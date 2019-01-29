January 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #740

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 > > > > 7 < < < < til the State of the Union speech !
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”My times are in your hands; deliver me from the hands of my enemies, from those who pursue me.” 🌟
—- Psalm 31:15
—-—–-
Praise: for good moves from USA against Maduro in Venezuela and PDVSA oil company
Praise: for indictments against Huawei
Praise: Disabled Americans are experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in history
———-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— for good results from trade talk with China delegation on Jan 30-31
— the House Dems and Pelosi become befuddled and become divided
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for our LEOs involved in shootings–protection and healing
— for all Trump Supporters..to remain focused and Stand with President Trump
— for us all to remain in prayer… for our country and for one another in the Treehouse
— Stay the Course
—————————————————–
Remember this ?
🦅 “People are going to be exposed that nobody ever thought possible. Wait'll you see how it all ends up. You Watch.” (Tweet dated 1-12-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
**** Reminder: MAGA Team consists of President Trump’s family, his Cabinet, WH Admin, CoS, Press Sec, personal lawyers/advisors, Trump-praying pastors, etc
Added prayer…for all Treepers and their families affected by the current storms. Some are alone in their homes, like Treeper Rodney Short’s mom.
Grandma: Thank you very much for the prayers. In the Midwest – and was not hammered too bad. Got the snow-blower running and enjoyed the exercise! Stay safe everyone and remember…if you are shoveling the snow take breaks and small shovelfuls of snow. Nothing is worth risking your health!
And beware of frostnip/frostbite! If you’ve had it before, it comes on fast in the same spots. Keep handwarmers in your pockets and use ’em unsparingly!
Amen.
Grandma, pardon me for breaking in…….this discussion down the thread turns to global warming and climate change. I have a publication here that I want to give away to someone who will read, appreciate and comment here on the data therein. This was published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory, operated by Martin Marietta Energy Systems, for the US Dept. of Energy. The title is: United States Historical Climatology Network (HCN) Serial Temperature and Precipitation Data, authors, Karl, Williams, Quinian and Boden.
Get in touch with me and I will send this on, freight prepaid too. It has a lot of baseline information back to the 1860’s to the late 1980’s. Published in January of 1990.
mikerock@mhtc.net
God bless.
Yes, we need prayer and loads of intense positive vibrations directed at Donald J. Trump POTUS 45.
Send him love and positive energy. He needs it,
LikeLike
Winning!
MAGA
One aspect of my former ” working life ” was setting up ( and touble-shooting ) de-scale systems for the new ” cache ” steel plants that used multiple electric-arc funaces to to feed continuous-process sheet mills . Their ” feed stock ” was processed ferrous salvage scrap from the ( then newly-emergent ) metal-shredding industry . Thanks to these early efforts steel has become one of the most recycled metals ever !
Amen. Amen. Oh, and Amen!
AMEN!!!
Some damn good literature, essential foklore and even ( if current archelogical investigations may yet reveal ) some petty accurate accounts of man’s history !
LikeLike
Aha! So he’s been colluding with Starbucks. Deploy the SWAT team!
Any business owner that allows vagrants into their restrooms to force employees and customers to put up with the dirty consequences is indeed “not the smartest person.”
Rynn – don’t forget closing down all your stores so your employees can be “re-educated” as to all things politically correct. Maroon…
olderwiser – Excellent point – cannot forget that genius move (sarc.)!
Treepers living in these extra cold areas, Stay Safe.
“Climate Change” called Spring is coming soon. 🌷 🦋 🌹
Prayers for my mama she is off Lake Erie all alone, lord I wish I was there to take care of her.
Just did it–see the reply to prayer post above,….thank you for the reminder, Rodney.
Rodney: Prayers your way! She is in a heavy snow area – especially if near Buffalo or Ashtabula Cty.
Being lclose to a large body of water is often a ” plus” as its a moderating thermal sink for temperatures !
The Church of Global Warming says the earth is dangerously heating up, but I know that it is not, for I have seen the snow and ice and have felt their bitter cold, and I have more faith in snow and ice than in the Church of Global Warming, and it’s High Priests, Power Filchers and Money Grubbers.
Don’t confuse weather with climate. The average global temperature IS rising, but that comes with weather instability in the outer ranges. That means when the season swings cold, it is colder. In most of the rest of the world, it has been a LOT hotter over most of the year.
Don’t confuse idiotic pseudo-science propaganda with truth, Mikey.
Invisibility is not such a bad idea, in some cases.
So sorry you dislike facts. It’s not pseudo-science. Climate change is real. The argument is over what makes it happen.
So sorry you swallow massaged “data”, idiotic propaganda, and nonsense generalities such as “climate change”. OF COURSE the climate changes. It always did, it always will.
It asks a bunch of crooks OR gullible fools to regurgitate thoughtlessly the mantras of the “climate change” wacky cult.
I am PROUD of the President for trolling the morons.
The believing Global Warmist is a most odd curiosity, like a throwback to a very primitive dark age void of all reason and even equipped with Inquisitions. He thinks he is the Earth’s savior. He even believes the Earth can’t do without him; has a passion for his guidance; heats and cools in accordance with his laws and ideology and movements and predictions, yes, he thinks he will watch over the Earth and keep the Earth out of trouble. He scurries about all important like and pontificates and screeches dire warnings and legislates and taxes and thinks the Earth cares what he thinks or does, or even listens. Isn’t it a quaint idea, like an ant thinking he can steer an elephant. Or like Aesop’s fly on the chariot wheel bragging: “Oh what a dust I raise!” This is the entertainment of an eternity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What would be the effect of this Global Warming fraud and coercion, if successful? To make part of the world fools and part hypocrites; to support criminal level roguery and error all over the earth. The power mad and money grubbing global warming fraudsters are trying to convert simple and natural changes in the weather into an engine with which to enslave mankind to filch ever more power and ever more wealth to themselves. These anti-scientists have, in fact, declared war on both science and humanity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see a huge difference between “climate change” (whichever way it is changing, or not), and “Climate Change™” (the “product” being sold to the West under that name).
“Climate Change™” is fraught with hidden gotchas and “fine print” and is really nothing much to do at all with “climate change”. It does have a lot to do with “exfiltration of wealth from the West”.
“Climate Change™” is what is being sold, not “climate change”. And “Climate Change™” is a crap product.
Climate Change is simply Weather. Some decades are warmer than others. Weather.
I doubt you would recognize a ‘fact’ if it kicked you in the rear end.
Your regurgitation of globalist dogma isn’t welcome, as far as I am concerned. Not at all.
Yes, Mikey. Just as surely as the Earth is flat, global warming will kill us all.
Can you please define the following terms for me, please?
1) Ice ages
2) interglacial periods
Hint, note the multiples of each. Also note that we are currently in one of them. In fact the Earth is always either in an ice age or an interglacial period. What does that tell you?
Most Americans don’r agree.
France is rioting over Global Warming taxes and Big Gov’t.
The climate is Constantly changing.
Has been…
for like… EVER!!!
Climate Change is real…it is called the ‘four seasons’…….spring, summer, fall and winter.
That poor Church of Global Warming is losing the war on their climate theory.
Grandma, my Grandpa used to say we had all four seasons in upstate NY: June, July, August, and WINTER.
And he’s still right half a century later.
Now I REALLY believe the Stable Genius is misspelling trollingly and deliberately one word (“Waming” LOL) in order to trigger the educated-beyond-their-means Cunta Chinte’s of the media (-:
Brilliant man.
If ristvan, Rep Andy Biggs and David Horowitz are all correct and 10USC284 allows the Secretary of Defense, upon request from DHS to “provide support for the counterdrug activities or activities to counter transnational organized crime.” Subsection(b)(7) allows the DOD to provide help in the form of “construction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States.”
and . . .
if last October, the DOJ designated MS-13, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), Sinaloa Cartel, and Clan del Golfo as transnational crime organizations (TCOs).
and . . .
Since the Constitution, Art IV, Section 4: states “The United States shall . . . protect [every State in this Union] against Invasion;
and . . .
if people are dying every day because of the alien invasion (drugs, murders, criminals, gangs, child trafficking). Emphasis: we’re talking about drugs, deaths, ruined lives, brutal murders, child sex trafficking EVERY DAY!!!
then . . .
Why hasn’t President Trump already acted, decisively and with urgency?????
The magnitude and frequency of these crimes should eliminate political timing as a reason.
He’s not declaring a national emergency, so there’s no great need to educate the public.
The Dimms will always find some idiot Lib judge to write a TRO, but the authority of 10USC284(b)(7) seems very clear, so getting hit with a ninth circuit TRO shouldn’t be the reason.
There’s gotta be something out there that is so important or powerful that President Trump has not already used 10USC284(b)(7) to free up a whole bunch of money and construction assets to build a secure border barrier.
WHAT COULD IT BE????? THIS IS NUTS!!!!!
Yes, he may prevail against a 9th Circuit TRO, but how long that takes could be not just weeks or months, but years. If he can get legislation to support building the wall, then he avoids the court battle and delays that accompany it.
I understand your point, but I would think that because people are actually dying every day that the Gov’t would request expedited (not just quick but almost immediate) appeal action by the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court would take that quick action. Of course, I don’t know that for sure.
DACA affects 700,000 people’s lives. The SC couldn’t be bothered to hear it. IMO they wouldn’t take quick action to overrule a lib judge on this either.
We are still one judge away from having a conservative majority.
exactly.
I always wondered why the USSC gets to pick what cases they hear.
In my opinion if this is even possible there should be x amount of time allocated By the USSC to hear fast track cases that have urgency. Maybe some legal beagle can weigh in on this…
I wish I knew….
bakocarl..maybe our President simply wants congress to follow existing law. Reagan had this issue pretty well buttoned up, shrub added the Repair the fence Act . congress would never appropriate the funds . Problem has only grown( been exploited) with neglect . https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2006/10/20061026-1.html
Maybe Refrigerator Man Nathan told him about his Vietnam Times and Blumenthal was just trying to top him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Da Nang Dick (Blumenthal)”
I love my President….; )
Pentagon Generals considering staging a hunger strike. Although I think a few self-immolations would make a more powerful statement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s enjoy some more s’mores.
One would think that having already achieved the longest war in U.S. history, and by far, they would figure that was enough, but I guess they don’t want to just sit on their laurels.
They plan on sending them on to Colombia to invade Venezuela. lol.
Obviously, Trump has been colluding with the Taliban all along. That whole Muslim ban thing? It was just a ruse to throw people off.
/s
Too funny. You didn’t need the /s
well… on these very pages, sometimes you have to spell it out ; )
It is strongly arguable that that is not a cartoon, but an image reflecting reality.
Ah…. “Showboating” is a perfect title for Phony Acosta’s book.
Abilio was present, but he really behaved himself for a change. I suspect he took that rules memo to heart. Time will tell.
Good news
And there is this…..
What. The Hell. Wonder if it’s a shareholder thing.
Congressional demands to make documents/reports public are very old jokes.
Tattoo…
Roger Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon in the middle of his back. Which made us think, who does Robert Mueller have tattooed on his?
On Monday, Roger Stone stated; “I’m 66 years old, I do not own a gun, I do not have a valid passport, I have no prior criminal record, I’m charged with nonviolent process crimes,” he told reporters. “To storm my house with greater force than was used to take down bin Laden or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar, it’s unconscionable.”
Finally Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) sent a letter to the DOJ asking for an investigation into whether details of Roger Stone’s indictment were leaked to CNN ahead of his dramatic made for cable news pre-dawn arrest.
We don’t believe a “reporter’s hunch” lead to CNN setting up cameras at 5 am in the morning!
-Ben Garrison
Maybe those 27 FBI Gestapo 2.0 Agents all thought Rodger Stone was really David Banner (The Incredible Hulk)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems that it’s time to form up a special LEO squad of Federal Police….had out some badges and hit the trail…Just book ’em Dano!…might have to use a military brig to hold them in…so no commie fake lawdog could turn them loose…ie: like they do to illegals now.
I am really disliking this big hole in my gut where all this Cold Anger has been eating on it for months now…
Besides, just “who” can appoint special councils these days?… SOTU coming could be interesting eh? Check-6
Tomorrow
Senate Intelligence Hearings
Hearing Type: Open
Date & Time: Tuesday, January 29, 2019 – 9:30am
Location: Hart 216
Witnesses
Director Christopher Wray
Federal Bureau of Investigation
FBI
Director Gina Haspel
Central Intelligence Agency
CIA
Director Daniel Coats
Office of the Director of National Intelligence
ODNI
Director General Robert Ashley
Defense Intelligence Agency
DIA
Director General Paul Nakasone
National Security Agency
NSA
Director Robert Cardillo
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
NGA
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/hearings/open-hearing-worldwide-threats
They’re searching for intelligence, but they won’t find any in that crowd.
Senate Intelligence… HA!!😆
Let guess Mueller report will be around state of the union. Then fake msm, RINO and democrats will push pressure to Barr to wait for house own investigation and he supposed to be not involved.
I’m thinking of NANCY PELOSI’s personal worth at $200 Million. How did she get that far?
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW: I think her wealth started to develop under the Bill Clinton administration. Followed by the Obama clan.
How to explain she’s against a border wall? She’s a California gal in the worst drug-infested area.
A serious IRS investigation is warranted.
Sunshine: It seems to reason that what has been reported Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton did with the Clinton Foundation/CGI (pay-fo-play) has been done by many others in Congress, Senate, and government agencies through government contracts and other shady deals. CFPB anyone? How else could someone making a government salary as a Congressmen or Senator end up a multi-millionaire when they have spent their entire lives in government? I am sure Hillary says to herself “why is everyone all over me when everyone has done this?”
Same with Feinstein who funneled Gov contracts to her husband…
If they got the dime
Pelosi will do the crime
Nor Cal power brokers.
Pelosi & husband wealth explode.
Same for DiFi.
Same for Gavin Newsom. (Gettys)
Feinstein and spouse Richard Blum are well over $1,000,000,000. He gives s lot of money to Nepal, don’t really know why. The Chronicle and Examiner never have looked into Pelosi and Feinstein fortunes. In fact they don’t look into anything, just bash POTUS and try to make Kamala look cute. I dont think they have any reporters left at the Chronicle except Phil Matier.
Do some research on Pelosi’s Tuna factory in Hawaii…what a cluster she created.
Ya think Trump is winning the wall argument…
Article about MAGA Hat Rally at CNN Headquarters Feb. 16.
Also, Feb 20 is being set as a day for Trump supporters around the country to just man up and wear the hat in public.
People are sick of the ramped up “Maga hat = KKK” BS and really, it’s a very simple way for Americans to “fight back”.
We’ve emboldened the DemMSM and Trump haters by being such cowards that we won’t even wear the hat. They need to see what they’re up against. If you’re scared, wear it in the grocery store, or somewhere where the likelihood of DemHaters will be kind of squelched.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-maga-hat-rally-planned-at-cnn-headquarters-in-atlanta/
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is truly unbelievable.
New York’s new abortion law makes me weep. I cannot even think about it. God help us – what have we become?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie Sanders is the Russian collaborator! The video is Bernie and his wife drunk out of their minds on vodka in Moscow singing with real Russians in 1988. It looks like a nudist colony too!
https://forward.com/schmooze/418282/footage-of-shirtless-bernie-sanders-singing-drunkenly-with-soviets-in-88/
Could you post the link to that site and video just a few more times? It’s only up to four count atm, hardly enough times in a short timespan (not to mention the others posting it as well): 🙂
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/29/january-29th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-740/comment-page-1/#comment-6632162
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/28/the-stunning-importance-of-what-devin-nunes-said-yesterday-rosenstein-made-president-trump-muellers-target/comment-page-5/#comment-6631848
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/28/the-stunning-importance-of-what-devin-nunes-said-yesterday-rosenstein-made-president-trump-muellers-target/comment-page-5/#comment-6631889
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/28/aag-matt-whitaker-mentions-mueller-report/#comment-6631880
He is building a wall: https://steelisstrongerthanconcrete.com/
For those who doubted, do you believe this?
LOL! Democrats Are Really Evil shirts.
All that’s missing are their pink hats.
What – the fact that they are all very homely gals with greasy hair, bad teeth and ugly non-descript clothing? Them’s feminists for ya – you can spot them a mile away.
I see a bunch of hate-filled smirky smiles. Normally I might not see that, but the Left’s recent foray into [alleged] “smirk” judgement has revealed to my eyes what was previously hidden.
Hate-filled smirky smiles. A whole banquet-table full of them.
Oh wait… they (the Left) don’t get to be the only ones inventing new face-crime. I can do it too.
So.. I also see hate-filled high foreheads and hate-filled hair styles. Even the way they arrange those laptops and drinking glasses on the table is obviously sending out non-stop dog-whistles of hate.
The Left can thank themselves for “woking” me to these type of horrible face-crimes.
It’s Sandmann with the MAGA Lid…
How California’s Environmentalism Increased Carbon Emissions
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/272495/how-californias-environmentalism-increased-carbon-daniel-greenfield?fbclid=IwAR0OZFpnGS4xzAGgzEVDneQXVmkJ8Tjr0600bLJkxu_3KgMNicNgVLx3gfk
Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed forest management legislation as wildfires burned California.
https://canadafreepress.com/article/ca-gov.-jerry-brown-vetoed-2016-wildfire-management-bill-while-ca-burned
Two amphibious units pulled up behind his house even though he can’t swim…lol. I didn’t know he has a radio show.
I mean he’s a good to have on PDJT’s side, I’m a fan now!
Looks like PDJT will be interviewed just before the Superbowl.
https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/report-donald-trump-return-super-bowl-stage-cbs-interview-sunday-010824807.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
DJT is having this guy do the SOTU speech~~> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-N9skEwt38I
LikeLike
LikeLike
….but can she read them?
