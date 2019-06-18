June 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #880

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎈 ** 🇺🇸 ** Trump MAGA Rally Day ** 🇺🇸 ** 🎈 Whoo Hoo–Yahooo Giddy-up
For President Trump, Team and those attending the Rally, inside and outside:
🌟 ”No evil shall befall you, Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling;
For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways.“🌟
— Psalm 91:10-11
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
***Praise: President Trump will start removing illegal aliens next week. Praise God, this was the moment we all have been waiting and praying for.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight for President Trump and Team to Orlando FL
— for extra protection for President Trump, MAGA Team, and all MAGA attendees at Rally today–surround them all with guardian angels
— for befuddling of all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— that meeting between XI and Kim Jong Un will be a positive outcome
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro to leave Venezuela peacefully.
— Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— Mexico and Guatemala keep their word to help us reverse the invasion of America
— for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 Ladies and Gentlemen, Restart the Trump MAGA Movement! 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now. We are one nation – and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.” —–(2017 Inaugural Address )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the American flag on June 14, 1777.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday June 18, 2019—–
Amen.
Grandma: Amen. Thank you. Better news for Manafort tonight.
Oh shoot, I forgot to post it. I’ve got the Trump Rally brain tonight and ridin’ at high speed on the Trump Train. Choo choo…
Thank you, Kristin, for posting a reminder.
This rally will be epic and it’s only the first official one of his re-election campaign.
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
– Tweets with video (SaraACarte & Brian Kolfage): Migrants Paying Sinaloa Coyote Cash Before Crossing The Border
– Tweet where Jayne Harkins (IBWC Commissioner) states their PR representative’s tweets from her personal account were not authorized.
– Tweet with 3 pictures of Wall Project 1 from a distance.
– Excellent video of a Border Town Hall discussion (includes extensive Q&A segments) from back in February. At the time,WBTW was still in the process of forming their advisory board.
Previous (June 17th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/17/june-17th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-879/comment-page-1/#comment-7113679
Tweet with article:
Exclusive Video: Migrants Paying Sinaloa Coyote Cash Before Crossing The Border – 6/17/19 – (1:58)
(Footage from 6/10/19. Includes short transcript of exchange between coyotes and illegals.)
“SaraACarter.com has obtained exclusive footage showing migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. after paying a Sinaloa cartel member who appeared to be guiding the group…
At this specific border crossing in Sunland Park, NM, and in several other border towns, there’s several points where the border wall just stops at a mountain. This is where these migrants and about 1,000 others crossed that day. A large influx like this is a regular strategy of the Mexican cartels who utilize small loopholes to create big problems that overwhelm law enforcement officials stationed at the border.”
Continued: (SaraACarter.com)
Tweet with video – (1:59)
(Same video as above. Footage from 6/10/19.)
BOMBSHELL: Coyote (to the illegals): “OK I need everyone to give me everything that I asked you for before… All your money, (indiscriminate) cell phones any other kind of valuable objects you have on you”
– Brian Kolfage (June 17, 2019)
Note: Brian Kolfage tweeted yesterday that they already sent a cease and desist (I assume it was to the PR rep). (June 16, 2019)
Tweets with 3 pictures of wall project from a distance, across the Rio Grande. (Scroll down to see other pics.)
Excellent video of a Border Town Hall discussion (includes extensive Q&A segments) from back in February. At the time,WBTW was still in the process of forming their advisory board.
Border Town Hall – We Build The Wall – 2/8/19 – (~2 hrs.)
“Join We Build The Wall team LIVE with from Tucson Arizona for a Border Town Hall with Brian Kolfage, Tom Tancredo, Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck and hosted by Jennifer Lawrence. Sponsored by Wounded Warrior alumni Sergio Arellano and Quail Creek Republican Club.”
– Also, includes Kris Kobach, Brandon Darby and Steve Bannon.
– Brandon Darby provides a wealth of knowledge about how the cartels operate along the border. (Their territories, revenues streams, etc.)
– Steve Bannon asks many of the questions towards the last half of the discussion.
Moderator (M:) – Neil W. McCabe (One America News); Public questions (P:)
Partial transcript: Covers most of the questions and their timestamps.
1:00/1:36 – Town hall begins.
2:30 – M: And so you put a team together and part of that process has also been doing sort of site inspections. You were in Texas. So talk about what you learned in Texas and what you want to learn here.
3:31 – M: You shared with me a story once about some of the problems that are going on here on the Arizona border. Can you maybe sort of share like a real life situation that you’re aware of here in Arizona?
4:17 – M: We’re going to go into more details about actually building the wall. But just to let people know, what do you estimate it would cost the government to build a wall and what do you think you can do it for?
5:19 – M: We’re going to take some questions from the audience but before we do that, why don’t you just tell people how this all started. It was one night around what 11:30?
6:40 – M: Was there a moment though or how many times did you just sit in front of the computer and just watch the numbers tick?
8:00 – M: Brian, I think the beautiful and brilliant Jennifer Lawrence is going to pick out some audience members. Jen can you maybe find somebody who has a question for Brian?
8:23 – P: How do you plan to build that wall? What’s the process you’re going to use?
9:35 – M: Has it surprised you what an expert you’ve become on wall construction?
11:32 – M: Brian you have name checked him twice and I think he’s all vaped up and ready to go, the editor of Breitbart Texas, Brandon Darby.
12:00 – P: What type of feedback have any of you gotten from the Trump administration and how many miles of wall do you think you’ll be able to build?
13:00 – M: Brandon with us. I don’t think there’s anyone who knows the border like you do. There’s a difference between watching a football game from the stands and then at the line of scrimmage football is a completely different game. That’s you’re living.
15:48 – M: So obviously you can’t put a wall and we’ve heard that you know walls would be impossible and everything else, but for people who are wondering, is a wall possible and useful at certain sectors of the border?
17:14 – M: I was at a briefing that you gave Brian and the team in McGowan Texas and if you sort of… we’re going to take some questions from the audience but if you can just sort of lay out just so that they have a deeper appreciation, why is it that some sectors have a lot of human traffic, some sectors have a lot of coke, others have pot… How is it? It’s not just geography.
17:58 – Darby gives a good explanation on how “which cartel controls” what is more complicated than the DEA’s explanation they give on their map.
20:05 – M: What do they make a head? (How much do cartels make per person with human trafficking?)
21:19 – M: And there are sectors where there are just runners where it’s not asylum, it’s actually other sectors just for…
24:14 – P: Is there a specific place in Arizona that you have in mind to build the wall?
25:34 – P: Where do these people get the 10 and 15 thousand dollars to come across?
26:57 – P: Are you getting any push back from the politicians regarding permits?
27:50 – M: You mentioned Middle Eastern and other ethnicity (nationalities)… What are some of the other … just so people have an idea of the breadth of this problem. It’s just not people from Guatemala, Honduras, in Central America. You say Middle East but they also find people from Russia.
30:16 – M: And then when they come what happens? So if someone says I have asylum they… They ask for asylum and then they get on the bus and go wherever they want?
32:00 – M: At the State of the Union the president was mentioning the number of women who suffer assaults. How real is that problem just so people know? Is this just bumper sticker hype? How would you gauge that problem?
33:30 – M: One America News… we were down in McGowan with the WeBuildTheWall team and Brian and we saw migrants coming out of the woods. Can you sort of describe what that feeling was like?
35:30 – P: I got an engineer question. I understand you’re wanting to build your wall on private land and hopefully we’ll get some funding to build some portion of the wall on government land. How are you going to connect these two walls?
36:57 – P: The border patrol has said that there’s basically 10 strategic locations where partition wall would be effective in addition to the technology and increased Border Patrol agents so have you worked with Border Patrol to know which of these 10 areas they would want a wall and would you be placing a wall in one of those 10 areas?
38:51 – P: Is there any thought process or thinking about how do you get through to people who are just denying that this even exists?
40:48 – M: You have the former Secretary of State of Kansas, Kris Kobach; My old boss Steven (Bannon).
41:07 – M: So Steve, how did you get involved in this?
42:05 – Bannon: Well look it’s a lot more people have contacted us. We’re having the advisory boards going to expand out. But when we have people like Tom Tancredo, you have the angel moms and dads, you have Kris Kobach, you have Sheriff Clarke, you have Erik Prince, we have one of the top industrialists in Pennsylvania John Moran. We have General Robert Spaulding, one of the single brightest guys I think at the White House. You have the quality of people that come around Brian and Brian is leadership to do this is pretty impressive. And I think it’s because of the nature of what this stands for.
42:32 – M: A lot of people have made the point that the situation we have now has made every city and town a border city and town and now Kris you’re from Kansas so how did you get involved and sort of talk your perspective of why this is so important to you.
43:57 – M: What’s your quick read on the politics? …
47:54 – M: I’m curious, what have you learned from these two guys?
49:30 – M: In my regular day job I cover politics in DC and spend a lot of time on Capitol Hill. And you know Brian, as soon as you reached that like 8, 10 million dollar mark you could actually feel among house Republicans even senate Republicans… they started to get a little backbone. And you also met with guys from the house Freedom Caucus. How did that go? Tell me about that.
49:53 – Kolfage: Well, the night after the house voted to fund the bill, to fund the wall and to fund the government, I received a call from representative Jim Jordan of the Freedom Caucus of Ohio. And he told me that everyone who donated to that gofundme, and that gofundme itself impacted the house, their vote that night. And that’s why they funded the wall, that bill that night. And Pelosi was out talking a couple days below bragging that they didn’t have the votes to do it. But that gofundme ultimately impacted the vote and it shows what you guys, the people, the power you have coming together on something.
50:52 – P: Can anyone on the panel explain the Democrats position on border security?
52:21 – P: How is Steve Bannon and what advice does he have for Trump supporters?
53:43 – P: What else can ordinary Americans do to help with this project?
56:34 – P: When I toured down at the ranchers land they showed me areas where the barrier openings. I can’t remember the terminology but they stated that those places where you could literally drive a truck through it would be opened and left opened and unattended for up to 6 months. And a lot of this tied into EPA, the animals and the flooding. So is there anything that you can tell us about that and how that’s being handled. So you have the wall but is it going to be effective or are they going to leave it open.
58:30 – M: Everybody, we’re going to break off from One American News…
1:01:04 – P: Comments by man who donated $10,000 and had a radio station call him from Copenhagen, Denmark wanting to do an interview to see why he donated to the wall.
1:03:12 – M: We’ve had some people join the stage. We have some Angel parents. Mary Ann Mendoza, Steve Ronnebeck and former congressman Tom Tancredo. Let’s start with Maryann. Why don’t you talk about why you got involved with Brian and what this whole work means to you.
1:07:18 – M: So Steve (Ronnebeck), this is really your neck of the woods… How did you find out about Brian and what are you trying to do with him?
1:08:07 – M: And after you lost Grant you started your own institute. Why don’t you just tell people what that’s all about.
1:08:40 – M: Congressman (Tancredo), I think you’re miked up. Thank you for being here today sir.
1:13:22 – M: Just as someone who’s covered Capitol Hill, a lot of people assume that Republicans are conservatives, it doesn’t seem to play out that way on Capitol Hill and it seems like the Republican leadership is actually there to block conservatives. Is there a specific incident or… go ahead and name names…
1:17:32 – Bannon: Let me take this in a different direction. This is for Brian and for Kris Kobach. Walk me through why this is just not a glorified stunt. Why this is just not some pipe dream. What is it about this that makes this real versus a stunt.
1:21:16 – P: The president has an opportunity to declare a crisis. What in the world is stopping him politically or other reasons from being able to do that and get this thing started and helping you folks.
1:24:26 – Bannon: The acting Attorney General today gave testimony that said that what you just said about drugs was overblown. Do you want to make sure people understand exactly what he was trying to say?
1:26:15 – Bannon: If the president declares either an executive action or a national security emergency and he calls out the army to come to the border and he brings out the Army Corps of Engineers and starts turning dirt; and the 9th Circuit tries to stop him… What are his options then? Does he have to stop building or what does he have to do?
1:27:40 – Bannon: If you were advising the president today, looking at the options as he goes to El Paso next week, between trying to press on with whatever the appropriations process is going to do or take an executive action or declare a national security emergency; in that range of alternatives, what would you recommend?
1:29:05 – P: Brian, I have a question for you guys. Are there any legal impediments to you guys starting this project. Let’s say you got a hundred million dollars and you wanted to start building part of the wall. What legal impediments could stand in your way?
1:31:34 – P: Question about the possibility or risk of an individual bringing across the border a pandemic viruse.
1:34:01 – Bannon: How do you defend calling Mexico a failed narco-state? Be specific.
1:25:13 – Bannon: Has the new Mexican government… how are they treating… because they tried to go to war with the cartels and failed… How are they treading the cartels today? What’s the difference and how is it going to affect the people in southern Arizona?
1:37:18 – P: I have a question in regards to the area along the border that is not federally owned or privately owned, but is owned by either reservations or American Indians. I want to know about how the negotiations are going in regards to building a wall along those areas.
1:40:01 – Bannon: Congressman…
1:41:43 – Bannon: How deep into the United States do you think this situation we have with the cartels in particular with public corruption, the corruption of law enforcement officials, the judiciary where they’ve just got so much money and also the fear of retaliation against their families… We know the drug problem, the opioid problem is a bigger problem in Ohio and in Pennsylvania and in Michigan in places like that… How deep do you think the reach of the cartels goes into the United States?
1:43:55 – P: How much of Arizona is walled already and how much more is needed?
1:48:03 – Bannon: You talked about Yuma and Yuma being particularly effective, what they’ve done in Yuma. Can you Kris and Brian, can you talk a second about the Israeli company that’s going to be and adviser to us? And what they did in Israel and they particularly focused on the Yuma example?
1:48:18 – Kolfage: When we think about border security, what country has done it the greatest so far? Israel. Israel, when they built their wall they stopped 99.9% of illegal crossings into their country…
They have like a 15 foot fence, it’s layered with different layers of security, it’s got technology into it… It would just seem like common sense. Why aren’t we contacting these people. The company that built this fence and built this wall.
So we contacted them. We reached out to them. They flew down to the McAllen, Texas. They sent someone down from their company, from Israel, They came and met with our team, explained what they do and explained the process of why their technologies works… and backed up all the claims of what their fence is about and what their wall is about.
And we thought, why would we not have these people involved in our project in the United States? Why hasn’t the United States reached out to these people?
Well, the United States government can’t bring a foreign affairs into their process. So being a private company building the wall, we can have the best company in the world with border security working on our team. So we brought them in. They are now on our team as advisors and will be advising us.
1:50:05 – Kobach gives a short history of the building of the Israeli wall, the system they developed, and how we would probably be using a model that has a lot of their elements in it.
1:51:30 – P: A general question about why can’t we come up with solutions to protect the underbelly of America just as we did in protecting the underbelly of Humvees in Iraq.
1:54:22 – M: So we spent a lot of time on a lot of these issues but maybe we could just sort of wrap up wit maybe what you want people to take away as they go forth into evangelizing. Congressman, Maybe just one or two takeaways and then we’ll just sort of go through the line.
1:58:02 – M: Brandon, you’ve said a lot tonight. Is there anything positive going on. [Can] you maybe give us some hopeful things.
2:00:28 – M: Well Brian, I think it’s your turn and first I’d just like to thank everyone for coming here tonight and I thought it’s a very positive discussion. There were some great questions and I think we learned a lot and I think we’re gonna meet some people tonight that are going to be friends for a long time. But go ahead please Brian.
GREAT NEWS!
Trump: ICE To Start Removing ‘Millions’ Of ‘Illegal Aliens’/
By Joe Tacopino June 17, 2019 | 10:53pm | Updated
“President Trump said on Monday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency will start to remove from the United States millions of immigrants who have entered the country illegally.
“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” the president tweeted on Monday night.
“They will be removed as fast as they come in.”
Trump said that Mexico uses “strong immigration laws” to stop Central American migrants from entering the US. He also claimed “Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement.”
It was not clear on Monday night whether Trump was referring to the existing deportation process or whether ICE would implement a new “removal” policy.
The “Safe-Third Agreement” would require Guatemala to accept refugees from neighboring Honduras and El Salvador. US rights group Human Rights First called the idea “simply ludicrous.”
https://nypost.com/2019/06/17/trump-ice-to-start-removing-millions-of-illegal-aliens/
Our movement has restarted….MAGA
You’d have to be blind not to see that obama was and is behind obamagate.
ALL of his people were involved, but Buraq didn’t know anything about it?
