February 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #761

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

54 Responses to February 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #761

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 > < 🐼 * * * 2 * * * more days til another round of Trade talk with China here.

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.” 🌟
    —- Galatians 5:1
    ——————
    Praise: Another Great speech from President Trump about Venezuela and socialism
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
    — that EO for Nat’l Emergency be put in place quickly and smoothly
    — for US judges to stand firm on the side of US Constitution and President Trump
    — that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy or thrown out
    — that Opposition becomes befuddled in their schemes of obstructions, lies and deceptions
    — AG William Barr to do the right thing without much delay
    — for the finishing of total purge of ISIS soon
    — Finish our American WALL quickly
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for more invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
    — for all Trump's supporters–safety and healthy
    — We Are Born Free
    —————————————————–
    💐 Today we must let the Venezuelan people hear us all with one united voice: There is hope. We are free. And we pray together, loudly and proudly, that soon the people of Venezuela will be free as well.” (2-18-19)
    🇺🇸 — First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump — 🇺🇸.”

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      February 19, 2019 at 12:49 am

      We’re ready…..Bring it on!

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    • rashomon says:
      February 19, 2019 at 12:35 am

      What a elegant woman! She represents all the strong, gracious ladies who use and have used through the years both compassion and diligence to improve the world around them. We are so fortunate that she chose to ride down that escalator with Donald J. Trump and become a support, not only for him, but for all of us.

  7. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

    It’s getting close Mr President. ZIPPO on ready.

    • Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
      February 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

      All the talk over the years of the big ugly and lighting the zippo. I am so ready for the frog walks out front in public. TREASON IS TREASON.

      • Bullseye says:
        February 19, 2019 at 1:10 am

        Many know the truth now and more are everyday. Mccabe’s 60 minute interview and now book tour will only bring more publicity to the coup and more aware. Mr Barr has accepted this job knowing all eyes will be on this situation and if he drops the ball his reputation goes down the drain. How can he not follow through ? He would be seriously derelict and not performing the oath of office he took. I guess he could go eat lunch with Sessions in the backwoods of Alabama but that’d be about it.

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  16. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:27 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

    • Dutchman says:
      February 19, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Hey, B.O.;
      THIS is what the “Chickens coming home to roost” actually LOOKS like!

      Instead of insuring perpetual Democrat party rule, you may well be seen, along with Hillary, as the DESTROYERS of the Democrat party!

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:29 am

  21. SR says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:29 am

    The only purpose of this interview is saving himself. Liberal playbook. Hillary can not go prison as political opponent. Comey and Maccbe are liberal patriot and fake msm hero so can not go prison. Obama can not be touched.

  22. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:31 am

  23. Carson Napier says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:36 am


    Paul Manafort: A Time Bomb?
    By Diana West, February 18, 2019

    “To put it another way, after Manafort’s 2014 financial smash and 2015 breakdown, this once high-priced Igor to Global Crookdom was shattered goods—humanly, financially, politically, and legally. He was a walking time bomb for any of Trump’s political enemies to maneuver into the Trump camp and then wait for Manafort’s toxic life story to explode all over Trump.

    If this was the case, who set the trap?”

  24. MAJA says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:37 am

    This is from the_liberal_purge Instagram

    See this Instagram photo by @the_liberal_purge https://www.instagram.com/p/BuBzWv8AReT/?utm_source=ig_web_button_native_share

  25. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:42 am

    • citizen817 says:
      February 19, 2019 at 12:45 am

      • Dutchman says:
        February 19, 2019 at 12:52 am

        The funny thing is, liberals are fooled by the likes of Breitbart and Faux News.

        My liberal sister HATES Fox, and will not read Breitbart, cause,she thinks they are ‘Conservative’and ‘Pro-Trump’.

        This Loomis gal is gutsy for speaking out, but similarly decieved.

  26. Carson Napier says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:48 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:50 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:51 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:54 am

    The Roger Stone farce has demonstrated that the Deep State has unlimited power and is capable of the greatest evil.  

    Judge Jackson placed a similar gag order on Paul Manafort.  She is also the judge who ordered Manafort to serve time in solitary confinement.

    Will the judge issue a similar gag order for the Deep State Media?  Does media coverage “pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case”?

  30. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Our Brave President Trump

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:59 am

    • Dutchman says:
      February 19, 2019 at 1:06 am

      DiBlasio criticising AOC, for not understanding basic economics, what a joke!
      These Dems just keep getting stupider and stupider.

  32. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 1:10 am

