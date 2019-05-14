President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House (Video and Transcript)…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers remarks to the press as he departs the White House for an energy policy speech in Louisiana. The president answered multiple questions about current events including China, Bill Barr, John Durham, Iran, Don Jr., and immigration. [Video and transcript below]
.
[Transcript] 11:21 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: So, the economy is doing very well by every measure. We’re having probably the greatest economy that we’ve had anywhere, anytime, in the history of our country.
We’re having a little squabble with China because we’ve been treated very unfairly for many, many decades — for, actually, a long time. And it should have been handled a long time ago, and it wasn’t. And we’ll handle it now.
I think it’s going to be — I think it’s going to turn out extremely well. We’re at a very strong position. We are the piggy bank that everybody likes to take advantage of, or take from. And we can’t let that happen anymore.
We’ve been losing, for many years, anywhere from $300 billion to $500 billion a year with China and trade with China. We can’t let that happen.
The relationship I have with President Xi is extraordinary. It’s, really, very good. But he’s for China and I’m for the USA, and it’s very simple.
We are, again, in a very, very strong position. They want to make a deal. It could absolutely happen. But, in the meantime, a lot of money is being made by the United States, and a lot of strength is being shown. This has never happened to China before.
Our economy is fantastic; theirs is not so good. We’ve gone up trillions and trillions of dollars since the election; they’ve gone way down since my election.
So, that’s the way it is. That’s the way it stands. We’re going to do very well.
Yeah.
Q Mr. President, are you confident that there will be no recession while you’re in office?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you never can say that, but we’re doing very well. We’re doing — I think we probably have the greatest economy that we’ve ever had.
The employment numbers came out. As you know, they’re record levels in almost every category: African American — the best in history, if you take a look; Hispanic American, the best in history. Yesterday, Asian American numbers came in; they are the lowest in history — the history of our country. Women — I think in 61 years, and soon that will be historic, too.
So that we are doing — and as far as employment numbers, we have the most people working today in the United States than we’ve ever had before. Almost 160 million people. So it’s really good.
Q Mr. President, trade talks collapsed with China. Would you describe it —
THE PRESIDENT: You got a machine over there.
Q Have trade talks collapsed with China? Would you describe it like that?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I wouldn’t. We have a very good dialogue. We have a dialogue going. It’ll always continue. But we made a deal with China. It was a deal that was a very good deal. It had to be a good deal; otherwise, we’re not making it. Because we’ve been down so low in trade — and other Presidents should’ve done this a long time ago — we can’t just make a new deal. And I told that to President Xi.
But we had a deal that was very close, and then they broke it. They really did. I mean, more than just — more than renegotiate, they really broke it. So we can’t have that happen.
Q Mr. President, did you ask the Attorney General to launch a probe into the Russia investigation?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I didn’t ask him to do that.
Q Did you know he was going to do it?
THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t know it. I didn’t know it. But I think it’s a great thing that he did it. I saw it last night. And they want to look at how that whole hoax got started. It was a hoax. And even Mueller — not a friend of mine — even Bob Mueller came out: “No collusion.” And he had 18 people that didn’t like Donald Trump. They were Hillary Clinton fans. They contributed, many of them, to Hillary Clinton. They came out. It was the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the people of this country.
And you know what? I am so proud of our Attorney General, that he is looking into it. I think it’s great. I did not know about it. No.
Q Mr. President, were you surprised by the Chinese retaliation, sir? You tweeted they “should not retaliate,” and then they did.
THE PRESIDENT: No, no, no. I wasn’t surprised. But you have to understand they do $600 billion, meaning we buy $600 billion and they buy $100 billion. We have all the advantage. It’s a very small factor for us. And we have a much bigger economy now. You know, since my election, we’ve gone up so much. We have a much bigger economy than China. But if you take a look, $600 [DEL: million :DEL] [billion] versus $100 [DEL: million :DEL] [billion]. It’s a different world.
Q Mr. President, (inaudible) $100 billion in additional tariffs, then?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re looking at that very strongly. About the $325 billion — we’re looking at it very strongly.
David.
Q Mr. President, did you tell DHS to round up immigrant families?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know anything about that. I read that. It’s probably fake news. But I read that this morning. I don’t know anything about it.
Q Mr. President, why is it unfair? Why is it unfair, sir, for Don Jr. to be subpoenaed if he’s pulled out of testifying twice?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know, it’s really a tough situation because my son spent, I guess, over 20 hours testifying about something that Mueller said was 100 percent okay. And now they want him to testify again. I don’t know why. I have no idea why, but it seems very unfair to me.
Q Mr. President, are you planning to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East in response to Iran?
THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s fake news, okay? Now, would I do that? Absolutely. But we have not planned for that. Hopefully we’re not going to have to plan for that. And if we did that, we’d send a hell of a lot more troops than that.
But I think it’s just — where was that story? In the New York Times? Well, the New York Times is fake news.
Go ahead.
Q You say this is a small squabble, but don’t you understand that American consumers may very well suffer because of this?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. So you have no tariff to pay whatsoever if you’re a business. All you have to do is build or make your product in the United States. There’s no tariff whatsoever. So that really works out very well.
Q Do you think you’re winning the trade war, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: I think we’re winning it. We’re going to be collecting over $100 billion in tariffs. Our people, if they want, they can buy from someplace else, other than China. Or they can — really, the ideal is make their product in the USA. That’s what I really want. Yeah, we’re winning it.
You know what? You want to know something? You want to know something? We always win. We always win.
How are you, Emerald?
Q I’m good. How are you?
THE PRESIDENT: Good. What’s up?
Q Do you have confidence in Christopher Wray after he said he wouldn’t exactly call it “spying”?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I didn’t understand his answer because I thought the Attorney General answered it perfectly. So I certainly didn’t understand that answer. I thought it was a ridiculous answer.
Thank you.
PRESIDENT TRUMP, is going to my old stomping grounds!!! His motorcade will pass a mile from my family home on his way to the plant. Have a family member that works there. Secret service had been in and out for couple weeks. Wish I could be there! MAGA!!
I work in a company in Silicon Valley that, until Trump, made decisions that were far more neutral than those of our neighbors, but since Trump they went AWOL and invested heavily in China over the U.S. We are doing ‘very well’ financially, but no surprise to me and anyone who reads you, Sundance, we are laying off because the board wants a great deal of profit NOW. They see the coming debacle and want to make money before everything goes bust.
Since Trump they invested heavily in China? Why?
TDS. In Silicon Valley, the globalist lunacy is huge. Our top brass and our board are littered with TDS afflicted.
Like many others, the expectation was that international business would no longer involve them having to worry about having their passports checked for how many days they were in one country, no more having to worry about being taxed for being in one country, no more having to worry about moving out of a country and being taxed for that.
Globalism meant open boarders and these guys were all to be compassionate trillionaires who counted on their financial expertise and that same ‘compassion’ to target regions in the world that could be financial windfalls. They would, in their compassion, make a choice of a region, invest there and bring people into wealth.
There would be no violence because any region that was not financially viable they would simply withhold funds and it would sink into oblivion, masses dying but…oh well.
By the way, what I just wrote, came directly from the mouth of a former boyfriend, a massively wealthy man of non-american descent who has benefited enormously from doing business here, but found the whole passport thing and tax thing tiresome and unjust.
As momentum was building for Trump as the nominee he defaulted to his non-congenial, judgmental tyrant personae (a large reason why I left) and shared all this, erroneously assuming that I would be okay with this (such a poor estimate of my character and personality that was ANOTHER reason) . it was made abundantly clear that all they were expecting was to go through the formalities and to activate the shadow government and economy that they had all been involved in during Obama’s reign..and possibly Bush’s and clinton’s too, given what uniparty affiliations we have now learned of Bush.
One more point: That boyfriend counted among his cronies all the people in the world that we are observing as being true collaborators in the coup of not just the U.S. but all of the world. The collaborators who would be very familiar to Dickens who wrote well and often about the ‘nobility’ who dreamt of wiping out that darn middle class and their contemptible Judeo Christian morality.
Laughing at my freudian slip…open border, not open ‘boarders’, though heaven knows that ‘s accurate.
Sorry to hear that Jkash.
But here’s some sunlight.
“Democrats’ 2018 Enthusiasm Advantage is…Gone”
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2019/05/07/nbcwsj-poll-democrats-2018-enthusiasm-advantage-isgone-n2545917
Interesting read – but did anyone consider that the Mueller Investigation with “Russia Collusion” hanging over Trump’s head may have also been a factor in the Dem’s 2018 successes! (This is not my insight.)
(Especially in light that evidence indicates Mueller had determined there was no collusion for many months before the election – but refused to announce that!)
Because they realize they are about to lose their “sweet protections” here!
AMEN, Big Mama, you got it.
👍🏻
Obviously, they were betting against President Trump! LOL
Can anyone here answer why I log in and then if i want to Like i have to hit Reply, and then that comes up wanting log in again, then i log in again and get to Like. This is crazy and happens to way too many people but not ALL of the people!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have you refreshed the page since you logged in? Also at this time Ghostery interferes with wordpress so if you use Ghostery pause it & reload the page.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been experiencing the same as MelH for many weeks and don’t understand why.
For years all I had to do was open CTH and it automatically used my WordPress account.
And I don’t know what Ghostery is.
LikeLike
Nor can I see the log of responses to my comments anymore: that list pretends but fails to load.
LikeLike
Ghostery is a Firefox ad-on “Ghostery is a privacy and security-related browser extension and mobile browser application.”
I tried disabling my blockers one by one when I had your problem & pausing Ghostery fixed the issue.
Firefox had an issue a week or two ago that interfered with how cookies were handled that messed up lots of things, including my ability to sign into wordpress. You had to have “stories” enabled in your preferences to have the fix auto applied. I only know this because I had to search for solutions.
I hope someone with greater expertise can offer you more concrete suggestions.
I have been having the same problem and I do not have Ghostery either – just regular old Safari blah blah factory install BS
Neither works. But thanks anyway, others might have these problems.
I use Ghostery and in the list of ~20 blocked Trackers for CTH, I have only to turn off (blue) two buttons – one for Gravatar and the other for WordPress Stats. All other buttons are on (red). Note – I am using a Mac laptop and the latest Safari browser.
At the start of a new session, I do have to go down to the bottom of the page, click once in the comment box, then click the WordPress symbol under the comment box (it recognizes me immediately and displays my avatar), then after the page refreshes, click on a ‘Like’ star, then wait for the page to refresh again – after which my ‘Like’ shows up. After that all is OK for the rest of the day or time that I am in the session.
Note – I would prefer to not block adds for CTH’s $ake, but without Ghostery blocking turned on, I get frequent webpage hijacks (“You are a winner!”).
The page hijackiing problem is far worse on my iPad but I solved by using the Brave browser there with blocking turned on.
Me H, I know a lot of people are having trouble. My problem is that after I fill in the comment box, there is no post reply box. I comment box ONE time and then reply button magically appears. I am not having any log in probs. Hope this helps someone. I am on an android
Have you tried standing on your head while you type? It works for me. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just type “like” in reply, then login, and can like until until I log off.
LikeLike
You don’t have to log in before reading anything at all? so no log-in twice?
LikeLike
No, I have no problem reading, and, as I said, I write an abbreviated reply, and login, and after that I can like everyone.
HYPOTHESIS: I think the reason for the different behaviors can probably be attributed to different browsers and different browser settings. For example, I choose not to do automatic sign-ons, which I believe would allow an app to store your username and password and just reload it whenever you start the app. Some of the info might be stored in cache memory (“cookies”) and again, you can specify whether you want that saved or wiped when you exit. I’ve used enough browsers through the years that I’m aware that there are more controls than I’ll ever use. I aim on putting minimal info on the web which in my case means that I do sign on every time, and sometimes blocks playback of some videos. I’m sure that are some lurking gurus here that could recommend settings for the half a dozen popular browsers, e.g. Slimjet,Chrome, Brave, Safari….
Please, please correct me if I’ve erred.
LikeLike
I use WordPress and when i click on the site, I am automatically logged in (from my prior log in, I presume) and can read articles and posts with no problem, and I can Like and/or post comments with no problem. I can also read those osts (replies) and likes to my username.
I do not have any problems whatsoever; I feel sorry for those of you who do experience problems here, because this is my favorite site on the internet. Sundance’s articles are the most informative and accurate for “OUR” particular perspective, and the remarks from “most” of our Treepers add flavor to both the content and the meaning of the point of view.
Yes, of course there’s disagreement, but that’s a good thing, and also healthy, to a point. But, like everybody else, there are times where arrogance and/or ad hominem attacks occur, but the moderators here are much more mature and insightful than say GP, or other sites.
I don’t know if you use WordPress, Mel, but they work very well for me. Good luck, Brother!
MAGA!
I use WordPress, rely on the Reader, also have automatic login, which works fine to get to articles but I have to log in a second time to Like and/or Reply, a nuisance but of course not a deal-breaker because coming here is like finally getting home after the battle! Indeed it is The Last Refuge.
I’m in WordPress jail 99.9% of the time. I got out the other day for about 12 hours, then back blocked again. I’m beginning to think WordPress is using Twitter practices to “suspend” conservative voices here. I’m still here reading SD and all our Treepers great input but it’s just too time consuming to log into WordPress to comment or like.
I often think WordPress is censoring too. I have gotten out of WordPressjail a few times, for a few hours, and also out of Twitter jail a few times for a few hours. Netflix movies loose sound, during crucial political speeches, even in older movies, so censoring is everywhere!
If the video plays, but you lose part of the sound, I’d guess it is your internet provider trying to extort a few more coins for a better/faster connection. I think I’m in the second tier of a Verizon plan, and I experience delays multiple times a day, presumably from the high dollar users coming on and downloading a bunch of files I don’t know how that would apply to WordPress unless it is somehow connected to your particular browser and its settings.
After reading your and gracie’s posts, it must be censoring through twitter, because I don’t tweet at all; that must be why I do not have any problems here. I do watch a movie or a documentary on Netflix, but not very often, and nothing political.
I’ll be damned – I learned something new just from reading two Treeper’s interactions! I should have read down prior to my first post to you; from now on, I’ll just keep my mouth shut and read other Treepers’ posts….
MAGA!
Don’t stop posting, Please!
Does,that to me intermittently. Have no idea,why but it’s aggravating.
IT’s a glitch that has been there for a little while. I now can log in and reply once no problem, but if I hit reply again, each time I have to log out and then log in again and then press post comment.
I can reply immediately even without logging in, but before I can post I have to ‘log out’ and then log in and then I can post comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the way PDJT answers questions extemporaneously, candidly, and with plainspoken American language unlike — well, you know — 0bama…
LikeLiked by 15 people
It’s the difference between a man of confidence and a confidence man.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Now that was clever, especially since so true.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Obama never answered questions. He always lied. If the lie fit the question, then the listener had an answer, but it was still a lie. If he couldn’t think of a lie he would say: if,if,if,if,if,if,if,if,if,if,if,if and then change the subject.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😀
Very good–Love it when you include transcripts which make it so much clearer..
Still can’t believe that so many Americans are fighting Trump when America is doing so much better.
Just a few of the things that have been done since Trump became President
More Americans working now than ever before in us history, middle class income rises to highest on record, America now world’s largest oil producer, jobless claims lowest level since 1969, pay rate hits highest level since 2008, black & Hispanic unemployment rates hit record low
LikeLiked by 14 people
Kinthenorthwest said: “Still can’t believe that so many Americans are fighting Trump when America is doing so much better.”
Please refer to Professor Gruber statements RE the passing of the Obamacare law. He was a crook but was -unfortunately- right when he expressed his personal opinion of a large sector of the electorate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“that was a stupid answer!” Finally gave Wray “what for.”
Taking a wait and see attitude on that one.
LikeLiked by 10 people
For someone who rose to the top of the FBI, he sure does appear to be clueless.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He also has that smug “aren’t I the cutest thing” affect like Peter Strzok.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Peter Stroke-Struck-Smirk” – Rush
LikeLiked by 5 people
hahaha. Love your comment.
i laughed for 2 straight minutes!
unfortunately, i think 90% of the FBI is “clueless”. sad times..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know about that. Teh rank and file still have been helping IN REAL TIME many many efforts that Sessions ( in the areas where apparently he was not conflicted, like the sexual trafficking of children) , Barr, Dan Bongino and many others on our side have been referencing.
They insist that it’s really the top echelon, which makes sense since this is who the global bad actors infiltrate/intimidate/threaten and/or bribe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After Comey, McCabe and Wray who could argue with your conclusion?
Or agenda driven.
There is an answer for this:
1. If they are clueless (ignorant, naive) – Fired! for incompatance
2. If they do it intentionally – Fired! for insubordination
Problem solved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, it’s likely that like Obama he didn’t rise on his own merits but was helped along, leaving in his wake others far more capable and loyal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I thought it was a ridiculous answer” is what POTUS said regarding Wray, toward the end of the presser. Did he use the word “stupid” elsewhere, and I missed it?
LikeLike
PJ you are correct.
Ok, good to clarify. 🙂
correction: “that was a ridiculous answer!”
Which is even more telling.
….amusingly, it’s quite PC. Not offensive, like stupid is deemed to be these days by the…stupid
LikeLiked by 2 people
The last few videos I have wanted to view will not open unless I agree to allow YOutube to place a tracking cookie. Never had that problem before, and I am NOT agreeing to permit YouTube to spy on me. Is there another way? (Grateful for the transcript Sundance )
You can delete the cookies they set…. its not permanent. You can set your browser to DO NOT TRACK. Also, set your browser to delete history/cookies on exit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are obligated by law to tell you that they use cookies. you are not agreeing to the storage of the cookies. The browser can flush them . Try chrome ‘incognito mode’
Or, don’t ever use Chrome, because it’s a far bigger invasion of privacy than YouTube alone can ever hope to be. Both are Goggle, you know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Use DuckDuckGo. They do not track you at all. And all third party cookies are deleted upon exiting the browser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, I’ve been quacking for well over a year now. Love it.
ANd for some reason I love that it’s just ‘duck duck goose’, minuse the ‘ose’ . It was such an innocent child’s game. And oh how we need innocence restored to children.
Forget Chrome…Get Firefox…The Transition is much easier and you can get add-ons that do not track you!!!!!! That is the importance of using Firefox…NO TRACKING!!!
You may have noticed that no one on the left ever complains any more about how lazy he is, how unapproachable he is, how few press conferences he holds, etc. etc.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh they do trust me, every single day on Reddit.
Just yesterday, I heard a Dem coworker say, “He never does anything. All he does is complain.” I kid you not.
I laughed at him, and said, “He’s working for us non-stop, YOU just don’t bother to inform yourself.” Of course, Dem’s always accuse others of that for which they’re guilty.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep, reformed leftist here again. Projection and avoidance of any proof contrary to the mantra are key components of the derangement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The left complains in Comments to his Tweets. He sits in bed eating Double Macs and watching TV and Tweeting, if you believe many of them. They REALLY hate it when he Tweets around 5 A.M.. If you decide to take the temperature of the left, read the Comments to his Tweets, but all the ones of the left are toward the bottom of the row of Comments because the left Tweets first and then the Right comes aboard. The most recent Comment is the first you’ll see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the view into Twitter, which I don’t use. That’s hilarious. It tells me that the tweeting leftists are mostly millennials in basements getting Soro$$. After they say whatever lame thing they want to about the President’s personal habits, they’re done earning their pittance and move on to earn another pittance on some other outlet, probably FakeBook.
Their comments about personal habits probably accurately reflect their own – because, never forget, they always accuse us of whatever they do themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh and just saw Peoria’s comment. Two minds with but a single thought!
We’re onto ’em, Steph, lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I urge everyone to have a Twitter account(it’s free) because Conservative voices are so few everywhere. Eventually you will get censored, but meantime, Conservative views, especially on the President’s Twitter account, are vital. The “silent majority” days are OVER, if we want to keep our Republic.
I have one, because it makes entry into comments easier and gives me access, but I don’t post anything directly on my page and I don’t think I follow many, if any at all.
I can’t figure out how to sign up without giving them my phone number, which I absolutely refuse to do. Just another way for them to track you…
Look into Magic Jack, I use that number but never answer that phone. Safe and easy $35 a year! I never give my real number to anyone outside my family.
LikeLike
It has long since been reported that Melania has taken a hand in changing his diet a bit the last year.
He obviously has gained weight, but poor guy gets FEW pleasures, seems like Big Mac is one.
it’s true, but most people forget that he is constantly wearing the bulletproof vest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually his face is thinner, and I think he is showing some physique improvements consistent with exercise. I suspect his BMI and body fat percentage have improved.
Sometimes aging causes thinner face, as do dentures. Check out Nancy Pelosi’s progression of photos just this year.
Actually that’s not true. Twitter apparently has an algorithm that automatically promotes the latest of the most vile, negative comments against Trump to the top of the list, directly u nder his tweet.
You will ALWAYS see first, a series of tweets by the same or same two commenters who play off of each other, both saying the most inane and vitriolic things about the president, and trying to sound like they are quoting facts. This has been going on for a few years.
It’s Twitter’s strategy to try to damage PDJT’s influence on his immense audience of followers.
The robots usually have their screen names followed by a series of numbers, and maybe you have a different view but I always see the vile ones at the end of the line of Comments. But I am on many Users Twitter page besides Trump’
s and usually retweet his from some other sites so he can get more retweets.
I have no twitter account so whenever I click on a twitter link in CTH comments it opens a new tab anD displays the referenced tweet in whatever default view Twitter has established.
There are new sites up that mimic Twitter but not yet popular enough to warrant changing, at least for the President. It is soooo brilliant of him to START his Presidency with an exclusive route to the masses. Twitter isn’t gutsy enough to do to him what they do to all the other Conservatives; censor and/or ban.
Actually, I think he is baiting them to censor him. He’s gathering evidence of what they are doing, and will be able to break up the control/information monopoly using 1st amendment grounds.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wray is subordinate to Barr and President Trump just called him out for publicly defying his superior, that’s how that was framed.
Just how rogue will Wray be allowed to go?
LikeLiked by 8 people
The President is no longer “under investigation”. Are you asking if Wray will be allowed to continue to obstruct an investigation into the coup attempt? I think not.
VSG Trump is setting up a just cause situation, greasing the tracks for Barr.
Wray clearly defied Barr and Trump is making it known, “officially.”
Excellent comment.
Someday we are going to learn how long these rogues have turned. Was it under the weaponized invasion of privacy, where any of these egomaniacs said something out of turn that could be used against them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like the way PDT put it. “Ridiculous”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope so, too. Can’t stand people like him…bureaucrats who always play it safe for selfish interests.
LikeLiked by 1 person
isn’t one of the defintions of bureaucrat ‘those who play it safe’?
And needless to say it’s selfish since they will neither do anything selfless for anyone else OR have the capacity to even THINK of someone else as a unique ‘self’. it is all about the bureaucracy which at its very foundation is about ‘safety’ that ultimately leads to the people capitulating mindlessly, which of course evolves into tyranny.
Just ask ANYONE who goes to the DMV for the first time or learns about why their paycheck does not reflect the amount that they are quoted as what they are being paid by the hour.
Hopefully Wray’s exit interview will take place behind bars and collaboration with his colleagues will not be allowed until after the Grand Jury or until he starts to sing.
If FBI Director Wray is not as stupid as he looks on camera he should be searching for another job … before the inevitable happens to him. He’s being given fair verbal notices; today’s “ridiculous” was the second one.
Notice how the tone of questioning has modified over the past couple of years? Anybody that tries to lay their narrative out first or do the straw man, he just cuts them off at the knees. Love my POTUS taking charge of how things are going to go.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Nothing like being told, “that’s a stupid question, fake news!” LOL
“They can buy from someplace else, other than China”……”or……they can make their product in the USA”
Amen!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Looks to me like Barr is rounding up a posse and getting ready to empty some saddles.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Of course you know I had to share this toon I got from a friend.
Thanks again, Sundance. Truly appreciate the Transcripts, because of Hearing problems… also, my brain?? registers the written word better.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Q Do you have confidence in Christopher Wray after he said he wouldn’t exactly call it “spying”?
HE PRESIDENT: Well, I didn’t understand his answer because I thought the Attorney General answered it perfectly. So I certainly didn’t understand that answer. I thought it was a ridiculous answer.”
After hearing this, Chris made a mad dash to the nearest restroom to change his underwear. 😂
LikeLiked by 12 people
Damn, this is a GREAT American President!
Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Jimmy Acosta was spotted yesterday under a park bench, with an empty box of wine peeking out of a brown paper bag, out of breath, wheezing loudly.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg jumped in and gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
vomit…….that’s like trying to kiss your grandma goodby on her cheek and she tongues you…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too! The transcripts are most important and appreciated.
Sundance is the Best!
Be Best! 🇺🇸
Agreement and more appreciation from this slightly-hearing-impaired treeper.
I can hear a pin drop in a quiet environment, but competing noise such as chopperblades and loud restaurant conservations do me in…
I learned from an audiologist that the mid level tones, those to which you referred, are disproportionately the most difficult for people to hear and so often the first to become difficult to hear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a one-year-old. Sometimes listening to audio is just not feasible. (Usually never.)
Journolist: Mr. President, don’t you understand that with these new tariffs, plastic chairs from China will cost US consumers $9 instead of $7? With their plastic chair budget all out of whack, what if mass starvation ensues?
A key to 2020 in this exchange (emphasis mine):
“Q You say this is a small squabble, but don’t you understand that American CONSUMERS may very well suffer because of this?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. So you have no tariff to pay whatsoever if you’re a business. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS BUILD OR MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE UNITED STATES. There’s no tariff whatsoever. So that really works out very well.”
Watch for Democrats and the media to go Red-Scare level crazy over two metrics from now through 2020: stock market/Wall Street (and “investor confidence”) AND the reported or perceived detriment caused by tariffs on the *consumer.* When it comes to connecting with your average Joe, they’ll think that lamenting the plight of the CONSUMER is their ace in the hole, and they’ll be wrong. Trump has this exactly right. Americans want industries back. They want jobs back. “Learn to code” is rightfully a joke. They are no longer moved by “oh but prices, PRICES!” if they ever actually were. Because people understand the obvious: you need decent jobs for an economy to work; in a free market, that means you need fair competition; and fair competition is undermined, to say the least, by incentivizing the relocation of industries to the lowest-wage countries while swinging open our own borders. Only the technocrats think it’s complicated, because their paid to believe so.
For decades, the uniparty has messaged trade in terms of the “economy” writ large (translation: Wall Street and “investors”) and in terms of costs for the *consumer.* But Americans are not stupid. Without decent jobs, it doesn’t matter if TVs and iPhones are relatively cheap. (Not to mention that the cost of what’s most vital has skyrocketed — housing, healthcare, utilities).
The media think Trump is being glib, and that they have a winning theme to keep hammering him with. They are dead wrong.
An interesting person to follow on this — on the left — is Matt Stoller. He made this exact point in recent days. He’s not a Trump supporter (was a Bernie staffer) but speaks the truth: The dems are utterly lost when it comes to China and to trade and especially how the two interact; Trump is correct; and democrat candidates better get a clue or they’ll get their clocks cleaned (again).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let them try. Dems promoting stock market/wall street to main street consumers- that will drive people to the polls to vote for Trump in 2020.
Record consumer confidence should give them pause, but let’s hope they forge on anyway! Makes them an easy pick off for Trump.
Just as a side story:
This is where I spent my time learning to salt water fish, shoot a firearm, alligator hunt, shrimp and golf.
AND I’m a girl. Never wanted to be a boy!!!! Just liked it all.
But I also did girly things. Pageants and the most girly things you can imagine.
MAGA
Too often personality, taste in clothes, preferences for hobbies, giftedness in sports, the arts or writing and in number of other personal traits and distinctions are confused as expression of gender identity, to use today’s fad terminology. One is homosexual if one is sexuslly turned on by the same sex and pursues that sexual interest. That is all. That is it.
Glad your parenrts, teachers and friends werent as narrow minded as many are today and let you define what kind of girl you were v. telling you that because you didnt fit a narrow definition you didn’t fit into the “girl” catagory. Today, instead of being a girl who liked x activities and hobbies, they might have a whole other catagory for you! Weird time we are living in!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh thank goodness things were not like that Katherine. I could not imagine being put into some category. I feel for the children today who maybe cannot just do the things they like for fear of some weird label!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was like you as a kid, also. I did girly things like play with dolls but also played touch football, baseball, collected garter snakes and praying mantis’ for pets….my parents had no preconceived notions as did most parents back then. We were just kids.
Ha! Yes littleflower!! Garter snakes and king snakes. Learned the difference between those, water moccasins and copper heads.
It was great!! Climbed trees, rode dirt bikes and caught frogs in the canals.
…and I drank out of the water hose, so I didn’t have to run back in the house and miss something!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, we were outside all summer. Mother had to call for us to come eat lunch; eat lunch, back outside. Mother call to come eat dinner; eat dinner, then back outside. Getting dark, mother calls to come inside. Allowed to watch a tv show, then up to bed…looking forward to another adventure the next day. ( I think we had a bath once in awhile..haha).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I forgot, in the evening we collected fireflies (lightening bugs) in a jar so we could watch them light up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it!! Sounds like us. We lived out in the country. Maybe we were neighbors. Wink wink!!
My favorite comment from another website after hearing that Barr had picked another pitbull investigator:
I think it’s time for Comey to post another picture of himself in the woods, like a cucked-out pencil-neck Bigfoot, and rap with The Youth about Jesus ‘n Leadership.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Q Did you know he was going to do it?”
“THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t know it. I didn’t know it. But I think it’s a great thing that he did it. I saw it last night. And they want to look at how that whole hoax got started. It was a hoax. And even Mueller — not a friend of mine — even Bob Mueller came out: “No collusion.” And he had 18 people that didn’t like Donald Trump. They were Hillary Clinton fans. They contributed, many of them, to Hillary Clinton. They came out. It was the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the people of this country.” “And you know what? I am so proud of our Attorney General, that he is looking into it. I think it’s great. I did not know about it. No.”
******
This was a setup question to further the obstruction narrative the left loves so much. It’s a double gottcha question. If he says yes, then he is retaliating against the Democrats; if he says no, then they will say he is lying, fact check him by finding some unnamed source to say differently. These people are pathetic
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama learned about everything in the news…
LOL
I’ve got some Kenyan Swamp Land to sell you then.
Only lightly used by a illegal alien President by the name of Barrack…….
“We Always Win.”
Oh that sound of pearls being clutched…. they are losing their minds! “You can’t say that! It’s so offensive!” I would love some reporter to say something like that to President Trump and have him answer something like “well, we have a participation award for China if that helps.”
POTUS- ‘We have a great dialogue going with the Chinese’ – Translation – They are yelling at us, calling us names and we’re laughing at them. We finally called them out!!! Thanks President Trump
Glad to see some daylight between Trump and Wray the company man. It was clear from the outset that Wray is not the man to get to the root of the FBI’s significant problems. Finally with Barr in position, there is reason to believe things will start happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sooooo true!!!!!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/us-attorney-john-durham-began-investigating-spygate-scandal-weeks-ago-working-directly-with-ig-horowitz-on-fisa-abuses/
Sorry i couldn’t put this in the right place. Read to see Wray is working for Durham. BAD move!
SD, thank you for the transcript!!!!! Sometimes the transcript brings out a hilarity not seen on the video! President Trump has a knack for ‘show and tell’ in front all of the presstitutes. I LOVED this one!
How are you, Emerald?
Q I’m good. How are you?
THE PRESIDENT: Good. What’s up?
The reporter is from OANN…PT’s new puppy, OANN! He LOVES OANN!
Way to smack down the entire clown car next to her!
President Trump is so powerful and so in charge!!! Best President EVER! Bless you Treepers and other Trump supporters for putting him in office.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“We’ll handle it now.”
Love this guy!
