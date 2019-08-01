August 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #924

Posted on August 1, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

45 Responses to August 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #924

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

    —– 😎 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 😎 —–
    USA * 🇺🇸 * Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA –Whoo Hoo–Rally Time
    Thursday, August 1, 2019 7pm ET Cincinnati, Ohio

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “But the wicked will perish:
    Though the Lord’s enemies are like the flowers of the field,
    they will be consumed, they will go up in smoke.” 🌟 -— Psalm 37:20

    ***Praise: Wages increased 42% MORE during President Trump’s first two years in office than they did in 2015 and ’16
    ***Praise: July 30 Dem Debate drew low viewership
    ***Praise: Liawatha is still her name
    ***Praise: Great Team Trump TV Ad
    ***Praise: for Fantastic Treepers commenting on the July 31 Dem-Dumb debate-you all are so funny. Thank You! And…That debate? Good riddance.

    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe traveling for President Trump and MAGA Team to Ohio Rally (Dep WH 3:30pm***arrive back at WH 10:35pm ET)
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — pass Voter ID law and paper ballots, too
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
    — House Dems; 45-day vacation to be ruined
    — “The Squad” continue to keep Dem Party divided
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew–Keep them going Bada BOOM! in the Treehouse 😉
    — for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
    — *🇺🇸* USA Strong *🇺🇸*
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “The Burgesses came from a variety of backgrounds—soldiers, clergymen, farmers, and planters. They were united in their cause for a better future for the brave settlers who had crossed the Atlantic for God and Country and for their descendants.”
    — (7-30-19…Message in Jamestown on the 400th Anniversary of the First Legislative Assembly in America )
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    “🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday August 1, 2019 —

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Stillwater says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    America’s Crisis at the Border Kris Kobach – (14:00)
    (Wall Symposium)
    Note: Kris Kobach mentions that Brandon Judd would be speaking next. I’ve already posted Brandon’s speech on the July 30th Presidential Politics thread.

    —————
    Related
    Previous (July 31st Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/31/july-31st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-923/comment-page-1/#comment-7235221
    (I posted late yesterday so many may have missed these 4 videos: Michelle Malkin, Raheem Kassam , Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage & Steve Bannon)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      August 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

      The Current Crisis – (1:15:46)
      (Wall Symposium)
      • Rosemary Jenks – Director of Government Relations for Numbers USA
      • Chris Chmielenski – Deputy Director of Government Relations for Numbers USA
      • Steve Camarota – Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies (Foremost number cruncher on the immigration issue in America)
      • Kris Kobach

      Like

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      August 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

      Defending America and Her Borders – (1:13:57)
      (Wall Symposium)
      • Brandon Judd – President National Border Patrol Council (NBPC)
      • Hector Garza – VP NBPC Local 2455
      • Chris Crane – Ice Union Leader
      • Steve Bannon

      46:38 – Bannon: How much of a force multiplier is a total security system like in back of you here in Sunland Park or what’s being built now throughout the rest of the country?
      Brandon Judd: Okay again, thank you to WBTW. This was one of the most dangerous areas in the El Paso sector. Right here. We had more criminal element that was crossing in this area right here where this wall was built. Since this wall was built, not one person has crossed here. Not one.
      That’s how important the walls are.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

    New Nicknames–

    “I’m Better” Bennet
    “Weed Justice” Booker or “Kool-Aid” Booker
    Slow Joe or Stumbling Joe
    “Open Border” Castro
    “Tax The H*ll” diBlasio
    “I Hate Kamala” Gabbard
    Clorox Gillibrand
    Horizontal Harris
    “Do Or Die” Inslee
    Doomsday Yang or “Run For The Hill” Yang
    ————————–
    The Winner of July 31 Debate?
    President Donald J. Trump.
    Winning is Fun.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 1, 2019 at 12:55 am

      Like

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. fangdog says:
    August 1, 2019 at 1:06 am

    If you are a Democrat, why would you vote a Democrat for President and take on a necessary real “risk” of America becoming a Venezuela? While you have a option by your vote for Trump removing any and all “risk” of Americans someday living as do today’s Venezuelans.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      August 1, 2019 at 1:08 am

      Seriously, Democrats, at least wait to turn America into Venezuela until after Trump is gone. You’ll have a lot more wealth to redistribute. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. GSparrow says:
    August 1, 2019 at 1:19 am

    “So far,” it appears that the Barr DOJ in DC has independently created a Sanctuary City for Coup participants and no other non-elite Americans are allowed in to this exclusive safe space jurisdiction. Attempting to illegally depose or impeded a sitting President is not a crime in this DOJ run city–so far!

    The Dems aren’t the only ones creating sanctuary cities for special groups. The future of the nation is not looking brighter.
    ———————————————
    Comey is given a pass but Trump friend Roger Stone was indicted on “seven counts including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements — including lying to Congress — and one count of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.”(ABC News)

    All charges against Stone are related to the Comey implemented hoax.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s