Shine on you crazy diamond….
RIP Tim Conway – Story Here
The hands on the clock has faded many memories but looking back at these clips you’ve posted brightens them back up to a shine. Tim Conway still lives on in my mind and still cracks me up. Looking back I recall two other skilled comics, Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca. Sid Caesar’s scene in “Its a Mad Mad Mad World” when a fire breaks out in the basement of a hardware store, is a classic. It maybe out there, I didn’t check. But it would be worth a search if it is. Thank you Mr. Tim for all the happy hours you put in our hearts..
49Perry,
It starts at 1:00 in this video…:)
Thanks, its been a long day, got up at 4am to drive a close friend to the ER. It all worked out for the best.
Thanks for sharing this Tim Conway video. No one can compete with his gift of making people laugh so hard it brought tears to your eyes. No one could resist his antics. A once in a lifetime gift to all.
Tim Conway was such a treasure…as was Doris Day who died recently. Makes you wish for the greatness in moral character the stars of yesterday displayed (sigh)….
One of my favorites:
CARRY ON MR. PARKER…. your next duty assignment will be, without a doubt, to your liking sir….
THANK YOU for every second you shared your God given talents with us
SEMPER FI
Treehouse Poet Laureate
