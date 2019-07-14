Sunday July 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
ice dance
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
A Christian Obligation
Three times in Rom. 1:14-16, the Apostle Paul uses the phrase “I am,” and each one carries an important message for every true believer in Christ.
First he says in Verse 14: “I am debtor” — debtor to all men, to tell them about the saving work of Christ. But why was he indebted to people he had never even seen? For several reasons.
First, he had in his hand what they needed to be saved from the penalty and power of sin. If I see a drunkard lying across the railroad track and I do nothing about it, am I not a murderer if he is killed by the train? If I see a man drowning and I have a life buoy in my hand but do not throw it to him, am I not a murderer if he goes down for the last time? If I see millions of lost souls about me and, knowing the message of salvation, do not tell them, am I not guilty if they die without Christ?
Further, Paul felt himself a debtor to others, because the Christ who had died for his sins had also died for the sins of others. As he says in II Cor. 5:14,15: “Christ died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves but unto Him who died for them and rose again.”
Finally, the Christ who had died for Paul’s sins, had commissioned him to tell others of His saving grace. Thus he says in I Cor. 9:16,17:
“Woe is unto me if I preach not the gospel! For… a dispensation of the gospel is committed unto me.”
Paul could say further what every true believer should be able to say: Not, “I am debtor, but,” but rather, “I am debtor… So, as much as in me is I am ready” (Rom. 1:15). He was ready to discharge his debt because he had that with which to discharge it — the wonderful “gospel of the grace of God.” And he did indeed make this message known to others with all that was in him.
And now the third “I am”: “I am debtor… so I am ready… for I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth…” (Ver. 16). Paul was always proud to own Christ as the mighty Savior from sin. Do you know Christ as your Savior? Do you tell others about Him?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-christian-obligation/
Romans 1:14 I am debtor both to the Greeks, and to the Barbarians; both to the wise, and to the unwise.
15 So, as much as in me is, I am ready to preach the gospel to you that are at Rome also.
16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
2 Corinthians 5:14 For the love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that if one died for all, then were all dead:
15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
1 Corinthians 9:16 For though I preach the gospel, I have nothing to glory of: for necessity is laid upon me; yea, woe is unto me, if I preach not the gospel!
17 For if I do this thing willingly, I have a reward: but if against my will, a dispensation of the gospel is committed unto me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, I have a wonderful family and would like to share something that was given to me as a gift from…
https://unbrokenfaith.org
The book was written by my cousins and they also produced the movie about one of my favorite uncles 😛
You can also just watch the movie by rental:
https://www.christiancinema.com/digital/movie/anchored-a-grandfathers-legacy
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
Manuel Barrueco is one of the world’s very best concert guitarists (you can count the others on one hand . . . really). Almost 3 decades ago he recorded “Sometime Ago” a CD of American compositions transcribed for classical guitar. I always like Barrueco but hadn’t listened to Sometime Ago until I bought it. I immediately realized that he had recorded a genuine masterpiece. Paul Simon’s “Bookends” is the first piece on the CD. (In case your interested, Barrueco made this recording with a guitar made by Robert Ruck. I think it lends a special character to the music.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait what? Not the poor invaders?
LikeLike