August 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #925

USA * 🇺🇸 * —– 😎 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 😎 —– * 🇺🇸 * USA –(460 Days to E-Day)
Trump Rally in NH, August 15th 7pm ET—The Trump Train Keeps Rolling Along
***Note***new update on Landen at bottom of this prayer post!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him;
though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:23-24
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in the WH
***Praise: President Trump Rock Ohio Rally–Grand Night with Packed House!
***Praise: Another viewer low rating for Wed night Dem debate
***Praise: 10% Tariffs on China Goods to restart on Sept 1
***Praise: Debt Ceiling/Spending Caps package passed both houses as requested by President Trump–many of us will have a hard time digesting this, but Pres. Trump has his reasons for this need. One…. it will keep on funding the military for 2 yrs which has been depleted by #44. We must rebuild, grow and maintain our Military Superpower in order to have ….Peace Thru Strength.
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling for President Trump and MAGA Team to NJ (Dep WH 4pm for overnighter)
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— pass Voter ID law and paper ballots, too
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— House Dems; 45-day vacation to be ruined
— Senate Dems 5 and 1/2 week vacation to be ruined, too for not helping with confirmations
— “The Squad” continue to keep Dem Party divided
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for protection, wisdom and strength for all Trump Supporters, esp those in the Treehouse
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–***new update on Landen at bottom of this prayer post!!
— *🇺🇸* Better and Stronger Together *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “We are ensuring American dominance across every warfighting domain — land, air, sea, cyber, and now space. Together, we will fulfill our sacred mission to protect the greatest nation in the history of the world: the United States of America. With unyielding strength, we will defend our country, we will defend our people, and we will proudly defend our great American flag.”
— (7-25-19…Ceremony Honoring Sec Esper )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday August 2, 2019 —
**Note: “Summer of MAGA” was borrowed from @Catturd2
——————————————————————————————————————–
**** Landen UPDATE****
Begin———————————-
TODAY (August 1, 2019
by Noah Hanneman, Organizer
Hello everyone! Some great positive news to be able to share with you from Landen’s family:
“The Lord is good, and we are thankful. We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.
There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant. We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show us throughout this journey. Thank You.”
End——————————–
In Jesus name we pray,…darn screen getting all swimmy again, cant type,.
Yes….and…Amen…..
Thanks Grandma. My screen messing up prevented me from finishing, so thank you.
Happens every time I readu about Landon, or those who serve.
Don’t know whats up with this,stupid phone,..
AMEN!
Amen…. And with prayerful gratitude to the Great Physician in whose hands Landen and his family have put their faith.
Yes….so grateful….Thank You, Lord, for looking out for Your faithful ones.
‘Sell Those Rats To China & Make Baltimore Great Again’
Written By Dean Garrison
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/sell-those-rats-to-china-make-baltimore-great-again/
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
The Politics of Immigration Kris Kobach, Dave Bossie, Corey Lewandowski – (29:32)
(Wall Symposium)
• Corey Lewandowski – Original campaign manager on Trump campaign
• Dave Bossie – Deputy campaign manager
• Kris Kobach
6:48 – Dave Bossie: First of all, I just want to start by echoing what Corey started with which is thanking everyone responsible for this event for inviting us here. This is a life-changing event for us.
You know, for Kris, thank you for inviting us. For Brian, for all of the work that you put into this WBTW effort… It have been a tremendous honor for us to be here.
And I just wanted to say, before we got here we saw some pictures, you see some video. But when you walk up here and you look around and you can tell the change that this wall has made… It just reinforces why we support this effort. Why we as every American can participate in this effort. So I just wanted to say thank you for having us here today…
—————
1: Please get the word out! This is Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza. I created a new account while I wait for Twitter to reinstate my original Acct. Please retweet!
– Mary Ann Mendoza (July 30, 2019)
2: Tweet with picture of agent and Rogan O’Handley at wall.
Don’t mind me— just making sure we got more ICE at the Border Wall
Drink it down AOC🇺🇸
– Brian Kolfage (July 26, 2019)
Correction: Last tweet is by Rogan O’Handley, not Brian Kolfage.
1: Tweet with picture and article.
While leftists continue to (falsely) claim that there are kids in cages at the border, these real heroes are rescuing kids actually caged in child trafficking truly separated from their families. Bravo to these brave men!
– Amanda Shea (August 1, 2019)
There’s A Team Of Retired U.S. Navy Seals And Police Detectives Saving Teens From Trafficking – 2/01/2018
https://articles.aplus.com/a/saved-in-america-human-trafficking-navy-seals?fbclid=IwAR3InOOmQIR1R3NEg0MZTiHQBNwRL4onisTflCV-3t5jSFDvb5FkC9XRyqE
2: In fact, thanks to this San Diego-based group’s expertise in investigation, surveillance, and police collaboration, it has assisted in 57 successful child recoveries over 36 months, according to the SIAM website.
– Mary Ann Mendoza (August 1, 2019)
3: Asian migrants are paying up to US $40,000 to reach the United States via Mexico, according to the newspaper El Universal, while Central Americans pay between $10,000 and $12,000.
– Mary Ann Mendoza (July 30, 2019)
Mike CernovichLive tour of privately funded wall – 7/26/19 – (3:23)
https://www.periscope.tv/w/1vAxRWwXPyqKl
LikeLiked by 2 people
Former Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo on We Build the Wall – 7/31/19 – (15:57)
(Conduit News)
Tweet with picture.
Steve Bannon interview with BBC Radio 4 at the Wall – 7/31/19 – (27:53)
“Trump’s ex-campaign manager is questioned about Brexit, populism and Trump.”
“Journalist John Sopel caught up with Former Chief Strategist to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, at a conference on the US border with Mexico. Bannon linked Donald Trump’s election to Brexit and says that it is vital that populists like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage continue to be successful. This excerpt is from a radio interview and therefore does not include any video footage.”
Alternate Link: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p07j9r14
After he completely screwed us on Alabama, I see this grifter has made his way down to the wall to try to screw that up too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not crazy about Bannon, but I don’t think he gets ALL the credit.
Tea parties form, with stated goal of PRIMARYING RepubliCON’s in CONgress.
OBAMA shoots down via IRS, (which would be like PDJT going after the squad, that are threatening to primary Dem incumbents. WHY would he, they are a godsend…..so WHY did Obama?)
Then, McConnell sends in infiltraitors to finish the job.
Bannon announces plan to PRIMARY RepubliCON’s in Congress. McConnell sends in operatives, who run operation on Judge Moore, seeking out women he hasn’t seen in 15-25 years (like DJT right after p*ssy tape fiasco) to trash Moore, in order to discredit Bannons program to primary incumbent Congressional RepubliCONS.
GEE, do we see a PATTERN, here? Again, not defending Bannon, guys smart on China, but too much ego.
My point is, I suspect ANYONE who tries to primary RepubliCON incumbents, will find themselves attacked by a merciless, underhanded political smear campaign, as a joint effort by RepubliCON and DemocRAT party operatives, media and deep state.
Its Uniparty, and by their strong reaction they are signalling their vulnerability;
You know your over the target, when the flak is thickest.
Bannon didn’t hasn’t just “made his way down to the wall”.
Shortly after Brian Kolfage’s initial fundraiser (to raise money to send to government for them to build the wall), he later realized that congress could spend the money any way they wanted. So instead of giving the money back to the donors, Bannon suggested to Brian that he use the money to build the wall himself. So they worked with GoFundMe to give the donors the option to redirect funds the the newly formed WeBuildTheWall effort or get a refund it the they (donors) didn’t respond.
Bannon helped put Brian into contact with many of the people on the WBTW Advisory Board and many of them met in Jan or Feb 2019 at Bannon’s house in D.C. to strategize how they would go about building the wall.
So Bannon isn’t a late comer that swooped in to take credit. He made a significant contribution to the effort and often recognizes Brian Kolfage as the visionary, founder/leader of the WBTW effort. This has been discussed many times in their townhall events.
Edit: “Bannon hasn’t just…”
I have a question. An honest plea for understanding and/or guidance of some kind.
I respect Law Enforcement with a healthy fear. I know they have the toughest of jobs and that I could not possibly do it effectively. Much like our beloved soldiers and firefighters(and teachers, if not so indoctrinated), they struggle and fight for us, despite our apparent lack of appreciation. I back the Blue….period!
Having said that, my query:
Considering that LEO’s are generally unionized, there must be a pretty good network in place for them to communicate. Granted, the political orientation of unions of any type are severely questionable. I get it. However, I can’t imagine a scenario where the cops of Portland, OR or Sacramento, CA would not band together and fight with us.
What? They will fire you all. Yeah, that’ll work.
Perhaps they don’t want to be in the middle? Or on the wrong side?
Perhaps they realize the result if they rebel and are ousted. The lawlessness would then be laid bear on their souls, and who needs that?
I need help to reconcile LEO’s protecting the establishment in the face of obvious corruption and malcontent. How do the Brothers and Sisters who Protect & Serve defend the indefensible? I’m not talking prosecutors and judges here…Liars gotta Lie. I’m talking rank and file. The real heroes out there daily, putting it all on the line for us.
I see a time approaching where they will have to choose a side. I pray that they choose wisely as our republic teeters precariously. With not much time left, and an unlimited supply of Dimm shenanigans, I need more confidence that they would defend me over masked domestic terrorists masquerading as freedom fighters. Tell me they know who the good guys are. Please…
After all, isn’t that their job?
Wow icndark, that’s heavy, I have wondered about similar things. I have no idea what would happen if the worst scenario happened.
Not for nothing but, my brother-in-law(lol) is LEO in GA. Pretty sure he’d just shoot me dead./s
If they have to choose, they will make the right choice.
Are you all familiar with the concept of civilian control/leadership of the military? Well military is; its right therebin the training; civilian authority POTUS, Sec.Def, THEN Joint Chiefs.
Anyway, many LEO’s are ex-military, and I think they have similar view: the Police chief is usually appointed byvthe mayor, and they follow the directives of the CIVILIAN authority.
They learn that politics is toxic, and try to stay away, as getting involved in Politics is a career killer. But, everyone, even cops, can reach that point my Dad called “there is some sh*t up with which I will not put!”
Just as most soldiers won’t accept/obey an unlawful order (although some may) I believe MOST LEO’s won’t accept or obey an unlawful order, although SOME may.
Just my take,…oh, and I hope it doesn’t come to that point,..
Oh, and as a FORMER criminal, I have no or very little “fear” of law enforcement. Comes from experience, working in ‘competition’ with them, perhaps.
Truly, if your not committing crimes, there is no need to fear them. Whenever its appropriate, I approach to shake their hands and thank them for their service. Its an otherwise thankless job, and under horrific assault and undermining, by the previous admin, BLM, Ferguson etc.
I wouldn’t say it’s totally ‘thankless’, at least not in California. Google ‘Transparent California’ and enter police officer under Salaries and then under Pensions.
FYI ~
It’s too late for LEOs to choose a side – they are outnumbered and outgunned by their comrades. They will not cross the ‘blue line’. Case(s) in point, you see how LEOs are ordered NOT to assist the Border Patrols? What do you think they will do when they are ordered to come after the American citizenry – especially if the citizenry is disarmed?
This new study, assuredly will not only be exclusive to Chicago, and it reminds me of The Stanford Prison Experiment:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_prison_experiment
‘Bad Apples Rotting The Barrel:’ – New Study Shows Police More Likely To Use Excessive Force If They Watch The Bad Cops Get Away With It:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/bad-apples-rotting-police-barrel/
Just sayin’ …
The police will crack down on the populace. Threatened by the loss of their livelihood they will choose to follow orders.
Durham Investigators Have Obtained an Audio-Taped Deposition of Joseph Mifsud
I still can’t get over those stupid paintings. *thumbs down emoji*
I honestly think he didn’t do that on purpose. I think he let Michelle pick the painter, and she picked some resistance types, and Barack was cool with it but didn’t realize what they were doing… if you watch that reveal he has this look on his face like “that looks like sh**” but he tries to hide it, lol
Who sits in the bushes for a portrait? I am too polite to mention what most hjkers are doing in the bushes when in that pose. Who thought of that?
Obama on the Outs
Barnum and Bailey and Ringley’s Brothers.
Notice he’s still wearing the hat.
“Those Convinced Against Their Will
Are Of The Same Opinion… Still!”
This is life in today’s NYC.
Come on, Joe. That’s a HUGE walkback in less than 72 hours.
Watching all the so-called Conservative pundits regurgitate the un-tested, and completely baseless claim that “Trade Wars are bad” is nauseating.
All these people saying this crap on t.v. have never seen a trade war. They saw Bush slap a small tarriff on somebody then immediately back down. Then they say some nonsense about ‘free trade’ and try to act like they know better than President Trump.
Meanwhile he’s worth 10 Billion dollars and they’re all deep in credit card debt.
The only question is, after he wins this Trade War, after WE win this Trade War, will the pundits change their tune? I give a pass to Charles Payne and Stuart Varney… and Lou Dobbs. Not sure if any other pundit has the guts to tell it like it is.
I don’t read Q anon but this is odd, I thought…FBI naming it domestic terror group?
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/aug/1/fbi-says-qanon-conspiracy-theories-domestic-terror/
I don’t know… it’s got all kinds of loopholes in it.
First it originated from yahoo news. first red flag.
Second, it says it’s from the Phoenix FBI office. So is it possible, one rogue agent in charge of the Phoenix office said something against QAnon?
Third, we don’t see the report, it could be it says equal things about leftist groups
I just don’t trust the news, even when it seems like it lines up with stuff we’re inclined to believe (like the government being against conservatives)
Part of their overall attack plan. The beginning of the end of free speech in America. It is already worse than we “deplorables” would care to imagine. Even if we dared to imagine…fail!
Fact is, w/o CTH and Sundance, I’d be a babe in the woods. Sucking my thumb and looking for missing puzzle pieces. I thank the Father daily for this bastion of sanity and reason. God bless you, Treepers.
U2 @admin ;0
U2 @Ad rem*
Thanks for your great effort. Obviously bedtime for me .
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after the home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was broken into early Saturday morning.
The burglary occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.
This was several hours before President Donald Trump tweeted criticizing Cummings and his district including Baltimore.
Before you say…hmmmm
A Few Observations on President Trump’s Cincinnati Rally – August 1, 2019 Part 1 of 2
When I watch a President Trump rally, there are key factors that I look at. I make the attempt to watch all of President Trump’s Rallies because there are so many important dynamics and in many instances, President Trump is giving clues in his speeches. IMHO, Major clue tonight: when talking about the D-Rat controlled inner cities, he mentioned that most of those mayors were in jail. I see that as YUGE and we are likely going to see that happen, like in Puerto Rico when a few months ago, President Trump talked about the rampant corruption and theft of government funds.
One important factor is the crowd size and enthusiasm. Tonight, a totally packed arena with 20,000 inside and thousands more outside. We are 14 months away from an election and yet people took the time and made the effort to attend a President Trump Rally on a Thursday night. This is a REAL indicator of President Trump’s job approval, not the FAKE news polls. The crowd enthusiasm was like championship football game intense.
Let me tell you from experience, it is physically challenging to attend a President Trump Rally. Because of the massive crowds, there are hours and hours of standing in the weather, which today was hot. Then, when you get inside, many people head for the floor space in front of the podium where there are more hours of standing. I’ve attended 6 President Trump Rallies, 3 at the local arena, one at an outdoor football stadium, one at a giant airplane hangar and one in a park. It requires a great deal of planning and endurance. It takes hours to get inside and is very tiring and yet, the crowd in Cincinnati was charged up and animated. After hours of standing in line and for some, hours standing on a concrete floor, the excitement was so great, the fatigue faded away for most people when President Trump came out; many people in the stands stood up and mostly stayed standing during the entire presentation. That has happened at every rally I’ve attended.
Also, notice all the President Trump gear that the attendees were wearing. Now, I’ve been monitoring Presidential races since 1960. In the past, people would wear a campaign button or wave a little pennant they were given or wave a few signs but for people to BUY shirts, hats, banners, flags, etc is different. Most of the crowd had on President Trump shirts, hats and also other patriotic gear. I have never seen such massive apparel display of support for a candidate until President Trump. Thousands of red hats throughout the crowd. That’s why the D-Rats hate the MAGA red hat; there are over a million sold and are everywhere. Thousands of President Trump shirts at the rally everywhere in the crowd. CONT. Part 2
Fl-guy
Appreciate your detailed reports on rallys. My wife and I could not attend, we don’t even go to theaters any more, cause of physical limitations, definetly wouldn’t go toba rally.
One point; the last 3 mayors of Baltimore, imagine last 3 in a row, went to jail. So, I think that might be what PDJT was talking about, rather than some tip off of impending law enforcement action.
IMHO,..
A Few Observations on President Trump’s Cincinnati Rally – August 1, 2019 Part 2 of 2
I like the way President Trump has his rallies opened with a prayer, the pledge and the National Anthem. By doing so, he is emphasizing the principles for which he, and the USA stands.
The speeches were good and you can watch them. If nothing else, watch President Trump and Vice President Pence’s speeches.
Vice President Pence gave a great speech. He is really getting into the groove, so to speak. It was funny when he said so many of the D-Rat debaters were on the far left, he thought the stage was going to tip over.
President Trump came out to the continuous roar of the crowd that went on for several minutes. Every smart phone in the arena was taking President Trump’s picture and some were probably using the record video mode. People only take pictures of people that are important to them.
What I noticed about President Trump’s speech is that he is refining the message. He dropped many MOABs on the D-Rats in this speech but it was smooth as silk.
There were two incidents of disruption. The first was a couple of college age people who looked like males. There was an hispanic looking guy who had smuggled in a cloth banner with profanity in Spanish and a very obese white guy in a college logo shirt (I think it was a guy; looked like a younger Michael Moore). Both were screaming and harassing the people around them and yelling profanity while the white guy was flipping off everyone (I think he ripped a Trump sign out of someone’s hands). I noticed that they weren’t standing around any big, strong construction types when they pulled this stunt. The D-Rat controlled police force was very slow to respond so they were able to insult everyone for several minutes before they were removed. The second incident was a single person who was shut down fairly fast. The crowd was NOT happy with these silly displays by the lefties. What’s more disgusting is there were thousands of people outside who couldn’t get in but these clowns managed to defraud their way in. When you sign up, you agree not to disrupt the rally. They LIED! They also play a public service announcement that if you want to protest, to go to the designated area. I hope they prosecute these bozos.
President Trump used the incident to underscore the problems with D-Rat run cities, which Cincinnati is one.
I believe President Trump’s goal is to totally destroy the D-Rat party and their candidates. I believe he will continue to brand them as socialists and incompetents from now until election day; I look forward to watching his speeches as the campaign progresses. At the same time, President Trump has massive accomplishments to contrast with the D-Rat failures.
I like how President Trump is making an effort to bring the spotlight on R officeholders and candidates in the various states. This is the first time that a President has ever done so on this scale. At a President Trump Rally, they get both local, state and national coverage. President Trump is sharing HIS success with them.
President Trump was speaking off the prompter and it was a magnificent speech. You could see that most of the people there, though tired, were listening to every word. Very few people can give an off the cuff speech of this length and complexity, but President Trump does it so well, people THINK he is reading from the tele-prompter. At one rally I attended, I was close enough to see the screen of the tele-prompter and there were only a few talking points on it.
If President Trump has a rally near you, GO!!!! Take off work or whatever. It will be an amazing experience; it’s HISTORICAL!
BTW. Cincinnati is a D-Rat controlled area. President Trump had a record setting crowd of 10s of thousands in a D-Rat controlled city. Now tell me how any D-Rat, including the feared WOOKIE has a chance against President Trump in 2020. Let me sit down first so I don’t fall and hurt myself laughing hysterically!
