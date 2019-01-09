Wow – Seattle News Room Intentionally Manipulated Video of President Trump for Broadcast…

Posted on January 9, 2019 by

A statement from Fox affiliate Q13 in Seattle appears to confirm that a news video editor intentionally manipulated video feed from the public address of President Trump. “In a statement, Q13 noted that the video editor responsible has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.”  A side-by-side comparison shows the manipulation by the newsroom:

“We are investigating this to determine what happened,” said Q13’s news director. “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the President in a negative light. The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.”  (link)

The level of bias within media toward President Trump is stunning.

  1. M33 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Nothing surprises me anymore…

    • Flyover Expat says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:12 pm

      Nothing. We’re back to the yellow press except the majority, or at least a sizable minority, of Americans don’t seem to realize it.

      • Piggy says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:41 pm

        One of the founders of “Yellow Journalism” William Randolph Hearst still lives.

        Hearst Communications: Hearst owns a wide variety of newspapers, magazines, television channels, and television stations, including the San Francisco Chronicle, the Houston Chronicle, Cosmopolitan and Esquire. It owns 50% of broadcasting firm A&E Networks, and 20% of the sports broadcaster ESPN with partner The Walt Disney Company. (Wikipedia lame but fast)

        Hearst actually owns a bunch of local stations. Maybe in your hometown.

        Q13 Seattle is owned by Tribune also known as WGN…

        • Invisible Mikey says:
          January 10, 2019 at 12:08 am

          The WR Hearst that was a pioneer yellow journalist died in 1951. The one who still lives is WR Hearst III, his grandson. He also worked in publishing, but has been a full-time philanthropist since 1992. Grandson still sits on the board, but can only influence things like who gets hired to head company divisions.

          This incident looks to me to be the action of a disgruntled employee who was passed over for promotion or some such. The editor had to have known this would be found out, and was acting out of anger.

      • Jedi9 says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:51 pm

        Americans don’t realize it because Americans are not challenging it! They still content on watching! Much like continuing to watch football on Sundays!

        • mireilleg says:
          January 10, 2019 at 12:16 am

          Of course you’re right majority of people are still watching. But how many conservatives are still using facebook and twitter even though we know how wretched they are. I got rid of my tv years ago don’t miss it. I do have a facebook account that I have not visited in well over a year. We need to hit them where it hurts. If majority of conservatives were to cut the cord to social media on a given date (on that day I will cancel my account too) the stock would plundge and they would notice. Look at target the day we announced a boycott over policy. I did not return to target after that until yesterday. Did not buy anything but I was shocked to see the decline in the store. It looked like Sears and JC Penney just before they closed in our town. We need to do something!

          • TheLastDemocrat says:
            January 10, 2019 at 12:24 am

            We, my suburban family that is pretty much the Target demographic, have not been back – except for one frustrating incident having to do with the way kids hate to have the right footwear with them for various events, despite fair warning. That has been it for what two years?

      • keeler says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:54 pm

        The press has never been any color but yellow. Particularly the newspapers. Look up some of the earliest English language papers. They are full of bias, but they didn’t hide it.

        It’s human nature to have bias and be politically partisan. It’s even ok in my opinion, as long as one is honest about it.

        It’s the hiding behind professional objectivity in order to advance a political agenda which I find objectionable.

      • olderwiser21 says:
        January 10, 2019 at 12:19 am

        Exactly, Flyover – no wonder so many Americans think that Trump is “bad man orange”. The media has no morals, that is clear.

    • noswamp says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:03 am

      NOTHING surprises me either. Especially coming from Seattle. Nice people, not so nice political views, unless you live in Spokane.

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:18 am

      Stunning…yes.

      Surprising…not in the least.

      Hatred and bitter anger out of control knows no bounds.

      We. Have. Not. Seen. The. Worst. Yet.

      Wait for it. More is on the way.

      Peace everybody and me hopes your night and day tomorrow is great for all Treepers!

    • kiskiminetas says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:19 am

      Neither me, but you have to expect stuff like that to happen as the MSM desperately tries to keep “Crossfire Hurricane” and other things away from those whom are still asleep. It is all they got but it won’t be enough because more and more people are awakening to what has and is going on. It is only a matter of time before the MSM house of cards comes falling down on them. Then they will be paying a high price for their collusion.

      • angellestaria6674 says:
        January 10, 2019 at 12:27 am

        They are now so overtly and obnoxiously angry and bitter that they can’t help blurting all these telling signs, blunders and mix-ups that are showing their true very dark heart colors.

        People that live constantly angry, begin to lose control of their normal personality and normal courtesies. Any psychiatrist or psychologist worth their salt will tell you that.

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Damn Damn

  3. Right to reply says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    How many people saw that manipulation? I have been in a state of disgust since 2015. I’m wondering if it will ever go away!

    • Snuzzy says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:39 pm

      My state of disgust has been since 2006 when pelosi and reid took over in the last two years of Bush…it only went WAY down in obamas years and even further in OUR President Donald J Trumps first two years. Something MUST happen. We simply can not have all this evidence and they ALL walk free. BULLSHIT!!!

  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    The camel’s nose enters the broadcast video tent. Expect more of this–and expect worse.

  5. Anon says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    And Fox had Shephard Smith anchoring, as if there weren’t enough Trump haters on every other network. Way to go Fox! /sarc

  6. WSB says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Contact:

    206-674-1313
    askus@q13fox.com

    Mailing Address:

    Q13 FOX, KCPQ-TV
    1813 Westlake Avenue N.
    Seattle, WA 98109

    News tips and feedback:
    tips@q13fox.com
    206-674-1305

    Submit your photo, video tips

    News email and contact information:
    tips@q13fox.com

    Website issues:
    tips@q13fox.com

    • WSB says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      Just spoke to the news room. Left my number after speaking to one of the younger personnel.

      I asked him if the management would be making a atatement, and did he really think that this was an adult thing to do to a sitting president? He did agree with me, so I thanked hime for taking my call and hoped he had a good night.

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      just hit up their FB and Twitter .

    • fred5678 says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:42 am

      THANKS!! My email to tips:

      To whom it may concern:

      OUTRAGEOUS!!! Investigation?? INVESTIGATION?? You already know who did it!!!

      DUH!!

      Take five minutes, get a written admission of his manipulation, and show him the door and publish his name.

      No pension, no benefits. No severance pay. NOTHING!

      And then run an UNALTERED video of the speech every night for a week in lieu of commercials.

      (fred)

      “We are investigating this to determine what happened,” said Q13’s news director. “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the President in a negative light. The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.”

  7. lieutenantm says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    let’s discover this guy’s name and address.

  8. jeans2nd says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    This is from the New Fox, post-Roger Ailes and is now the Murdoch Network, who features Democrats now and ignores real Truth. The editor will receive a promotion,

  9. ParteaGirl says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    The left can’t meme. Meanwhile ChuckN’ancy got hammered last night to the point James Carville was laughing. I guess this childish manipulation of video was the best this idiot could do. Hope he loses his job.

  10. Milo says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Obviously the editor pulled this stunt because he felt comfortable due to the liberal bias of the entire station. Typical of Seattle SSR.

  11. Piggy says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Enemedia has done this many times to others who don’t agree with their cult.

    Pretty ballsy to do it to a POTUS. Not surprised though.

  12. Michael Todaro says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    I’ll bet one USD, $1.00 the editor is a scruffy gay

  13. taxpayer here says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    I continue to be stunned after learning there are still oblablabla judges ruling with their feelings, DC water co ‘joking’ about shutting off the WH’s water supply due govt shutdown, the collective bashing on ANYTHING having to do with our duly elected President…todays phrase was ‘manufactured crisis’. It’s completely insane!

  14. JohnCarlson says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    Look at the bright side, Sundance. At least they didn’t put a little mustache on him. I suppose they are waiting for CNN to do that. You know they want to.

  15. CNN_sucks says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    What an infantile POS.

  16. jello333 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    ???!! Wow! I watched this expecting to see the typical misuse of color filters, lighting, and such, like so many of the freaks have done to Trump at various times. But this is a whole other level…. I’m always surprised they can still surprise me.

  17. DeWalt says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Unreal the level of disrespect to the Office of the President. These people would go Judas so fast in a war it would be unreal. Never will I Trust a Liberal again. No honor, No decency.

  18. Comrade Mope says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    The level of bias towards the supporters of President Trump is stunning. President Trump represents us, therefore it is we who they hold the most contempt for.

    • sledhead406 says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:00 am

      Precisely. And when they say things like “Trump is alone…” They forget he might be alone in DC, but he’s with a sizeable majority of American citizens.

      I’d venture to say he would have 90+% support of not for the propaganda against him.

      Our media has done more damage to our country than the Nazis and Soviets could have dreamed. Tragic to think they all are of the same cloth.

    • GB Bari says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:03 am

      ….bias against the supporters of President Trump….

      (There is no bias in the media towards us. If only…..)

  19. tenndon says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    One can take a series of photos (or vldeo captures) of someone speaking and pick out images to make anyone look silly/stupid just by their changing features. Yellow press does it all the time.

  20. JohnCarlson says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    Not only did they make DJT orange, perhaps even worse, they airbrushed away Shumer’s and Pelosi’s horns.

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    As with our corrupt and criminal government, when there’s no consequences, why would it stop?

    The MS Mind Control democrat operative “news” organizations are the furthest thing from news media, yet the FCC allows them to pose as news outlets and use the peoples airwaves for their propaganda scam

    So yeah, it’s outrageous and ridiculous, but it’s doing what it’s intended to do, which is manipulate stupid people

    We live in a country where there’s no consequences for corrupt and criminal behavior by democrats. That’s more than obvious. Until there are consequences that truly hurt, corruption and criminality will rule the day

  22. the5thranchhand says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Honestly, the level of bias by the mainstream media toward President Trump is criminal. That is why the mainstream media is no longer available in our home.

  23. snailmailtrucker says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.”
    Translation :
    The editor responsible for editing the footage is Enjoying His/Her All Expense Vacation Bonus for his exemplary Work on this Production !

  24. NJF says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    These people sicken me. And I blame the media’s demonization of POTUS for all of this insanity.

  25. amwick says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    That station owes their viewers something of a mea culpa with an apology.

  26. Gov Jay says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Just imagine if a news video editor had done this to the Marxist community organizer… he would be on vacation now… at Leavenworth… for some fabricated federal offense… like the guy who created the Benghazi video (that nobody saw)…

  27. RyderLee says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    I just did a quick look through the local news websites , KOMO 4 , KING 5 , KIRO 7, And Q13FOX .
    Not a one of these websites is reporting this !
    I’m Angry this happened here in my home state !
    And like jello333 said ,
    ‘ I’m always surprised they can still surprise me . ‘
    GRRRRR ! DESPICABLE !

  28. keeler says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    Another local example of this manipulation was on the front page of my “local paper” ( actually owned by a national syndicate) today. The banner headline on an AP story-

    Trump: Wall Critical to Stem ‘Crisis’

    The subtle editorial inclusion of the quotation marks around “crisis” implies there is no crisis at the US-Mexican border, and that Trump is falsely calling the situation a crisis in order to justify the border wall. The AP didn’t even make it to the actual article before injecting its editorial bias into a purportedly objective report.

  29. amwick says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Complaints to FCC

  30. emet says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    FCC can revoke their license for a lack of integrity. Contact FCC, don’t bother with the station manager etc

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:31 am

      and who manages the FCC nowadays…

    • Remington.....it says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:34 am

      Emet…think that is exactly what I’ll do in the morning. This has to stop, and the only way it’ll stop to make them feel pain. I’m beyond cold anger. Not nice to play kick the cobra. Bad things can happen.

  31. joeknuckles says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:00 am

    It’s a perfect metaphor for how the media has been distorting Trump’s image ever since the day he anounced he was running for president.

  32. joeknuckles says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:00 am

    It’s a perfect metaphor for how the media has been distorting Trump’s image ever since the day he anounced he was running for president.

  33. Publius2016 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:00 am

    theyve done this for awhile…in 2012 Mittens was always tinted green…in 2016, they gone orange…they also used harsh light on 45 while Crooked has soft focus in the debates…

  34. Treehugger says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Cold anger here – I think we should all change public profiles to a yellow vest
    I am boiling over Sundance’s Huber findings , I live in Arizona and John McCains shit and now over the border – cold anger

  35. 335blues says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:04 am

    cnn, fox, little difference.
    I have no TV.

  36. OmegaManBlue says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:05 am

    They Orange Man Bad the video.

  37. Got243kids says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:12 am

    The beauty of the 1st amendment… It exposes all scum bags. No hiding, no cover. Pure genius. Pure American genius.

  38. SSI01 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Electronic warfare – being practiced upon US.

  39. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Too bad I can’t show that editor how I can manipulate and make a persons face look weird and funny with my fists

  40. Zorro says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Open and tolerant, kind and compassionate…today’s Demosocialist Party.

  41. Former lurker says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:34 am

    It’s Seattle, so if the station is forced to do the right thing and fire whoever did this, they’ll get the keys to the city once they are out the door.

    If you haven’t seen it for yourself, it’s hard to grasp just how self righteously progressive the NPCs of Seattle are. A mildly conservative candidate for the city council recently withdrew due to threats. “Homeless” addicts are accommodated, the police are handcuffed, and politicians puff themselves up by flinging poop at the President at every opportunity.

    This fake news “prank” will be applauded in Seattle.

  42. TheLastDemocrat says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Projection. Again. Looks like RGB or Pelosi behavior.

  43. 1800e says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:37 am

    This editor has a name. What is it?
    There is no reason he or she should be a nameless/faceless employee.
    They have already stated that the person was placed on leave so they know who the editor is. He or she is a public figure. His work is really no different than that of a reporter . Their work is produced for air and displayed publicly. If he or she ever did a feature piece and received a byline, that makes it a public presentation and them a public figure.
    If he or she stays annonymous, someone else will hire him or her.
    When you expose the lower level employees under these circumstances, not only do they know not to do this again but no producer or reporter or anchor will be able to order a lowly employee to purposely make deceptive edits if they are going to be tied to it.

  44. Dan Dan says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:40 am

    …and yet they don’t understand why we call them Fake News and Enemy of the People 🤔🤨

  45. tigsmom says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Food supply. check,; Retard expulsion, In Spades.

