Saturday January 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
love the middle photo, the green eye
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me, too…beautiful eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
From Walt Disney’s LADY AND THE TRAMP
“We Are Siamese” – Words and Music by Peggy Lee and Sonny Burke
LikeLiked by 1 person
A wonderful vid of President Trump’s meeting with Hispanic leaders on Friday…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, MissLucille, for posting this beautiful video!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Happy Caterday, Treepers.
LikeLike
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
The Telegraph (London?) has published an apology for (intentionally?) screwing up a prominent article ab Melania.
They have agreed to pay Mrs. Trump “…substantial damages as well as her legal costs.”
I love it she takes no sh!t off of anyone trying to defame her.
seen tonight on The_Donald.
LikeLike
It’s Caturday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just another Caturday…
LikeLiked by 2 people
… with a wary eye peeled for crocs and hippos
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lady, fortunately our First Lady, is simply a vision of poise, grace, perfection, loveliness, charm etc etc etc…..at all times. And we love her ❣️ Thank God for her and her husband.
Thank you Lord for keeping them safe.
LikeLike
a TV station in WVirginia is reporting the Border Patrol had found flesh-eating bacteria on an invader…now hospitalized. WCYB.com
nice.
LikeLike
Florida ethics panel finds probable cause in Andrew Gillum ‘Hamilton’ tickets complaint
The finding from the Florida Commission on Ethics means the investigation into the complaint will move on but isn’t a finding of guilt. The next step is a hearing before an administrative judge sometime in the next two months.
If Gillum is found guilty, the commission has the power to issue a fine, but the proceedings aren’t criminal.
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/politics/political-pulse/os-ne-andrew-gillum-ethics-20190125-story.html#
LikeLike