Wow – Seattle News Room Intentionally Manipulated Video of President Trump for Broadcast…

A statement from Fox affiliate Q13 in Seattle appears to confirm that a news video editor intentionally manipulated video feed from the public address of President Trump. “In a statement, Q13 noted that the video editor responsible has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.” A side-by-side comparison shows the manipulation by the newsroom:
“We are investigating this to determine what happened,” said Q13’s news director. “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the President in a negative light. The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.” (link)
The level of bias within media toward President Trump is stunning.
Nothing surprises me anymore…
Nothing. We’re back to the yellow press except the majority, or at least a sizable minority, of Americans don’t seem to realize it.
One of the founders of “Yellow Journalism” William Randolph Hearst still lives.
Hearst Communications: Hearst owns a wide variety of newspapers, magazines, television channels, and television stations, including the San Francisco Chronicle, the Houston Chronicle, Cosmopolitan and Esquire. It owns 50% of broadcasting firm A&E Networks, and 20% of the sports broadcaster ESPN with partner The Walt Disney Company. (Wikipedia lame but fast)
Hearst actually owns a bunch of local stations. Maybe in your hometown.
Q13 Seattle is owned by Tribune also known as WGN…
The WR Hearst that was a pioneer yellow journalist died in 1951. The one who still lives is WR Hearst III, his grandson. He also worked in publishing, but has been a full-time philanthropist since 1992. Grandson still sits on the board, but can only influence things like who gets hired to head company divisions.
This incident looks to me to be the action of a disgruntled employee who was passed over for promotion or some such. The editor had to have known this would be found out, and was acting out of anger.
Americans don’t realize it because Americans are not challenging it! They still content on watching! Much like continuing to watch football on Sundays!
Of course you’re right majority of people are still watching. But how many conservatives are still using facebook and twitter even though we know how wretched they are. I got rid of my tv years ago don’t miss it. I do have a facebook account that I have not visited in well over a year. We need to hit them where it hurts. If majority of conservatives were to cut the cord to social media on a given date (on that day I will cancel my account too) the stock would plundge and they would notice. Look at target the day we announced a boycott over policy. I did not return to target after that until yesterday. Did not buy anything but I was shocked to see the decline in the store. It looked like Sears and JC Penney just before they closed in our town. We need to do something!
We, my suburban family that is pretty much the Target demographic, have not been back – except for one frustrating incident having to do with the way kids hate to have the right footwear with them for various events, despite fair warning. That has been it for what two years?
The press has never been any color but yellow. Particularly the newspapers. Look up some of the earliest English language papers. They are full of bias, but they didn’t hide it.
It’s human nature to have bias and be politically partisan. It’s even ok in my opinion, as long as one is honest about it.
It’s the hiding behind professional objectivity in order to advance a political agenda which I find objectionable.
Exactly, Flyover – no wonder so many Americans think that Trump is “bad man orange”. The media has no morals, that is clear.
NOTHING surprises me either. Especially coming from Seattle. Nice people, not so nice political views, unless you live in Spokane.
Stunning…yes.
Surprising…not in the least.
Hatred and bitter anger out of control knows no bounds.
We. Have. Not. Seen. The. Worst. Yet.
Wait for it. More is on the way.
Peace everybody and me hopes your night and day tomorrow is great for all Treepers!
Neither me, but you have to expect stuff like that to happen as the MSM desperately tries to keep “Crossfire Hurricane” and other things away from those whom are still asleep. It is all they got but it won’t be enough because more and more people are awakening to what has and is going on. It is only a matter of time before the MSM house of cards comes falling down on them. Then they will be paying a high price for their collusion.
They are now so overtly and obnoxiously angry and bitter that they can’t help blurting all these telling signs, blunders and mix-ups that are showing their true very dark heart colors.
People that live constantly angry, begin to lose control of their normal personality and normal courtesies. Any psychiatrist or psychologist worth their salt will tell you that.
Damn Damn
How many people saw that manipulation? I have been in a state of disgust since 2015. I’m wondering if it will ever go away!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My state of disgust has been since 2006 when pelosi and reid took over in the last two years of Bush…it only went WAY down in obamas years and even further in OUR President Donald J Trumps first two years. Something MUST happen. We simply can not have all this evidence and they ALL walk free. BULLSHIT!!!
The camel’s nose enters the broadcast video tent. Expect more of this–and expect worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Fox had Shephard Smith anchoring, as if there weren’t enough Trump haters on every other network. Way to go Fox! /sarc
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just spoke to the news room. Left my number after speaking to one of the younger personnel.
I asked him if the management would be making a atatement, and did he really think that this was an adult thing to do to a sitting president? He did agree with me, so I thanked hime for taking my call and hoped he had a good night.
LikeLiked by 13 people
They asked for my name and number.I said No- the employee,who edited the video, name should be released and not protected. I told them to report the actual news story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good one!
just hit up their FB and Twitter .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent, everyone can spend a minute or two. Time for the enemy to feel the heat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wondering how much longer before I will need to retire and more eastward…Eastern Oregon & Washington are not only getting more & more unsafe politically but by the infiltration of more & more illegals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell me. I live in NYS and thinking of West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Tennessee.
We’re still safely Red here E. Oregon. Wallowa,Union Baker Grant and Malheur
Voted overwhelmingly Red this last election and the various 2nd amendment ordinances passed too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANKS!! My email to tips:
To whom it may concern:
OUTRAGEOUS!!! Investigation?? INVESTIGATION?? You already know who did it!!!
DUH!!
Take five minutes, get a written admission of his manipulation, and show him the door and publish his name.
No pension, no benefits. No severance pay. NOTHING!
And then run an UNALTERED video of the speech every night for a week in lieu of commercials.
(fred)
let’s discover this guy’s name and address.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will be available by morning… already in the works it is!
Video editing is a job done by both genders. Just saying.
You mean it could have been any of the 64 genders.
I like mint chip, myself. Wait… what?
This is from the New Fox, post-Roger Ailes and is now the Murdoch Network, who features Democrats now and ignores real Truth. The editor will receive a promotion,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Murdoch sons are metrosexual twits
@ jeans2nd. Correct. suspended means a week’s paid leave vacationing at a ski resort, then back to work.
The left can’t meme. Meanwhile ChuckN’ancy got hammered last night to the point James Carville was laughing. I guess this childish manipulation of video was the best this idiot could do. Hope he loses his job.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Something seemed strange about Chuck and Nancy’s picture. So I looked for their heights. He is 5’7″. Nancy is 5’5″. WHAT am I missing here?
The stool he was standing on?
I was thinking more in the lines that he was standing on a turtle, if you catch my drift. I got the heights from wiki.
Phil, you mean they are not really Mutt and Jeff? Just mutt and mutt.
Imdb has Schumer height as 5’9″. Looks more than 4″ difference though between them. Probably wearing shoes lifts for another inch or so or something.
Yeah but Nancy was probably wearing heels as well. She probably doesn’t go out in public in flats. So it really seems likely that Chuckles was standing on a couple of phone books. I wonder if he’ll let the press ever get a picture of him standing near PDJT?
https://pixel.nymag.com/imgs/daily/intelligencer/2016/11/14/14-nancy-pelosi-charles-schumer.w700.h700.jpg Here is another picture of them together. Now I am really wondering what was staged. Maybe Pelosi is shrinking!
Wow both Chuckles and Nanny State can post up F Chuck Todd.
Obviously the editor pulled this stunt because he felt comfortable due to the liberal bias of the entire station. Typical of Seattle SSR.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Problem is the East side sees it too. East side would love a north/south split.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I said to the kid in their newsroom tonight, “C’mon, just grow up already!”
What else can one say? If the manager calls me, I will demand that the name comes out. No one in the media can claim anonymity pulling something like this. It is just unconscionable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you.
Enemedia has done this many times to others who don’t agree with their cult.
Pretty ballsy to do it to a POTUS. Not surprised though.
Borderline criminal if you ask me.
It’s tacky and revolting.
It is freedom of speech though…
We should exercise ours by letting them know what we think of this BS.
I am not sure…if you are manipulating a live presidential feed for a public address.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll bet one USD, $1.00 the editor is a scruffy gay
LikeLiked by 1 person
Team membership is not the issue.
I continue to be stunned after learning there are still oblablabla judges ruling with their feelings, DC water co ‘joking’ about shutting off the WH’s water supply due govt shutdown, the collective bashing on ANYTHING having to do with our duly elected President…todays phrase was ‘manufactured crisis’. It’s completely insane!
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Ginsburg passes and the left freaks out, I’m going to call their panic a manufactured crisis.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes to this.
I hear rumors that Ginsburg has been dead for some time now. Both McStain and Bush Sr. were dead awhile before their funerals. They deep state sure must like the movie Weekend at Bernie’s!
Look at the bright side, Sundance. At least they didn’t put a little mustache on him. I suppose they are waiting for CNN to do that. You know they want to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What an infantile POS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
???!! Wow! I watched this expecting to see the typical misuse of color filters, lighting, and such, like so many of the freaks have done to Trump at various times. But this is a whole other level…. I’m always surprised they can still surprise me.
LikeLiked by 7 people
jello–I stupidly forgot to write down your twitter addy. Would you DM me and remind me?
Unreal the level of disrespect to the Office of the President. These people would go Judas so fast in a war it would be unreal. Never will I Trust a Liberal again. No honor, No decency.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The level of bias towards the supporters of President Trump is stunning. President Trump represents us, therefore it is we who they hold the most contempt for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Precisely. And when they say things like “Trump is alone…” They forget he might be alone in DC, but he’s with a sizeable majority of American citizens.
I’d venture to say he would have 90+% support of not for the propaganda against him.
Our media has done more damage to our country than the Nazis and Soviets could have dreamed. Tragic to think they all are of the same cloth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sizable majority of productive citizens.
….bias against the supporters of President Trump….
(There is no bias in the media towards us. If only…..)
One can take a series of photos (or vldeo captures) of someone speaking and pick out images to make anyone look silly/stupid just by their changing features. Yellow press does it all the time.
Not only did they make DJT orange, perhaps even worse, they airbrushed away Shumer’s and Pelosi’s horns.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As with our corrupt and criminal government, when there’s no consequences, why would it stop?
The MS Mind Control democrat operative “news” organizations are the furthest thing from news media, yet the FCC allows them to pose as news outlets and use the peoples airwaves for their propaganda scam
So yeah, it’s outrageous and ridiculous, but it’s doing what it’s intended to do, which is manipulate stupid people
We live in a country where there’s no consequences for corrupt and criminal behavior by democrats. That’s more than obvious. Until there are consequences that truly hurt, corruption and criminality will rule the day
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gosh, alliwantissometruth, looks like we posted with the same mind-set. Your post is perfect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.”
Translation :
The editor responsible for editing the footage is Enjoying His/Her All Expense Vacation Bonus for his exemplary Work on this Production !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or “…paid leave pending the outrage and spotlight to die down.”
These people sicken me. And I blame the media’s demonization of POTUS for all of this insanity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That station owes their viewers something of a mea culpa with an apology.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wanted a link to post, but I just got a website run around. Grrrr
Just imagine if a news video editor had done this to the Marxist community organizer… he would be on vacation now… at Leavenworth… for some fabricated federal offense… like the guy who created the Benghazi video (that nobody saw)…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just did a quick look through the local news websites , KOMO 4 , KING 5 , KIRO 7, And Q13FOX .
Not a one of these websites is reporting this !
I’m Angry this happened here in my home state !
And like jello333 said ,
‘ I’m always surprised they can still surprise me . ‘
GRRRRR ! DESPICABLE !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another local example of this manipulation was on the front page of my “local paper” ( actually owned by a national syndicate) today. The banner headline on an AP story-
Trump: Wall Critical to Stem ‘Crisis’
The subtle editorial inclusion of the quotation marks around “crisis” implies there is no crisis at the US-Mexican border, and that Trump is falsely calling the situation a crisis in order to justify the border wall. The AP didn’t even make it to the actual article before injecting its editorial bias into a purportedly objective report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Complaints to FCC
FCC can revoke their license for a lack of integrity. Contact FCC, don’t bother with the station manager etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
and who manages the FCC nowadays…
Emet…think that is exactly what I’ll do in the morning. This has to stop, and the only way it’ll stop to make them feel pain. I’m beyond cold anger. Not nice to play kick the cobra. Bad things can happen.
It’s a perfect metaphor for how the media has been distorting Trump’s image ever since the day he anounced he was running for president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
theyve done this for awhile…in 2012 Mittens was always tinted green…in 2016, they gone orange…they also used harsh light on 45 while Crooked has soft focus in the debates…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not just the tint here. Did you watch the video?
Cold anger here – I think we should all change public profiles to a yellow vest
I am boiling over Sundance’s Huber findings , I live in Arizona and John McCains shit and now over the border – cold anger
LikeLiked by 2 people
cnn, fox, little difference.
I have no TV.
No TV since 2012 honestly it was the last Mittens /Zero debate that did it.
We don’t even have an antenna..
They Orange Man Bad the video.
The beauty of the 1st amendment… It exposes all scum bags. No hiding, no cover. Pure genius. Pure American genius.
Electronic warfare – being practiced upon US.
Too bad I can’t show that editor how I can manipulate and make a persons face look weird and funny with my fists
Open and tolerant, kind and compassionate…today’s Demosocialist Party.
It’s Seattle, so if the station is forced to do the right thing and fire whoever did this, they’ll get the keys to the city once they are out the door.
If you haven’t seen it for yourself, it’s hard to grasp just how self righteously progressive the NPCs of Seattle are. A mildly conservative candidate for the city council recently withdrew due to threats. “Homeless” addicts are accommodated, the police are handcuffed, and politicians puff themselves up by flinging poop at the President at every opportunity.
This fake news “prank” will be applauded in Seattle.
Projection. Again. Looks like RGB or Pelosi behavior.
This editor has a name. What is it?
There is no reason he or she should be a nameless/faceless employee.
They have already stated that the person was placed on leave so they know who the editor is. He or she is a public figure. His work is really no different than that of a reporter . Their work is produced for air and displayed publicly. If he or she ever did a feature piece and received a byline, that makes it a public presentation and them a public figure.
If he or she stays annonymous, someone else will hire him or her.
When you expose the lower level employees under these circumstances, not only do they know not to do this again but no producer or reporter or anchor will be able to order a lowly employee to purposely make deceptive edits if they are going to be tied to it.
…and yet they don’t understand why we call them Fake News and Enemy of the People 🤔🤨
Food supply. check,; Retard expulsion, In Spades.
