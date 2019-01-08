Tuesday January 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LAS TRES LAGUNAS, PERU
As we follow what feels like an excruciatingly slow return to MAGA, and, as important as MAGA is, it’s well to remember that there is a larger view of terrestrial affairs.
God’s Plan and Our Goal
Our lives all go, as all Christians should know,
In accordance with God’s perfect plan.
But can we say what will happen today?
No, we can’t and there’s no one who can.
We’re filled with pride, claiming God’s on our side,
As we work through our lives every day.
But we don’t know God’s mind and so
We can’t know we’ll have blue skies or gray.
We can be sure we won’t have to endure
Anything that’s not common to man,
But through the trials, we have reason to smile
Since our God has our souls in His hand.
We who love God, though so sinful and flawed,
Know all things work together for our good.
Whether rain or sun, our battle was won
On the cross by Christ nailed to that wood.
Christians rejoice! Stand firm, lift your voice!
Let your days fill with His joy and peace.
Just seek His face as you run the long race
Through the gate to where blessings never cease.
On that day fair, we’ll meet Christ in the air
To be with our Lord ever more.
Our tears are gone as we greet Heaven’s dawn
And then meet on that beautiful shore.
bakocarl, your prose is so beautiful and profound. In truth I sit here tears falling, reading these truths that remind me to remember to trust and yet the sting of my weakness,selfishness and forgetting to trust not in myself but in my creator. causes me pain.
Everyday the last five months I have stumbled upon my own failings of impatience,selfishness, and sometimes unkindness.
All because I have forgotten to seek His face as I not run but stumble along the unecpected path of my race.
Thank you for holding the mirror up so I may see more clearly the path is not so hard, nor crooked if I would just keep my eyes on the Lord.
You are a friend indeed to treepers on our branches. …….Bkitty
Don’t Tell Him A Thing
Many years ago the writer’s father, then a city missionary, received a telephone call from a prominent liberal clergyman.
“Peter,” said the clergyman, “I’ve got a young man here in the outer office who seems to be in great distress. He says he feels he’s so great a sinner that he’s overstepped the line and God won’t forgive him. Now you’ve had a lot of experience with such people. What shall I tell him?” The clergyman didn’t even know how to help a troubled soul.
“Don’t tell him a thing; I’ll be right over ,” said dad, and he left immediately to deal with the young man himself. Dad knew very well what was the matter with this young lad. The Holy Spirit had convicted him of his sin (John 16:8). The lad had come to see himself as he really was — as God saw him, and sees any unsaved person, no matter how religious.
No person ever comes to see his need of a Savior until he has first come to see himself as a condemned sinner before God. And it is only when we come to see ourselves as we are in the sight of a holy God that there is hope of salvation.
The self-righteous do not see their need of a Savior. What would He save them from? What have they done that is so wrong? This is the way their reasoning goes. It is only when we begin to appreciate the holiness and righteousness of God that it dawns upon us that our condition is hopeless without a Savior.
Strange, is it not, that so many people have pictures hanging on their walls of our Lord crowned with thorns or hanging on a cross, yet do not really know Him as a Savior, their own Savior.
But when we have been convicted of our sin and our hopeless condition before God, we are ready to take in the words spoken by Paul to the trembling jailor at Philippi:
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/dont-tell-him-a-thing/
John 16:8 And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment:
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
“No person ever comes to see his need of a Savior until he has first come to see himself as a condemned sinner before God.”
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK UNDER THE STARS
LikeLiked by 2 people
looks like some sort of creature standing in the crevice up there…holding a giant glow stick. 😀
Yes, smiley – what is that? I noticed it too.
Thanks for the repost Citizen. Very uplifting!
Surgeons Successfully Implant World’s First 3D-Printed Rib – and They Plan On Doing Even More in the Future
By McKinley Corbley – Jan 6, 2019
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/worlds-first-successfully-implanted-3d-printed-rib/
Treepers, please pray for the family of Officer Joseph Shinners. He was killed two nights ago by a vagrant with felony warrants out on him, here in my home town in Utah. Officer Shinners was shot while trying to apprehend this guy. He managed to return fire, but did not survive the shootout. The perp is in the hospital and expected to recover. Officer Shinners was 29 and leaves behind a wife and a one year old son. Our community is rattled, to say the least. According to all reports, Joe was the best there is. We are in mourning here.
How is that even possible? Amazing!
Citizen – absolutely perfect! People are so clever!
