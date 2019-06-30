President Trump and President Moon Jae-In Joint Presser – 12:05am Livestream….

Will there be an announcement about meeting Chairman Kim at the DMZ? President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a joint presser at the conclusion of their bilateral discussions. Start time 12:05am Eastern:

Fox News Livestream

See you on Sunday -STOP- But remember, wait for the G20 tweet -STOP-Pretend Surprise -STOP- Confirm via "content" -STOP- Warmest regards, DJT pic.twitter.com/CV7WIKdtkR — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 30, 2019

