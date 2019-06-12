June 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #874

Posted on June 12, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to June 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #874

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🎈 ** 🎈 ** 2 more days to President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈

    —– 🇺🇸 —– National Flag Week —– 🇺🇸 —– Flag Day June 14 —– 🇺🇸 —–
    Betsy Ross was a seamstress who made clothes for George Washington. In June, 1776, Washington approached her to make the first American flag, and the rest is, well, history.
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”The Lord will give strength to His people;
    The Lord will bless His people with peace. “🌟 —Psalm 29:11
    ———–
    ***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team arrived safely back to the WH from NE/Iowa
    ***Praise: President Trump’s MAGA Team is the Best…strong, resilient, and standing their ground for our nation
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for a successful visit between Pres. Trump and Pres. of Poland (and wife) with a full day of bilat/lunch/meeting/presser/Evening Reception
    — AG Barr and Team to withstand against evil while investigating political/gov’t crimes
    — for AG Barr, Sec Ross, McGahn, and others regarding House Dems’ subpoenas
    — for boomerang treatments on House Dems for acting pompous and theatrical daily.
    — continue to befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at So. Border esp at opened gates
    (IBWC- Int’l Boundary & Water Commission is unlocking gates in El Paso allowing invasion)
    — expose names of all 26 donors who helps invaders reach USA border
    — number of invaders be diminished
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew for their work here in TCTH
    —We Will Stay Free
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”
    (2017 Inaugural Address)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸—According to the U.S. Flag Code website, when the American flag is flown at night it must be illuminated; it should never be flown in bad weather; it can only be flown upside down to signal distress; it must be raised quickly and lowered slowly; and no other flag can be placed above it. The flag should be flown during school days in or near every school building.
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday June 12, 2019—–
    ——————-
    Note from me: I apologize for posting wrong time zone on President Trump’s two speeches in Iowa yesterday. Thankfully Sundance put the correct one out in time. What would we do without Sundance…like what what we do without President Trump! Both are invaluable….Love you all! GC

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply
    • clr says:
      June 12, 2019 at 12:35 am

      A beautiful carrot and stick approach here? The down side for Mexico is perfectly clear for them to see. What happened to Canada’s economy was breathtaking in both the effect and the short time it took for the economic hammer to strike.
      Best incentive ever for Mexico to act.

      Like

      Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Like

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Sara Carter on
    AG Barr’s Investigation
    (audio only 8:27)

    Like

    Reply
  14. Stillwater says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Tweet with video.

    Wall Tour From The Speedway We Made For Border Patrol – 6/11/19 – (0:34)

    —————
    —————
    Related
    Previous (June 11th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/11/june-11th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-873/comment-page-1/#comment-7098521

    Like

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Like

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Lol. Biden and Avenatti both stole the “Make America America Again” from Scott Baio’s 2016 RNC Convention speech . 😁😅🤣

    Like

    Reply
  20. hard masada says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:30 am


    https://www.ktsm.com/border-report/international-commission-says-gate-on-border-barrier-will-remain-open-until-permit-is-issued/2069604059
    https://action.aclu.org/send-message/nm-tell-ibwc-no-private-border-walls-public-land
    If you notice, though he closed the gate @4:40 he moved the heavy locking pin (never touches it again) but could not slide @4:48 the locking bar and he never padlocked the gate FatMan gives up @4:59. If you look @4:26 you see the piece attached to the solid pole, where the bar slides into (no way did he move the bar into the slot but also @ 2:51 you see the bar n slot in the open gate but pay attention to the other end of the gate @2:55 you see the GATE has a DOUBLE locking system. What you are seeing is the other end of the gate; which has a sliding bar and heavy locking pin and padlock space. He did not even close that side. If you want more info about (I had never heard of this govt entity) IWBC=International Water Border Commission go here~~> https://www.ibwc.gov/home.html IWBC=International Water Border Commission has poor environmental record.

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s