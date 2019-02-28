Thursday February 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
Some Certainties in Uncertain Times
It is certainly evident that we are living in uncertain economic times. At such times, certain industries fare better than others. For instance, there will always be a need for people to work in the food industry, for people will always need to eat. There will also always be a need for health care workers, since people will also continue to get sick and need health care.
It is equally evident that we are living in uncertain spiritual times. At such times, there will always be a need for Christians who are willing to work to bring the gospel to the lost. There will always be “certain” among the lost who will actively seek salvation (Luke 18:18), but “certain” others will trust in themselves that they are righteous (Luke 18:9), so God’s people will need to reach out to them.
It is also certain that some will continue to oppose Paul’s gospel, “certain” of them opposing it on philosophical grounds (Acts 17:18), “certain” others because they are set in their ways and so naturally resist the new truth that Paul set forth (Acts 15:1).
Who will step up to meet these challenges? In Paul’s day, “a certain disciple… named Timotheus” answered the call (Acts 16:1). How about you, man of God? Why not consider enrolling in our Berean Bible Institute, “that thou mightest know the certainty of those things, wherein thou hast been instructed” (Luke 1:4). Then go out and “preach the word” and “do the work of an evangelist” as the Lord would have you do (II Tim. 4:1-5).
When Paul preached in Athens, “certain men clave unto him” (Acts 17:34), just as grace believers have today. But just as “a certain young man named Eutychus” fell asleep when “Paul was long preaching” (Acts 20:9), many long-time grace believers have fallen asleep under the ministry of Pauline teaching. If you fear that describes you, why not wake up and follow the example of “a certain man…named Justus” (Acts 18:7) and “a certain woman named Lydia” (Acts 16:14) who opened their homes to the ministry of Pauline truth and helped establish grace churches in their respective cities.
Many Christians are at a complete loss as to knowing what to do in these uncertain spiritual times, but that doesn’t apply to those who know the certainty of Paul’s gospel. We have the answer to the religious confusion all about us! If you’re not part of the movement that is bringing the solution to these poor confused people, you’re part of the problem.
One thing is sure. “We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out” (I Tim. 6:7). With that in mind, why not begin today to live with eternity in view?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/some-certainties-in-uncertain-times/
Luke8:18 And a certain ruler asked him, saying, Good Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?
Luke8:9 And he spake this parable unto certain which trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others:
Acts7:18 Then certain philosophers of the Epicureans, and of the Stoicks, encountered him. And some said, What will this babbler say? other some, He seemeth to be a setter forth of strange gods: because he preached unto them Jesus, and the resurrection.
Acts5:1 And certain men which came down from Judaea taught the brethren, and said, Except ye be circumcised after the manner of Moses, ye cannot be saved.
Acts6:1 Then came he to Derbe and Lystra: and, behold, a certain disciple was there, named Timotheus, the son of a certain woman, which was a Jewess, and believed; but his father was a Greek:
Luke:4 That thou mightest know the certainty of those things, wherein thou hast been instructed.
2 Timothy 1:1 I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom;
2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.
3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;
4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.
5 But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry.
Acts 17:34 Howbeit certain men clave unto him, and believed: among the which was Dionysius the Areopagite, and a woman named Damaris, and others with them.
Acts 20:9 And there sat in a window a certain young man named Eutychus, being fallen into a deep sleep: and as Paul was long preaching, he sunk down with sleep, and fell down from the third loft, and was taken up dead.
Acts 18:7 And he departed thence, and entered into a certain man’s house, named Justus, one that worshipped God, whose house joined hard to the synagogue.
Acts 16:14 And a certain woman named Lydia, a seller of purple, of the city of Thyatira, which worshipped God, heard us: whose heart the Lord opened, that she attended unto the things which were spoken of Paul.
1 Timothy 6:7 For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
