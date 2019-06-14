President Trump Fox and Friends Extensive Interview Today…

President Donald Trump calls in to Fox and Friends on his birthday for a wide-ranging interview on multiple subjects. The interview is 49 minutes long.
President Trump discusses Iran being implicated in assaulting oil takers in the Gulf of Oman, Nancy Pelosi accusing him of a criminal cover-up, calls to fire Kellyanne Conway, Joe Biden’s campaign and much more:
Yes, I will not be firing Kellyanne Conway.
Hair-on-fire presstitutes implode.
Happy Birthday President Trump!
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
I love the end but I am not going to give it away!!!!
LOVE the ending🇺🇸
Happy Birthday Mr. President Trump! Love ya!
Happy birthday to the greatest president of my lifetime!
And Monday will be three years to the happy day that he and Melania came down the escalator!
Posted on the Presidential thread, but more appropriate here:
I’m sorry, but Rush Limbaugh is a complete f***ing idiot. He’s saying that Trump backtracked and said the “complete opposite of what he said to Stephanopoulos”. No Rush, he said the exact same thing, which is that if there was something bad, he would report it. He just had more time to complete his thought with F & F.
Thanks a lot Rush. You are a useful idiot for the left.
You may now go back to your show prep.
Exactly. Rush is wrong on a lot. I think he’s phoning it in nowadays.
Watching people you respect “phone it in” is very difficult and disappointing.
I think Sean Hannity (whom I like) leads that pack. The first third of his show, the “Opening Monologue,” is just a rehash of his radio program. Add to that his taking off most (many?) Fridays and the taping of 2-3 shows per week and you wonder how long he’s going to hold the number-one slot in prime time news. Compare that to Tucker who is in his chair every night and he’s always live. The same usually applies to Laura Ingraham too.
Since I’m piling on Fox, has anyone else noticed how liberal, anti-Trump the news scrawl has become in the past year? During the day it’s still fair, but at night almost all the news they show is worded to embarrass the president. I’m curious if that seems out-of-place to anyone else.
Love Hannity, but he looks as if he has a drinking problem. Hopefully I am wrong. If I’m not to anyone reading who is close to him please get him some help. We love him and really do need his shows on the air. Sorry, there is no private way to express concern.
Rush is not on the correct page regarding the defeat of the Communistis in America.
Rush is too impatient.
I didn’t listen today, but for the past few days Rush has been kind of silly in his analysis of President Trump’s ABC interview & of the methods of GA Barr.
Just my opinion…
Limbaugh’s existence is the fixation on the “driveby’s”
Without talking about the press, he’s got 5 minutes of material. Also, his existence is also predicated on the all powerful, DNC, driveby complex.
Not so—Fox and Friends are usually good—-and Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith are quite fair. Shannon Bream at 11:00 PM is very balanced.
Unfortunately,Shannon is on past my usual bedtime.
Yeah, Rush was a big disappointment today, hat to turn him off. He’s been a good defender of Trump, but today, he was even misquoting. Hopefully it was temporary flair up.
I was getting so aggravated trying to listen to him putting down our president and “whoever told him it was a good idea to meet GS”. PT is not an idiot. He doesn’t get led around by people. He got the press calling it treason to use info a foreign government offers you, exactly what Hilda beast did! Rush sounded like the eyeores on here sound like!!
Rush may be on prescription meds again to get this so wrong. Let’s hope not.
It was really strange, but everytime President Trump talked about the spying that happened during his campaign, Steve, Ainsley and Brian always interrupted him with a different subject!
At this time next year watching Fox News will be near impossible. The two useless Murdoch boyz and their liberal wives doing work. I am not sure that network understands they’re not all that but the main reason for viewers is they’re not the rest of the MSM. With the exception of Lou,Hannity,Tucker,Levin,and Laura the rest are like the rest of the liberal MSM.
He stepped in it……sloppy and irresponsible of him. The CTH cult can deny it all you want ….those of us supporting/defending him through ALL of this – for years now – are getting sick of it.
What are you referring to?
His comments were clear with GS as well as today on F&F.
Everyone are aware of the divisive games the Media have been playing with little George’s interview.
Media is actively working for the Dems. It’s tiresome.
*Everyone is
Nancy, you should at least post under your own name. I know it’s you because what you wrote is as nonsensical and inane as one of your speeches or press conferences.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We should be honored to have She of the “Great Gavel” with us. Nervous Nancy isn’t allowed out much anymore.
HA HA HA HA HA ROFL. Way to knock up down.
Noticed an increase in schills on this site revving up this week. PANIC??
People aren’t perfect. By all means, email the WH and offer your services as a consultant; I’m sure he’d be happy to scoop up such a prescient mind such as yours. Best of luck!
Look, I am POTUS biggest cheerleader but he doesn’t need to convince me or us. He needs those soccer moms and working class to come out. His ego and stubbornness are great qualities. He fights and never gives up. He takes the shots and fires back. But man, he keeps stepping all over his good news. The economy and a great day with the 2nd Chance program. He could really go after the black vote. Instead is General Hospital. Kelly Anne Conway, Sarah quitting, Don Junior testimony, the Steffi interview. All of the nonsense and distraction kill a great day. It happens too often. Why he is soooo obsessed with the nyt, wapo, CNN, abc etc is beyond me. Nothing positive comes from this. Stop stepping on your own good news. Sometimes I think POTUS feels any news is good news. He just can’t stay low. He always has to be in the headlines. He loves it. But man, sometimes step back and let your enemies eat themselves alive. Biden was having a terrible week. Don’t say anything. Stay out of it. Sometimes he really needs to listen to his comms team or get a new one. Why is he going after mcgahn? How does this help? Why even mention Mueller? Why antagonize these people. Let Barr and Durham handle it. No one cares about the Russia hoax. Focus on all the positive and be positive to attract more voters. Let your Allies get in the mud. You don’t have to do it anymore. The Dems and Mueller are lightweights and irrelevant. Treat them that way. This election should be a slam dunk. Peace and prosperity. Enjoy it Mr President!!!
Let Trump be Trump.
We say that NOT knowing how many MORE votes he might have gotten had he not done the things Ready Steady Go points out.
We say that NOT knowing how many MORE votes he might have gotten had he not done the things Ready Steady Go points out.
Or how many votes would have be lost…
RSG: It’s a setup. He has to get them (talking heads, reporters, politicians) on record, and he knows they will use hyperbole because they are talking about him, which makes his point even more clear. The more hyperbole they use, the better the foil created. He is working on a timeline that none of us know. He had to do this yesterday, so they can talk about it for the next couple of weeks. So the next part of the puzzle not only fits, but makes sense. Also, prompting this little backlash works as a bridge, to keep the whole issue front and center, and ON RECORD, always, until OIG Report. He knows that people have short attention spans. He is the conductor here. He has a message to get out, and a method in which to get it out, and he is using his position to his advantage to arrange for an interview during which he can drop this “bomb”, so the fallout can happen, and the groundwork is laid.
We forget how complex this is. We’ve been reading about it for years. Most people have no idea what’s been going on. Most people don’t know what a 702(16) or (17) search is. Most people are going to be scared when they realize the depth of spying. I was at first.
Some of you wonder why there haven’t been whistleblowers. To whom are they going to complain? Do you remember how proud the Obama administration was about punishing leakers? Go back and find the headlines. Now imagine you know they can track everything you look at on your cell phone, your text messages, what websites you looked at alone in bed late at night…all of it is available with the 702 searches. No one would talk. Only now, as the white hats have arrived, announced themselves, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, showed that they’re serious about uncovering corruption, will they come out more.
Relax guys…VSG PDJT is in control, and has been from the beginning.
The Steele Dossier is the key to Destruction. There is so much other crap out there, but this is the hub that holds all the spokes….spokes that reach into history back, when that little cretin, Brennan, was procuring booty illegally, when the NSA data mining was in full swing. More spokes extending sideways to the State Dept, to the FBI, the DOJ, and ultimately, to the Obama Oval Office.
He is building this up so all the crap coming will fall into place.
THAT is how he used Stuffinpuff….wuite the little tool, in more ways than they ever imagined…
…quite the little tool
Ok…..who sounded revile under the bridge today.???……..
Geez…..the trolls are out again…..
Same tired lines…
Your right on !!!!! His defenders do all they can do to help him and then that interview…With George of all people…
Trump gets Trump in the way toooooooooooo much. Just do the work for the people and keep showing you are for those people who feel we are no longer represented by their representatives…..
Just go do something good you got the microphone of the world. Wear those Rinos and Democrates out.
That interview with Little George is working out just fine….George and the media look like full blown bias asses. Media believe they can edit, cut, ignore to serve their clients. We heard the truth. We see the truth. We understand their dishonest game.
1. If Trump does not create the news, the media will, and it will be negative. Trump uses all the oxygen in the room. This denies the enemy territory.
2. Trump hits fast and often with little effort. This keeps the war fast paced and the enemy off balance.
3. Trump knows how to move people and move money. He knows how and when to close the sale. Trump considers himself a top negotiator. That means top salesman and nobody is going to beat Trump.
4. Trump is laying the stepping stones to get to where he wants to go. He has already won the battle before the first shot was fired.
5. I see things and understand what Trump does that flies over the heads of most people. Trump will always do things that make him unpredictable. This is simply hiding the ability for the enemy to know you. If the enemy knows you, you can easily be defeated. So with Trump, always expect the unexpected.
As to other things I observe about Trump, I don’t talk about it because it would only give an opening for the enemy.
I seem to remember endless refrains of this same message throughout 2016. The reality is only a tiny sliver of the population pays any attention to this stuff. The majority don’t. Sure they may hear it and digest bits and pieces but they don’t really care right now. Drowning out their messages with ones of his choosing is a key part of his media strategy. This is precisely the same as countless other episodes during 2016. His moves are calculated and cunning. He takes a ton of heat now but there is always a pay off. Remember the heat he took for calling Brussels a problem? Seemed rather wise a few weeks later when the bombs went off there. Remember the muslim ban controversy? The calling out the Gold Star muslim guy? All of these sparked commentary from allies saying exactly the things you are saying. In the end people respected the clarity and bluntness more than they were swayed by the prattling of the media.
Question. Since you are posting on CTH, are you officially part of the “cult” as well?
Curious minds would like to know.
Eric
Notice how much the trolls are trying to get us to tamp down the topic of foreign influence in elections once they got the meme started.
Sometimes I thinknTrump spent a lot of time in the outback he is deadly with a boomerang.
This site has become incredibly important. It’s officially on the radar scope of those who want to see the President and this country fail.
Frankly, I’m amazed the tech companies haven’t taken it down. And I am even more surprised that the trolling hasn’t been worse. The moderators must do a fantastic job.
I agree with you.
Glad you said it.
Not until they learn the secret handshake
That slight was not cool by him. I think some of us get frustrated when the president engages with these idiots who are gonna twist his words. Why bother? Are they ever going to give him a fair shake? Nope. Why keep dealing with these vipers? Focus on broadening his own appeal. We are in his corner. He needs to get broader support. It’s out there and he has a great message. Be more like Reagan. Focus on the positive and let others go negative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should just email the President with all of your…..”He should this or he should that……
Other wise……”Yawn”…….like watching paint dry
Next….
I am sorry, did you actually say something??? Because all I heard was yada yada yada gibberish. Have a nice day 😘
I agree that there are times our dear President engages when it serves no purpose. I mean ABC, Steph the Clinton elf demon seed? No reason to go down that rabbit hole.
I’m no troll, and staunchly pro PDJT. Is he a genius? I think so. Even a genius can get a bit out of the lane. When we see that, we often ascribe this to a master strategy with intent, used to start the leftists running toward a trap. Yes that does happen, but it can’t always be the case. Even the greatest QB’s throw an interception on occasion. President Trump speaks candidly and off the cuff, very sharp and typically on point. That style also lends itself to statements that can easily be misapplied by the propaganda resistance press.
He could say nothing, and they would still do the same thing while dominating the field with their slash and burn approach. Don’t assume you know what the lanes are that you think he has gone “a bit out of.”
Others here are right. He typically stays inside the OODA loop of the enemy.
The decorum that he often rejects is, in point of fact, a technique to maintain the gap between the elite and the unwashed rabble, that would be us and, most importantly, those backward enough to believe that God came to earth and established a Church.
Never forget, this is about powers and principalities. The battle raging in our country right now has been going on since the beginning of time and is clarifying as a conflict between the culture of life and that of death. We might as well be ants in a hill when it comes to tracking this and that movement.
I wanna join he cult. Where do I sign up.
Coming soon to Netflix
The Corpse Men from the 54th State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like Obama’s specialty.
Trump should never waste his time trying to correct the MSM, we are aware of how bad they treat him and already take it into account.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Taking Joe off of – as I like to say – taking him off the trash heap” 🙂
He should change it to “pulled out of the dumpster”.
We should be honored to have She of the “Great Gavel” with us. Nervous Nancy isn’t allowed out much anymore.
Man the boards are a mess
Quite honestly … “here, for perhaps the Very First Time In American History™, we actually have a United States President™ …
… who actually comprehends a single thing about …
… N-E-G-O-T-I-A-T-I-O-N.
(And who, oh by the way, “managed to make BILLIONS of dollars doing it.” Mar A Largo? Yeah, he built it. That cool place he stayed at in Scotland? Ditto.)
“Seriously: this President is UNLIKE every one of his predecessors. However, the American People quite-rightly ask you – ‘why not?'” Did you seriously think that you were in a proper position to negotiate the business interests of an entire Country, when your strategic position was nothing more than that of a Weathervane?
Clue Ya: “This is the Twenty-FIRST Century now.” Times have changed.
I think the very first batch of US Presidents were business men too.
George Washington was the richest man in America in his day. Those men participated in the American Revolution primarily based on their business needs. What makes them remarkable is how they all grew along to match the needs of the day and became actual soldiers, politicians and philosophers as needs came up.
I suppose Eisenhower might be close to that, except that he was somewhat of a politician within the Army. Yet he understood filling goals and was quite careful with careless military intervention.
Trump is definitely unique in this day and age. Truly he demonstrated that the US Constitution did put into place some safeguards from the Deep Estate and that enough pissed off people can elect an outsider ( Jackson like). If only we had that in Calimexistan.
George Washington inherited his father’s (and older brother’s) somewhat modest estates. He gained most of his wealth from marriage to the very rich widow Martha Custis who owned five plantations with over 17,000 acres and 300 slaves, not including other investments. However, having worked in surveying, scouting and farming, he was not from the very privileged elite of his day. I have a copy of his signed survey of my family’s farm in Virginia and according to family accounts he was fond of visiting there often as a young man (have no idea if true)
Happy Birthday President Trump!
May you have the best of everything in life, with blessed health.
~Happy Birthday to You,
Happy Birthday to You,
Happy Birthday, “Mr. President” (weren’t ever going to be)
Happy, Happy, Happy! Birthday to You!
And, many more!~”
God shine His face, protection upon you…
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13 KJV
We know!…Mr. President.
Sending our Love and Gratitude. You are amazing! We’re forever grateful!
HaPpY BiThDAy President Trump.
❤️❤️❤️❤️
🙂 So great Tom Homan is being brought back to work with this wonderful Administration!
Border Czar or something like that per PDJT.
Will report directly to President Trump.
Will likely work out of the White House and spend a lot of time at the Border.
Tom Homan is such a passionate supporter of the Wall and a secure Border.
President Trump was going to announce it next week but said he preferred to announce it in this interview.
Homan is “enforcement minded”, and tried to keep the flame alive under prior administrations. Not easy. There were many good officers in the old INS, even though overall nobody would have called the INS effective. Congress underfunded it. The Administration always managed to find a complete idiot to run it. When the DOS was criticized for issuing student visas to the 911 hijackers, they managed to shift (with MSM help) the blame to the INS. When INS S/A Joe Occhipinti went after the big players in New York, he was targeted and imprisoned. Homan has been thru all of the politics and knows what needs to be done.
This just in, Joe Biden is running for president at the behest of foreign powers. When do the investigation, spying, surveillance and entrapment schemes begin?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/26/joe-biden-claims-world-leaders-begged-him-to-run-against-donald-trump/
LMAO 😂
Thanks for posting this interview on CTH. Missed it in real time. Just listened to whole thing.
Several very important points made by PDJT. Iran better not try to close Hormuz, wouldn’t last very long if they tried. Barr and Durham going after the biggest political scandal every—spying on my campaign. Homan as border czar. Working on birthday because loves it. Pelosi a disgrace leading do nothing Dems.
PDJT is a master of the big picture, yet able to delve into specifics on any part. So less reliant on his team for specifics for decisions, just expecting them to execute to his ‘blueprints’. Reagan was also a master of the big picture, but not so much the specifics on any part, hence his preference for ‘check the box’ decision memos from his team.
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, the Trump Prophecy movie is now available to view for free through Prime Video. I watched it for the first time during the wee small hours this morning (under the weather and trouble sleeping). Highly recommended and an excellent reminder of what has been accomplished so far and what God is continuing to do. Let’s roll!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me this is all just theater to draw the media out and start having everyone talking about the spying now, a case they cannot refute and which was ACTUAL foreign meddling (by multiple countries as well)
Am I just looking too deeply into this?
No, C, in my opinion you are directly over the target.
I am reading Victor Davis Hanson’s book called Savior Generals. Just finished the chapter on William Tecumsah Sherman, and how his taking of Atlanta saved Lincoln’s presidency in 1964. Even back then the media was in the crazy democrats pocket. I was amazed to discover our fight today is nothing new and just as dire. How president Trump is being treated is a lot like how Lincoln was treated. God bless them. Next chapter is MacArthur.
Hope you mean 1864 lol. Lincoln was president form March 4, 1861 – April 14, 1865
Happy Birthday, President Trump!
You are loved very much. Best president in my lifetime. Thank you for all you do.
❤❤❤🎂🎂🎂❤❤❤
Now that is effective and funny.
By the afternoon the Wallace branch of Fox is playing the game of ‘see the president wants a do-over’.
No, nothing has change in what he said —they just can’t report without animosity.
The Tom Homan announcement sounded completely impromptu, it was clear that President Trump wanted to take his words back after he said it, but Brian Kilmeade was going to get his answer because he knew he was going to break news even though it placed the President in a pickle having to answer question. Essentially, Fox News will have to “fire” him as a contributor immediately given this news. This is the policy at Fox News once one of their employees are tapped for government work.
However, as for the rest of the interview, it was a haze to me, I was too distracted staring at Ainsley Earhardt, she just looks stunningly beautiful this morning. Wow, just perfection….
Stepping back, surveying the gist of many comments, I am reminded of the Limu Emu, “….he’ll figure it out…”
Fantastic interview.
Our President gets 5 birthday balloons for his effortlessly excellent comments. 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈
And much love for all he does.
