August 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #924

—– 😎 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 😎 —–
USA * 🇺🇸 * Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA –Whoo Hoo–Rally Time
Thursday, August 1, 2019 7pm ET Cincinnati, Ohio
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “But the wicked will perish:
Though the Lord’s enemies are like the flowers of the field,
they will be consumed, they will go up in smoke.” 🌟 -— Psalm 37:20
***Praise: Wages increased 42% MORE during President Trump’s first two years in office than they did in 2015 and ’16
***Praise: July 30 Dem Debate drew low viewership
***Praise: Liawatha is still her name
***Praise: Great Team Trump TV Ad
***Praise: for Fantastic Treepers commenting on the July 31 Dem-Dumb debate-you all are so funny. Thank You! And…That debate? Good riddance.
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling for President Trump and MAGA Team to Ohio Rally (Dep WH 3:30pm***arrive back at WH 10:35pm ET)
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— pass Voter ID law and paper ballots, too
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— House Dems; 45-day vacation to be ruined
— “The Squad” continue to keep Dem Party divided
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew–Keep them going Bada BOOM! in the Treehouse 😉
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— *🇺🇸* USA Strong *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “The Burgesses came from a variety of backgrounds—soldiers, clergymen, farmers, and planters. They were united in their cause for a better future for the brave settlers who had crossed the Atlantic for God and Country and for their descendants.”
— (7-30-19…Message in Jamestown on the 400th Anniversary of the First Legislative Assembly in America )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday August 1, 2019 —
G-ma, your prayers are always so specific, it makes it easy. You cover it all. 🙂
Tonight, I also pray for my sweet kitty who has cancer. I watch the big happenings in politics, but sometimes it comes down to the little things at home. G’nite.
I’ll say a prayer also…
So precious, prayers for your little baby.
Praying for you, Peoria…I had three wonderful kitties, too and a dog. Precious family members.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
America’s Crisis at the Border Kris Kobach – (14:00)
(Wall Symposium)
Note: Kris Kobach mentions that Brandon Judd would be speaking next. I’ve already posted Brandon’s speech on the July 30th Presidential Politics thread.
—————
Related
Previous (July 31st Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/31/july-31st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-923/comment-page-1/#comment-7235221
(I posted late yesterday so many may have missed these 4 videos: Michelle Malkin, Raheem Kassam , Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage & Steve Bannon)
The Current Crisis – (1:15:46)
(Wall Symposium)
• Rosemary Jenks – Director of Government Relations for Numbers USA
• Chris Chmielenski – Deputy Director of Government Relations for Numbers USA
• Steve Camarota – Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies (Foremost number cruncher on the immigration issue in America)
• Kris Kobach
Defending America and Her Borders – (1:13:57)
(Wall Symposium)
• Brandon Judd – President National Border Patrol Council (NBPC)
• Hector Garza – VP NBPC Local 2455
• Chris Crane – Ice Union Leader
• Steve Bannon
46:38 – Bannon: How much of a force multiplier is a total security system like in back of you here in Sunland Park or what’s being built now throughout the rest of the country?
Brandon Judd: Okay again, thank you to WBTW. This was one of the most dangerous areas in the El Paso sector. Right here. We had more criminal element that was crossing in this area right here where this wall was built. Since this wall was built, not one person has crossed here. Not one.
That’s how important the walls are.
Make new sections 30′ Tall!
LOL
Omg. I think they should have a debate every nite. They are like the squad, the gift that keeps on giving.
Not that I’d watch it, mind you.
The thought of any one of them running the whole show is sickening.
…and the thought that any of them running any part of our government is scary.
Scary enough to get out there and find more people to vote for President Trump again, and more MAGA candidates to run for all level of our government.
New Nicknames–
“I’m Better” Bennet
“Weed Justice” Booker or “Kool-Aid” Booker
Slow Joe or Stumbling Joe
“Open Border” Castro
“Tax The H*ll” diBlasio
“I Hate Kamala” Gabbard
Clorox Gillibrand
Horizontal Harris
“Do Or Die” Inslee
Doomsday Yang or “Run For The Hill” Yang
————————–
The Winner of July 31 Debate?
President Donald J. Trump.
Winning is Fun.
Bernie Sanders… the muppet.
But who’s pulling his strings? 🙂
Oops, puppets have strings.
That cannot look good on a resume
In fact, will definetly leave a mark!
Dear God! I almost had a heart attack!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup, sudden and well done, but I’m triggered –
Black guy (sorry, person of color) has nightmare of white guy (person lacking in color) wearing mask (isn’t that racist?), jumping into ocean, and swallowed by a shark.
Just looking for meaning in the rich pageant of life.
Sheesh….I didn’t handled that one very well, either.
I literally jumped out of my chair twice!
Once with that animal and again with the poor guy.
Be still, my beating heart…..
Dropped my mouse! He sure has a knobby right knee…….. shark tooth in there?
God bless
Sorry… just realized. Put it on the wrong thread.
Donald Trump Retweet
If you are a Democrat, why would you vote a Democrat for President and take on a necessary real “risk” of America becoming a Venezuela? While you have a option by your vote for Trump removing any and all “risk” of Americans someday living as do today’s Venezuelans.
Seriously, Democrats, at least wait to turn America into Venezuela until after Trump is gone. You’ll have a lot more wealth to redistribute. 🙂
“So far,” it appears that the Barr DOJ in DC has independently created a Sanctuary City for Coup participants and no other non-elite Americans are allowed in to this exclusive safe space jurisdiction. Attempting to illegally depose or impeded a sitting President is not a crime in this DOJ run city–so far!
The Dems aren’t the only ones creating sanctuary cities for special groups. The future of the nation is not looking brighter.
———————————————
Comey is given a pass but Trump friend Roger Stone was indicted on “seven counts including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements — including lying to Congress — and one count of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.”(ABC News)
All charges against Stone are related to the Comey implemented hoax.
