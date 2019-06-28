June 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #890

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 6 more days to 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (494 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart,
All you who hope in the Lord. “ 🌟
-— Psalm 31:24
————-
>> Fri & Sat–President Trump at G-20–pray for good health, zero scheming, two-timing, backstabbing of “allies” and 24/7 protection for Pres. Trump, Team, USSS, and all transportations.
>> G-20/Friday bilats— Putin, Bolsonaro
>> G-20/Sat bilats—MbS, Xi, Erdogan, and flight to Seoul for more bilats
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling around Japan and to Seoul on Sat. for President & MAGA Team
— G-20 members see the fairness & common sense of President Trump’s agenda
— expose all Dems Presidential Candidates as liars &continue to be befuddled
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran and China to lose their power of aggression
— Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for foremen Mike of “Brian’s Wall” who was hospitalized
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— for all of us…setbacks happens for a reason…the SC rulings and the Democlowns debates will bring more Cold Anger and votes for President Trump
— 🇺🇸 We Choose Greatness 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 ”We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; And spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay. .” -–(2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
In July 1969, Neil Armstrong placed the first U.S. flag on the moon, as part of the Apollo 11 mission, the first manned landing. Five more Apollo moon landings—from missions 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17—resulted in five more flags being planted on the surface of the moon.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” ”
🦅 “You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day,”
🦅 “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways;
……Ps 91:1-2, 5, 11
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday June 28, 2019—–
GC, up later than usual again tonight, for same Significant Other reasons as before.
Know that your prayers are MUCH personally appreciated.
We’ve all been keeping you and your wife in our prayers. Know that HE is with you too.
Ristvan,
Just prayed for you, and for your significant other. God bless.
Tweet with CNBC’s interview with Steve Bannon. Bannon has the new wall as his backdrop in Sunland Park, NM. They discuss the wall and the border situation for the first 4 minutes.
Steve Bannon: “Huawei is essentially a #dirtybomb inside industrial democracies.” Watch Steve Bannon’s FULL INTERVIEW with @JoeSquawk this morning on @SquawkCNBC @CNBC
– Citizens of the American Republic (June 27, 2019)
Watch CNBC’s full interview with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on the G-20 – (14:30)
“Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon joins “Squawk Box” to discuss the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks ahead of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.”
—————
Tweet with video. – (1:36)
FOREMAN MIKE Update – The Hospital couldn’t hold him back, he’s out now with a message for his fellow Americans that he needs all of you to hear. Time to “get in the game, folks!”
– WeBuildTheWall (June 27, 2019)
Transcript:
– Good afternoon, Foreman Mike. Sunland Park, NM.
– Out of the hospital. Thank you all for your well wishes. Greatly appreciate it. Got the prescriptions here folks. I guess I’m getting old. Still mean as ugly though.
– The wall is done. We had a great telethon. Great telethon. We’ve raised over three million dollars since the telethon and wall completion had begun. You have to keep it up. We’re going into the summer time. You need to donate, donate, donate. We want to go for 9 million more dollars so we can put up 2 more miles.
– The following 2 weeks we’re going to be out meeting with landowners along the border. We’ve got 10 people we got to go see. They’re ready to build. It’s all going to depend on you. We’ve got to have ya donate, donate, donate. If you can’t, share, share, share.
– Additionally, our cameras are going to be up for our donors. You give a little donation you get a link to your private cameras. 4 cameras in all. You can see up the wall, across the Poncho Villa’s Memorial. You can see the gate or down the Rio Grande. Donate today. Get in the game folks. American Patriots, you’re the ones. Thank you.
Great.
30′ tall please, not 18′!
Tweet with a short video.
NEW! Unreleased video about Foreman Mikes hard hat.
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2019)
Stillwater: I tried to listen to Mike’s comments on his hat but unfortunately my hearing isn’t good enough!
Still what wall was built was amazing! I worked/lived near Little Rock AR/Gallap N.M. in late 1970s. I am very familiar with terrain.
Hope Mike’s hospital visit wasn’t valley fever. My brother got that about 10 plus years ago living in Arizona. Leaves permanent marks on your lungs.
Tweet with article.
Have @TheDemocrats ever held a moment of silence for any American angel family who was killed by an illegal alien? they want those illegal aliens for nothing other than slave voters.
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2019)
Democrats have and always will be the party of slavery
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2017)
Tweet with screenshot.
– Olga Nunez sunland park employee made libelous statements about me and @WeBuildtheWall sounds like she’s pro cartel and just put the the City of Sunland Park in legal jeopardy. Also why is a US City Government page operated out of Mexico? Pro cartel much?
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2019)
Did ya really think we didn’t watch the comments and know each of your personal accounts?
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2019)
Tweet with drone footage of 1 cartel member being caught. – (2:20)
🚨🚨🚨🚨Our drones caught 4 cartel members running from border agents last night in sunland park. We assisted agents to apprehend them.
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2019)
Tweet with drone footage of 3 cartel members being caught. – (2:20)
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2019)
We are not even a full month into our summer ‘wall a thon’ and we have raised over $3 million! Remaining bricks and bollard plaques are first come first served.
– Brian Kolfage (June 27, 2019)
(I’m not sure when the start date was WBTW counting the 3 million. It could have been from just around the time the wall was finishing up. I believe the WALL-A-THON raised around $700,000 and they are extending the general fundraising throughout the summer. They’ve also been having a lot of people visit the site and making donations in person. Either way it’s a good amount of money to raise no matter when you start counting.)
Many locals warned us that @WeBuildtheWall’s Sunland Park project was going to cut off the money train for many officials. We said good, we will know who to investigate based on who has the most unhinged responses. We see you Olga 👀
– Dustin Stockton (June 27, 2019)
SW: That ‘ The Wall ‘ would break a lot of rice bowls was obvious from the outset . Anyone familiar with conditions in official Mexico and along the border knows just how deep and pervasive corruption is in that society . Changing citizenship doesn’t change the leapord’s spots ! BTW, ” baksheesh” prevails across much of the globe, so a trifle like the U.S. border isn’t going to change how the world does business .
I am surprised they ever got a building permit! They must have been very lucky. Maybe moving quickly was the key. All the corrupt people were probably used to the years the government takes to build anything so were initially complacent (yeah we got lots of time to stop this dead in it’s tracks!).
Maybe the lower ranting Sunland Park employees wanted the wall and didn’t mention anything to their superiors until after the fact. Just a guess. Or, maybe the city was limited on what it could do to stall the permit process. I’m not sure how these things work on the nitty gritty level.
Tweet with picture of Mary Ann Mendoza on terrace.
We BUILT The Wall!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. Keep donating at http://webuildthewall.us to help us MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN and continue our next projects that we have lined up! We can’t do this without YOUR help! God Bless You All @WeBuildtheWall @BrianKolfage @TheAmandaShea
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza (June 27, 2019)
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is coming at this G20 thing exactly right. We are the piggy bank. If you want to play with the piggy bank, it’s got to work for us too. No exceptions. During the campaign he used to talk about the killers that you wouldn’t want to eat dinner with, but you certainly wanted negotiating for you. I’d love to eat dinner with any of them. Ross, Mnuchin, and particularly Lighthizer. And I don’t mean to leave out Peter Navarro. They make me proud to be an American, they never forget where their loyalty lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our new White House Press Secretary is on the job in Osaka at the G20.
You will see her in this video at about 7:21 in, sitting beside Peter Navarro:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?462157-1/president-trump-prime-minister-modi-g20-summit
Going to miss Sarah a lot, but very excited for Stephanie Grisham to get to work. I think she is going to do a great job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it time to change the address in the post?
LikeLike
appreciate PresTrump for not shying away from the accurate legal term “illegal aliens”, which I believe is the term used in our immigration statutes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be safe, Mr. President.
And thank you for your willingness to leave your successful life and come to the rescue of our country.
For this, I no longer believe that America has seen it’s best days..
Yesterday (Thursday) was tough in a lot of ways. John Roberts failed us once again. Coup plans released concerning Mueller and Weissmann testimonies.
But two great victories were had.
1. Gerrymandering (SCOTUS). Not only an excellent overall win, but it shuts down the pet project of Holder and Barry (and Soros). Really nice.
2. House forced to accept the Senate supplemental bill on the border. An absolute soul-crusher for AOC and the fringe left. If you go to Twitter and search “border bill” you can read all the emotional meltdowns there from the left. Delicious.
This would be a big win under any circumstances. But to get this win after two weeks of “concentration camps” propaganda is extra special. The left pretty much had all the leverage, and yet they were forced to surrender on the issue. They just gave up.
This makes AOC, Omar, Tlaib and the rest of the fringe look like impotent, irrelevant clowns. Hence the meltdowns. All of that build-up just to capitulate yesterday.
Trump wins huge on this. He goes from taking fire over the detention centers to now getting basically exactly what he wanted in the bill. Fantastic Dem implosion here. Thanks Pelosi!
MAGA, I agree completely that the gerrymandering decision is huge. Our country is based on electing our government. Elections have consequences. The permanent bureaucracy should not have them. And I love the fact it crushes 0bama and Holder, working to promote judicial supremacy in this area. Bute didn’t win ANYTHING on the border. A lot of speculation that George Soros has been funding the invasion of Europe. We don’t have to speculate who’s funding it here. It’s the Trump Administration.
LikeLike
Little Johnny Boy Roberts has got to go. What a dud. Wish we could of kept Scalia instead of this goofball…….
He is garbage. We have to win 2020 and get at least one more SCOTUS seat and take him out of the equation.
The threatened tariffs on Mexico was beautiful. Brilliant. Who’s idea was that? Trump, Miller?
Really a game-changing move.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kamala Harris is being described as “the only African American woman in the race”. Ummm, what exactly is her ethnicity? I thought her father was from Jamaica and her mother is from India. Is Jamaica now considered part of Africa?
And You’d be correct… She is not African American
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hadn’t seen a dear friend, a matriarch, who happens to be black, during the Obama Administration years.
Within 5 minutes she said, “You know, he’s only half black.” Opps!
Details shmetails, she gets to check one more box than all the white women.
/s
Viking: Father Indian from Jamaica. She is 100% Indian!
Not 1/1024 African!
Dimms like to check boxes, but have yet to run a REAL African American for POTUS.
They’ve had 1. The first black President – Bill Clinton 2. The first African (half white) President.
Clearly, most Jamaicans are of exclusively African heritage. She’s half bald and half Indian. Also half Canadian.
Half Jamaican. Half Indian. Educated in Canada.
Someone may have posted this before, but worth posting again
America’s Monopoly Crisis Hits the Military
Wall Street’s short-term incentives have decimated our defense industrial base and undermined our national security.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/americas-monopoly-crisis-hits-the-military/
Gotta love AOC ! The gift that keeps on giving ! Her latest ‘meltdown’ on her fellow Dims’ caving on Border Humaatqrian Care relief is a hoot ! But so’s the editorial in my local paper on the same subject . The Communists in our educational system have succeeded in erasing any concept of how government works to spend our taxes . Everone seems to be swallowing the
” Trump spends the money ” meme along with the swivel, sinkers and a whole lot of line !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check this out. Enlarge for full detail. Look where MBS is in the line up! ALso, check out Erdogun trying to initiate w/ POTUS… and is totally snubbed. Rightfully so. https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1144466720158932994
