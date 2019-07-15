July 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #907

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 2 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (477 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with me;
Fight against those who fight against me.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 35:1
————–
***Praise: for President Trump who is still willing to take all of these slings and arrows gladly for usI
***Praise: for our outspoken President Trump via his Tweets, protecting us from enemies who hates us…President Trump is publicly exposing who our vilest enemies, living among us, are
***Praise: President Trump has 94% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, an all time high
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting & deporting illegal aliens
— for AG Barr to do his job he was hired to do
— for whistleblowers were/ being persecuted by Opposition
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— Epstein’s arrest will lead to truth…….. and more truth.
— for safety for our Treepers/Trump Supporters affected by Storm Barry
— for blanket of protection for UK Tommy Robinson who is back in prison for 9 1/2 weeks
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Never Surrender 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “We’ve powered our economic turnaround by following two fundamental rules: If it hurts American workers, we don’t do it. It’s very simple. And if it helps American workers, we definitely do it and we do it quickly. It’s very simple. ”
.—-(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory.”
—-President Donald J. Trump—
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday July 15, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for ALL Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
Prayers for you and yours as well Grandma.
Thank you Mama Covfefe.
I ran across this earlier. Apparently the Danes had problems with Antifa a couple of decades ago and this guy has a video on what they did. Nothing new really but still interesting. And interesting that 1) he is directing this video to American and 2) that there are certain words that he won’t say. I wonder if that has to do with european censorship.
This man is great. Thanks for sharing Rhoda R. Awesome that he spoke to ANTIFA and told them they need to find a way back (to sanity).
I know Danes are the true rulers of Scandinavia, but we lost the dominion over Norway a long time ago…. even if their royal house is danish. So he is a Norwegian, not one of the true Vikings from Denmark
But Antifa is big everywhere in Europe, especially in Germany and the Nordic country’s. In Denmark we have antifa “riots” almost every year, where they trash a part of Copenhagen and fight the cops. But normally they stick to doxing and trying to intimidate rightwingers by calling them nazi.
In Denmark we have had the police shoot at them, and it’s really rare police uses guns here, they have attack our old prime minister twice and anytime some one right of Stalin gathers they show up to intimidate people.
And he won’t say special words, as the American YouTube will censor it, we are not censored from speaking about the national socialists….. well in Germany it’s not come Ill faux, but your PC culture is way more restrictive than ours, we get mad when they try to rewrite old stories and take the “offensive” words out
Great idea to call them antiquated. Fake intellectuals will not want to be “antiquated”.
Yep, Garcia read his prepared statement (carefully crafted by his staff I bet). His plan was to make Homan look like a sadistic racist, and leave him at a loss for how to respond. Didn’t go well for Garcia. Reminded me of roadrunner and wily coyote.
Raw emotion captures we human’s attention, but what are the others that do.not.care.?
From that woman’s twitter, she has this pinned to the top:
Alana Mastrangelo
Verified account
@ARmastrangelo
Follow Follow @ARmastrangelo
More
I just told my grandparents (who once lived under Mussolini) that ppl in the US think Trump is a fascist.
They laughed so hard, they cried.
11:13 AM – 25 Aug 2017
Against individualism, the progressive conception is for the state; and it is for the individual only in so far as he coincides with the state. Progressivism conceives of the state as an absolute, in comparison with which all individuals or groups are relative, only to be conceived in their relation to the state. The Progressive conception of the state is all embracing; outside of it no human nor spiritual values can exist, much less have value.
The foregoing is verbatim from Benito Mussolini, with the only exception, and it is a very slight one, being that Benito Mussolini used the word fascist instead of the synonym progressive.
Thanks for that.
What Mr. Garcia doesn’t realize – and most of us do – is scum always rises to the surface of the pond ! Some more just bubbled to the surface ! I’m increasingly amazed at how much contempt for the rule of law the Dem/Left/Progressives are openly displaying . It seems as if someone or some cabal is openly tryinng to create a civil war or popular uprising ala 18th century France . But the illogic of it is astounding . At best they can only dominate relatively small areas bereft of resources and sustenance . If they’re counting upon a ” third column” emerging from red state America I think they’re living a fantasy .
The democrats have their beliefs and actions and it is a perfectly definite set, there is no longer any vagueness about it. They command that the Jew bow to the Muslim at every turn they do him hurt or threaten him and his children with death. Word it as softly as you please, the spirit of the democrats is the spirit of the evil shadowed specter of the Beast of Austria insidiously billowing in and building and building to ever more horrific heights.
The moment there is a question about a boundary line or a building or some Muslim somewhere complaining about any matter, see the democrats rise, and see them spit at the Jew from the corner of their twisted forked mouths. The spirit of the democrats being in its nature narcissistic and selfish — it is in their line, it comes natural to them — they can fully live up to all of the hate of their celebrated Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar for the spirit of Judaism, indeed of decency itself, is entirely impossible to them.
Forked mouths?
Yes, I know, it would make a terrible visual.
A short article about the hand signals and supply lines used by the Hongkong protesters.
Interesting from both defensive and offensive perspective.
https://graphics.reuters.com/HONGKONG-EXTRADITIONS-TACTICS/0100B0790FL/index.html
