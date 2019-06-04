June 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #866

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Praying for President Trump and Team in UK — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
Potus and Flotus has represented us very well yesterday (Monday)
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”Though an army may encamp against me, My heart shall not fear;” 🌟
Psalms 27:3a
————-
***Praise: Potus & Flotus arrived safely and had a very good first day in UK
***Praise: President Trump used ‘God’ twice in his State Dinner speech
***Praise: A DC fed judge rejected House Dems’ effort to block Trump from carrying out his plan to reprogram billions of dollars for WALL, agreeing with WH admin that court can’t be involved in this fight
***Praise: Mueller’s ‘Star Witness’ George Nader Indicted on Child Porn Charges.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s trip around UK–protection, peace
— the Brit counterparts be fair, maintain peace and respect
— Tuesday in UK–safety and peace during: Bilat with PM May, meeting with Amer/Brit business leaders, hosting dinner at Ambass home
— AG Barr and Team to find ways to drain the swamp
— Congress change and pass proper immigration laws to solve border crisis and America’s national security
— Dims Presidential Candidates to continue to be befuddled
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China, Iran, and Maduro to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— for victims of Friday Shooting in Virginia Beach
— for Treepers in poor health or have financial problems–comfort, healing and solutions
— We Are Born Free
————————————————–
🦅 “A strong and independent United Kingdom, like a strong and independent United States, is truly a blessing on the world.” (6-3-19-State Dinner in UK)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday June 4, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Time to bring back the sideshows ,
here are two freaks that will be needing a job !
Yikes. That’s BRUTAL!
I seriously pity the miserable leftists. They just can’t feel the joy I feel. I sleep in the daytime and work at night. Monday afternoon I got up, put on the coffee, turned on the tv and almost speed myself laughing at President Trump calling Kahn a stone cold loser, and terrible like DeBlasio but only half his height. Comedy gold! A short time later my President stood in Buckingham palace saying that our rights come from God. He cracked me up and almost made me happy cry all in a few hours. Thank you God for President Trump!
Amen !
I used to pity the leftists for those same reasons…but not any more.
They are hateful, cruel, brutal……their extreme love of money have wiped out the chances of having Godly joy. they are so in deep that they are so blind to anything good.
Thank God, President Trump still ask us to pray for him!! He knows how important prayers are…ans the joy that comes with it.
MAGA
Foreman Mike with Sunday Night Wall Update – IT’S FINISHED – 6/2/19 – (0:57)
“Foreman Mike with a wall update and a BIG thank you! The first Section is DONE, but we’re just getting started…there’s a lot more border to cover.“
Tweet w/ video: https://twitter.com/TheAmandaShea/status/1135561684368728064
– Foreman Mike with WeBuildTheWall. Off in the distance, the most violent city in the country of Mexico, Juarez. 1,280 murders last year. In the foreground, WeBuildTheWall’s first half mile completed from the Rio Grande, due west, up 31% grade. The wall is up.
– We want to thank everybody for the donation. We’ve cut off 19 trails. We have great people here. The dedication, we couldn’t get them to stop working.
– As you can tell, the voice might be hoarse. It was loud dusty and dirty. Still currently about 96 degrees out with the sun going down.
– Additionally, on top of fencing the panel placement today, we got another 500 feet of concrete to the highway which is coming up for the Border Patrol.
Related
Yesterday’s (June 3rd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/03/june-3rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-865/comment-page-1/#comment-7075233
Tweet w/ picture of final panels of border wall being installed.
Foreman Mike: Monday Morning Update – 6/3/19 – (1:42)
– June 3, 2019. Our Monday morning update.
– This is Foreman Mike with WeBuildTheWall, Fisher Industries, Jobe Concrete and our favorite suppliers.
– Just want to let you know that the gate is being installed to the Rio Grande Dam, which will completely seal off this critical half a mile.
– Over the course of the last 10 days we’ve had zero crossings due to the wall being placed by Fisher Industries and Jobe Concrete
– Additionally, we’ve already got 1,100 feet of concrete poured in the last 24 hours coming up the mountain. We expect to have the speedway for the DHS and Homeland Security complete up to the top of the wall by Wednesday, Thursday at the latest.
– We’ve got to talk about a couple of things. It’s been brought to our attention that we have some fake media producing fake stories that DHS, Homeland Security, etc. do not believe in this wall; that it’s, according to the Governor of New Mexico, nonsense. This is entirely untrue.
– We have had at least a minimum of 100 agents, section chiefs, federal people, the DC gang, Water Commission; everybody is out here in full support of this effort.
– We have cut off, as I’ve said again, 19 major footpaths in one half a mile. So don’t listen to the fake news. This is a reality. It is happening. We’re stopping the cartels. We’re stopping the human trafficking right here, right now.
Amazing. Congratulations and thank you!
Stillwater: Thanks again for your great effort! I stayed up just to see your postings!
This is a video of our steel bollards being cut in the factory – 6/3/19 – (0:27)
“Brian Kolfage: This is a video of our steel bollards being cut in the factory the peoples wall built with USA steel :] “
First section down and many more to go! Let’s Keep this Project Going! – 6/2/19 – (48:54)
Short speeches by different team members and ribbon cutting ceremony at the wall. (WeBuildTheWall livestream)
Kris Kobach gave examples of American history on how private industry that built the American West. And sometimes you have private action standing along side government action.
0:50 – Dustin Stockton
2:18 – Kris Kobach. Shared that had been on his mind a lot over the last 6 months. (Ezekiel 22:30)
12:00 – Brian Kolfage
16:34/19:36 – Tommy Fisher
27:17 – Questions by media.
33:53 – Ribbon cutting ceremony.
39:11 – A lot of people who donated didn’t have a lot of money. We took over 2 million dollars in donations from 5 dollar denominations.
40:26 – We have made a list of every single land owner on the US border.
40:41 – Currently, we have about 10 properties in the pipeline after this.
Tweet with picture.
Privately funded border wall in Sunland Park complete, says construction company – 6/3/19 – (4News)
https://cbs4local.com/news/local/privately-funded-border-wall-in-sunland-park-complete-says-construction-company
– – – – – – –
Border Wall Construction Progress – 5/28/29 – (1:08:46)
Foreman Mike discusses details of the border wall system I haven’t heard elsewhere. (Most of the good info is given by foreman Mike while they waiting in the vehicle.)
Kris Kobach give his talk later at the wall but the audio isn’t complete.
(Filmed by Conservative Anthony of Border News Network)
26:07/26:13 – Foreman Mike Fury: We’re actually using a superior grade metal instead of the normal steel. We’re using a higher grade of steel and the effectiveness is 75 year life; not 25 like everybody else is placing. We’ve got a little bit further too as far as reinforcing. We use 2, 1 inch pieces of hardened rebar that even if they get through the outside casing, then they have to get through the concrete, then they have to get through the rebar. Because we’re also filling the bollards 10 feet. So 3 feet above the ground.
– There’s absolutely no way on the planet that we won’t know that they’re coming or there. Also because of the fiber optics we put into the ground, it resonates in 47 feet in every direction. It can tell the difference between a rabbit, a human, a small vehicle, a truck. It’s just amazing what we’re doing. We’re giving them state of the art wall. The best you could possibly get.
27:20 – We’re installing the most advanced sensor system on the planet currently available and it resonates 47 feet in every direction. So when someone, let’s say a human or a truck shows up, it will also be able to tell the difference if it’s a truck, and animal, a human, and it’ll automatically alert Border Patrol and Customs and gives them an advanced warning system prior to them even getting to the wall.
27:52 – We’ve got some visual and audio deterrents that will also activate upon that.
28:08 – You’re getting the most advanced fiber optic technology you can possibly have along with automated lighting, backup systems, camera systems. The electronic and Wi-fi systems we’re putting in so DHS, IBWC and the Border; this is going to be the state of the art package.
28:31 – We’re also going a little bit further with WeBuildTheWall with Tommy Fisher and Fisher Industries. They’ve done an exceptional job. Army Corps of Engineers said we could not negotiate a 31 degree mountain; well, by Wednesday night we’ll be at the top of the mountain. We’ve reduced over 180,000 cubic yards of fill in a week. We’ve taken two mountains completely away; built the drive line, have everything at twelve to twelve and a half percent prior to going up to 31% grade of the mountain.
30:13 – We have the ability in place, on flat ground, to do a mile a day. This was our test on the worst terrain.
30:53 – My name is Mike Fury(?). I’m the Director of Construction Operations for WeBuildTheWall.
31:51 – We’ve already got 1,700 feet placed in the last 48 hours. We are testing with 6 machines. We are preparing to bring 30 machines to the project which will let us put 1 mile per day of bollard fencing and wall and fiber optics in the ground.
33:00 – This is the test to fill in all of the spots that the cartels use for drug trafficking and human trafficking.
33:29 – If you’ve ever watched a Bugs Bunny movie, we literally started construction last Sunday. I showed up Wednesday before construction started for pre-construction meetings and preparations. They had army helicopters that you can’t hear them, you can feel the wind, they were above us when they turn the lights on it was like a Bugs Bunny movie. There were hundreds of people running in every direction. The property owner is 85 years old, he’s a combat pilot, he’s properties, he’s terrified, he will not go from building to building on the property without carrying a weapon.
42:05 – Chris Kobach
44:05 – Chris Kobach explains the geography as it relates to Monument 1.
Cartel threatens those building our wall, and we found the cartels lookout – 6/2/19 – (6:48)
(Brian Kolfage)
LikeLike
Stillwater: Again, thank you for posting such great uplifting news about We Build The Wall’s project #1 progress!
It brings us back the great memories I have from working in New Mexico back in the late 1970s!
Poor Mike losing his voice! But the wall can now speak for him!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweets
So, not only has it happened but Russia is in communication with the Trump admin about it. Very wise and looks like conflict between the US and Russia on this issue will be avoided – Good!
Not to defend Russia, but after reading President Trump’s tweet about the British news source being CNN, I can’t help but wonder if Russia has been listening to fake media, as well.
Secretary of State Pompeo is overseas for an Entrepreneurs conference. He has also been meeting with the press. Very interesting how he is treated by the various country’s press. I must say that even the snarkiest interviewer was still more polite and tolerable than most of the US press.
In each interview he discusses US foreign policy and deftly handles “gotcha” questions.
Highlights from Pompeo’s interview with press from the Netherlands:
1) Discussing Huawei and what may happen if the Netherlands does business with them, Pompeo is asked if there would be consequences for the Netherlands in that case. Pompeo answered
“Well, I think the people of Netherlands’ information will be less secure. I think that’s the fundamental consequence. The United States too has made pretty clear that our information, we’ll permit that it only go across networks that we trust, that we have confidence in. And so we’ll have to make decisions given how other countries proceed, decisions about where and how American information can be shared across those networks.
QUESTION: So it will affect the cooperation between, for example, our intelligence services?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Well, we don’t know how different countries will proceed. I am confident. We have worked together. I ran the Central Intelligence Agency. I watched the close relationship we had with our European counterparts, including our counterpart – counterparts here in the Netherlands. I’m confident we’ll be able to work through this in a way that permits us to continue our close cooperation.”
Pompeo was most diplomatic re: consequences, pointing out the most obvious consequences would not imposed by the US but would be the result of their own choices. I find this most interesting because of the comment about information traveling on secured networks between European intelligence agencies. Evidently, we do so with more than just “Five Eyes”.
2) Pompeo was then asked about the Russian pipelines to Europe and answered that it was unwise of Europe to depend on Russia, based on Russia’s passed behavior. Next part I loved –
“QUESTION: Is there a risk of sanctions against Dutch companies if they —
SECRETARY POMPEO: I never talk about sanctions before we do them.
QUESTION: Can you exclude it from Dutch companies perhaps?
SECRETARY POMPEO: I never talk about sanctions before we do them.
QUESTION: Another topic…”
Pompey…so cool, calm and composed under pressure!
https://www.state.gov/secretary-of-state-michael-r-pompeo-with-fons-lambie-of-rtl-nederlands/
From the same interview on Monday as linked above:
Interviewer first admits that the Netherlands is not meeting its NATO commitments and then asks if there will be consequences if they do not meet their pledge?
Pompeo replies: Well, the most important consequence is that the people of the Netherlands will be less secure, and the people of the Netherlands won’t have the resources committed to their own security that they need to…
Interviewer whines: But it’s far out of reach, the numbers right now…
Pompeo: They need to do so (my paraphrase) and continues “No, I just think anytime a country doesn’t step up and do what it commits to do, it diminishes the capacity for an organization like NATO to perform its fundamental mission.”
Pompeo emphasizes that the US has contributed more than its fair share and been deeply committed to NATO. Yes, we have! They need to step up for their own defense!
Maybe the next federal judge that calls border walls unconstitutional needs to get Seth Riched.
And the next one gets his wife Seth Riched. And then the kids.
Then maybe once we can play ball again on the north side, we can stop getting bullied by that hellhole backwater on the south side.
I have confidence in Barr. Have read his interview with CBS where he identified how Mueller, friend of 30 years, hung Barr out to dry. I think Mueller is in the former friend camp of Barr. How can it not be so? What friend does that, and also places the pres in jeopardy–with no basis even. Not even a shred of basis. Worse, the ostensible basis was conjured up out of illegalities. Mueller has to be a fraud in Barr’s eyes now.
ICYMI…
Joe DiGenova on
Schiff, Warner, Uranium One, etc…
(8:46 audio only)
Expedite. Now there’s a word you don’t see too often when discussing our System. Guess it can happen when you know the right people.
“FBI General Counsel James Baker had instructed “FBI officials to expedite the release of FBI investigative material to Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall in August 2016. Kendall and the FBI’s top lawyer discussed specifically quickly obtaining the “302” report of the FBI/DOJ interview of Mrs. Clinton.”
From Sundance twitter,,,
LikeLiked by 4 people
So True….so thankful we left England and started a new country here in America.
From Sundance’s twitter:
Pattern of lying on his job is clear. He should no longer be considered an “expert”
A2 says:
June 3, 2019 at 7:55 pm
Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on the 30th Anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre which is today:
On June 4, we honor the heroic protest movement of the Chinese people that ended on June 4, 1989, when the Chinese Communist Party leadership sent tanks into Tiananmen Square to violently repress peaceful demonstrations calling for democracy, human rights, and an end to rampant corruption. The hundreds of thousands of protesters who gathered in Beijing and in other cities around China suffered grievously in pursuit of a better future for their country. The number of dead is still unknown. We express our deep sorrow to the families still grieving their lost loved ones, including the courageous Tiananmen Mothers, who have never stopped seeking accountability, despite great personal risk. The events of thirty years ago still stir our conscience, and the conscience of freedom-loving people around the world.
Over the decades that followed, the United States hoped that China’s integration into the international system would lead to a more open, tolerant society. Those hopes have been dashed. China’s one-party state tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights whenever it serves its interests. Today, Chinese citizens have been subjected to a new wave of abuses, especially in Xinjiang, where the Communist Party leadership is methodically attempting to strangle Uighur culture and stamp out the Islamic faith, including through the detention of more than one million members of Muslim minority groups. Even as the party builds a powerful surveillance state, ordinary Chinese citizens continue to seek to exercise their human rights, organize independent unions, pursue justice through the legal system, and simply express their views, for which many are punished, jailed, and even tortured.
We salute the heroes of the Chinese people who bravely stood up thirty years ago in Tiananmen Square to demand their rights. Their exemplary courage has served as an inspiration to future generations calling for freedom and democracy around the world, beginning with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of communism in Eastern Europe in the months that followed.
We urge the Chinese government to make a full, public accounting of those killed or missing to give comfort to the many victims of this dark chapter of history. Such a step would begin to demonstrate the Communist Party’s willingness to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. We call on China to release all those held for seeking to exercise these rights and freedoms, halt the use of arbitrary detention, and reverse counterproductive policies that conflate terrorism with religious and political expression. China’s own constitution stipulates that all power belongs to the people. History has shown that nations are stronger when governments are responsive to their citizens, respect the rule of law, and uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms.
https://www.state.gov/on-the-30th-anniversary-of-tiananmen-square/
Thousands sign petitions against extradition bill at 90 Hong Kong schools – including city leader Carrie Lam’s alma mater St Francis Canossian College
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3012119/petitions-against-extradition-bill-80-hong-kong-schools
Tiananmen at 30: Examining the Evolution of Repression in China
“Please join the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission for a congressional hearing hosted by the House Foreign Affairs Committee titled “Tiananmen at 30: Examining the Evolution of Repression in China.”
In 1989, citizens in China from all walks of life participated in demonstrations that swept throughout the country including Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The peaceful demonstrators called upon the Chinese government to eliminate corruption, accelerate economic and political reform, and protect human rights, particularly the freedoms of expression and assembly. The government’s violent suppression of the demonstrations, its ongoing censorship of any public discussion of Tiananmen and the failure to allow a public accounting of what happened in June 1989, have had far-reaching consequences for Chinese society and U.S.-China relations. On the 30th anniversary of the pro-democracy protests, the hearing will review the events in China in 1989, the aspirations of the “Tiananmen generation,” and the censorship and lack of accountability by the Chinese government. Witnesses will also examine the ways the legacy of Tiananmen has contributed to the evolution of repression in China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and offer recommendations on how U.S. policy can effectively support the people of China.
The hearing will be livestreamed on the CECC’s YouTube Channel.”
The Tiananmen massacre 30 years on: Why modern China remains Orwellian
4 June 2019
Thirty years ago, China’s Communist Party regime revealed, yet again, its true character when it turned its guns on the people and sent in its tanks to crush peaceful pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square…
Read more here:
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/06/04/tiananmen-massacre-30-years-modern-china-remains-orwellian/
From another interview Pompeo did Monday while in Europe with Sinclair media:
https://www.state.gov/secretary-of-state-michael-r-pompeo-with-james-rosen-of-sinclair-tv/
QUESTION: In a recent interview, you spoke of, quote, the “evil” that emanates from the Islamic Republic. Do you regard Iran as an evil regime?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Yes.
QUESTION: Let’s turn to North Korea…
I think his short answers on some subjects are just funny. He answers Yes or No and then is comfortable in silence, comfortable not rambling on. Leaves the interviewer a little stunned for a moment and then they realize it is futile and change the subject.
In the beginning of the interview, Pompeo discussed the comment about the new, upcoming ME peace proposal and how it was taken out of context which was interesting to me.
Lastly, the interviewer tries to stir up trouble and get a good gotcha question in by asking about President Trump & tweeting:
QUESTION: … How then can you regard it as a viable or tenable way of governing, particularly in the administration of something as sensitive as foreign policy, when you have at the top of the structure in which you operate a chief executive who is prone to making rather sharp shifts in policy via a single tweet which comes as a total surprise to the officials and officers beneath him? How can that be a sound way of running things?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Yeah, I haven’t seen that. I’ve now been working with President Trump for two years and a handful of months. I have no doubt about what the President has directed me and the State Department to do, or in my previous role as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency I always had a very, very clear understanding of what he was working on. I know you all read the tweets. I get the chance to talk to him. I get a chance to work alongside him. I get a chance to actually hear how he’s thinking about a particular problem set. He’s a great leader in that sense. You talk about my time in the military. He says, “Mike, here’s one of – here’s the outcome I’m looking for you to achieve, here are three boundaries, here are – here’s the outlines of the freedom that you have to go achieve that outcome.” And then he says, “Mike, go turn your team loose to go deliver that outcome for the American people.” It’s actually very consistent with the way that I think good units, good businesses, good military organizations operate.
That last answer is a Great answer and is consistent with an interview when Pompeo was head of the CIA when the interviewer and Panetta tried to paint President Trump as not being able to understand Intelligence Reports & needing special handling by Pompeo as well trying to paint President Trump as ignorant of international relation consequences when he tweets. Pompeo explains that they are wrong and how President Trump knows exactly what he is doing. Amazing to me to think that Panetta thinks that the POTUS is supposed to line up with the Panetta’s/staff’s plan and messaging v. POTUS setting the agenda and the rest of the staff lining up with that.
Panetta also paints a picture, assuming that President Trump is irrational, needs a check on his twitter from his staff.
Pompeo leaves no doubt that Panetta and his POTUS got us in the mess we are so how much are Panetta’s preferences?
Why does Panetta think there is not a strategy?
