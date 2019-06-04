Tuesday June 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Tale Of Three Cities
In Thessalonica Paul reasoned out of the Scriptures for three sabbath days with men who were unwilling to be convinced (Acts 17:1-9). The bigotry of these Thessalonians not only kept them in spiritual darkness, but it moved them to bitter opposition to the truth, so that they persecuted Paul and Silas and even followed them to Berea, stirring people up against them.
Bigotry has the same effect today. Let us never close our minds so as to keep error out, for in doing so we will only shut new light out and close old errors in. Moreover, it is but a small step from shutting out new light from God’s Word to engaging in bitter opposition against it.
The Athenians went to the other extreme. They lost interest in what was old and clamored only to hear new things (Acts 17:21). Yet when Paul came to them with the good news of the gospel of grace, some “mocked” while others, more polite, said: “We will hear thee again of this matter,” and turned away (Verse 32).
The Athenian spirit too is still rife today. Many are constantly giving up the old and looking for something new, sure that the latest fashions, the latest statistics and the latest advice must be best. This is why the New Evangelicalism has gained so many followers in our day.
Significantly, the story of the noble Bereans falls between those of the Thessalonians and the Athenians in our Bibles. These Bereans possessed true spiritual greatness. They gave man’s word respectful consideration, whether old or new, but then subjected it to careful examination in the light of the Word of God. They received Paul’s word, we read, with open minds, and then “searched the Scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Verse 11). For this God called them “noble.” They were the spiritual aristocracy of their day.
May God help us to be neither “Thessalonians” nor “Athenians,” but true Bereans. If we follow men we drift on a sea of human speculation, for men disagree on the most vital issues. Only as we stand on the infallible, unchangeable Word of God can we be sure that we have the truth.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-tale-of-three-cities/
Acts 17:1 Now when they had passed through Amphipolis and Apollonia, they came to Thessalonica, where was a synagogue of the Jews:
2 And Paul, as his manner was, went in unto them, and three sabbath days reasoned with them out of the scriptures,
3 Opening and alleging, that Christ must needs have suffered, and risen again from the dead; and that this Jesus, whom I preach unto you, is Christ.
4 And some of them believed, and consorted with Paul and Silas; and of the devout Greeks a great multitude, and of the chief women not a few.
5 But the Jews which believed not, moved with envy, took unto them certain lewd fellows of the baser sort, and gathered a company, and set all the city on an uproar, and assaulted the house of Jason, and sought to bring them out to the people.
6 And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also;
7 Whom Jason hath received: and these all do contrary to the decrees of Caesar, saying that there is another king, one Jesus.
8 And they troubled the people and the rulers of the city, when they heard these things.
9 And when they had taken security of Jason, and of the other, they let them go.
Acts 17:21 (For all the Athenians and strangers which were there spent their time in nothing else, but either to tell, or to hear some new thing.)
Acts 17:32 And when they heard of the resurrection of the dead, some mocked: and others said, We will hear thee again of this matter.
Acts 17:11 These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.
Not only is Japan in its biggest Naval buildup since WWII but it has just created its first Marine unit since WWII. The 1500 strong was used in its introduction to recapture a Japanese island held by an unnamed enemy. Among the speakers at their introduction was the Japanese Vice Minister of Defense, Tomohiro Yamamoto. Think that ‘unnamed enemy’ might be getting some itchy feelings?
n the other side of the coin China’s looking at an official state holiday to celebrate the end of WWII. The more things change…
It’s about time Japan defended their own country rather than depend on our government.
It makes their neighbors antsy as Marine forces have a distinct offensive role to but with China advancing on Japanese-claimed outlying islands its primary use is obvious. Those fears by other Asian nations has kept the US as Japan ‘s primary defense.
I’m hoping Japan opens up an Asian ‘mutual defense’ group. I think that WWII’s far enough back in many minds and the aggressiveness of China has made many Asian nations itchy. The Spratly’s may be the key that jells Asian resolve.
Border Wall funds will now be available thanks to this judge
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/judge-house-dems-lawsuit-trump-emergency-military-funds-border-wall
This morning I was watching Lou Dobbs as he outlined how our federal legal bureaucracy is slow walking any investigations into its own internal corruption. He expressed his dismay that nothing meaningful has happened. That nothing has happened just signaled to me that nothing meaningful will happen because the federal bureaucracy will protect itself—even if that means covering up deep state corruption—at all costs. I couldn’t help thinking that we are a lot closer to losing our country than we might have thought.
When you think just how corrupt and arrogant our law enforcement bureaucracy is showing itself to be and then compare that with the Democrat Party’s drift into Fascism along with the Republican Party’s continued accommodation of business oligarchs’ demands for open borders and lax enforcement of illegal immigration, it’s hard not to conclude that our nation’s fate, the freedom and liberty that we have always taken for granted . . . is now in deep peril.
If the national values that underscore and support freedom and liberty change—and formidable forces are together working to achieve just that goal—then the nation that we know and love will simply change into something else—something unrecognizable.
