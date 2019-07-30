July 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #922

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 2 more days to Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (463 Days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “The wicked draw the sword and bend the bow
    to bring down the poor and needy, to slay those whose ways are upright.
    But their swords will pierce their own hearts, and their bows will be broken.“” 🌟
    -— Psalm 37:14-15

    —– 😎 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 😎 —–

    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe traveling for President Trump and MAGA Team to Williamburg, VA to deliver remarks at the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly (Dep WH 9am **Arr back at WH 2pm ET)
    — for Trade Rep Lighthizer and Sec. Mnuchin, meeting with China for few days starting July 30(?)
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf—-Nutty debate is today and tomorrow, July 30 and 31
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
    — House Dems; 45-day vacation to be ruined
    — “The Treacherous Squad” help prove President Trump is the right man for the job
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
    — *🇺🇸* One Nation Under God *🇺🇸*
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “They fought to rescue every person trapped in the rubble, and then searched for months to find the remains of the fallen. The love and loyalty of our 9/11 responders knew no bounds. Today, we come together as one nation to support our September 11th heroes, to care for their families, and to renew our eternal vow: Never, Ever Forget.”
    — (7-29-19—9-11 Victims’ Compensation Funds speech )
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    “🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday July 30, 2019 —

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. Stillwater says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    The Border Patrol in Action Brandon Judd – (10:15)
    (Wall Symposium)

    —————
    Related
    Previous (July 29th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/29/july-29th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-921/comment-page-1/#comment-7229070

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

  8. BestBets says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Hannity not so subtly implied that Wednesday is going to be all about George PapaD, the recordings, exculpatory evidence, etc.

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:23 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:26 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:27 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:28 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:28 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:29 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:30 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:30 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:31 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:32 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:33 am

    • Bubba Cow says:
      July 30, 2019 at 1:15 am

      I think we should subsidize housing for these legislators – but it will be in Baltimore’s vacant row houses.
      That’ll redistribute their wealth (thought they were all for that?).

  26. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:34 am

    • citizen817 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 12:35 am

      CLOWN SHOW DEMOCRATS VOW TO IMPEACH TRUMP

      The Democrats thought the ‘Russia Collusion’ scandal would lead to President Trump’s impeachment. It was smooth sailing for them.

      All they had to do is stay the course. Mueller was expected to dig up evidence to support the removal of a lawfully elected president. Instead, the Mueller Report took the wind out of their sails.

      There was no evidence. There were only lies, which were endlessly repeated by the Democrat corporate media.

      Why? It’s not hard to fathom. They have terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

      The Democrats can talk until they’re blue in the face, but as far as impeachment goes, it’s over. Mueller ended all hopes of re-floating their boat. There will be no more salvage operations.

      —Ben Garrison

  27. Hoosfoos says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Perhaps one reason for the squad and Baltimore tweets are because Trump anticipates Harris as 2020 opponent. Dems will make it all about race. Time now to devalue race card.

  28. Robert Smith says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Hopefully your google translate kicks in…

    Mexico giving $90 million foreign aid annually to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to stem migration!

    https://www.milenio.com/politica/amlo-30-mdd-honduras-crear-empleos

  29. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:41 am

    • gda53 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 1:05 am

      Watched this before I saw the latest Sundance James Comey post and was most downhearted.

      Then I read the James Comey post and hope came rushing back.

      Just when I think I’m out, they pull me back in….

  30. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:45 am

  31. gda53 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Jim…….put down the gun Jim. Not in the mouth J….awww, too late.

