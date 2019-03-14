UPDATE: Grand Jury Returns Federal Terrorism Indictment for New Mexico Terror Compound Suspects…

Posted on March 14, 2019 by

(DOJ-NSD ) A federal grand jury sitting in Albuquerque, New Mexico returned a superseding indictment on March 13 charging Jany Leveille, 36, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Hujrah Wahhaj, 38, Subhanah Wahhaj, 36, and Lucas Morton, 41, with federal offenses related to terrorism, kidnapping and firearms violations.

All of the defendants are currently in custody awaiting trial.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division, U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson for the District of New Mexico, Assistant Director Michael McGarrity of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office.

These defendants were previously charged by indictment on Sept. 11, 2018, with a conspiracy relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition by an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States.  The original indictment also charged Leveille with possessing firearms and ammunition as an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States.

The superseding indictment charges all of the defendants with participating in a conspiracy from October 2017 to August 2018 to provide material support and resources, including currency, training, weapons, and personnel, knowing and intending that they were to be used in preparation for and in carrying out attacks to kill officers and employees of the United States, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2339A.

“The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to provide material support in preparation for violent attacks against federal law enforcement officers and members of the military,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers.  “Advancing beliefs through terror and violence has no place in America, and the National Security Division continues to make protecting against terrorism its top priority.”

“The superseding indictment alleges a conspiracy to stage deadly attacks on American soil,” said U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson.  “These allegations remind us of the dangers of terrorism that continue to confront our nation, and the allegation concerning the death of a young child only underscores the importance of prompt and effective intervention by law enforcement.  I commend the FBI, DHS, ATF, Taos County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their ongoing diligence and outstanding work in identifying and disabling imminent threats of targeted violence. ” 

“The defendants in this case allegedly were preparing for deadly attacks and their targets included law enforcement and military personnel, the very people who are committed to protecting all of us,” said Assistant Director McGarrity.  “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to uncover and put a stop to acts of terrorism.”

As alleged in the superseding indictment, these defendants conspired to provide material support in preparation for violent attacks against officers and employees of the United States. According to the superseding indictment, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj gathered firearms and ammunition, and all of the defendants transported people, firearms, and ammunition across state lines and constructed a training compound where they stored firearms and ammunition. The superseding indictment further alleges that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Morton constructed and maintained a firing range at the compound where they engaged in firearms and tactical training for other compound occupants, and that Leveille and Morton attempted to recruit others to their cause. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Death Threats, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Illegal Aliens, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to UPDATE: Grand Jury Returns Federal Terrorism Indictment for New Mexico Terror Compound Suspects…

  1. andyocoregon says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    IMO, those are some scary looking folks. If they aren’t U.S. Citizens, they should be deported after they server their prison sentences.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      March 14, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      I’m sorry to say this but go to Minnesota and you’ll see many people like that, mostly clad in Black. The little girls are a very sad story.

      They’re into day-care centres where they defraud the government by $100 Million, at times. No trace of where the money goes. The same for the foodstamp business.

      Instead of living in the nowhere, they live within their own communities. And nobody dares to report them. IMHO: Ihlan Omar would know about that.

      Like

      Reply
  2. ristvan says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Islamophobic superceding indictment! /s

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Sporty says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Terrorism on American soil deserves Hemp.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. GH15 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Wasn’t this one of those cases where people thought nothing was happening?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Tiffthis says:
      March 14, 2019 at 7:13 pm

      That’s what I thought. They bulldozed the entire camp site and we’re conflicted on holding them at first. Happy they weren’t let go at least.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  5. Mncpo(ret) says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Holy Shat, I honestly thought that after HHS (?) bulldozed their compound, we’d never hear of them again. I’m slightly impressed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • riverelf says:
      March 14, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Same here, this is great news, American citizens will NOT die at the hands of these crazies. Super pleased at the indictment.

      Like

      Reply
  6. NC Patriot says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Good News !——remember we thought no one was doing anything about these people?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. wtd says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Retired cop says he monitored family that got busted in New Mexico, post 9/11 (with 11 starving children)
    POSTED 11:42 PM, AUGUST 9, 2018,
    https://pix11.com/2018/08/09/retired-cop-says-he-monitored-family-that-got-busted-in-new-mexico-post-9-11/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. HBD says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    I should go into the gallows building business.

    Like

    Reply
  9. woohoowee says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Does anyone have info re: how the illegals involved got to the U.S.?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. MfM says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Somebody went in and videoed that compound and found stuff that should have been taken out of there. Here is a video doing a walk through and talks about what the property owner found. I think there were some others, but this was what I came up with a quick search.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Wow, who would have ever thought those people could be like that?

    I mean, look at them, they look like typical old fashioned Americans, the kind you’d have over to visit

    Thank God our wonderful government brings in all of this incredible diversity so our lives won’t be boring (and safe)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. mot2grls says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    I live in Albuquerque and consider myself informed. I had no idea there was a grand jury on this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. xcontra says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Took their sweet time about it.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Madmax110 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Throw them out of a airplane over the sh!thole country they came from.

    Like

    Reply
  15. AloftWalt says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    When is Smollet going to get federal terrorism charges against him for his letter to himself?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Concerned Virginian says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Wait, weren’t these perps ALSO involved in keeping children in terrible conditions in their “compound”, treating them like slaves, didn’t feed or clothe them properly, no medical care for them, AND were forcibly training the children to KILL??

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s