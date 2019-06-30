June 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #892

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
USA * 🇺🇸 * 4 more days til 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (492 more Days to E-Day)
🤝 * * * * Visit To DMZ * * * * 🤝 (If all goes well)
🕊️ * *One Simple Step to Denuke…One Giant Leap for World’s Peace * * 🕊️
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Many sorrows shall be to the wicked;
But he who trusts in the Lord, mercy shall surround him. “ 🌟 -— Psalm 32:10
————-
***Praise: G-20-Japan was a success
***Praise: The Unhappy Globalists at G-20 are realizing they are losing their grip
***Praise: “The Dow Jones: Best June Performance since 1938”
***Praise: “S&P 500’s Best First Half in two Decades–soaring 17.3% and reaching an all-time high”
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for full protection of Heavenly Angels for President Trump and Team as (if) they visit DMZ border at about 1:30 to 1:45am ET
— for protection/bravery for Kim Jong Un to meet President Trump at DMZ
— for President Trump in various locations in So. Korea–-for good health and 24/7 protection for Pres. Trump, MAGA Team, USSS, and all transportations
— for safe flight home for President Trump and MAGA Team (4:30am to 8:15pm ET)
— for Andy Ngo, an independent reporter….he’s in hospital with a brain bleed after getting beaten up by Antifas on Sat in Portland
— for ICE as they may be back on track to arrest/deport illegal aliens in USA in about a week from now
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf. 😉
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China to accept their ugly fate
— Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Keeping Promises 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “I don’t really care about offending people. I sort of thought you’d know that.”
-–(6-29-19 Presser in Osaka, answering to Fake reporter, Jim Acosta)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing Flag Day as the anniversary of the Flag Resolution.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” ”
🦅 “You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day,”
🦅 “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways;
……Ps 91:1-2, 5, 11
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday June 30, 2019—–
It’s on….Pray for safety for everyone, esp President Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Pray hard….Treepers.
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
Praying hard !
According to Sundance twitter, President Trump is about 15-20 mins behind schedule. Sundance said the meeting will be about 2-ish.
Sundance found this Korea news video Live–Hopefully this will help us be a part of history…
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
• Fisher Industries recently posted a video of the extended cut version of previously released border wall construction footage. Includes commentary by Tommy Fisher and others on the job site as well as additional time lapse photos.
• Tweet about WBTW’s potential if POTUS granted them permission to build in the Roosevelt Easement.
• Tweet with article about Federal Judge blocking Trump from using $2.5 Billion in funds for border wall.
• Tweet with picture of Mary Ann Mendoza at the lower end of the lighted wall at night.
• Tweet with drone footage tracking Sinaloa Cartel members in Juarez Mexico.
• Tweet mentioning how federal agents’ ability to work in Mexico is hampered due to Hillary leftovers in State Department. (Brandon Darby discusses this issue in Border Town Hall video below.)
• Video of a Cincinnati Border Town Hall discussion (includes extensive Q&A segments) from back in March. Includes partial transcript covering most of the questions and their timestamps. Interesting part where Brandon Darby discusses Breitbart’s Cartel Chronicles and the impact it had on both U.S. and Mexico government action in relation to the cartels.
—————
Related
Previous (June 29th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/29/june-29th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-891/comment-page-1/#comment-7147570
Fisher Border Wall, El Paso, TX (Extended Cut Version) – 6/25/19 – (4:56)
*** Watch on large screen for optimal viewing experience. 🙂 ***
“On April 29th, 2019, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. was contacted by We Build the Wall to construct a half mile of fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The location was deemed “Unbuildable” by government agencies due to the harsh construction conditions. In just over one month of being notified of this project, Fisher procured and fabricated the bollard fence panels and finished all construction within two weeks.”
0:13 – Hey, I’m Tommy Fisher, President of Fisher Industries, and we’re here breaking ground on something that could change the way we protect our southern border.
– What you see behind me is what we’ve done in 4 days with the mass earth grading project. Getting ready for our bollard fence as well as our concrete road to help our border agents protect America.
– People can come see that it’s more than a fence. It’s actually an infrastructure project. But the infrastructure project benefits our agents.
0:45 – So a project that’s as complex as this, it takes so many different facets to complete. And the Fisher Industries family controls them all. We do all our own engineering as well. So we stand behind what we design and we build what we design. And it just gives us vertically integrated approach to make it all happen.
1:11 – So the whole project that we’re completing here is not only installing a half a mile of bollard fence, but also the road and the electrical.
– We’re working on the drainage features as well as the grading. The big difference in this project is a lot of people said we couldn’t build in the mountains. We’re going to prove them wrong.
1:37 – So in order to have a fence last a long time you need a really strong foundation. With our ability to excavate large mass amounts of material, we did that with our crews that have done jobs in the multi-millions. And here we did a couple hundred thousand yards in less than six days.
2:10 – We control the grading to level everything out. We control the steel to build all the bollards. We control the concrete placement to place all the bollards as well as concrete production.
– One thing we pride ourselves at Fisher is building the best. So no shortcuts on this project. We used all weathering steel. It cost a little bit more but the lifespan is 80 years versus the 20 or 30 years. (100 years inland where there’s less rainfall. ~75/80 years closer to the coast where there’s more rainfall.)
3:12 – So as usual, Fisher Industries likes the tough jobs so we take the hardest first. A lot of people said this job could not be completed because of the rugged terrain.
– We’re about 2/3s done with the complete project. As you can see behind me, we’re finishing up about an 18 percent grade change and then we go right into the 31 percent grade changes. As we’re moving our excavators and our fence installation up the hill, we’re bringing the concrete road as well as the electrical package up chasing us all the way up to the mountain top.
– Not only are we offering our 18 foot bollard fence, but we’re offering a paved concrete road for Border Patrol agents to patrol on. Fiber optic cables that can track human footsteps as well as tunnelling and infrastructure with lighting as well as cameras so Border Patrol can know exactly what they’re doing at any given time, night or day.
– Essentially what we’re trying to do here is give Border Patrol agents the ability to do their job more safely, effectively, and efficiently, given the conditions they’re working in.
YouTube comment:
US Army Corps of Engineers: “Building a border wall over that terrain is impossible.”
Fisher Sand & Gravel Co.: “Hold my coffee.”
10 days later…
If @POTUS grants @WeBuildtheWall permission to build in the Roosevelt easement we could build the entire border wall from El Paso to San Diego privately and with private funds.
– Brian Kolfage (June 29, 2019)
Q: Can it really be as easy as revising the proclamation? There’s no underlying law? Won’t open a legal Pandora’s box?
A: It’s not revising anything. We just want permission to build in the easement just as they do when a contractor builds the wall for money. However, we’ll do it for no cost to the government.
– Brian Kolfage (June 29, 2019)
Q: Won’t happen.
A: Never know unless you try.
– Brian Kolfage (June 29, 2019)
Tweet with article about Federal Judge blocking Trump from using $2.5 Billion in funds for border wall.
Congress and the liberal California 9th circuit judges have weaponized their positions. Keep donating to our gofundme!
– Brian Kolfage (June 29, 2019)
Federal judge blocks Trump from using $2.5B in military funds for border wall – 6/29/2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/federal-judge-blocks-trump-from-using-2-5b-in-military-funds-for-border-wall
Tweet with evening picture of Mary Ann Mendoza at the lower end of the wall.
We NEED MORE BORDER SECURITY just like this! Please donate and help us continue to MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza (June 28, 2019)
Tweet with drone footage.
Juarez Mexico- we have been tracking sinaloa cartel members by drone all week who are smuggling humans & drugs across our border, we know where they live now In case the @FBI decides to do their job
– Brian Kolfage (June 29, 2019)
Pretty bad our citizens have to do their job. I was told by federal agents on ground their ability to work in Mexico is hampered by Hillary leftovers in the @StateDept.
– Brian Kolfage (June 29, 2019)
Border Town Hall – Cincinnati – 3/12/19 – (~2 hrs.)
(See also previous 2/18/19 Border Town Hall in Tucson, AZ. Includes a partial transcript.)
“Join We Build The Wall team LIVE with from Cincinnati, Ohio for a Border Town Hall. The panel incluse wounded Veteran Brian Kolfage, Fmr. White house strategist Steve Bannon, border experts, Kris Kobach, Sheriff Clarke, Tom Tancredo and Breitbart’s Brandon Darby, Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck and Moderated by One America News Network’s Neil McCabe and hosted by Jennifer Lawrence.”
Partial transcript: Covers most of the questions and their timestamps.
(M:) – Moderator questions, Neil McCabe (One America News)
(P:) – Public questions
10:17 – Townhall begins…
11:54 – M: So Brian tonight obviously we’re going to talk about your plan to build the wall. But we’re also going to talk about the national security threat at the border. We’re going to talk about the drug cartels and how they’re smuggling this poisonous drugs into our communities. We’re also going to talk about human trafficking for those people who haven’t heard the story.
Talk about that night a little before Christmas when you decide to get this thing running. How did it happen?
13:25 – Kolfage: … And I did it and just sent it out to the media and it instantly blew up and people like yourselves were the driving factor behind that. Everyone started donating and it just started evolving into something bigger and it impacted our government and it impacted their decisions too in the house that evening.
13:42 – M: I can tell you that as someone who covers Capitol Hill for One America News. The House Republicans actually got some backbone and that’s why they put the funding for the wall back in because of what they saw the action going on.
14:08 – Kolfage: It was the morning after the house voted to fund the wall and representative Jim Jordan… Jim Jordan was the first one to call me from our government. He called me and thanked me and he said that this GoFundMe directly impacted their vote. And that’s why they voted that night to pass the wall funding in the house.
14:46 – M: So, we’re going to bringing on some other people Brian to sort of keep this conversation going. But in the past three months now, or two and a half months, what have you learned? What surprised you? Give people a feel of what you’ve been up to lately.
17:08 – M: And before we bring on the first guest… You had talked before about breaking ground in May. What is the update? How soon do you think you can break ground?
17:47 – M: Let’s bring down our next guest. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.
18:25 – M: So Sheriff Clarke, you were down on that trip in McAllen, Texas when the migrants were just sort of coming out of the bushes. Had you been that close to it before?
20:37 – M: Sheriff, Milwaukee County is very close to the Canadian border, but it’s not the same problem. Or is it?
21:40 – M: Just so people understand Sheriff, what does it mean when a city becomes a sanctuary city, or a state becomes a sanctuary state and refuses to enforce the federal laws or no longer cooperate? What is that as a practical matter mean?
23:12 – M: I’m curious, Brian, what have you learned working with Sheriff Clarke? And are you two bonding? What are you guys doing right now?
24:12 – M: When people say Sheriff Clarke that you know maybe you can just need drones… maybe you just have like sensors… Explain why a wall is a force multiplier for law enforcement and for those guys who are actually at the line of scrimmage… what a wall does for them.
27:28 – M: That’s a perfect segue, members of congress. Joining us now, I’d like to call down former Colorado Republican Congressman Tom Tancredo.
Also the editor of Breitbart, Texas… Brandon Darby.
28:39 – M: So we’ll start with you congressman. You arrived in Congress. You understand that maybe there’s a problem down at the border. You talked to the Republican leadership, by the congressional leadership, they said “Great idea Tom. What can we do to help.” (/sarc)
29:40 – M: I think it’s important to sort of make a distinction. Of course we know that the Democrats are opposed to the president’s national emergency and border security. But the Republican leadership is not always on the side of border security. Could you just sort of talk about an example of when the Republican leadership sort of put the kibosh on what you were trying to do?
34:02 – M: Probably one of the least talkative guys I’ve ever met is Brandon Darby. But hopefully we’ll be able to get some words out of him. Before he became a reporter, before he really built Breitbart, Texas into the monster site that it is now, he was involved in law enforcement and for what, the last 10 years Brandon, you’ve been sort of living the border and what goes on down there. What is it that you didn’t know 10 years ago that you wish you knew 10 years ago?
41:10 – M: So Jennifer, you have some people who might want to ask some questions.
41:20 – P: I would like to know what the average person thinks in the southern part of the country about what is their life like. Do they want to sell their house and move north?
46:41 – P: Well I have a comment and a question. First of all I’ve watched the fund level go up, and up, and up, and up quickly. Then I saw the plateau. And I want to just encourage anybody here or anybody watching to whom much is given, much is also required. We need to give again and again…
Audience member asks a question about how to go about volunteering their time.
48:20 – P: I was wondering if you knew that John Cranley, our Democrat mayor, has made this a sanctuary city … (?) you guys came here.
50:55 – M: I’d like to call down Kris Kobach who’s the former Secretary of State of Kansas, who is also working with WeBuildTheWall and my old boss at Breitbart, Steven K. Bannon. Gentlemen.
51:47 – M: Kris, why don’t you talk about how you first heard about the project and how you first got in touch with working with Brian.
52:44 – M: And Steve, you just came back from Japan and you’re travelling all around the world and now why are you in Cincinnati with Brian and these guys tonight?
55:57 – M: Go ahead please Kris.
57:32 – P: About a month ago I saw a note come through that said you might have an opportunity to sponsor the various steel of pillars that will be used in the fence. I think the sponsorship was a $1,000 a piece. And I’d personally be interested in about 14 of those for my family.
56:38 – P: Earlier you were talking about people intentionally getting caught or to seek asylum. Once the governments done with their game of chicken is there anything that you think the federal government could do to restore the circular flow and to help people who actually want to be participating members of society?
1:02:03 – Gateway Pundit question: How long can the U.S. withstand open borders along with it’s generous welfare state?
1:06:17 – M: Before we sign off with One America News Brian, why don’t you sort of talk about your plan moving forward and some final thoughts before we lock out.
1:08:35 – Bannon: Hang on. We’re gonna get to the good stuff now. I’d… (?) …everyone down here, then we’re going to do more Q&A… we’re going to have total feedback. We’re gonna do the townhall part.
1:09:18 – Bannon: Before we go to any more questions I want to introduce Angel mom and Angel dad. I want you to stand up, tell your stories, take a few minutes because this is one of the reasons we’re here.
1:14:56 – P: Angel Mom Virginia tells her story.
1:19:11 – Bannon: Brian, how much … of that was an inspiration for you Brian?
1:23:08 – Bannon: Brandon, briefly, the cartels. They now make an amazing amount of money on shoving these drugs up here into the heartland of this country. Now also the human trafficking. Very briefly, are these cartels terrorist organizations, are they paramilitary organizations? What do we have to do and what do the politicians have to do to shut down the cartels?
1:24:40 – Brandon Darby: When Bannon was in charge of Breitbart we started a project called “The Cartel Chronicles”. And we went into Mexico and we found journalists who would otherwise get murdered if the cartels knew they were writing about them. But they had all this information on the cartels.
– So we started letting those Mexican journalists tell their stories, expose the cartel guys in their communities, and we started publishing in English and Spanish.
– And what we learned was that our government does not prioritize cartel bosses, the people responsible for pumping the stuff into our country and the people into our country… They don’t prioritize them unless they’re made to because they’re in this balancing act of balancing their diplomacy and their trade policy with diplomats who are connected to the cartels. So they play softball with cartels in Mexico.
– We have men … and women in law enforcement fighting this drug war very sincerely, losing their lives, fighting the immigration war, very sincerely losing their lives… And on the top levels of government in Mexico and our State Department, they tell the FBI, they tell the DEA , the State Department tells HSI, “Hey, you need to back off and balance your law enforcement priorities with our diplomatic concerns.”
– So when we started “Cartel Chronicles” we would take one cartel boss at a time, write about him, focus attention on him and it would embarrass the U.S. government, it would embarrass the State Department, and it would embarrass the Mexican government… And they would take that guy out. And out of the last 10 guys we’ve written about, 7 of them are dead and 3 of them are in custody.
1:26:21 – Let me tell you something… You are not powerless. A lot of people are going to say to you, “Building the wall isn’t going to stop drugs.”
– No it’s going to stop some of them and it is going to impact the cartels. Building a wall, building a barrier is one part of a needed, multi-tiered solution to a complex problem. But if you stick with us and we stick together as a movement and we stick together as a people, we are going to be able to amp this thing up and do a lot more than building a wall.
– We’re going to build that wall, which is a big accomplishment and we’re going to do a lot more. We’re going to devise a plan to go after and dismantle and destroy Mexican cartels and their networks in our country.
1:27:46 – P: How are all these politicians doing this with no consequences and helping illegals and drug cartels in this country…?
1:31:18 – Bannon: Tom, why is it so hard for politicians? Why is it so hard for guys in Congress and particularly Republicans to take a hard line on immigration?
1:25:21 – Bannon: I want to turn to Kobach for a second. Very briefly, the emergency order. Is it constitutional? Does the President have the right to do this? And why do you think it is the Republican votes that are stopping him?
1:39:27 – Bannon: Before President Trump came and brought the issue of the Angel moms and dads to part of the national conversation, tell us what it was like when you went to Washington. How did politicians treat you before Trump made this part of the national dialogue?
1:52:31 – Gateway Pundit: How does the panel feel about President Trump designating Mexican cartels as terrorists?
1:45:02 – Bannon: Is it a better thing to designate them as a foreign terrorist organization or not?
1:46:52 – P: My question on fighting back is this. I know you’re doing a lot already but has there been any consideration to expanding this project a little to tell the wonderful donors how to be Trump precinct committeeman at the local level to change the leadership of the Republican Party at the county level where need be and change the Congress to be pro American and pro wall?
1:52:13 – P: Question about giving benefits to illegals.
Border well, yes. PDJT-denounced Bannon? Never.
poster says March 12…???
Saw this Thursday night and forgot to post it til now..Funny
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh! I meant to post the bottom video only…the soccer game video.
So sorry about the top video getting posted too.
Grandma Covfefe! I didn’t know you had it in you 🙂 Both videos quite Hilarious…
LikeLike
That was great, Grandma.
BOTH videos,..
“Get out da way, B*tch!”
I LOVED dat!
That soccer video is hilarious! 😁😅🤣
Can’t stop laughing!
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Opening Statement
ICYMI
OOPS …
Update: from Sundance twitter:
This madness must stop. Antifas must be arrested for these attacks. I hope the Portland police gets sued. Andy’s friends are asking for prayers for Andy.
I don’t understand why the citizens of Portland have not impeached their mayor nor why the Governor has not brought charges against the mayor. Surely the Gov can step in when a mayor’s lack of actions in protecting the people of his city are lacking.
Oregon’s Governor is as sick in the head as Portlan’s Mayor.
Yes the Governor is even worse, that’s the whole problem.
Also the people of Portland by and large support this kind of crap. Absolute reprobates, for the most part.
It does no good when Oregon is run by the Democrat-Communist! At present, some Oregon Republican Reps are exiled in my state due to the insanity of the Democrat-Communist in Oregon, including the feminoid Governor.
I can honestly say, I’m conservative as hell and have been a long time, everybody I know is about as redneck as it gets, we’re all completely country… but I don’t know 1 person that would applaud beating the hell out of somebody just because they’re standing there filming something.
What a bunch of lowlifes. We’ve got to protect the children, the women, Yes, the Gays, the minorities, the animals….
It’s time to take this to the next level and reform the Patriot Guard, to protect people from these Antifa thugs.
Prayers for this young man.
This attack came on the same day that the Washington Post ran an op-ed from the Red Hen lady defending the confrontation of Republicans in public (Eric Trump), and the same day that the NYT ran an op-ed calling for the doxxing and harassment of border patrol agents.
This stuff has to end now. The left wants a civil war and they want us to cower to their madness. No chance. But it’s time to label these terrorists and their supporters as what they are.
The irony here is that a group of whites (I believe) attacked an Asian-American gay man in the name of “fighting the Nazis.”
Great work, morons.
It is wonderful that Sundance posts the presidential diplomatic accomplishments of President Trump and The First Lady and staff, showing the world leaders what a Real American Alpha Man Leader does for his people and for the world.
Thank you Sundance, for this and also the great knowledge we have gained from your research and postings about the The Great Coup By Obama Acolytes to MACF our great country, Make America Communist Forever, the true agenda of the communist democrat cult.
And thanks for showing the virtues of our Great President Donald J. Trump, we patriot America lovers are forever grateful.
The Uniparty is just the,American chapter of the CCP, Chinese Conmunist Party, Antifa the People Army.
Thugs, criminal reprobate bullies.
Sick.
We must discredit and end them, or they will disvredit and end us.
Sometimes, it really is just that simple.
Insightful/interesting interview from yesterday by The Epoch Times of a NYC atty., Stephen Meister, who knows President Trump very well, representing him in prior decades when he was a private citizen running his R.E. empire. Mr. Meister also discusses Spygate.
In case you guys hadn’t seen this: it’s on! https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7196873/Trump-wont-say-sure-Kim-Jong-trip-DMZ.html
What if KJU brings his whole family with him to the DMZ, and he defects to the US and asks for refugee status?
… with suitcases
(appears to be the latest style along the Rio Grande)
Someone (lawfare) would trotvinto court, for a nationwide injunction prohibiting Kim and family from being granted refugee status, and the OBAMA Judge would grant it.
<a href="https://pjmedia.com/trending/holocaust-survivor-nominates-aoc-for-nobel-prize-in-stupidity/"AOC nominated for Nobel Prize
CNN doing their best to put negative spin on DMZ visit. Ignorant slut (SNL reference) Vinograd is rooting for failure.
Gordon Chang is NOT a big fan of Lil Kim, lol. I won’t argue the point with him he obviously knows his stuff and I respect him very much, is essentially saying that Trump is misreading Lil Kim and Kim doesn’t want prosperity because then the people would revolt.
The people of China are a lot more prosperous than they were some decades ago, and they are not revolting, let alone successfully. Credentials are overrated. I wouldn’t follow Gordan Chang over a cliff and Trump isn’t going to either.
Well I had to turn off Fox. they had a Cia Spook, then Gordon Chang, now some Obama SOS guy on there all telling President Trump he’s doing it wrong.
To hell with Fox News. That’s my 2019 attempt to watch them, maybe I’ll tune in again next year some time.
FOX is actively undermining Trump, IMO. Sundance and many others feel the same.
Can see it on TV and on their website. Their website is like Drudge Lite now. It’s that much Trump putdowns. Nearly worthless.
