January 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #719

🦅 * * * * 21 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
🌟 “Be of good courage,
And He shall strengthen your heart,
All you who hope in the Lord.” 🌟
—- Psalm 31:24
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s Address to the Nation today at 9PM ET
— for no sabotage in the trade talk with China, Jan 7-8th
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom and strength, and esp protection
— for President Trump ongoing battle with Fake Congress for WALL funding
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for Uni Party’s anti-America schemes to fail
— for a ‘boomerang’ treatment on hot-headed nasty Mitt Romney
— for House Dems’ schemes and plots to fall apart
— for shut down of new group of illegal alien invaders
— 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA approval
— for the ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–to do their job as intended
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of American life.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen
Once again, Yea and Amen! To every point in your prayer.
And may you be blessed for being faithful to present such a prayer everyday here in our Treehouse!
Shalom
AMEN
Thank you… Saying an extra prayer today for Our President
To POTUS DJT:
Preach it brother. You have a great and powerful pulpit, the POTUS pulpit.
Love to see you using it with force. Your kinda like Marine Recon Force, which is what the Commander and Chief should be. Our last president was more like Pee Wee Herman.
And POTUS, you are dead on. The progressive, liberal, insane democratic party has utterly abandoned all truth, integrity and genuine, altruistic love of nation, all things that you are giving your best shot to stand up for. And we stand with you to your last breath!
POTUS, we have your six!
Correction: Should read: You’re kinda like Marine Force Recon. I’m trying to do too many things at once right now. Got a bunch of windows open, doing investment files, couple of other things, eating and trying to keep up with CTH. I’m tellin’ myself…take a breath. LOL
Pink Hats. Gotta have the Pink Hats.
Satanists are very delusional and full of conjured up nonsense. This is what the deep state wants. In fact, Hollywood is one huge drug and sex project after MKUltra to control a state and then a country. Most of the 9th circuit court judges are dysfunctional now and blackmail-able.
Tactics from the MKUltra experiments were put into use to control people in Hollywood. Next up were judges and politics. Those large numbers of closed indictments are mostly for child and human trafficking.
We are excited…..popcorn and Covfefe Ice Cream time.
Excellent. Need to post these all Democrat controlled cities.
The biggest threat posed by the lack of border security is not even being openly discussed. Yes, criminals are coming in. Yes, drugs are coming in. Yes, some terrorists may be coming in. However, the biggest threat to our way of life is the threat to our electoral system. Socialists/communists are encouraging massive illegal infiltration into this country for the expressed purpose of changing the electorate to the point where socialists will be voted into office. From there, it will progress to communism and the country we love will cease to exist. That is the goal of the left and we must stop them at all costs, no matter what it takes.
No matter what it takes.
It is a form of de facto ethnic cleansing of the current population of America.
Yes, but the end goal has nothing to do with race or ethnicity, it’s about imposing socialism and destroying the country. The racial/ethnic angle is just a means to that end.
Do you really believe that? So the constant parading of mixed race couples on TV has something to do with socialism.? I might not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but I have trouble making the connection there
Yes, it absolutely does have a lot to do with socialism. First, they need to divide us along racial and ethnic lines, then they can cobble together a coalition of aggrieved minorities to do their bidding. Minorities should not fall for this, but neither should we. Don’t hate them for being used. Hate the ones that are manipulating them. We must never stop reaching out to minorities and finding common ground with them.
To clarify, I’m talking about reaching out to minorities who are our fellow Americans, not illegal aliens. They need to get right with our laws or go back to their home country.
They are being used like fodder for the democratic voting slaughter house. It’s why I wrote what I did below about this being about rule of law.
And yes, if they refuse to obey our rules and laws and not get their status in order, they need to go back to their country or be deported back to their country.
It’s about rule of law and the survival of this nation as a specific nation.
One world order thinking is basically and simply the homogenizing of everything and everybody. All becomes the same for all…except for the elites who live by the “good for thee and not for me” mantra.
In the Old Testament, strangers in Israel were subject to Israel’s laws and ordinances established by the law of Moses. And there were penalties if those laws were broken.
But today, non-rule-of-law immigration status gives illegal immigrants more rights and freedom from penalty of law than American citizens have. Anybody that doesn’t know that has had their ostrich head in a hole in the ground or is living in a cave where there is no news.
I do not hate illegal immigrants. But I don’t want them coming in our country and getting paid more benefits than many Americans are getting. I don’t want them hiding in sanctuary cities to escape the recompense of the law for their deeds. I don’t want another 100 Karen Steinles or Ron Singhs.
I just want some reasonable rule-of-law and national security.
The open border idiots don’t want nations anymore. Angela Merkel made that clear a few weeks ago. How many times was it reported that immigrants in Germany were saying that German girls were for sex? Well, do we want to get to that place for American girls?!
George Washington didn’t drag his men through the snow with bleeding feet for our nation to come to a place of being homogenized into a one world body being ruled by a few elites.
If we control immigration…we will be living at that address before we know it.
Okay folks. That’s my rant for the day. Blood pressure probably went up a few notches, but hey, for this cause, I’m good with that.
Should read…If we control immigration.
I put the word “don’t” in my correction above…don’t know why it didn’t post as such.
Anyway, I’ll get it right…should read…If we don’t control immigration…
John, I am going to have to respectfully and kindly disagree with you on this point.
If were truly ethnic cleansing, we would be wanting to get rid of millions of other immigrants of different ethnicity who are here legally, paid their dues, work and pay taxes…like the immigrants who came in through Ellis Island. Many of those people assimilated into American law, culture,etc. But we are not pushing them out just because they are of a different ethnic group. I know one of those people right here in my neighborhood, a woman from Mexico who did it the right way. And I consider her a good friend and a good addition to our neighborhood.
What we want “cleansed” is defiant law-breakers determined to come in and cheat the system, who won’t assimilate, pay their dues, get their proper paperwork started…and don’t and won’t abide by our laws and rules, but yet get our government benefits, sometimes quicker and easier than our own citizens. It’s overwhelming our system. No sane person can say that is a good thing.
Any serious, critical thought about the immigration issue has everything to do with rule of law, fairness to proper and legal American citizens, and nothing to do with ethnicity.
If we abandon rule of law on this issue, nothing of what was United States of America is going to matter anymore, ethnicity or not.
Just sayin’
Peace
I started heavily blogging on this subject about 10 years ago. BHO became president and it was clear how he really felt about immigration, even though he feigned words that made him sound like he supported border security.
My thrust to a lot of conservative bloggers and commenters back then was that no matter how much good we accomplished in areas A to Z, if we didn’t establish rule of law concerning immigration and develop true border security, the demographics were going to catch up with us and finally overwhelm and undo all our progress. The democrats have been working on voter domination via unchecked immigration for a long time.
This is why I am against amnesty in any way, shape or form.
You covered the point well!
Peace
That is why they will never agree to the wall….Never…
With a wall the Democratic party would disappear quickly…..
Look at the House now…….a clown show…..
They need to cheat, steal, allow illegals in, create chaos to keep power….
With the wall and……a trade agreement with China……they become
Irrelevant……
.I.E……..Most of them get cash from China…
Hmmm,. The Organised Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force was organised in 1982, formerly run by Bruce Ohr, currently by RR.
And has drug use gone UP, or DOWN since 1982?
A) at what point do you terminate a program thats unsuccessful?
B) what a position to be in, to take bribes in exchange for making sure this task force doesn’t arrest thos who pay
P R O T E C T I O N!
No special knowledge other than these two are both snakes, and maybe there is more being hidden that spygate, or U1.
Geraldo Rivera is one of the most blatant racists I’ve ever seen. To him, a Hispanic child dying because of abuse/neglect at the hands of her parents is a tragedy to be blamed on the US Border Patrol, but an American being murdered by an illegal alien is an “anecdote”.
That does not really make him racist, but it certainly shows he is stupid and a hypocrite.
Geraldo needs a joeknuckles sandwich!
I’d love to give him one. His knee jerk defense of illegal aliens really gets to me.
I remember when Geraldo was on his knees begging for his daughters safety when those “Illegal Aliens” in France were shooting up the place….
Geraldo…….A Drama Queen…..and a total hypocrite…
So, obviously POTUS will ‘make his case’to the American people, we have been hearing bits of it, all week.
Will he just make his 1st Address to the Nation a ‘bully pulpit’ appeal to the electorate, to put pressure on Congress,
will he vow to declare a National emergency, or will he go ahead and declare?
I assume he will review how he made himself available, and has been rebuffed by Congress.
Review the briefing material HHS prepared for Congress; the human as well as monetary costs of unchecked illegal immigration.
And then,….WHAT?
I wait with baited breath!
In 8 minutes, I don’t expect a lot of education and statistics. He is likely to announce a National Emergency and how he is going to build the wall (source of funds and who is going to build it, most likely the Army Corps of Engineers).
It will be funny when they try to impeach him for protecting the country from an invasion.
I think it will be a direct appeal to reason.
If Trump calls a State of Emergency, might as well let that wind through the courts while the shutdown continues.
Tell any court that issues an injunction;
Fine! You ‘ruled’, now you ENFORCE it!
And bye the bye, you and WHO’S ARMY?
Even Roberts wouldn’t vote to uphold such an injunction.
It would be a hell of a hill for the Demtards to die on, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they did. Their donors may require it of them.
I am behind here…..Why only 8 minutes? Some kind of a rule?
Walls work pretty well. It’s why they build them around prisons!
Tomorrow night President Trump should start his Primetime with a few sound bytes, oh like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmdiisLr5ug&feature=em-uploademail
Hard – I really enjoy Mark Dice – he is on point and has great humor as well.
Can I get a show of hands by those who think POTUS TRUMP is going to shut down the border from the oval office tonight?
“”””waving hand high in the AIR”””
Tonight he may publicize his threat to do so, because most Americans aren’t aware of what’s been going on like people here at CTH are. But since earlier on Monday he said even though he knows he has the power to declare an emergency on the border, he would rather get this done through Congress, I think he’ll probably still wait a little while before he takes an action like that. I think he may feel his speech will put enough pressure on Congress to get what he wants so he’ll wait to see if that works before he actually takes the next dramatic step.
Ken, I’m leaning that way, also. If he announces SOE, they could say ‘rash, uncalled for’; if he makes public appeal, and Dems responce is as weak and lame as we have seen so far,..
And they don’t make serious effort to move, THEN SOE.
But its 6 and 5 and pick em. 8 minutes isn’t long, thats for sure!
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a person who is dangerous to our Constitutional Republic.
We Deplorables should take her seriously and encourage VSGPDJT and Republican Party to pay attention to her words, expressing her philosophical and political ideas and values.
More importantly pay attention to her “personal story” which is being sold to the American electorate.
She is demanding Socialism; don’t laugh. Her ilk is the future of our republic.
Be happy she is 29 years old.
What she is demanding is communism. Let’s not use the left’s flowery word “socialism” to cover up what it really is. The Communist Party set forth their plan to overthrow our form of government a century ago and they’ve been making steady progress getting there. If you read their plan, you’ll see it and it will be abundantly clear that that’s what Occcasional-Cortex is all about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still a very dangerous person and we deplorables, Republicans and VSGPDJT should take note.
Fight Communism in our Constitutional Republic
Prefer to spell it “Conmunism”, after all, if we’re calling a spade a spade, no 1/2 measures!
AOC= All Out Communist
She sure looks a lot different that she did in college. The crazy eyes, the weight loss, etc..
She was very attractive, but now she looks strange. Drug use? Brainwashing? Psychosis? Combination of all three?
The time to do something was before the election. Instead too many just guffawed at her physical appearance. The Progressive Democrats are a serious threat. I have posted their agenda in the past.
Go to this site and learn. Failure to understand what is coming is not an option.
https://pdamerica.org
I think she has much more privilege in her life than anything like a hard scrabble life.
Her hard scrabble life is a fairy tale. Her father was an architect, for heaven’s sake. She grew up comfortably well off. Lying liars who lie. All of them.
I think this is the story of many the avowed Communist Democrats. Obama, Sanders, Harris, and Warren are all phonies. All they want is as much money as they can pilfer from the middle class. Some of these politicians are Americans in name only. They do not support or believe in the principles of western democracy.
I think Tucker may have laid a trap for the libtards with his piece about the decline in men’s incomes is responsible for the deterioration of the working class family. He waited for the inevitable backlash and hate from the left, then busted out the quotes from Pocahontas’ book, which expressed many of the same thoughts.
I was telling people a few years ago that manmade global warming had run out of time and the globalists would resort to plan B.
When you are trying to sell a gullible and deliberately misinformed public an emergency plan to end the darkness and make the sun reappear, and to convince them the only way your plan can work is if they give up their freedom and sovereignty to allow you to mount your solution globally, you only have until sunrise to sell it. Once the sun comes up it’s over and you can’t claim credit for it. Well, the sun is coming up. The earth is cooling. They need a new global crisis, so here comes plan B.
Here come the space aliens. Watch for it. Booga booga!
Meanwhile, Dem leadership seems to me to be reeling around the ring, punchdrunk.
They tried objecting to the wall cause “too expensive”, but none of them or the commentators could say it with a straight face.
They tried “Walls don’t work”, but even a 6 y.o. sees the falacy of that.
So, they are trying to say more visa overstays than border crossers, any acknowledgement that visa ovrrstays is “also a problem”, and Dems will pounce;
“Well, lets not hurt “innocent people”, lets open the government, and then we PROMISE, we’ll nrgotiate in good faith on a ‘Comprehensive immigration package, to include Wall $, and address daca, tpp, visa overstays and more!
But first, open the government back up!”
“Sure, and then I’ll end our trade dispute with China, by taking their WORD for it, that they will stop stealing
I.P., and end the tariffs, cause I fell off a turnip truck, yesterday!
Fugetaboutit!”
And while we’re at it, while the non-essential workers are not working, maybe it’s time to decide to get rid of non-essential positions and save that money, too. Of course Congress would never go along with that, but it’d be nice to see them act fiscally sensible for a change.
Mulvaney said they are having EVERY Dept of the administration look to see,what $ could be diverted, LEGALLY.
Suppose they use THAT $, to pay B.P. and Coast guard, use DOD funds to build the wall, and show that ALL Depts CAN take a haircut, PERMANENTLY, of say,….10-15%?
Further demonstrating how the government is bloated with pork fat.
Another two-fer!
A) the small number is the number at the ports of entry v. total border
B) someone crossing the border illegally from a terrorist haven country might not be on the list but may now be a suspect. Not being on the list does not mean they are not suspects.
LikeLike
The spin is obvious to anyone with, well I was gonna write ‘ 1/2 a brain’, what,was I thinking?!
Anyone without terminal TDS, I should think.
I see the President, tomorrow, firing multiple BeeHive rounds at Chuck and Nancy and their no nothing throwback forces. It will be glorious.
Irresistable Force meets immovable object, both join forces and turn on Dems.
A bloodbath for Dems, results.
I have been so sick of the tricks, plots and ploys that the haters
have been attacking this country with lately, I have sworn off of
computers for a while.
So another invasion is planned soon? Who is paying for this?
The food, the new clothes, the buses, the toilets, the toiletries
every thing. Is the UN doing this? Who is organizing these?
This doesn’t happen by itself. There is big big money behind
these operations.
Who has the most to gain by the subversion
of the USA? The democrat party wanting all new voters?
Other countries to overthrow our goverment? Who?
LikeLike