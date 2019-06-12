June 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #874

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🎈 ** 🎈 ** 2 more days to President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈
—– 🇺🇸 —– National Flag Week —– 🇺🇸 —– Flag Day June 14 —– 🇺🇸 —–
Betsy Ross was a seamstress who made clothes for George Washington. In June, 1776, Washington approached her to make the first American flag, and the rest is, well, history.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”The Lord will give strength to His people;
The Lord will bless His people with peace. “🌟 —Psalm 29:11
———–
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team arrived safely back to the WH from NE/Iowa
***Praise: President Trump’s MAGA Team is the Best…strong, resilient, and standing their ground for our nation
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for a successful visit between Pres. Trump and Pres. of Poland (and wife) with a full day of bilat/lunch/meeting/presser/Evening Reception
— AG Barr and Team to withstand against evil while investigating political/gov’t crimes
— for AG Barr, Sec Ross, McGahn, and others regarding House Dems’ subpoenas
— for boomerang treatments on House Dems for acting pompous and theatrical daily.
— continue to befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at So. Border esp at opened gates
(IBWC- Int’l Boundary & Water Commission is unlocking gates in El Paso allowing invasion)
— expose names of all 26 donors who helps invaders reach USA border
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew for their work here in TCTH
—We Will Stay Free
————————————————–
🦅 “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”
(2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸—According to the U.S. Flag Code website, when the American flag is flown at night it must be illuminated; it should never be flown in bad weather; it can only be flown upside down to signal distress; it must be raised quickly and lowered slowly; and no other flag can be placed above it. The flag should be flown during school days in or near every school building.
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday June 12, 2019—–
——————-
Note from me: I apologize for posting wrong time zone on President Trump’s two speeches in Iowa yesterday. Thankfully Sundance put the correct one out in time. What would we do without Sundance…like what what we do without President Trump! Both are invaluable….Love you all! GC
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
A beautiful carrot and stick approach here? The down side for Mexico is perfectly clear for them to see. What happened to Canada’s economy was breathtaking in both the effect and the short time it took for the economic hammer to strike.
Best incentive ever for Mexico to act.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sara Carter on
AG Barr’s Investigation
(audio only 8:27)
LikeLike
Tweet with video.
Wall Tour From The Speedway We Made For Border Patrol – 6/11/19 – (0:34)
—————
—————
Related
Previous (June 11th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/11/june-11th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-873/comment-page-1/#comment-7098521
LikeLike
Tweets with picture showing border wall & gate secure again.
LikeLike
LikeLike
WE WON PATRIOTS, see we patriots blew up our leaders phones and got the gate closed. – Jim Benvie
“Jim Benvie: WE WON PATRIOTS, see we patriots blew up our leaders phones and got the gate closed ! I am so proud of all of you today, blowing up congresses phones as well as the white house too, we got that chain off our beautiful wall and gate, and it is now closed and locked.“
LikeLike
LikeLike
The rest of the videos and tweets below cover the period before the bollard gate was closed.
LikeLike
This whole issue of who owns, controls, has access to the bollard gate and the road it sits on is a little confusing. So I’m just going to post some of the more informative tweets for the time being. Anyone wanting to get more involved, play by play can follow Brian Kolfage and Dustin Stockton’s twitter account. There are too many new tweets (some with duplicate info) to post them all here as it gets too cluttered and confusing. Also, I probably won’t be posting all of the hit piece articles unless there is some useful info in them.
FYI: Brian Kolfage frequently posts the following article for info on who has access to Monument 1. Also, see Jim Benvie’s video posted further below.
Access to border monument sometimes denied by private property owners – 7/21/17 – (KVIA)
https://www.kvia.com/news/border/access-to-border-monument-sometimes-denied-by-private-property-owners/591021715
LikeLike
LikeLike
Tweet with article.
LikeLike
The Border Wall Still Remains Locked Open By The Government – 6/11/19 – (10:32) – (Jim Benvie)
2:09 – Now, what’s going on here. What’s happening right now.
Number 1, when we had this gate closed, we never officially locked it. One of the things that is coming out in the press from the International Boundary Water Commission is that this get was locked. I can tell you officially that WeBuildTheWall never locked this gate.
They opened the gate and they moved it over and they put the padlock on it. There’s the padlock right there.
So the other think you’re going to hear is that they wanted the gate to be moved back… I believe it was like the size of a bathtub. So what we’re disputing here guys is the size of a bathtub.
2:58 – Now, keep in mind the real dispute here is … there’s Mexico … and of course here’s the United States.
The real dispute here guys is that… Does America care about it’s national security? Do we care about our borders? Is it the responsibility of federal agencies to defend our borders and secure our borders? Because all we’ve ever heard for the last couple years is that “Oh America would have a border wall if they just had the money to pay for it.
So now America builds a wall, builds a big wall that’s literally an amazing accomplishment… an area, like I said, VIP 300,000 dollars a day **** off the cartel, and then here we are…
4:16 – The reality here guys is this. This was Border Patrol’s wall. Now the idea here was to give Border Patrol control of this gate so that they could open it and close it whenever they wanted to and use this area however they needed to use it at their judgment.
This was built for them, this was designed with what they wanted in mind, but we have a small little area here that is disputed as far as property goes.
4:43 – Now we know the property belongs to the U.S. Government, but the question is why would the U.S. Government fight a wall for U.S. national security because of the ACLU making a demand.
7:36 – So just a rerun of the facts. We did not lock the gate. The gate was closed but we did not lock it. They, being the IBWC, they opened the gate. They locked the gate open…
Secondly, the area of property that’s being disputed here is the size of a medium sized bathtub.
LikeLike
Tweet with aerial picture focusing on entrance, Monument 1 and lower portion of wall.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Tweet with article.
A Flood of Allegations Against Agency in Charge of Rio Grande – 10/2/09 – (The Texas Observer)
“Spying on employees, altering federal documents, giving yourself (or a friend) a pay raise…Just another day at the office at the International Boundary and Water Commission, according to its former general counsel.”
Continued: https://www.texasobserver.org/a-flood-of-allegations-against-agency-in-charge-of-rio-grande/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Tweet with more video footage of illegals going around wall. – 6/11/19 – (1:00)
This Is How Easy It Is And They Come With Luggage
LikeLike
Tweet with video. (Clip identifier: Red & black shirt on first illegal crossing.)
LikeLike
Tweet with picture.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Lol. Biden and Avenatti both stole the “Make America America Again” from Scott Baio’s 2016 RNC Convention speech . 😁😅🤣
LikeLike
https://www.ktsm.com/border-report/international-commission-says-gate-on-border-barrier-will-remain-open-until-permit-is-issued/2069604059
https://action.aclu.org/send-message/nm-tell-ibwc-no-private-border-walls-public-land
If you notice, though he closed the gate @4:40 he moved the heavy locking pin (never touches it again) but could not slide @4:48 the locking bar and he never padlocked the gate FatMan gives up @4:59. If you look @4:26 you see the piece attached to the solid pole, where the bar slides into (no way did he move the bar into the slot but also @ 2:51 you see the bar n slot in the open gate but pay attention to the other end of the gate @2:55 you see the GATE has a DOUBLE locking system. What you are seeing is the other end of the gate; which has a sliding bar and heavy locking pin and padlock space. He did not even close that side. If you want more info about (I had never heard of this govt entity) IWBC=International Water Border Commission go here~~> https://www.ibwc.gov/home.html IWBC=International Water Border Commission has poor environmental record.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://www.ktsm.com/border-report/international-commission-says-gate-on-border-barrier-will-remain-open-until-permit-is-issued/2069604059
https://action.aclu.org/send-message/nm-tell-ibwc-no-private-border-walls-public-land
PrezMan sic the good guys on the IWBC and ACLU
LikeLike
LikeLike