Tuesday July 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God’s Plan to Save You . .
Found both of them in the spam bin Dan…. 😦
Thank you, Ad rem!
Last Thursday’s post was a gif that didn’t show either.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always found solace in music. I hope you do too . . . 🙂
Excellent 👍 choice.
🙂
Arsenic found in bottled water sold by Whole Foods and Walmart
July 1, 2019
Last month, the organization announced that it had discovered large amounts of the toxic contaminant in Starkey, which is owned by Whole Foods, and Peñafiel, which is owned by Keurig Dr Pepper and sold at various Walmart locations. The findings confirm an earlier study that was conducted by Consumer Reports three months ago.
https://www.yahoo.com/now/arsenic-found-in-bottled-water-sold-by-whole-foods-and-walmart-205300273.html
Kingdom Rewards in Heaven or on Earth?
“How can Matthew 5:12 talk about rewards in heaven for kingdom saints if their future will be here on earth?”
This verse is not alone in promising heavenly rewards to kingdom saints (Matt. 6:20; 19:21; Heb. 10:34). But Peter wrote to them about “an inheritance… reserved in heaven for you” (1 Pet. 1:4). Jews would understand from this that he wasn’t saying they would go to heaven to receive their inheritance. They would have known he meant that their inheritance would come to them on earth in the kingdom. The Lord told a parable in which…
“A certain nobleman went into a far country to receive for Himself a kingdom, and to return…And…when He was returned, having received the kingdom…” (Luke 19:12,15).
The nobleman represents the Lord (cf. Mark 13:34). The “far country” to which He traveled after His resurrection was Heaven. When He returns for Israel, He will return “having received the kingdom” that He will establish on earth for them. But in the meantime, all of the “treasures” of the Jewish kingdom saints are “reserved” there in Heaven with Him.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/kingdom-rewards-in-heaven-or-on-earth/
Matthew 5:12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.
Mt 6:20 But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal:
Mt 19:21 Jesus said unto him, If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.
Hebrews 10:34 For ye had compassion of me in my bonds, and took joyfully the spoiling of your goods, knowing in yourselves that ye have in heaven a better and an enduring substance.
1 Peter 1:4 To an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you,
Luke 19:12 He said therefore, A certain nobleman went into a far country to receive for himself a kingdom, and to return.
13 And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come.
14 But his citizens hated him, and sent a message after him, saying, We will not have this man to reign over us.
15 And it came to pass, that when he was returned, having received the kingdom, then he commanded these servants to be called unto him, to whom he had given the money, that he might know how much every man had gained by trading.
Mark 13:34 For the Son of man is as a man taking a far journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch.
This is an interesting video, explanation of the whole Antifa mindset by a member of that group; it’s like these people think they are playing a role in a Road Warrior movie or something.
Am speechless at just how delusional these people are.
I found the link from the Scott Adams twitter feed by here is the you tube link to it:
Nothing like living an oxymoron ! Fascism, ” Nazi-ism” etc were socialist movements so how does this extremist liberal internally justify his physical antipathy against another socialist ? Well, we find out ! He admits ‘” its fun ” ! Apparently he ( Justin Murphy ) finds beating the sh*t out of people incapable of physically resisting a mob is a ‘ high ‘ ! IOW, his central ethical concept of ” justice” is to destroy anyone opposing his viewpoint in order to impose his – or antifa’s – will is a game with relatively low risk stakes ! What happens if the stakes are raised ?
I know. ‘Narcissist’ is another word that comes to mind, along with many variations of words for “paranoid” and ‘crazy’ also come to mind.
The video was certainly eye-opening.
The forgoing post by bessie recalled some interesting past personal issues circa 1991 I’m glad I no longer have to contend with ! Right now I would decline any job in the Portland. OR area.
SO true – Be you, not them!
