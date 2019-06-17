June 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #879

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎈 ** 🇺🇸 ** Tomorrow is Pre-Rally MAGA Party and Rally Time ** 🇺🇸 ** 🎈
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ” For You are my rock and my fortress;
Therefore, for Your name’s sake, Lead me and guide me. “🌟 —Psalm 31:3
————-
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating—51%
*🌟*Honored: Israel held a ceremony for the inauguration of ‘Trump Heights’ — a town in Israel’s Golan Heights that has been named in honor of our President Trump
***Praise: Judge tossed out the lawsuit of former campaign staffer Alva Johnson who accused Candidate Trump of kissing her
***Praise: Jim Acosta’s book “Enemy of the People” is now 40% Off – Drops to #268 on Amazon in its first week
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and Magnificent MAGA Team
— for gov’t White Hats, whistleblowers go public
— for befuddling of all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran, China and Maduro to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— for protection for all Treepers/other Trump Supporters and all their families
— 🇺🇸 Protect America First 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now. We are one nation – and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.” —–(2017 Inaugural Address )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week to July 4th:
After a tragedy like a death like Abraham Lincoln or September 11th, 2001, the flag is flown at half staff for 30 days as a representation of the whole nation being in a state of mourning It’s called ‘half staff’ on land, and ‘half mast’ on a ship.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday June 17, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for our Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
Note: I’ll be experimenting with condensing some of the tweets going forward, extracting the text instead of allowing each tweet to embed.
– Video: Foreman Mike gives Steward Rhodes (Oath Keepers) a tour of the wall.
– Tweet with WALL-A-THON poster (June 24-26th)
– A couple tweets about the IBWC PR rep and as well as a Gateway Pundit article cover the situation.
—————
—————
Previous (June 16th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/16/june-16th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-878/comment-page-1/#comment-7111522
Foreman Mike Tour: Stewart Rhodes of Oath Keepers gets tour of the peoples wall, with most of the details revealed – 6/15/19 – (37:41)
Foreman Mike gives Stewart Rhodes, president of Oath Keepers and Colonel John a tour of the wall project.
Partial transcript of highlights.
0:37 – WeBuildTheWall never, ever locked the gate. All we do is close it to let the concrete cure.
0:50 – We’re on a handshake level. The boots on the ground people, IBWC, we’re all getting along fine.
1:05 – The bollards are 25 feet tall in total length. We go 7 feet below ground, 18 feet above ground. We’ve gone a little bit further with ours we’re using a quarter inch higher carbon steel. It’s given us a hundred year life. So each bollard tube, there’s 9 per bollard panel. 7 feet down and 15 (18?) feet up. We also have 3 feet of concrete poured from the bottom in each tube. So each tube is filled up to 10 feet, or 3 feet above the ground. Additionally on top of that, we have 2 number 8 rebars, inch and a quarter thick.
1:42 – Now let’s talk about out sensor patterns.
Q: …slick(?) on top?
A: Well it’s a little bit more. There’s some special treats up there we can’t discuss.
1:51 – Now let’s go to to our sensing abilities we place in on this. As you can see here we’ve got 14 sets of light poles going up the half a mile stretch. Below ground, subsurface, we’ve got our fiber optics in place. That fiber optics will resonate 40 feet out in each direction and 40 feet down. But the fiber is already 7 feet in the ground so almost 50 feet down. Tunnelling, forget about it.
2:18 – If somebody gets withing 40 feet of this wall, withing 6 seconds it activates the Border Patrol, DHS, turns on the lights, turns on the audio deterrents that we have in place, and the fiber is so active it can tell the difference between a rabbit, a human, a small vehicle, a large vehicle. There’s no way that anybody can get to this wall and burn through it, chop through it, or blow through it in less than 2 minutes.
2:50 – Let me give you a little bit of explanation while we’re down low. We’re at 37 to 144 feet. We’re at 4,900 when we get to the top. That’s a 31% grade that the Corps of Engineers [said] could never be built.
3:03 – We build this project for under 8 million dollars. The closes bid we got to it was 26 million dollars. We built this in 17 days total. 9 months was the closes bid for time.
3:22 – Now let’s go even further. We have a 25 foot speedway in place. We use 4,000 pound psi concrete. To get to that top.
4:50 – You can see the installation is beautiful. We’ve 3 feet to 4 feet wide with our concrete. For all the bollards all the way up we have solid concrete. There’s no half pour. (Not sure what’s being referred to here.)
5:10 – We got the comm shacks on the right. That’s where all the electronic stationery goes.
5:56 – You can see, the bollard wall terminates. There’s a sheer cliff they can’t climb down to. Additionally, you’re in a 50% grade. Almost impassable. We had some coyotes trying to get through there. They sent 7 people through. They were near death when we got to him. Just begging for water. They gave us all the information we needed.
6:54 – We have two mountains when we started. In 8 days we clears a half a million cubic yards of fill. The path we just drove up on the flat ground. Those were two recesses/ We had to raise them up 40 feet.
8:41 – We’ve got 14 sets of cameras that can activate it when the sensors go off. Each light pole has 3 LEDs. When we light this thing up at night it looks like Shea Stadium. It’s beautiful.
9:53 – We’ve got some other special fiber optic stuff for our donors… We’ve got a big drive coming up on the 24th of the month. Love to have everybody attend or at least call in. We’ve got questions and answers. Could have the whole staff with WeBuildTheWall and a bunch of special guests and friends are going to be here. We’d love to have you attend.
10:22 – We’re going to show you guys the back side of the mountain now and what we’ve cleared for our friends at the Border Patrol and the DHS. We’ve cleared an additional four and a half miles of road around the back.
10:47 – Each bollard is 25 feet in total length in height. We went with bigger, thicker steel. Better, higher carbon quality. So we have 100 year steel as compared to the 25 year steel that’s being placed now.
Additionally to that, our bollards go 7 feet down in the ground, 18 aerial. So the 7 feet in the ground is fully concreted in. On top of that each bollard tube of which there are 9 per panel is filled up to 10 feet. So 3 feet above the ground it’s filled with 4,000 pounds psi concrete. On top of that, we have 2 number 3 rods or number 8 rods that are hardened. So you can’t chip through it, burn through it, cut through it. There’s no way to get through in 2 minutes.
Our fiber optic sensors, they go out 40 feet, and our fiber is 7 feet below ground and goes down 47 feet (detects 47 feet down from ground level). When you hit or get within 40 feet, or tunnel, it sets off the sensors in six seconds. And what that does, it turns on the cameras, turns on the audio deterrence, turns on the visual deterrence, notifies DHS and the Border Patrol.
13:00 – The 24th, 25th, and 26th. We’re going to have the entire staff from WeBuildTheWall down here; a bunch of dignitaries… senators, congressman, etc. Steve Bannon will be here. Tom Tancredo. Obviously Border Patrol. Sheriff Clarke will be down. Kris Koback who’s been instrumental in this…. So our whole staff will be here to answer questions. We’ll be live on Monday afternoon I believe and go through Wednesday afternoon.
13:54 – The Corps of Engineers said this could never be built. We built this for under 8 million dollars. So it’s below retail of flat ground work, with more quality, a highway, the lighting, the fiber. And we did this in 17 days. The closest bid that we had was… we had one for 26 million and we had one for 34 or 35 million. And one was 8 months and the other was 9.
15:22 – Q: Now you’re an Army veteran yourself right?
A: No, no, no. I’m DoD. Defense contractor, 1983 to 1991.
15:53 – … they were impassable when we showed up here in the middle of May. We now have it set up so DHS can get up here, Border Patrol, IBWC, anybody can get up here and help anybody if there’s a problem. We effectively shut this off, but in an overabundance of caution, we made sure that this property is safe in a multitude of directions. Routes in, routes to help
18:41 – You can get a good look at the side revetments we cut in.
19:33 – We’ve also increased all of the water retention while reducing the mountains we increased to clean(?) up the property. And you can see the spillways as we call them. They’re 4 times the size they were…
20:34 – Q: Now this section right here with chain link, that’s also his property right?
A: This is correct. We’re on the American Eagle Brick property. Those fencing has been installed by our good friend … at ANC Fence. As you can see, they’ve done a great quality job. We’re in the middle of finishing up the concertina wire on top of the barbed wire at the request of our donors. They want to see some barbed wire. So we’re doing some more added protection inside our own bollard on the Rio Grande in case people jump through the dam which we’ve been told is a frequent occurrence.
21:33 – And now what we’re going to do is we’re going to sneak up the back way going through the property.
24:17 – You can see off in the distance, there’s our flags we were just at. We’ve come around, we’re at the terrace. There’s Marker number 2 from the Gadsden Purchase.
25:55 – The cartel, the coyotes, dropped 6 people off on the other side of that mountain and told them to follow this trail. It’s a little bit hard to see but you can see the gulch. They sent 7 of their best people up through here. We caught them. They were near death. We caught them at 3 o’clock in the morning. They were begging for help.
26:17 – So here we are at the top, overlooked a beautiful west side of El Paso, Texas.
26:22 – Q: What would be your message to President Trump about this project?
A: President Trump we love you and you were right. Everybody that says you wanted Fisher Industries, there’s a reason. Those people did their job and they did an outstanding job. Can-do effort same as the Seabees. We got this thing done 17 days. We get this straightened out, we want to help build coast to coast. Be your task force team. We’ll go in and plug your gaps wherever you want. WeBuildTheWall and the American people are behind you 100%. I’m a Trump day 1. Always will be. Thank God for you. You’re saving the country.
32:09 – Jim Benvie interviews Steward Rhodes.
Tweet with WALL-A-THON poster (June 24-26th):
It’s coming!! Our first Wall A Thon. We will be selling off personalized plaques for each bollard and bricks for our monument at the top of the mountain!
– Brian Kolfage (June 16, 2019)
Tweet w/ article:
IBWC PR Rep @lkuczmanski75 goes ROGUE! Gave media all week false statements! The IBWC commissioner has been great to us and it was only this person stirring the pot the entire time!
– Brian Kolfage (June 16, 2019)
Triggered IBWC PR Representative Goes Rogue on ‘Build the Wall’ Organization — ‘Build the Wall’ Shoots Off Warning Letter – 6/16/19
“The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) is a federal government agency and the U.S. component of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC), which applies the boundary and water treaties of the United States and Mexico. The IBWC is a 50-50 owned organization with Mexico and apparently are in charge of our entire border with Mexico.”
Continued: (The Gateway Pundit)
I love this. Everyone keep tweeting and facebooking it.
China has already taken steps to avoid the ‘Straits of Hormuz’ problem.
“China is building the largest SEZ in MENA in #Oman in what many analysts believe is an effort to bypass the volatile Straits of Hormuz for oil shipments. Oman, like #Djibouti, is strategically well-placed on #Beijing’s #BeltandRoad trade route.”
“Another interesting aspect about Duqm port is that it can be an alternate route outside the Straits of Hormuz with direct access to the Arabian Sea. Considering that the Strait is quite unstable due to U.S.-Iran frictions these days, it seems likely that more attention will be given to Duqm in the days ahead. Recent attacks on oil vessels near the Strait of Hormuz might even force shipping companies to consider Duqm”
https://www.albawaba.com/opinion/after-billions-chinese-investment-omans-duqm-port-could-help-bypass-hormuz-1291468
But what about the Paris Accord?
Ask Jeffrey Sachs. He is prominently quoted in the official organ of the CCP, Qiushi this week and in the propaganda press for the past year.
#GreatChinaPayroll
no better example of O taking down America for the New World Order
Donald Trump Retweet
Any American with retirement investments should read this:
China’s infiltration of U.S. capital markets is a national security concern
“Part of the United States’ awakening to the complex challenges posed by a rising China is the realization that America’s economic vulnerabilities are also national security vulnerabilities. And it’s not just about trade.
U.S. capital markets are drastically increasing their holdings of Chinese companies, giving Beijing massive leverage inside the United States and posing huge risks to U.S. investors and the U.S. economy. This practice transfers billions of dollars out of the United States and into China, while also placing U.S. investors in the position of gambling their economic futures on Chinese companies that are beyond the reach of U.S. government oversight and accountability.
For example, the world’s largest index provider, MSCI, has been steadily increasing its holdings of Chinese assets this year, reportedly “after it came under heavy pressure by the Chinese government.” MSCI will quadruple its mainland Chinese holdings this year, which will send about $80 billion of U.S. cash into the struggling Chinese economy right away.
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
But there are greater implications. Nearly $14 trillion in U.S. investment funds follow the MSCI indexes or use them as yardsticks for their investment decisions. That means asset managers all over the country will be forced to increase their holdings of Chinese stocks and bonds. Millions of Americans, without doing anything, will soon be betting on Chinese companies with their pension funds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
Chinese law bars U.S. regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, from verifying the financial disclosures and audits submitted by Chinese companies on national security grounds. When fraudulent activity is discovered, as happens all the time, U.S. investors have no recourse.
The even greater problem is that Wall Street is not even considering how national security considerations can affect the value of these Chinese companies. As the United States cracks down on Chinese firms that contribute to Beijing’s military expansion or its human rights violations, Americans are unwittingly tying their financial futures to those very companies.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/06/13/chinas-infiltration-us-capital-markets-is-national-security-concern/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.7bdd0b5a448d
A2, thank you for this…I have friends who appreciated the heads-up.
Stuff like this is one reason (of several) I invest only in individual American companies. No indexes, no ETFs. If the market averages beat me that’s ok. I’m just trying not to go broke before I die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
From Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ tweet (I’m going to miss her)
Precious!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cue the “blacking up” or “browning down” accusations in…one…two…three…
LikeLike
Is someone shlttlng bricks?
Was anyone wondering where Xi Mao2.0 was during the epic Hong Kong protests?
He was having a birthday party with his best, bosom buddy (Xi’s words not mine) Putin in Tajikistan where Vlad the Mad gave him a big box of ice creams and other stuff. Xi gave Putin some Tea and they drank champagne and chatted about how great they are, as dictators are fond of doing.
It is an economic forum and Xi, as a birthday wish to grant, told Erdogan to sit down and shut up and take our money or we will make life difficult for you.
Meanwhile back in Beijing, the official publication of the Ministry of Justice, China Law Review, was ordered to shred an entire publication run, track down distributors and demand if anyone has a copy to destroy it. Why? Because of a booboo. The press did not print one of Xi’s god-like slogans correctly, even though the author wrote a slavishly complementary article.
CCP orthodoxy. They came for your words, next time your head.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/putin-presents-chinas-xi-with-giant-box-of-birthday-ice-creams/
I swear, it looks like our VSGPOTUSDJT is getting younger by the day. I’m half expecting him to show up on a white horse and say, “once I was Trump the Orange, and wrestled the evil Deep State unto the depths of The Swamp and up to the Peaks of Corruption. I vanquished foul Mueller, but lay as dead in the cold….but the Valar have sent me back to you as Trump the White.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice👇
Why This Time Was Different for Hong Kong
Support from business and the potential financial damage to China help explain how protesters prevailed in their battle against the extradition bill.
“Hong Kong protesters have won a stunning victory. Saturday’s suspension of an extradition bill that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China followed a day of violent clashes on Wednesday that saw the police use tear gas, pepper spray and baton charges. In 2014, the police also used tear gas against demonstrators, prompting an occupation that paralyzed the central business district for more than two months. Yet the government refused to budge, and the protest was eventually cleared by force. It’s worth asking what was different this time.
The most obvious answer is the role of business. Occupy Central had limited support from companies, and what sympathy there was clearly waned as the weeks wore on and the costs to business mounted. By contrast, opposition to the extradition bill has united various strands of Hong Kong society, from civic and trade groups to religious organizations and the legal profession. That’s even more evident after Sunday’s monumental protest, which organizers said drew almost 2 million people.
Business stalwarts such as HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc were among multinationals that allowed flexible working hours last Wednesday, when protest organizers had called for a city-wide strike. In 2014, by contrast, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and several foreign chambers spoke openly against the civil disobedience campaign, warning of the potential effects on the economy.
The first signs of cracks in the government’s facade of intransigence came on Friday as pro-establishment figures started to urge a rethink. Among them were Bernard Chan, convenor of the Executive Council, Hong Kong’s de facto cabinet. Tellingly, Chan said that he had underestimated the business sector’s reaction to the bill, in an interview with public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong,
A second key factor to consider is the role of China. The 2014 protests called for full democracy and opposed Beijing’s formula for the election of Hong Kong’s leader, which would have left candidate selection in the hands of a committee controlled by pro-establishment interests. In the case of the extradition bill, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam insisted repeatedly that the proposal had originated with the city’s government itself rather than Beijing.
While many will assume that the Hong Kong government would not have brought forward such a bill without at least the tacit approval and encouragement of Beijing, the extradition bill didn’t have China’s imprint on it in the same way as the 2014 election proposal. The central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong “supports, understands and respects” Lam’s decision to suspend the bill, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday.
Beijing may be grateful for the political cover that Lam’s stance provided. For the threatened damage to Hong Kong’s financial and business environment far outweighed any political benefits from drawing the city tighter into the mainland’s embrace.
The erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy has been well documented. Many have cited the city’s declining relative importance to China’s economy for the change to a more hard-line, interventionist policy. When the U.K. returned the former colony to China in 1997, Hong Kong’s output was equal to around 16% of China’s economy; that was down to less than 3% last year.
This tells only part of the story, though. Hong Kong remains crucial as a gateway to global capital markets for China. If anything, this role may be even more important as the trade war with the U.S. puts pressure on China’s economy and currency. Since 2012, Chinese companies raised $156 billion from IPOs in Hong Kong, compared with $143 billion on mainland exchanges and around $48 billion selling shares in the U.S., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Chinese borrowers have also been heavy users of the dollar bond markets through Hong Kong. With funding constrained at home, even obscure local governments have started to sell U.S. currency debt, as Bloomberg Opinion’s Shuli Ren has written.
International bankers trust Hong Kong as a base to conclude deals with Chinese companies because of its independent legal system, relatively clean administration and civic freedoms, including the free flow of information. Anything that detracts from these advantages and encourages businesses and financiers to relocate – even if that begins only as a trickle – is a long-term threat to the viability of Hong Kong’s role as a global financial center.
There’s a message here for the protesters – and for Beijing. It’s easier to preserve the status quo than it is to enact change. The common link between 2014 and 2019 is that the status quo has won in both cases. It was also the result in 2003 – probably the closest direct parallel with today – when a proposed security law was shelved after an estimated 500,000 marched in opposition. This means protesters have a better chance of success when fighting to preserve freedoms that already exist than when agitating for change.
For Beijing, the lesson is that Hong Kong became successful precisely because it has a different system from the mainland. Tampering carries risks. It’s still possible to kill the golden goose.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-06-16/hong-kong-protest-win-reflects-business-support-china-s-needs
Of course I have caveats, but hey, this is Bloomberg and they are on the right track.
Never underestimate of the Law of Diminishing Puppetry.
However, I am convinced this is not going away, not now.
Who would YOU rather be,…
PDJT,….or Xi?
America or China?
Nuff said?
I hear that is a new Mensa question.
The very concept of an FBI (National Police Force) is invalid, whether it be “reformed” (ha, ha, ha … I’ve got a bridge to sell you) or not.
Should the FBI be abolished? Abuses from the likes of Comey and Mueller are just the tip of the iceberg. We need to be reminded why the founders opposed having any sort of national police force (the German’s called such a thing, the Gestapo) .
State law enforcement agencies are not perfect but it is far more difficult for the federal government to politicize the actions of a state agency. Moreover, it is much easier to hold state agencies accountable for any abuses they commit, just by virtue of being closer to the people.
Indeed, with access to federal crime databases, most state police agencies have the capability to handle cases the FBI now handles, including domestic terrorist investigations. It’s a good bet that, given the FBI’s record on terrorism, the states will do a better job a tstopping and preventing terrorism.
America’s founders were wise men and they knew not to make law enforcement a federal responsibility. They foresaw how the federal government could use a national police agency to play favorites, wreak havoc on our democratic institutions, and ultimately move us closer to a police state. The only question that remains is whether any politician will have the guts to initiate discussion on abolishing the FBI.
It may be better to turn the clock back to when FBI did not have arrest authority, and relied on local police to arrest. Also, there are areas of investigation where they are weak, such as murder investigations. These would be better accomplished by big city homicide investigators. I think also (not a new idea) they should hire from applicants with law enforcement experience, and a track record of significant arrests or solving cases.
Only G_d Himself could fix the FBI, but you’ve got to ask yourself – why would He want to? He reportedly drowned most of the Earth’s population and for a hell of a lot less than what they have done and what they have become.
Glad I don’t go to your church, or wherever you get your opinions.
I said “reportedly”. I didn’t say I believed it, so there is really no reason for you to get so upset. However, if you must know, I’m a lapsed Frisbeetarian and we don’t have any formal church.
You’re stalking me again… ….A2 is one of Satan’s favorite pets … …along with lice, chiggers, and fleas.
You are some crazy numpty. How does it feel to spew? Like it? Think you are anonymous? Hope you got paid to be stupid. I doubt it. Just for kicks. Next time you mainline that hate serum, roll back your peepers and think of me.
🤣
