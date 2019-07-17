July 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #909

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
The news media has put AOC and the other radicals on a pedestal and has made them famous. The news media has also made them invulnerable so they have no fear about anything they say no matter how absurd or foul it is!
California Joe,
“The news media has also made them invulnerable so they have no fear about anything they say no matter how absurd or foul it is!”
They are feeling invincible because they are uttering such things in front of few people and their sycophant media pals.
They will get true taste of their standing if they will utter such things in a rally like President Trump’s rally.
I bet that they will no longer use those words ever again if that happens.
This is like Hillary – she was made to believe that she is invincible by the small sycophant crowds and even more sycophant media allies, who hollered and cheered her. But come election day … it was the rally crowd that put our man past the finish line..
USA * 🇺🇸 * Rally Day–Whoo Hoo * 🇺🇸 * USA (475 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Let them not rejoice over me who are wrongfully my enemies;
Nor let them wink with the eye who hate me without a cause.
For they do not speak peace, But they devise deceitful matters
Against the quiet ones in the land.” 🌟
-— Psalm 35:19-20
————–
***Praise: She lost and Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
***Praise: Dem House have publicly proven they are above the law after a Pelosi’s meltdown
***Praise: Women for Trump had a great empowerment conference
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump as he continues to take the slings and arrows from evil Opposition
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel round trip to No Carolina rally (4:45 pm to 9:50 pm ET)
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting & deporting illegal aliens
— for AG Barr to do his job he was hired to do
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for our Treepers/Trump Supporters affected by Storm Barry–healing of their lands
— for truth to come out soon regarding Julian Assange
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Our Courageous President 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “After years of rebuilding foreign nations, we are finally rebuilding our nation. We’ve built other nations. We’ve focused on other people’s borders. We’d fight for other borders, but we don’t fight for our own border. We have open borders and they had our military men protecting their borders. Figure that one out. ”
.—-(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory.”
—-President Donald J. Trump—
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday July 17, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for ALL Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Praying for our CountryDoc and family who lost their
beloved mother / grandmother !
Rally Day , like Grandma Covfefe said… WHOOO HOO !
Never been more proud to be an American, and never been more confident about 2020 than now.
POTUS has them right where he wants them.
Credit to the GOP House leadership, too. They pretty much were able to hold the line on the phony resolution.
“Trump vs The Squad” in 2020 is a landslide.
This responce by Kevin McCarthy shows what PDJT is doing to further ‘our’ cause, in the culture wars.
Previously, no Republican leader would push back at an accusation of rassscccist. They would all run, hide and apologise, and denounce the accused.
I still don’t trust McCarthy as far,as I can throw my 10 ton truck, but it seems to me this MIGHT be a,sign of a,”sea change”, a seminal moment.
If so, THANK GOD! Actually, it was the squad that was engaging in bullying; they bullied Nancy, and PDJT came to HER ‘Defence’, saying SHE isn’t a rassscciist, and then he took them on directly.
He REALLY knows how to deal with bully’s! Like a BOSS!
Donald Trump Retweet
Just recently the NASA administrator in charge of manned space flight got canned. Let’s see if it makes a difference.
Please, please don’t you chunk me in that briar patch.
Brer’ Rabbit, is that you?
LOL
“…Planned Parenthood of Illinois has announced it will stop accepting federal funds because of a new Trump administration rule …
in the addition to immediately enforcing new regulations prohibiting federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals, abortions the clinics perform must be financially separate from services supported by the grant dollars…”
http://www.wsiltv.com/story/40798226/planned-parenthood-of-illinois-rejects-federal-funds
That makes it a lot easier!
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
Remember when we thought it was a bad thing that we lost the House??
Wish we’d kept the House and lost Paul Ryan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, Ryans replacement, in that event would have continued Ryans resistance.
McConnell is STILL undermining PDJT in stealth mode, even his ‘support’ is back handed. In a recent tweet, he affirmed the odious “Russian election interference B.S.
WE arevactually better with Nancy and the Dems reminding voters of why they don’t want Dems anywhere NEAR real power.
And, they are,showing themselves to be harmless, except to themselves.
Gods ways are not our ways! God is in control!
Very interesting how things work out, almost as though there was an omniscient force in control. 😉🙏
Right after this Epstein episode hit the media, I saw an article about a guy who just got sentenced for child porn.
The guy was the co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival (an epic level left wing event) and very curiously was also the videographer for the LDS church (Mormons).
Now, I bump into this article about Epstein in the NYT that is authored by none other than our old friend Watkins!
I think they really are one big satanic family.
I’ve no idea what you’re on about. The Sundance Film Festival began under another name in 1978. The guy you refer to was convicted of a single molestation count in April of this year, for an act with an underage girl that took place in 2013. That separates co-founding the Sundance Festival from the man’s sex crime by 35 years. There’s simply no rational connection between the two things. Everyone knows Sundance is Robert Redord’s baby far more than anyone else’s.
It’s just an indie fest/film marketplace in a nice resort town in Utah. I’ve been. It’s mostly documentaries, definitely not just left-wing stuff. Lots of nature-oriented and wildlife films. Everyone’s there looking to get a distribution deal. There aren’t any discount tickets for spirit cooking parties / sarc.
It is being reported that President Trump has been pleading with Nancy Pelosi and her Daughters Four to please not throw him in the briar patch.
John Paul Stevens, dead at 99. Personally, I prefer other John Pauls – Pope JPII, even John Paul Jones.
John Paul George Ringo?
After today’s fiasco in the House of Representatives, will Pelosi resign? She doesn’t look like she is having very much fun, does she?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the old days and I heard the word Democrat the image of a Donkey came to mind. Now when I hear the word Democrat the mindful image is that of four Jackasses.
Next to the word weasel in the dictionary is now a picture of my RINO member of congress, Brian Fitzpatrick. I hope he enjoys the email I sent him. What a sad excuse for a congress critter. If he thinks voting with the demonrats on their resolution condeming PDJT will help his reelection efforts, he is fooling himself.
I hope Tom Manion primaries him next year.
John Kennedy 2024
I love his euphemisms. The guy is a national treasure. Besides, 90% of Democrat voters would think he was Teddy’s brother and vote for him.
Sorry for linking to TRS, but rock solid ladies here!
https://therightscoop.com/watch-cnn-reporter-tries-to-convince-8-republican-women-that-trumps-tweets-were-racist-but-they-were-having-none-of-that/
