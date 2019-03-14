UPDATE: Grand Jury Returns Federal Terrorism Indictment for New Mexico Terror Compound Suspects…

(DOJ-NSD ) A federal grand jury sitting in Albuquerque, New Mexico returned a superseding indictment on March 13 charging Jany Leveille, 36, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Hujrah Wahhaj, 38, Subhanah Wahhaj, 36, and Lucas Morton, 41, with federal offenses related to terrorism, kidnapping and firearms violations.
All of the defendants are currently in custody awaiting trial.
The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division, U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson for the District of New Mexico, Assistant Director Michael McGarrity of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office.
These defendants were previously charged by indictment on Sept. 11, 2018, with a conspiracy relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition by an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States. The original indictment also charged Leveille with possessing firearms and ammunition as an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States.
The superseding indictment charges all of the defendants with participating in a conspiracy from October 2017 to August 2018 to provide material support and resources, including currency, training, weapons, and personnel, knowing and intending that they were to be used in preparation for and in carrying out attacks to kill officers and employees of the United States, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2339A.
“The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to provide material support in preparation for violent attacks against federal law enforcement officers and members of the military,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers. “Advancing beliefs through terror and violence has no place in America, and the National Security Division continues to make protecting against terrorism its top priority.”
“The superseding indictment alleges a conspiracy to stage deadly attacks on American soil,” said U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson. “These allegations remind us of the dangers of terrorism that continue to confront our nation, and the allegation concerning the death of a young child only underscores the importance of prompt and effective intervention by law enforcement. I commend the FBI, DHS, ATF, Taos County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their ongoing diligence and outstanding work in identifying and disabling imminent threats of targeted violence. ”
“The defendants in this case allegedly were preparing for deadly attacks and their targets included law enforcement and military personnel, the very people who are committed to protecting all of us,” said Assistant Director McGarrity. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to uncover and put a stop to acts of terrorism.”
As alleged in the superseding indictment, these defendants conspired to provide material support in preparation for violent attacks against officers and employees of the United States. According to the superseding indictment, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj gathered firearms and ammunition, and all of the defendants transported people, firearms, and ammunition across state lines and constructed a training compound where they stored firearms and ammunition. The superseding indictment further alleges that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Morton constructed and maintained a firing range at the compound where they engaged in firearms and tactical training for other compound occupants, and that Leveille and Morton attempted to recruit others to their cause. (read more)
IMO, those are some scary looking folks. If they aren’t U.S. Citizens, they should be deported after they server their prison sentences.
I’m sorry to say this but go to Minnesota and you’ll see many people like that, mostly clad in Black. The little girls are a very sad story.
They’re into day-care centres where they defraud the government by $100 Million, at times. No trace of where the money goes. The same for the foodstamp business.
Instead of living in the nowhere, they live within their own communities. And nobody dares to report them. IMHO: Ihlan Omar would know about that.
Islamophobic superceding indictment! /s
Terrorism on American soil deserves Hemp.
You were on the same “wave length” (good song, BTW) as me, Sporty. I was thinking – one (lead) and done.
Wasn’t this one of those cases where people thought nothing was happening?
That’s what I thought. They bulldozed the entire camp site and we’re conflicted on holding them at first. Happy they weren’t let go at least.
Holy Shat, I honestly thought that after HHS (?) bulldozed their compound, we’d never hear of them again. I’m slightly impressed.
Same here, this is great news, American citizens will NOT die at the hands of these crazies. Super pleased at the indictment.
Good News !——remember we thought no one was doing anything about these people?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Retired cop says he monitored family that got busted in New Mexico, post 9/11 (with 11 starving children)
POSTED 11:42 PM, AUGUST 9, 2018,
https://pix11.com/2018/08/09/retired-cop-says-he-monitored-family-that-got-busted-in-new-mexico-post-9-11/
I should go into the gallows building business.
@HBD
I will help you.
#metoo
Don’t open shop in California, they got 735 or so people on death row and no death penalty.
Does anyone have info re: how the illegals involved got to the U.S.?
I second that!
I was asking myself the same question.
Ironic these charges coming out today, the same day as the senate rejected Trump’s emergency declaration.
Somebody went in and videoed that compound and found stuff that should have been taken out of there. Here is a video doing a walk through and talks about what the property owner found. I think there were some others, but this was what I came up with a quick search.
Wow, who would have ever thought those people could be like that?
I mean, look at them, they look like typical old fashioned Americans, the kind you’d have over to visit
Thank God our wonderful government brings in all of this incredible diversity so our lives won’t be boring (and safe)
Now, if we could just get this sort of cleaning and removal started in DC.
I live in Albuquerque and consider myself informed. I had no idea there was a grand jury on this.
That’s great! Grand juries are SUPPOSED to be secret.
Took their sweet time about it.
Throw them out of a airplane over the sh!thole country they came from.
When is Smollet going to get federal terrorism charges against him for his letter to himself?
Wait, weren’t these perps ALSO involved in keeping children in terrible conditions in their “compound”, treating them like slaves, didn’t feed or clothe them properly, no medical care for them, AND were forcibly training the children to KILL??
The benefits of islam.
