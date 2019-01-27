January 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #738

Posted on January 27, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to January 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #738

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ❤️ ” * * * * 18 * * * * til Valentine Day * * * 19 days to the Feb 15 deadline
    ( * 2 * days until the day of the State of the Union speech, now canceled or is it?)

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———
    🌟 ”Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
    I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust”.”
    —- Psalm 91:1-2 🌟
    —-—–-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
    — the House Dems becomes befuddled and become divided
    — for truth to come out about fake Russia pee dossier/collusion
    — for American: whistleblowers/White Hats/political prisoners
    — for ongoing building of our American WALL
    — for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
    — for truth about Justice RB Ginsberg
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil (Domestic Terrorists?)
    — for all Trump Supporters..to remain focused and Stay the Course
    — for us all to remain in prayer… for our country and for one another in the Treehouse
    — Victory over Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “When I took the Oath of Office, I swore to protect our country. And that is what I will always to, so, Help Me, God.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Duke Taber says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:22 am

    For all of this week’s negative nellies. Read this and then consider your attitude.

    https://mariomurilloministries.wordpress.com/2019/01/25/i-have-never-been-prouder/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. JohnCarlson says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:23 am

    I’m taking a scientific poll.
    How much do you think the Mexican Drug Cartels pay House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for doing everything she can to make America’s border security weak?

    1) $5,000,000 per month?
    2) $10,000,000 per month?
    4) The blood of 5 young virgin girls?
    5) The blood of 10 young virgin girls?
    6) Some combination of the above?

    Like

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:24 am

      I think she does it for free out of hatred for America.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:25 am

      Whoops! I left out 3).
      3) $20,000,000 per month?

      OK, now it’s scientific.

      Like

      Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:26 am

      I think you’re low balling on
      the numbers otherwise Pelosi
      wouldn’t be so frantic/way higher.

      Like

      Reply
      • Marygrace Powers says:
        January 27, 2019 at 12:37 am

        “The first female Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has a net worth of $120 million. Pelosi’s drastic growth, from an initial $21.7 million in 2009…..

        As one of the wealthier members of Congress, Pelosi’s worth has been a topic of controversy.”

        Like

        Reply
    • Crabby says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Obviously 6, however I am sure she loves the blood and organs of both sexes. Her husband does much business with the Chinese. I would bet they supply the cartels with raw materials as well.

      Like

      Reply
    • Piper says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:47 am

      What’s really sickening is that these people could care less about the actual money.
      That money insulates them from “we the people”, allows them to put up gated compounds, with armed security to keep the “rabble” from rounding them up for their high crimes.
      They live and breathe for the POWER to control our every action, thought, and feeling on any given subject.
      I HATE these people! I am glad of their LOVE of money!
      I hope it is a comfort to them in hell.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Crabby says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:29 am

    I don’t tweet, but I read the President’s tweets here, when citizen posts them. Today I ventured to RealDonaldTrump and discovered how to read responses. The leftist bastards have taken over the responses and they are vile. They have unending energy for vile remarks and threats. It is unreal. Don’t read his tweet responses unless you have anger management classes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:33 am

      I agree…it is unreal. For the last 6 months I’ve only peeked in the responses–it is vile and despicable. These people are demented and full of evil hate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Piper says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:42 am

      Many of those that you read are bots. AI programmed to flood the thread or person, over and over.
      You can google how it works- really insidious tech.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • louche9 says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:50 am

      Don’t be silly, Crabby; WE’RE the haters.

      Like

      Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Never forget…

      10 Blessed [are] they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
      11 Blessed are ye, when [men] shall revile you, and persecute [you], and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.
      12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great [is] your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you. (Matthew 5:10, KJV)

      Like

      Reply
  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:31 am

    1984 rewriting of history seems to be happening somehow on search engines. Really odd. Saw this posted on yesterday’s thread and we have been messing with search engines for a while now.
    Link to what someone posted and what husband and I have found. If someone is depending on truthful search results to inform them their understanding if history will be greatly skewed!
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/26/january-26th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-737/comment-page-6/#comment-6623093

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Citizen must be busy…so I’ll post the President Tweets tonight for Citizen.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. Piper says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:38 am

    This article voices every question I’ve wrestled with for the past two years.

    *snip*
    And now Trump’s selection of William Barr as America’s next attorney general is the final straw. There can be NO MORE DOUBT.

    William Barr is the swamp creature’s Swamp Creature. He is the personification of all of the evil and wickedness that has gone on in Washington, D.C., during the past 30 years. Name the act of criminality, cover-up or act of chicanery that has taken place in Washington D.C., over the last 30 years, and William Barr is probably neck deep in it.

    https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/3833/Now-Its-William-Barr-When-Will-Christians-And-Conservatives-Stop-Making-Excuses-For-Donald-Trump.aspx

    Just like we argued for and against Jeff Sessions, until the ugly truth was revealed- we may be doing the same with President Trump; justifying and rationalizing his action, even when they go against everything we believe in.

    This article makes very excellent points.

    I got such a cold chill down my spine when Trump said
    “I like taking the guns early like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida … to go to court would have taken a long time,” Trump said at a meeting with lawmakers on school safety and gun violence.

    “Take the guns first, go through due process second,” Trump said.

    THIS was a red flag moment, and there have been others.
    I realize that voicing my concern here is a bad idea because everyone is rabidly MAGA, and I have been from the moment he rode that escalator down to announce.
    Find my previous postings, I would have given my life for him, until yesterday afternoon.
    That was my line in the sand moment.
    I sent emails of encouragement to him, money for “bricks, money every time I got a text from his campaign- and I’m NOT a rich person- but I gave what I could to prove my devotion and support.
    I’m done being a blind follower.

    Like

    Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:49 am

      No one here has rabbis. We have all had our shots.

      Like

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      January 27, 2019 at 12:53 am

      Come on Piper. This guy’s crying about bump stocks. Bump stocks are an accessory, not a firearm. I don’t see how the Second Amendment covers them. I don’t really have a position on whether or not they should be legal, not something I really care about. When people start talking about silencers and bump stocks they miss the entire point of the Second Amendment, and I believe put it at some risk. I’m not being critical of you, I generally support your views, and consider you someone who gets it on this forum. I’m willing to give Mr. Barr an opportunity before I judge. If he doesn’t do the job, let’s just say I was one of the first people on this board to turn on Jeff Sessions. I want results. We can nitpick later

      Like

      Reply
  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. fred5678 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:48 am

    MUST WATCH for any disheartened Treepers on The Wall:

    Like

    Reply
  13. Piper says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Published on Jan 8, 2019
    The NRA and Marco Rubio want national Red Flag Laws. They want the government to past, pay for and enact firearm confiscation. This is horrible and in this video I share my thoughts on this unconstitutional infraction.

    Like

    Reply
  14. fred5678 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Remember the mad cries from the left??

    Trump is Hitler!!!
    Trump supporters are Nazis!
    Trump is authoritarian!
    Trump is a dictator!
    Trump will ignore the courts!

    And now CNN announces:

    “Trump (formerly known authoritarian Nazi leader Hitler) caves to Pelosi (80 year old lady with brain freezes)!!

    Wait, what ???

    Reminder — watch

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s