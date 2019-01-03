Thursday January 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“Who Murdered Clarice?”
previous
Help! You need Somebody
LikeLike
The Folly Of Worldly Wisdom
Has not the world made great progress, intellectually, since Paul’s day? Is this not evident on every hand? Of course! For one thing, our physicists have taught us how to kill each other much faster now. Moscow, London or Washington could be wiped out in a few minutes, and this is a considerable saving in time!
And think what has been accomplished in the field of electronics! We can now keep intelligent people glued to their TV sets for hours on end, their eyes riveted to shows which are often unwholesome, but sometimes at least entertaining and occasionally even informative. And think of the many time-saving devices in our homes! We are all saving so much time that we cannot even be hospitable to each other and our mental institutions are over-crowded with patients who have collapsed from enjoying all this leisure time.
Then consider our achievements in transportation! Our thoroughfares are crowded with automobiles whose drivers are getting jangled nerves in traffic jams and choking in the deadly carbon monoxide fumes, or else racing at high speeds, which is great fun until suddenly some object looms up ahead as if from nowhere. And the airplane! This is really something! We can now fly through the air with so much noise and commotion that innocent people for miles around our larger airports are kept awake nights. Of course, the minority should be willing to suffer cheerfully for the majority and it is important that great numbers of people get places fast, fast, fast.
But all this is nothing compared with what is going on in outer space. We now have all sorts of things orbiting around out there — and it’s not all debris. It includes some very sensitive instruments, serving us faithfully from day to day. Indeed, men from our earth have actually landed on the moon and have brought some of its rocks and dust back with them. Soon, maybe, we will have people from beautiful New England, or the breath-taking Rockies, or the lovely shores of Oregon, living on its barren wastes. Wonderful prospect! And we can always get the necessary billions from the taxpayers.
But the best of it is that while we have aspired to reach the moon, and even Mars, we’ve got a Great Society going on earth; a Society whose wild pagan music has all but replaced the beautiful melodies and harmonies of the classics, and whose twisted “art” reflects the bewildered confusion of our times; a Society in which children and young people are corrupted, women are robbed and raped, and men, women and children are murdered in the streets. Oh, it’s wonderful! The young people demonstrating at our universities for the right to use filthy language if they want to, and demanding a greater voice in running our institutions of learning; the minority groups marching to protest their various grievances, the rioting and bloodshed, the burning and looting! And meantime, ever so quietly, our most sophisticated mob syndicates are running fine motels and other business organizations — and pouring an ever-increasing flow of narcotics, pornographic literature, etc., into our enlightened community, judges and juries doing what they can to favor the criminals and, should any of them land behind prison bars, the parole boards are there to help get them released as soon as possible, so that our happy society may benefit from their experience and our mental and penal institutions may be further enlarged. Surely we’ve never had it so good.
Thanks be to God for the truth of Gal. 1:4:
“[Christ] gave Himself for our sins, that He might deliver us from this present evil world [or, “age”] according to the will of God and our Father.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-folly-of-worldly-wisdom/
Galatians 1:4 Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
FIREY SKIES AND RAGING WATERFALLS IN THE DESERT, PALOUSE FALLS, EASTERN WASHINGTON
LikeLiked by 2 people
SUNRISE MOMENTS AFTER A STORM IN CORDILLERA HUAYHUASH, PERU
LikeLiked by 2 people
Huckabee’s
New Years Resolutions (4:10)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Black Lab Cursday…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I grew up on country music. Probably, it’s firmly in my red-neck DNA. Somehow, however, Nashville’s marketing geniuses have moved country music around so much that it just doesn’t sound all that country anymore. Sonny Sweeney don’t sound much like that so you’ll probably never hear her on the usual country music radio stations that play that other kind of “country” music. Sonny Sweeney sounds just like I remember it should be. Good for her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Garrison, oh, yeah!
Thanks for sharing the find!
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
This doesn’t get old–we still laugh..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dog is “talking” to the hedgehog–so cute
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Cat and the Dog
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOVE. IT! Thx for my little minute of humor tonight!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This is a very sinister development: Conservative radio host Michael Savage is being REMOVED from some 200 stations nationwide, including New York, LA, Chicago: his audience cut in HALF.
I can’t believe I’m not seeing any mention of this here or on Ace of Spades: this is a very ominous development. He has the second-largest audience of any of the hosts, right behind Rush Limbaugh, and President Trump invited him to the White House and to Mar-a-Lago to thank him for his help in getting Trump elected in 2016.
The Leftwingers are prepping the battlespace for 2020, folks. Look for more silencing to come!!!
LikeLike