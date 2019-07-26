July 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #918

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
USA * 🇺🇸 * 5 more Days to Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (467 Days to E-Day)
(Thursday, Aug 1 at 7pm ET)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Delight yourself also in the Lord,
And He shall give you the desires of your heart.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:4
————–
***Praise: Congratulations to our Sundance for being recognized as one of “great unsung Internet journalists”….”.People who spent sleepless nights researching deserve praise”. It true as I, Grandma Covfefe in SoCal have been up past midnight and saw Sundance still tweeting/posting his work around 3-5am in FL! He never listens to me telling him to “Go to bed NOW” via computer screen. (source is Patrick Howley twitter)
***Praise: Our great military honoring their new Sec of Defense, Mark Esper
***Praise: our Economy is booming
***Praise: All 50 states grew in 1st quarter of 2019, with only 4 states growing less than 2.0%
***Praise: We reached 12 million commitments to train & skill American workers from +300 companies
***Praise: Gen. Mark Milley confirmed to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for trade rep Lighthizer and Sec. Mnuchin as they prepare for another trip to China starting July 30th—pray for wisdom, protection and cooperation from their Chinese counterparts
— for Brian Kolfage’s Wall Symposium on July 26 and 27–protection for everyone attending.
— for Boris Johnson–wisdom and loyalty to Brexit
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— more Opposition lies and deceit be exposed this week
— more of their vulgarities, lies & crimes committed by “The Squad” be exposed to sunlight
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for the Persecuted Christians in other countries esp China, Middle East, Africa
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— *🇺🇸* Investigate The Investigators Now *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “Together, we are rebuilding our nation.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday July 26, 2019—–
Donald Trump Retweet
Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bedtime.
Epic Mueller Testimony Parody Music Video with Democrat & Republican responses
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Note: The Wall Symposium website refers to Friday as Day 2 and Saturday as Day 3. RSBN video links refer to Friday as Day 1 and Saturday as Day 2. Something to keep in mind when looking at the speaking schedule on the Wall Symposium website.)
Website: https://thewallsymposium.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WallSymposium
(I haven’t seen an official schedule but it appears Wall Symposium attendees are arriving today. Wall tours are being given, etc.)
Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum – Livestream – (Friday) – (The Wall Symposium YT channel)
“A diverse range of viral social media personalities with millions of collective followers have confirmed their attendance at “Symposium at The Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum,” from July 25 – 27, 2019 in Sunland Park, NM. TheWallSymposium.com”
LIVE: ‘WE BUILD THE WALL’ SYMPOSIUM DAY 1 – (RSBN) – (Friday)
LIVE: ‘WE BUILD THE WALL’ SYMPOSIUM DAY 2 – (RSBN) – (Saturday)
—————
Previous (July 25th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/25/july-25th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-917/comment-page-1/#comment-7219306
We Build The Wall To Hold Symposium At Southern Border: New Migrant Surge Expected – 7/25/19
Americas Voice News
Tweet with picture.
Q: Build it already! We’re getting sick of you!
A: Ahh a dumb troll who doesn’t know we already built it and are now on wall #2
– Brian Kolfage (July 25, 2019)
Tweet with picture and article.
Republican leaders, WeBuildTheWall group to host immigration symposium in Sunland Park – 7/23/19 – (El Paso Times)
https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/immigration/2019/07/23/republican-leaders-webuildthewall-border-drug-human-trafficking-immigration-symposium-sunland-park/1804492001/
Tweet with picture at wall.
DonaldTrump Retweet
Something that some may forget,…
“Approval rating” is NOT the same as % of people who will vote for him.
Historically, any Incumbent POTUS with an APPROVAL # above 40, a year out is considered reelectable, and 44-48, is considered a shoe-in.
So, overall approval # anywhere in the 48-50, as we go forward, is ,….REALLY good.
It DOESN’T mean a repeat of 2016, where votes were basically 1/2 and 1/2.
I continue to believe there are a decent amount of people that just won’t admit they are Trump supporters. Whether they are talking to pollsters (those rare people) or in conversation a lot of people don’t need the drama. But they’ll pull the lever for Trump.
Donald Trump Retweet
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
Mueller Day #FAIL (Bonus Episode)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/2e9c6295/mueller-day-fail-bonus-episode
Michael Caputo|7/24/2019
It’s a Special Reaction Episode of Still Standing! Tune-in for my immediate thoughts & impressions, fresh from watching the eagerly anticipated #MuellerHearings looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
A$AP gets out, writes a rap song about POTUS that gets constant air play, progressive /leftists walk about in standing fetal positions
Mnuchin on China, Budget, Brexit, Boris J, Boeing
Trump jr on Tucker Carlson
Someone posted about this, this morning. I went back and searched for it, but didn’t find it. Sorry, I can’t give reference to the one that posted it.
40 Million New Voters to Be Mobilized Against Trump
My first thoughts: if it’s considered a good turnout when 50% of registered voters vote. And, if the other 50% aren’t voting, where are they going to get 40 million new ones?
Saw this and wonder if this may be the answer?
https://www.jconline.com/story/news/2019/07/23/purdue-update-student-ids-after-clerk-raises-voter-fraud-concerns/1792975001/
Are all colleges doing this? What better way for illegals to vote?
Heads up to any and all (POTUS, Don, jr., Brad Parscale, Ronna McDaniel, etc) on the “Trump Train”
The former DAD of the FBI stated that the FBI has been compromised and that our national security is at risk because of it. This was on Tucker Carlson tonight.
