to be able to share with you from Landen’s family:
“The Lord is good, and we are thankful. We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.
There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant. We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show us throughout this journey. Thank You.”
End——————————–
LikeLiked by 15 people
Landen Hoffman, Who Was Thrown From Mall Of America Balcony, Out AOF ICU/
By Joshua Rhett Miller August 2, 2019 | 12:27pm | Updated
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony ‘alert and conscious’: family –
“The 5-year-old Minnesota boy who was hurled off a Mall of America balcony is no longer in intensive care, a family spokesman said this week.
“There is hard work ahead!” family spokesman Noah Hanneman wrote late Thursday on an online fundraiser that has generated more than $1 million in donations from nearly 30,000 people. “And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant.”
https://nypost.com/2019/08/02/landen-hoffman-who-was-thrown-from-mall-of-america-balcony-out-of-icu/
Good news Grandma C/ Thanks
for keeping Landen in our prayers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Donald Trump’s tweet about Bannon with video excerpt of interview. – (2:19)
Steve Bannon on the trade wars, the Democratic primary, crypto and more – (18:10) – (Full interview)
“President Trump announced another round of tariffs on roughly $300 billion worth of goods. Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, joins “Squawk Box” to discuss.”
(The video excerpt in Trump’s tweet starts at 9:52 of the full interview.)
—————
Related
Previous (August 2nd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/02/august-2nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-925/comment-page-1/#comment-7241300
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with video.
#COAR Chairman Stephen K. Bannon reports on the latest update from the border.
– Citizens of the american Republic (August 2, 2019)
LikeLike
The Grassroots Fight for Border Security – (23:25)
(Wall Symposium)
• Ryan Fournier – Co-chair of Students for Trump
• Adam Brandon – Runs FreedomWorks
“FreedomWorks exists to build, educate, and mobilize the largest network of activists advocating the principles of smaller government, lower taxes, free markets, personal liberty and the rule of law.”
6:40 – One thing that I think is so important to talk about is the United States is not a democracy; We are a Republic.
And too often these phrases get bandied about. And be very clear what a republic is.
A Republic is based on rule of law. A republic protects minority rights.
A Democracy is mob rule.
Earlier this year I was rereading Plato’s Republic of all books. 2,000 years ago. And what Plato said, what he warned us from the grave, is before you have a tyranny you have a pure Democracy.
13:47 – My first rule of activism, please be a happy warrior. A very happy, energetic, excited about the future, warrior.
What happens when you’re angry and you’re yelling at someone? Do they listen?
LikeLike
Every Town a Border Town – The impact of Immigration on American Cities – (48:11)
• Sheriff David Clarke – WBTW Advisory Board
• Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck – WBTW Advisory Board
• Lou Barletta – Former Congressman
• Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza – WBTW Advisory Board – AngelFamilies.com
LikeLike
Steve Bannon actively campaigned against Trump’s choice in Alabama. We lost Alabama.
The reason he actively campaigned against the President in Alabama is because he has no interest in helping the country. It’s because he has an interest in fattening his pockets.
Get mad all you want at my comment, I’m telling the truth. Facts are Facts.
————————————————–
His latest scheme is he’s attached his tentacles to the wall. He’s even said that it was his idea. President Trump mentioned the wall when he came down the escalator, a full year before he brought Bannon onboard.
Again, these are facts. Steve Bannon is a grifter, do not send this dishonest man your money… you’ll notice he often asks for it.
LikeLike
Which “choice” in Alabama, ron?
LikeLike
..FACTS ARE FACTS
but you presented none. just baseless allegations.
LikeLike
So, who cares? He may have served his purpose. The president has moved on. Trump’s got this.
LikeLike
Tree house….dId you happen to know what happened to those…women…who accused Judge Moore? Did Mitch send them back to central casting of are they living with Allred? They seemed to have fallen off the radar screen. Maybe they joined forces with the German Vain crew?
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, AdRem, where are you?
You disappeared!
You said, “Waiting…waiting…and they’re off.” and now it is gone. Poof…Pouf!
….or did I dream that…..?……
LikeLiked by 1 person
No dream. I was just tapping my fingers in anticipation of the arrival of “Grandma Covfefe”….I get anxious for ya! Then….I self-deleted. 😀
LikeLike
Whew! 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It plays out like a parody that Saturday Night Live would have done back when the show was half decent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrats say “no one is above the law” but exempt illegal aliens coming into our country.
~Branco~
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Multi-Pass?”
LikeLike
Is that a voter registration form at the bottom of the free pass?
LikeLike
If an entire country has to wait over 3 years for just one person to be brought to justice or answer to obvious and destructive seditious crimes, is that justice being served?
LikeLike
Me thinks Justice will be served when
Durham nails Comey on the FISA irregularities. And again when Brennan and Clapper go down for the count.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good interview…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark Dice (5:45)
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations and Enjoy your Well Deserved and Exciting Stay at the Fabulous Gray Bar Hotel and Spa.
https://www.phillytrib.com/news/local_news/ex-sheriff-green-faces-years-in-prison-at-sentencing/article_a501a611-95cd-5cbd-bd74-2d99ff300645.html
https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/phillytrib.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/1/f8/1f821fde-91df-521e-8cd6-7e7d04d8a5ce/5ace9e3c6e62f.image.jpg?resize=768%2C512
LikeLike
So now Comey is charged with using bad judgement and gets off the hook for things he’d happily put you and me in jail for years for doing. Every time I hear of a new DOJ or FBI appointment it’s always accompanied by assurances from the talking heads about how great they are, what tremendous integrity they bring to the office, how they’re surely going to get to the bottom of things.
We’ve hard this about every one of those guys and they all turned out to be more loyal to the Deep State insider culture than they are to the interests of the American people. So what happens? Once again we’re shown that if you work for the Deep State you’ll always be protected by a legal double standard. Those guys are just laughing at us. And, even worse, they’re laughing at our president.
LikeLike