Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan Discuss Latest “Spygate” Developments…

House Judiciary Committee members Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) discuss the latest developments in the ongoing ‘spygate’/political surveillance scandal.
Hannity is such an egomaniac. He thinks everything is about himself.
The first 15 min of his show is wasted on his “monologue”
Totally agree . . . so annoying.
He performs a service. He’s a chronicler. It’s like he’s playing a game (I don’t know the name of it) where you go around in a circle and start with the letter A, naming, say, “apple” – the next person has to say “apple” and then a word that starts with the letter B, say, “book” – the next person has to say “apple, book,” and then say, he chooses the word “cow” – the next person has to remember “apple, book, cow” and might choose the word dog. And it keeps going around like that until people can’t remember all the preceding words, and has to drop out. That’s what Hannity does. Like I said, he’s performing a service, and I think it’s helpful for a certain type of person. If you don’t like his personality, that’s cool. I just wanted to say my bit, because I know people who get off on the guy, and they’re not the kind of people who would come in here, or do any research to speak of. I like Lou Dobbs, Maria Baritriomo, sometimes Tucker etc. Who do you like?
I should mention that the above is what I tell myself when I do watch him the odd time. I also get annoyed at Laura Ingrahams’ delivery. I think 335blues, (below) put his finger on it.
Is it just me, or did these two gentlemen sound exceptionally upbeat? Hmmmm.
I caught that. Especially Meadows. “in a few days”… I best stock up on popcorn… again.
I thoroughly enjoyed Jordan’s Cheshire Cat smile through the entire interview. He just smiled through Hannity’s interruptions and Meadows’ responses.
Contrast that to Jordan-the-Warrior today:
“No, I will not yield!” …And he DIDN’T. That tipping point today in Congress (not just the House) of “the jig is up.”
I wish we could clone Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, and Doug Collins 50 times each……THEN we could get some things done in this country to bring us back into line with what our Founding Fathers envisioned, and what we need to be the prosperous, vibrant, and strong society that would be the envy of the world…..again.
MAGA!
Sean Hannity has two heros from our congress on his show to speak to the future
of the investigation of the coup attempt, the clip is 4:41, and Hannity talks for over 3 minutes.
Why does he bother having any guests on his show? Are they there just to
be his personal gallery?
I like Sean, he has been on the right side of this affair from the beginning,
be he comes off as a jackass who likes the sound of his own voice.
Sean, if you read this, please, please, let your guests speak.
Agree.
I commented here on CTH about this nasty habit prolly over 2 years ago…
Haven’t watched his show since.
He’s a slow learner.
I love when Hannity has these guys on. However, it drives me absolutely nuts when Hannity continues to talk over his guests while they try to answer his questions. Totally annoying . . .
Actually, Jordan refused to be shut down by No-Nads during the debate part today. He and Collins did a good job describing what was really going on.
Also, fatal to No-Nads was refusing to amend the supoena to exclude the grand jury information. This is fatal to their contempt. You cannot compel someone to break the law and then hold them in contempt for not breaking the law.
And the DOJ doesn’t have to join with Congress in the Court action get grand jury info released. But without an impeachment action going on, seems to me the House has little chance to get the grand jury info they so want.
IMHAO, a House vote putting AG Barr in contempt gets them more negatives than positives. They’re having a hard time showing they can get the President and legislate at the same time.
Bingo.
I get it that there’s a time slot and a clock, but Hannity needs to learn to let his guests get a word in edgewise once in a while …
I truly believe it’s designed this way to control narratives on Fox News. Tucker jokes and obfuscates certain convos, Hannity interrupts just as a guest get to the meat of the issue, and Laura interrupts/talks over/ignores guests that stray too far from the approved script.
In the end, they’re employees of Newscorp simply following orders. They’re paid millions annually to do it so I can’t blame them. They’re not lying to you like CNN or MSNBC but they often choose to tell you the full story. All news in America is propaganda, it’s just which side’s propaganda do you like being fed.
As I said previously… leaking and problems with fisa warrant will not move the needle. Illegal unmaskings with names and dates and corroboration of Mifsud and Harper are what is required. Even if they indict somebody the media is going to claim obstruction! Horowitz needs to be clear and exact and redundant in order to get the country’s attention.
This will be very frustrating to knowledgeable honest people paying attention if somebody like Mcabe gets indicted for leaking and nobody cares.
