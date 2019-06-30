President Trump and President Moon Jae-In Joint Presser – 12:05am Livestream….

Posted on June 30, 2019 by

Will there be an announcement about meeting Chairman Kim at the DMZ?   President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a joint presser at the conclusion of their bilateral discussions.  Start time 12:05am Eastern:

Fox News Livestream

  1. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:11 am

    I’m trying to make myself stay awake to see what will certainly be a historic event! (If it comes to be.)

  2. Perot Conservative says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Trump stone faced …

    CNN spinning negative … PR coup for NK … nothing to be gained … blah blah blah

  3. fred5678 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:15 am

    WOW! Just f’n WOW. I was 7 years old when Korean War started. What a day!

  4. sundance says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:15 am

  5. Jonah Kyle says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Doubt Fatso’s gonna show.

  6. Perot Conservative says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Moon: “Trump the peacemaker on the Korean peninsula”.

    Trump: “We’ll see Chairman Kim….”

  7. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:17 am

    President Trump is saving the world, he’s bringing about peace through talking, a handshake, and a warm slap on the back. This is what Liberals have claimed they wanted since the late 60’s, an honest liberal should thank God for this great President.

    What a brave, glorious, MAGAnanimous President we have.

    S. Korean president just said President Trump is the “Maker of Peace of the Korean Penninsula”

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      June 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

      It feels like something big is coming up,.. sooner or later.
      We are at the brink of NK-US peace and possibly NK opening up along the way..

  8. Perot Conservative says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Trump is kind of rambling …

  9. tinamina49blog says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Exciting. History in the making. Pray for the safety and guidance of all involved, especially our President.

  10. sundance says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

  11. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

    People need to pray as hard as they can for the next two hours, pray for protection, and pray for peace.

    BTW Fox just cut off the President of the United States with no warning to play a commercial for a cable company.

  12. sundance says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:23 am

  13. sundance says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:28 am

    • treehouseron says:
      June 30, 2019 at 12:29 am

      We’ve got to get to a better place where we all disagree but nobody’s shooting missiles at each other, I hope this is a step in that direction….

      • Perot Conservative says:
        June 30, 2019 at 1:26 am

        Agreed. CNN is missing the relationship being built, and Trust.

        So whether something great happens in 3 months or 3 years, there is a foundation. And there is daylight between Kim and Xi.

  14. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Translator says the Press Secretary will pick President Trump’s Question… Press Secretary says She’ll let the President decide, the President says she’s learning very well, LOL!

  15. sundance says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:31 am

  16. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Completely disgusting question by the Moronic Presstitute who got the one question in with President Trump. She should be immediately deported via slingshot over the wall.

  17. geoffcsaltine says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:33 am

    We are watching history being made live.
    Thanks Sundance for all you do. You called this one days ago.

  18. Nigella says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:37 am

    So the meeting seems to be on and the “media” says it’s a coup for NK? Seriously?

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 30, 2019 at 12:47 am

      LOL–Fake Media is in a state of panic.

      Dear Fake Media, Eat your heart out…I mean….Eat your words in, stupid.

    • Hoosier says:
      June 30, 2019 at 12:54 am

      You know who is the real winner here? McDonalds. There is going to be more McDs in North Korea than any other country in the world. he he he.

      Fat boys ego is going to be stroked by getting more attention than the G20.
      VSGPOTUS is a master of gamesmanship and putting on a show. He is currently branding Un on the world stage. I can see him telling Un, “Lets get you into the G20 by the end of my second term. It’s up to you. Are you a world leader?”

  19. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:38 am

    She translates every word Trump says 🙂 Taking forever and Trump ;”to add,…”
    and on she goes lol Fake News seeing and hearing double.

  20. bessie2003 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Wow. History before our eyes. Prayers for a true peace, even if this is just another small step in that direction. Huge.

  21. DJT2020 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:45 am

  22. sundance says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:47 am

    • treehouseron says:
      June 30, 2019 at 12:50 am

      John Roberts off hand brought up on Fox earlier that maybe they’ll meet for 2 minutes or what’s to keep them from meeting for 2 hours?

      • Uncle Max says:
        June 30, 2019 at 12:59 am

        I have a suspicion that if the mood seems right, the President ( who knows EXACTLY how good the optics are internationally and for showmanship ) will absolute milk the ever-lovin’ crap out of any opening or opportunity to have a extended conversation with Kim.

        And I don’t say that cynically.. I mean, it is historic, and our press it already setting up for framing everything in a negative light or in a ho-hum narrative. The President knows…. and genuinely, from a negotiation standpoint, there is enormous capitol to be gained by him visiting Kim IN N KOREA to chat. Optics should be excellent for both of them and for Moon. ( hopefully )

        My prediction: The President and Kim will end up talking, off camera of course , for at least an hour, and possibly two. High drama for all concerned and excellent. This is a big deal. Nothing like it.

      • DJT2020 says:
        June 30, 2019 at 1:22 am

        Handshake meet and greet has been upped to 15 minutes

  23. Lumina says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Will ABC, CBS,NBC or local FOX break in to programming for live video?

  24. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:50 am

    CIA spook on Fox News completely pissing on all this news.

  25. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Gordon Chang now on Fox,

    “This is a real indication of the will of President Trump, to get this done.”

    “If President Trump’s goal…. is to sort of wean North Korea away from China….”

    And then at that exact moment, they cut away again to show yet another Spectrum cable commercial. Can’t be telling the truth in public, now can we?

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:55 am

  27. curator55 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Trump’s patient and mild scolding of the sourpuss Bloomberg reporter and his patience with the rest of the mentally tiring event was admirable.

    After all of P Trump’s tireless efforts for his country over the last few days, she and the rest of the Dem media once again choose to peddle a distorted negative narrative of events. It always means he’s getting results that they don’t like. More wins by POTUS!

    The crossing of the border with Chairman Kim will be historic so the media will have the usual mental breakdowns.

  28. C says:
    June 30, 2019 at 1:10 am

    So this is going to be televised within the next hour, yes? The lack of media fanfare on this is ridiculous. But expected.

  29. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    June 30, 2019 at 1:11 am

    As PDJT shakes hands across the border, he yanks Kim to the south. A HRT SQAD GRABBS Kim and whisk him to safety from his captors.

  30. Perot Conservative says:
    June 30, 2019 at 1:15 am

    John Roberts take on Fox News – summary of what allegedly happened at the Vietnam meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim. I hadn’t heard this.

    Kim came to Hanoi, and offered to shutter the Yongbyon Nuclear site.

    Trump asked for more, a surprise to Kim. President Trump allegedly asked for all biological, chemical, and ballistic programs.

    Kim was taken off guard, Trump essentially walked out, and Kim felt he lost face in that encounter.

    So this meeting may be some fence mending.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      June 30, 2019 at 1:24 am

      Clearly asking for more than he could get. They’ll keep some military and ballistic missiles and it will look like Trump offered it to them.. in exchange for a big reduction of everything else.
      The rest then is up to South Korea and NK process.

  31. Magabear says:
    June 30, 2019 at 1:22 am

    They need to put time limits on these questions reporters ask. They just go on and on and on………….it’s headache inducing.

