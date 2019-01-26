Saturday January 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

21 Responses to Saturday January 26th – Open Thread

  3. Lucille says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    From Walt Disney’s LADY AND THE TRAMP
    “We Are Siamese” – Words and Music by Peggy Lee and Sonny Burke

  4. Lucille says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    A wonderful vid of President Trump’s meeting with Hispanic leaders on Friday…

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:35 am

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers.

  9. Robert Smith says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:45 am

  10. piper567 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:54 am

    The Telegraph (London?) has published an apology for (intentionally?) screwing up a prominent article ab Melania.
    They have agreed to pay Mrs. Trump “…substantial damages as well as her legal costs.”
    I love it she takes no sh!t off of anyone trying to defame her.
    seen tonight on The_Donald.

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:56 am

    It’s Caturday!

  12. citizen817 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Just another Caturday…

  13. citizen817 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:58 am

  14. nwtex says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:06 am

    The lady, fortunately our First Lady, is simply a vision of poise, grace, perfection, loveliness, charm etc etc etc…..at all times. And we love her ❣️ Thank God for her and her husband.
    Thank you Lord for keeping them safe.

  15. piper567 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:33 am

    a TV station in WVirginia is reporting the Border Patrol had found flesh-eating bacteria on an invader…now hospitalized. WCYB.com
    nice.

  16. JX says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:55 am

    Florida ethics panel finds probable cause in Andrew Gillum ‘Hamilton’ tickets complaint

    The finding from the Florida Commission on Ethics means the investigation into the complaint will move on but isn’t a finding of guilt. The next step is a hearing before an administrative judge sometime in the next two months.

    If Gillum is found guilty, the commission has the power to issue a fine, but the proceedings aren’t criminal.

    https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/politics/political-pulse/os-ne-andrew-gillum-ethics-20190125-story.html#

