Wow – Seattle News Room Intentionally Manipulated Video of President Trump for Broadcast…

A statement from Fox affiliate Q13 in Seattle appears to confirm that a news video editor intentionally manipulated video feed from the public address of President Trump. “In a statement, Q13 noted that the video editor responsible has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.” A side-by-side comparison shows the manipulation by the newsroom:

“We are investigating this to determine what happened,” said Q13’s news director. “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the President in a negative light. The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.” (link)

The level of bias within media toward President Trump is stunning.

