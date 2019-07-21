July 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #913

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
USA * 🇺🇸 * Unstoppable President Trump * 🇺🇸 * USA (472 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
For Dems, “The Squad” and Uni Party:
🌟 ”.Even on their beds they plot evil; they commit themselves to a sinful course
and do not reject what is wrong.” 🌟 -— Psalm 36:4
————–
***Praise: “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
***Praise: Unemployment rate for women is lowest in 50 years under Trump Admin
***Praise: Economic numbers reach an all time high, the best in our Country’s history
***Praise: U.S. unemployment numbers show a total of 48 States have under 5% unemployment rate in June 2019
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel for Pres. Trump/MAGA Team, dep. NJ –arr WH**4pm–5:30pm ET
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— Congress: ratify USMCA, raise debt ceiling per Sec. Mnuchin’s request
— for smooth confirmation for Mark Esper (Def Sec) and Gene Scalia (Labor Sec)
— for General Flynn and his family
— (wrongfully) criminal contempt charges on AG Barr and Sec Ross be reversed/cancelled
— crimes committed by “The Squad” be exposed to sunlight soon
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for protection for all Trump Supporters
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 God Bless The USA 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “On Space Exploration Day, we marvel at our country’s accomplishments in space, commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, and pledge to launch a new era of discovery and exploration of our universe.” —(7-20-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday July 21, 2019—–
Amen, Grandma!
Amen.
Amen.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Katie Hopkins is one of my heroes!!!!
Artist, if you want a delightful KT fix, Eric Metaxas has a recent interview w/her on YT.
Mine too! She’s utterly fearless.
Donald Trump Retweet
Still so funny to laugh out loud. President Trump tweets an honest statement resulting in immediate over reaction screams. Four screaming idiots jump up out of their seats admitting, “That’s ME he’s talking about!” Then a huge choir of leftist morons joins, in perfect harmony.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Dems will never pass USMCA. Trump needs to start gaming option 2.
Isn’t option two NAFTA gone and no deals with Mexico and Canada??
Essentially, if USMCA doesn’t get passed, NAFTA will be dead, then PDJT will enter into a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico, and another bilateral trade agreement with Canada. The person who’ll get the most grief if USMCA isn’t passed will be Nancy Pelosi.
All the Democrat manufacturing states along with most border states want the deal to pass. But Nazicy can’t let PDJT ‘have a victory’.
Donald Trump Retweet
The Commucratic Party is what I’m gonna start calling them.
Donald Trump Retweet
This looks like a recipe for mass fraud vote harvesting.
http://vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/election-day-register
“Election Day registration:”
“In Minnesota, you can register at your polling place on Election Day. This includes registering when you go to vote if you are voting early. The list of documents voters can show as proof of residence has been expanded.
Voters may register by providing any one of these proofs of residence:”
…
“Voter Voucher – a person may vouch for another voter, signing an oath confirming personal knowledge of the address of the voter who is registering, subject to the following guidelines:
. A voucher must be a pre-registered voter in the same precinct or a voter who registers in the same precinct on Election Day with one of the other authorized proofs of residence.
. A person may vouch for a limit of eight voters.
. A voter who is vouched for cannot vouch for another voter.
”
Minneapolis is an absolute dung pile. Only about 15% of the Somali population are actually there legally. That means 85% of them are like Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, the real name of the terrorist, antiAmerican antiSemite fraudulently in the US, and in OUR Congress as Ilhan Omar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If PT has this correct, his administration will know every single eligible voter per district per party by the time the 2020 election takes place.
If you read the 14th Amendment, Section 2, it is clear that if the vote count is in excess of the prescribed legal votes for a Federal election, the rest can be thrown out.
In other words, it is a vote fraud extravaganza.
Think that’s bad, look up Black Box Vote Fraud. I’d just as soon go back to counting paper ballots. A paper trail is a must! these days.
What could possibly go wrong?
EVERYTHING.
ABC Live Feed of Neil Armstrong Moon Walk – with 50 year delay:
(about 1h20m into it ATM, 30m remaining)
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-07-21/apollo-11-moon-walk-live-stream/11326516
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
OBSERVATIONS ON THE ILHAN OMAR SCANDAL
Details continue to emerge about the deceptions and frauds that Ilhan Omar has perpetrated over the last decade. For now, though, I want to step back and make two bigger-picture observations about the Omar story.
First, the question of whether Omar married her brother in 2009 is really secondary. It is, of course, an attention grabber. (“There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it.”) But it also can be a distraction. Some liberals–for example, the New York Times–try to narrow the scandal by posing only that question. But the real issue is whether Omar entered into a sham marriage in 2009 for fraudulent purposes. No one suspects her of incest. The relevance of the groom being her brother (which now appears highly probable) is that it confirms the marriage was a fraud. Given everything we now know, the sham nature of Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is beyond a reasonable doubt. Omar married Mr. Elmi for some dishonest and perhaps illegal purpose, and has lied about it ever since. At this point, whether he is her brother is relatively insignificant.
Second, liberals in the media and politics have consistently dismissed questions about Omar’s history as unproven. This pseudo-journalist derided Scott’s original work on the Omar story as “speculation.” Actually, Scott undertook to investigate a report from the Minneapolis Somali community. It obviously wasn’t proven at that point. The Omar story has been driven entirely by investigations carried out by three nontraditional journalists. If it were up to the liberal press, the issues surrounding Omar’s history would remain “unproven” and “speculative” forever, since they never would be investigated.
We are dealing here with a trail of fraud, lies and perjury. David Steinberg has itemized eight crimes which the evidence suggests Omar likely has committed, yet the liberal media averts its eyes. Contrast the media’s reticence on the Omar story with the fervor with which liberal reporters go after the barest rumor of scandal if it involves a Republican.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/07/observations-on-the-ilhan-omar-scandal.php
Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.
The Omar surname was used fraudulently.
The woman is an absolute fraud and the Democrats strike out again trying to make a liar and fraud into a sympathetic victim and hero.
Julia,
“Contrast the media’s reticence on the Omar story with the fervor with which liberal reporters go after the barest rumor of scandal if it involves a Republican.”
You don’t have to go too far in the past for that. I don’t think people would forget what MSM did to (now Justice) Kavanaugh.
Conversation today in homes all over Sweden:
Olaf? Did you see that terrible video of those American rappers beating up migrant youths?
Ja. Ja. Terrible . Its awful what they did, Ja.
Lets watch it again!
Great idea!!
Nice try … Saw an expose of that straw nonsense when CA first banned them.. Straws make up nearly zero % of pollution.. Now if they are sent to Asia… That is where the vast majority of plastic pollution originates.
Maybe he said “go back to a regular checkout register” (not express). 😁
Does she even know what he said? She seems to be walking back her prior allegation.
And, I suspect this guy may be joining the #walkaway movement soon.
a relevant reference
up to 362 now
http://fakehatecrimes.org/
That’s a very handy site and easy to remember!
Plastic pollution is a small part of it, when it comes to China. Mine tailings dumped in the river, Olympic atheletes refusing to participate cause of severe air pollution in Bejing,…yet one in a long list of ironies, that the indoctrinated Conmunists scream about putting more plant food into the aptnosphere, while the largest Conmunist country is a MAJOR polluter of air and water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Story: In the early 1990s China purchased narcotics test kits for law enforcement. A group of us went to China to teach hands on how to use them.
The training took place in the pleasant oceanside city of Qingdao (home of the beer). I asked our hosts about disposal of the used kits, which were full of heroin and other drugs, along with the test chemicals. The reply? “That’s why we have an ocean!”
That evening, we went out for…seafood. I ordered twice cooked pork.
You missed the opportunity to have dinner, AND cop a buzz, what a party pooper! LOL.
Actually, the heroin was the least of it, but if thats their attitude what ELSE,are they dumping in the ocean?,…..or feeding their hogs, for that matter.
“We have the CLEANEST water and air, I INSIST on that!” Lovin me some DJT!
Can someone find out where this was?
“Democratic candidate Joe Biden is in Las Vegas for the Nevada State Democratic Party’s Brew and National Views event.”
——————–
https://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/local-news/live-joe-biden-speaks-at-las-vegas-democratic-event/
———————-
Vomit Rally…Ugh.
———————-
(Posted this at 1:32am ET–hope it works as I have been having problems getting most of my comments posted the last few months–Yesterday I posted 4…3 showed up then disappeared, the 4th never showed up. At least my prayer post is still working..so I’m not complaining…yet.)
Thanks.
That’s Finnegan Biden (19), his granddaughter, Hunter Biden’s kid.
From -1:01:50 to -1:00:37 of the video you post.
President Trump can’t kiss Ivanka on the lips.
The look on her face as she turns to walk away is telling.
Yes, the look on her face…
“Like uh, when are they going to
LOCK GRAMPS UP. ENOUGH.” 🤮
Hey, this is the ‘new’ Biden, he’s been talked to, and he showed restraint; he didn’t french her!
Creepy Joe Biden Plants a Wet One on Granddaughter’s Lips at Nevada Rally (VIDEO)/
Jim Hoft by Jim Hoft July 20, 2019 69 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/creepy-joe-biden-plants-a-wet-one-on-granddaughters-lips-at-nevada-rally-video/
Stumbled on this few minutes ago/DISGUSTING.
Biden is a JERK/ WHO THE HELL DOES THAT!
instead of AOC, Biden is OOC – Out of Control.
No way would I watch the video/LOCK HIM UP.
Think about the line-up on the LEFT – PERVERTS.
Summarized perfectly by the first 3 comments
I read:
Avatar
Love Liberty • an hour ago
Omar marries her brother. Joe kisses his granddaughter. The Dem Party. The party of degenerates
12
•Reply•Share ›
Avatar
The Blue Eagle Love Liberty • an hour ago
Plus…Bill Clinton sexually attacks everyone who works for him and his wife gets pregnant by the ugliest man on earth (Webster Hubble).
4
•Reply•Share ›
Avatar
Love Liberty The Blue Eagle • an hour ago
The ugliest man on earth part is understandable. Hildebeast became a lesbian for obvious reasons.
2
•Reply•
Cut & paste the link.
Do you mean this?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/creepy-joe-biden-plants-a-wet-one-on-granddaughters-lips-at-nevada-rally-video/
Interesting to hear from some “Centrists” on the recent flap between POTUS and the four idiots from the Dem party. It’a a big win for the President in their opinions.
Anyone remember Overstock.com?
The precursor to Amazon? Seems they’ve been around so long I tend to forget about them for online purchases. After listening to this podcast, I’m swinging my biz back to them!
CEO Patrick Byrne avowed libertarian, “former” NeverTrump, is now enthusiastically ON THE TRUMP TRAIN.
Byrne is either Sundance or Sundance is Byrne 😉 because their understanding of PDT’s geopolitical/economic trade realignment is 💯 simpatico.
Buy American! He’s looking for a mattress factory (hmmmm, now didn’t PDT just entice a factory or two back to US? 😯).
I think most libertarians support “free movement of people” (or what we call open borders). Byrne has changed his stance on that too! He now understands the media hasn’t been straight up w/Americans re: the crisis.
In the event you’re not an Apple user/link fails to work, just google:
Reason Podcast: Nick Gillespie – Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne 6/25/19
Or perhaps SD/Ad Rem has a method to convert podcasts for Android etc
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/overstock-ceo-patrick-byrne-used-to-hate-donald-trump/id1155629323?i=1000442860144
Here’s a Soundcloud link to Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne’s interview
https://m.soundcloud.com/reasonmag/overstock-ceo-patrick-byrne-used-to-hate-donald-trump-now-hes-kind-of-a-fan
IMHO, the Send Her Back chant at the NC rally “controversy” fits in the same category as the pussy tape; the controversy is silly non-sense.
The powerline blog has been exposing Omar the fraud for years. The evidence shows that Omar is a criminal from a genocide committing family who defrauded her way into the country during Slick Willie’s incompetent administration which I’ve come to believe was actually run by HilLIARy(It’s been well documented that Bill has a notorious cocaine habit and can’t keep his pants up).
Clinton did everything he could to aid and abet murderous thugs, likely for a large cash price. Remember blackhawk down?. I personally believe the murderous warload responsible for killing and mutilating those American servicemen likely paid off HilLIARy so no rescue force was sent to help them(Sound familiar?) to make him look more powerful to the people under his rule. A foreign government finally rescued the US survivors a few days later
When that particular group of genociders lost power in Somalia, the losers, the top war criminals escaped(because they had the means and wealth resources to do so). Some came to the USA thanks to Billary and set up shop in MN. It appears they’ve been working to gain power since the middle 90s. I’ve read where Omar has enforcers keeping the Somalia community in line(they don’t say pretty please to do it) and intimidated local media to not report on her many crimes.
Is it any wonder Omar is spouting the EVIL crap she is spouting? Anyone who can condone mass murder because someone has a different religious philosophy is pure EVIL. It’s no wonder these people say the holocaust gives them a warm feeling and they’d like to do it again.
Send Her Back? Well, IMO, her and her EVILl family need to face justice in Somalia; the USA should never provide safe haven to war criminals. Had I been at that rally I would have been PROUDLY chanting Send Her Back! along with the other thousands of great American Patriots. We the People GET IT!
People who attend President Trump rallies are the best of America. The rallies are peaceful, spiritual, patriotic and uplifting. The left hates them. People showing their spirituality and patriotism is like holy water to a vampire to these EVIL lefty people. They have been trying to shut them down from the moment candidate Trump starting gaining traction.
People who attend D-Rat rallies, few though they are, represent the worst of America. They advocate violence against anyone who disagrees with them as a routine. Yet, where is the controversy? Where is the media-rats denouncing the D-Rats advocating violence? Well, I guess if you can advocate murdering a new born infant, the most helpless of us all, there is NO EVIL you would not do. The media-rats don’t seem to bothered by that either.
So in closing, I will never apologize for loving the United States of America and I will never apologize for hating EVIL. I’m PROUD TO CHANT, SEND HER BACK!!!!
Beautiful
“Imagine 5 years ago someone telling you that President Donald Trump spoke to Kanye West on the telephone so they could devise a plan to free ASAP Rocky from a Swedish prison.”
We live in the BEST timeline, ladies and gentlemen!! What a time to be alive!
Do you ever imagine in your most wildest of dreams how fabulous America would be without Democrats?
It reminds me of the constant battle God has with the Devil. Trump and conservative Republicans are a Godsend. Democrats and Left-wing Libtards are the work of the devil. Defeating them is like swatting flies on a hot summer day., no matter how many flies you swat there is always another fly to swat. …..Yes, an America without Democrats is only a wild dream.
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/cfr8ws/were_gonna_impeach_the_mother_fer/
Next time Biden is trying to play the tough guy in an interview, I hope they ask him about the time Jeff Sessions slapped his filthy hands off his little granddaughter.
They’ll try anything…
I doubt this will work out well.
