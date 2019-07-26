July 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #918

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

32 Responses to July 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #918

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:20 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:20 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 5 more Days to Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (467 Days to E-Day)
    (Thursday, Aug 1 at 7pm ET)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Delight yourself also in the Lord,
    And He shall give you the desires of your heart.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 37:4
    ————–
    ***Praise: Congratulations to our Sundance for being recognized as one of “great unsung Internet journalists”….”.People who spent sleepless nights researching deserve praise”. It true as I, Grandma Covfefe in SoCal have been up past midnight and saw Sundance still tweeting/posting his work around 3-5am in FL! He never listens to me telling him to “Go to bed NOW” via computer screen. (source is Patrick Howley twitter)
    ***Praise: Our great military honoring their new Sec of Defense, Mark Esper
    ***Praise: our Economy is booming
    ***Praise: All 50 states grew in 1st quarter of 2019, with only 4 states growing less than 2.0%
    ***Praise: We reached 12 million commitments to train & skill American workers from +300 companies
    ***Praise: Gen. Mark Milley confirmed to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for trade rep Lighthizer and Sec. Mnuchin as they prepare for another trip to China starting July 30th—pray for wisdom, protection and cooperation from their Chinese counterparts
    — for Brian Kolfage’s Wall Symposium on July 26 and 27–protection for everyone attending.
    — for Boris Johnson–wisdom and loyalty to Brexit
    — for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
    — more Opposition lies and deceit be exposed this week
    — more of their vulgarities, lies & crimes committed by “The Squad” be exposed to sunlight
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for the Persecuted Christians in other countries esp China, Middle East, Africa
    — for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
    — *🇺🇸* Investigate The Investigators Now *🇺🇸*
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Together, we are rebuilding our nation.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    “🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday July 26, 2019—–

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • Upward Bound says:
      July 26, 2019 at 12:43 am

      Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bedtime.
      Epic Mueller Testimony Parody Music Video with Democrat & Republican responses

  4. Stillwater says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    (Note: The Wall Symposium website refers to Friday as Day 2 and Saturday as Day 3. RSBN video links refer to Friday as Day 1 and Saturday as Day 2. Something to keep in mind when looking at the speaking schedule on the Wall Symposium website.)

    Website: https://thewallsymposium.com/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/WallSymposium

    (I haven’t seen an official schedule but it appears Wall Symposium attendees are arriving today. Wall tours are being given, etc.)

    Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum – Livestream – (Friday) – (The Wall Symposium YT channel)
    “A diverse range of viral social media personalities with millions of collective followers have confirmed their attendance at “Symposium at The Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum,” from July 25 – 27, 2019 in Sunland Park, NM. TheWallSymposium.com”

    LIVE: ‘WE BUILD THE WALL’ SYMPOSIUM DAY 1 – (RSBN) – (Friday)

    LIVE: ‘WE BUILD THE WALL’ SYMPOSIUM DAY 2 – (RSBN) – (Saturday)

    —————
    Related
    Previous (July 25th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/25/july-25th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-917/comment-page-1/#comment-7219306

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    DonaldTrump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Dutchman says:
      July 26, 2019 at 12:41 am

      Something that some may forget,…
      “Approval rating” is NOT the same as % of people who will vote for him.

      Historically, any Incumbent POTUS with an APPROVAL # above 40, a year out is considered reelectable, and 44-48, is considered a shoe-in.

      So, overall approval # anywhere in the 48-50, as we go forward, is ,….REALLY good.

      It DOESN’T mean a repeat of 2016, where votes were basically 1/2 and 1/2.

      • Robert Smith says:
        July 26, 2019 at 12:55 am

        I continue to believe there are a decent amount of people that just won’t admit they are Trump supporters. Whether they are talking to pollsters (those rare people) or in conversation a lot of people don’t need the drama. But they’ll pull the lever for Trump.

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  12. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Still Standing with Michael Caputo
    Mueller Day #FAIL (Bonus Episode)

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/2e9c6295/mueller-day-fail-bonus-episode

    Michael Caputo|7/24/2019

    It’s a Special Reaction Episode of Still Standing! Tune-in for my immediate thoughts & impressions, fresh from watching the eagerly anticipated #MuellerHearings looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    • emet says:
      July 26, 2019 at 12:50 am

      A$AP gets out, writes a rap song about POTUS that gets constant air play, progressive /leftists walk about in standing fetal positions

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Mnuchin on China, Budget, Brexit, Boris J, Boeing

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Trump jr on Tucker Carlson

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:41 am

  22. JG3 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Someone posted about this, this morning. I went back and searched for it, but didn’t find it. Sorry, I can’t give reference to the one that posted it.

    40 Million New Voters to Be Mobilized Against Trump

    My first thoughts: if it’s considered a good turnout when 50% of registered voters vote. And, if the other 50% aren’t voting, where are they going to get 40 million new ones?

    Saw this and wonder if this may be the answer?

    https://www.jconline.com/story/news/2019/07/23/purdue-update-student-ids-after-clerk-raises-voter-fraud-concerns/1792975001/

    Are all colleges doing this? What better way for illegals to vote?

    Heads up to any and all (POTUS, Don, jr., Brad Parscale, Ronna McDaniel, etc) on the “Trump Train”

  23. joeknuckles says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:52 am

    The former DAD of the FBI stated that the FBI has been compromised and that our national security is at risk because of it. This was on Tucker Carlson tonight.

