President Trump and President Moon Jae-In Joint Presser – 12:05am Livestream….

Will there be an announcement about meeting Chairman Kim at the DMZ? President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a joint presser at the conclusion of their bilateral discussions. Start time 12:05am Eastern:
Advertisements
Will there be an announcement about meeting Chairman Kim at the DMZ? President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a joint presser at the conclusion of their bilateral discussions. Start time 12:05am Eastern:
I’m trying to make myself stay awake to see what will certainly be a historic event! (If it comes to be.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think this is the first time I have seen Trump looking fatigued but he is strong and won’t stop until he has too. Truly hope Kim will meet with him at the border.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He did look good though, with a happiness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance found this Korean News Live on youtube..hope this works…
LikeLike
Trump stone faced …
CNN spinning negative … PR coup for NK … nothing to be gained … blah blah blah
LikeLike
WOW! Just f’n WOW. I was 7 years old when Korean War started. What a day!
LikeLiked by 7 people
You may have seen the whole thing through, Fred! Just a little bit longer, buddy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Doubt Fatso’s gonna show.
LikeLike
You wanna bet on that?
LikeLike
I was a model airplane builder and each evening read column A on page 2 which was daily reports of air action, naming each type of plane — for 3 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What an experience Fred, I grew up a little later and didn’t really experience anything like that, it must be quite a thing seeing it begin and all these years later hopefully seeing it end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was born in 49 so the war was going on when I was quite young. I must have heard war news on the radio and talk of planes dropping bombs because for that period, every time I heard an airplane overhead I was sure it was Koreans coming to bomb us and I lived in absolute terror of that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the count of 3, everybody tune your crystal set!
LikeLike
Don’t joke¡ We built one in Cub Scouts when I was 10 in 1953 and listened in bed when I was supposed to be sleeping!
LikeLike
👎 downer. You could pray instead of being so negative, I’m thinking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Moon: “Trump the peacemaker on the Korean peninsula”.
Trump: “We’ll see Chairman Kim….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is saving the world, he’s bringing about peace through talking, a handshake, and a warm slap on the back. This is what Liberals have claimed they wanted since the late 60’s, an honest liberal should thank God for this great President.
What a brave, glorious, MAGAnanimous President we have.
S. Korean president just said President Trump is the “Maker of Peace of the Korean Penninsula”
LikeLiked by 14 people
It feels like something big is coming up,.. sooner or later.
We are at the brink of NK-US peace and possibly NK opening up along the way..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is kind of rambling …
LikeLike
Isn’t it past your bed time? Does Nurse Ratched know you’ve still got your computer on???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Open your eyes and ears to see history being made, instead of typing whatever drivel pops into your head.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have become a regularly negative person.
Try a check-up from the neck-up, and/or retain delivery of your misery.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My comment?
LikeLike
PC, what are you doing ? 😉
LikeLike
Exciting. History in the making. Pray for the safety and guidance of all involved, especially our President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
People need to pray as hard as they can for the next two hours, pray for protection, and pray for peace.
BTW Fox just cut off the President of the United States with no warning to play a commercial for a cable company.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My TV didn’t get cut off. I have ATT. Maybe it was Comcast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spectrum here, and it was a commercial for Spectrum… and then a commercial for a home security company (which may also be owned by Spectrum) so maybe it wasn’t Fox…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
“If you’re in a rush you get yourself in trouble”
Truer words have never been spoken
LikeLiked by 6 people
Note that Trump always has the democrats rushing around and getting themselves in trouble!
LikeLike
Thinking that Dennis Rodman may have been a reason that the leader of NK decided to give Pres. Trump a chance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
We’ve got to get to a better place where we all disagree but nobody’s shooting missiles at each other, I hope this is a step in that direction….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. CNN is missing the relationship being built, and Trust.
So whether something great happens in 3 months or 3 years, there is a foundation. And there is daylight between Kim and Xi.
LikeLike
Translator says the Press Secretary will pick President Trump’s Question… Press Secretary says She’ll let the President decide, the President says she’s learning very well, LOL!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Completely disgusting question by the Moronic Presstitute who got the one question in with President Trump. She should be immediately deported via slingshot over the wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
eh… it was Bloomberg. I appreciate her question, proving President Trump’s point about the media/press covering the peace process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are watching history being made live.
Thanks Sundance for all you do. You called this one days ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
With all respect, he really does look like I used to look when I read my girlfriend’s little notes she passed me between class in the 10th grade 🙂 LOL
OOH LOOk, SHE DREW A LITTLE BUTTERFLY!!!!
LikeLike
Those letters will surely be displayed in President Trump’s Prresidential Library someday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL
LikeLike
Sundance, that is some great humor right there! It may have actually happened!
LikeLike
So the meeting seems to be on and the “media” says it’s a coup for NK? Seriously?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL–Fake Media is in a state of panic.
Dear Fake Media, Eat your heart out…I mean….Eat your words in, stupid.
LikeLike
You know who is the real winner here? McDonalds. There is going to be more McDs in North Korea than any other country in the world. he he he.
Fat boys ego is going to be stroked by getting more attention than the G20.
VSGPOTUS is a master of gamesmanship and putting on a show. He is currently branding Un on the world stage. I can see him telling Un, “Lets get you into the G20 by the end of my second term. It’s up to you. Are you a world leader?”
LikeLike
She translates every word Trump says 🙂 Taking forever and Trump ;”to add,…”
and on she goes lol Fake News seeing and hearing double.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They really need to give that girl a raise, LOL
Remember when he first started a couple years ago, he would stop every minute or so…. but he quickly grew tired of that and now NEVER STOPS
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good interpreters don’t need breaks.
LikeLike
Wow. History before our eyes. Prayers for a true peace, even if this is just another small step in that direction. Huge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
If the two Korean leaders, President Trump, and Dennis Rodman don’t split a Nobel Peace Prize 4 ways we Riot
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG! Heads are exploding!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was just thinking that Dennis Rodman may have been the reason that Kim Jong Un decided to take a chance with Pres. Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT continually emphasises the importance of relationships.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Roberts off hand brought up on Fox earlier that maybe they’ll meet for 2 minutes or what’s to keep them from meeting for 2 hours?
LikeLike
I have a suspicion that if the mood seems right, the President ( who knows EXACTLY how good the optics are internationally and for showmanship ) will absolute milk the ever-lovin’ crap out of any opening or opportunity to have a extended conversation with Kim.
And I don’t say that cynically.. I mean, it is historic, and our press it already setting up for framing everything in a negative light or in a ho-hum narrative. The President knows…. and genuinely, from a negotiation standpoint, there is enormous capitol to be gained by him visiting Kim IN N KOREA to chat. Optics should be excellent for both of them and for Moon. ( hopefully )
My prediction: The President and Kim will end up talking, off camera of course , for at least an hour, and possibly two. High drama for all concerned and excellent. This is a big deal. Nothing like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Handshake meet and greet has been upped to 15 minutes
LikeLike
Will ABC, CBS,NBC or local FOX break in to programming for live video?
LikeLike
CIA spook on Fox News completely pissing on all this news.
LikeLike
Gordon Chang now on Fox,
“This is a real indication of the will of President Trump, to get this done.”
“If President Trump’s goal…. is to sort of wean North Korea away from China….”
And then at that exact moment, they cut away again to show yet another Spectrum cable commercial. Can’t be telling the truth in public, now can we?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s patient and mild scolding of the sourpuss Bloomberg reporter and his patience with the rest of the mentally tiring event was admirable.
After all of P Trump’s tireless efforts for his country over the last few days, she and the rest of the Dem media once again choose to peddle a distorted negative narrative of events. It always means he’s getting results that they don’t like. More wins by POTUS!
The crossing of the border with Chairman Kim will be historic so the media will have the usual mental breakdowns.
LikeLike
So this is going to be televised within the next hour, yes? The lack of media fanfare on this is ridiculous. But expected.
LikeLike
CNN and Fox covering it.
LikeLike
Anywhere online covering it that on doesn’t have to sign up to watch…early10 pm local news haven’t mentioned it, but Biden expected in Seattle for a fundraiser…
LikeLike
As PDJT shakes hands across the border, he yanks Kim to the south. A HRT SQAD GRABBS Kim and whisk him to safety from his captors.
LikeLike
John Roberts take on Fox News – summary of what allegedly happened at the Vietnam meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim. I hadn’t heard this.
Kim came to Hanoi, and offered to shutter the Yongbyon Nuclear site.
Trump asked for more, a surprise to Kim. President Trump allegedly asked for all biological, chemical, and ballistic programs.
Kim was taken off guard, Trump essentially walked out, and Kim felt he lost face in that encounter.
So this meeting may be some fence mending.
LikeLike
Clearly asking for more than he could get. They’ll keep some military and ballistic missiles and it will look like Trump offered it to them.. in exchange for a big reduction of everything else.
The rest then is up to South Korea and NK process.
LikeLike
They need to put time limits on these questions reporters ask. They just go on and on and on………….it’s headache inducing.
LikeLike